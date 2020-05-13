DURECT Corporation: DUR-928 May Benefit COVID-19 Patients With Acute Organ Injury

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) is pursuing the use of POSIMIR (extended release bupivacaine solution) for post-operative pain and DUR-928, a sulfated oxysterol, for several indications. POSIMIR was in Phase 3 clinical trials in 2010, and an NDA was submitted in April, 2013. A Complete Response Letter was received in 2014 indicating that multiple safety trials would be required, though this was later reduced to one trial for safety and efficacy based on a narrower indication. In 2017, it was announced that the drug did not meet the the primary efficacy endpoint. While management has continued to pursue this once-promising compound, I have not included it in my rationale for recommendation.

DURECT Corporation is investigating the use of DUR-928 in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, aka NASH, and alcoholic hepatitis. The phase 2a trial in alcoholic hepatitis was completed, and it demonstrated impressive results with respect to day 28 survival, decreased bilirubin levels and improved MELD score. The Phase 2b study should begin enrolling patients in the second half of this year, