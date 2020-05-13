KPTI Has sNDAs In Process That Could More Than Double Its Share Price If Approved

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) is a commercial pharmaceutical company focused on drugs/therapies directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. KPTI employs approximately 350 people out of their Newton, MA headquarters. The company's lead product, Xpovio (aka Selinexor), was first approved by the FDA last July 2019 as a 4th line therapy to treat Multiple Myeloma ("MM") and commercially launched shortly thereafter. Xpovio was prescribed ~1,400 times in 2H2019 & 860 times in Q1 2020 by ~700 physicians. Xpovio's list price is ~$22,000 and, per KPTI, gross to nets have been roughly 15% (though KPTI said it will drift between 15% & 20% over time). KPTI has traded down the last few weeks most likely due to a slight Q12020 revenue miss due to COVID-19 slowing prescription growth in March 2020 consistent with most oncology, and life science related, therapies. This temporary phenomenon offers perhaps a once in a lifetime opportunity to buy KPTI stock while its enterprise value is still only slightly in excess of $1 Billion. On KPTI's Q1 2020 earnings call KPTI management said growth in Xpovio prescriptions resumed in April 2020.

KPTI is a very strong buy because, assuming 2 sNDAs filed with the FDA are approved by the end of FY2020 as expected, Xpovio will be indicated for 8 times the total number of patients in 2021 that it is today. Xpovio generated ~$16.5MM in revenues off ~860 prescriptions the first full quarter it was available (Q42019) when it was indicated for ~6,000 patients. Using simple linear extrapolation, if Xpovio is indicated for an additional incremental ~41,000 patients by 1/1/2021 (indicated for a total of ~47,000 patients in 2 cancer therapies), Xpovio would therefore, in theory, generate 8 times the revenue or $132 million in 1 quarter. Our analysis below will demonstrate this extrapolation is quite reasonable primarily because Xpovio has demonstrated enormous clinical advantages versus current MM standard of care in one Phase 3 trial (BOSTON) as well a Phase 2 trial (STOMP) that shows ORRs more than double when Xpovio is combined with other approved 2nd & 3rd line therapies in MM targeting ~32,000 patients/year. The clinical evidence is that overwhelming. KPTI will file a sNDA for Xpovio as a 2nd/3rd line MM therapy by the end of May 2020 and anticipates FDA approval by 12/31/2020. Furthermore, Xpovio also has a PDUFA date of June 23, 2020 as a 3rd/4th line therapy in Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma ("DLBCL") that, if approved, will be indicated for an additional incremental ~9,000 patients per year. The following is a summary of key data points related to KPTI's approved NDA and sNDAs:

KPTI is submitting the sNDA this month based on the results of its Phase 3 BOSTON trial. KPTI has kept exact clinical data confidential because the results will be presented at the annual ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) virtual conference later this month. However, broadly speaking KPTI says the trial demonstrates that combining Xpovio with the current 2nd line "standard of care" results in dramatic improvements in outcomes and a more convenient therapy regimen. While this article is focused on our analysis of KPTI & Xpovio from a valuation perspective and not the science per se, investors are strongly encouraged to read the results of KPTI's clinical trials. The most material clinical related data point from the BOSTON trial is that when using Xpovio, the rate of "peripheral neuropathy" is significantly decreased. KPTI will disclose how much so at ASCO. In KPTI's investor presentation (page 18), KPTI notes peripheral neuropathy is among the most common causes of treatment discontinuation in Multiple Myeloma.

KPTI has also published preliminary results of its STOMP Phase 2 trial that clearly demonstrates that, when combined with current approved 2nd & 3rd line MM therapies, ORR's are, in 3 out of 4 cases, more than doubled as demonstrated below:

Investors are strongly encouraged to analyze these data points because should not sNDAs be approved, our analysis concludes it offers Xpovio multiple roadmaps to profitability in the very near future and longer term up to $1Billion/Year in revenues.

As noted Xpovio has a list price of $22,000 per prescription. KPTI has noted gross to nets will be between 15 - 20% (FY2019 & Q12020 actuals were 15% per KPTI). On KPTI's Q1 2020 earnings conference call (at 10 minutes and 5 seconds into the presentation), Xpovio has been fully reimbursed in 97% of the ~2,400 prescriptions to date. The following is a simple table outlining Xpovio's eventual potential revenues per year using various assumptions around patient share, # of refills and gross to nets (like one analyzes any new oncology related therapy...read our recent Urogen analysis):

Investors are reminded that Xpovio was prescribed 860 times in Q42019 which was the first full quarter Xpovio was commercially available while only indicated for 6,000 patients per year. Investors should also know that KPTI forecasts $240 to $260MM in FY2020 cash operating expenses that includes a full commercial compliment able to sell into the MM and DLBCL networks.

The author is not suggesting KPTI's Xpovio will do between $648 million and $1.2 Billion/Year in revenues in FY2020 nor 2021. The point of providing the table above is so investors understand that there are a number of credible avenues for Xpovio to generate $1Billion+/year in revenues assuming the FDA approves the expansion in indications. Regarding refill assumptions, like any cancer therapy the earlier the treatment is applied the more refills. Under Xpovio's current label (4th line MM), patients will have gone through multiple other therapies. Unfortunately these are the sickest patients. Still, per KPTI's May 2020 investor presentation (page 14), 60% of real world MM patients started with Xpovio have received a refill. If Xpovio is approved and used as a 2nd and/or 3rd line therapy it appears quite reasonable to conclude that refills will be much higher.

For perspective on Xpovio's stunning recent clinical data and how that can translate to tens of thousands of prescriptions per year, it is first important to understand the range of current 2nd and 3rd line MM therapies. First, the following is the approximate number of MM patients per year by line:

1st line: 31,000 2nd line: 20,000 3rd line: 12,000 4th line: 6,000

Regarding the number of patients per line of therapy, KPTI includes the following slide in their investor presentation showing recent therapy share of MM patients by line of therapy (SOURCE: KPTI Investor Presentation):

More important, remember KPTI's STOMP Phase 2 clinical trial data (shown above) demonstrates that MM patient's ORRs (Objective Response Rates meaning the number of patients who show a complete and/or partial response to a therapy ... like the size of a tumor decreasing by X%) generally more than double when Xpovio is combined with other approved 2nd & 3rd line MM therapies.

Hence considering the patient population in 2nd & 3rd line MM is ~32,000/year there are multiple credible roadmaps for KPTI's Xpovio to get to $1Billion/year. The table below reflects how likely it is KPTI's Xpovio could easily do $500 million per year using quite reasonable share assumptions as calculated below. It is the author's conclusion the STOMP clinical data is that compelling.

Assuming KPTI's operating expenses stay more or less consistent with FY2020 guidance, Xpovio would only need to be prescribed approximately 14,500 times for KPTI to break even as demonstrated below:

Capital Structure, Balance Sheet & Operating Forecasts

KPTI had $385 million in cash & equivalents as of March 31, 2020. The author would note that $31.4 million of KPTI's cash equivalents are noted as long term investments on their balance sheet because they are US treasury obligations with a maturity date of longer than 1 year. Therefore, most stock screeners do not include this $31.4MM cash when calculating enterprise value. KPTI has traditional convertible debt with a carrying value totaling $112 million as of March 31, 2020 (principal amount is $172.5 million due in 2025). KPTI has other amounts recorded as long-term liabilities including deferred royalties & revenues that are included with long-term debt by most stock screeners thereby (and some argue incorrectly) increasing KPTI's enterprise valuation because the subject facilities will be repaid via subsequent sales. Including 7.2 million shares issued in a March 2020 secondary stock offering, KPTI has 73,095,000 common shares outstanding. There is an employee stock option plan with almost 10 million shares outstanding and a restricted stock unit plan for more senior staff. The following is how to calculate KPTI's enterprise value (we use the Treasury Stock Method to determine dilution from KPTI's stock option and RSU plan):

As investors consider KPTI share price increases our analysis concludes for every $1 increase in KPTI's share price increases KPTI's enterprise valuation by $80 million. As investors consider buying and selling spots, the following table shows KPTI's enterprise valuation at a range of share prices:

One popular valuation technique when assessing buyout value in oncology is as a multiple of estimated peak revenues. Per Ernst & Young's 2019 (yes it is over 1 year old now and does not reflect the COVID-19 phenomenon) M&A Firepower report (page 23), oncology enterprises are valued for M&A purposes at as much as 5 times peak estimated revenues. Hence if KPTI's Xpovio's 2 sNDAs are approved and peak estimated revenues are roughly $1 Billion, it is reasonable to conclude KPTI could eventually be acquired for roughly $5 Billion. Of course this assumes our analysis is directionally accurate and, more important, the 2 sNDAs are approved by the FDA. At a minimum, KPTI appears a compelling value if the 2 sNDAs are approved.

On KPTI's Q1 2020 earnings conference call, KPTI's CFO disclosed that KPTI had enough liquidity to fund operations through mid-2022. It is important investors understand KPTI's cash runway is based only on the current approved indication (it excludes any assumed revenues from approval of the 2 sNDAs). Our analysis concludes KPTI may, again may, no longer have to raise additional cash diluting shareholders assuming both sNDAs are approved by the FDA.

Our analysis concludes KPTI offers incredible valuation gain opportunities as the number of patients for which Xpovio is indicated should increase exponentially by the end of FY2020. Considering other oncology related stocks like Agios Pharmaceuticals trades at 13 times trailing 12 month revenues and those like Epizyme (that are just launching) trade for 7 times consensus FY2022 revenues, it appears quite reasonable KPTI will trade at around a $2.5 Billion valuation should both sNDAs be approved by the end of 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KPTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.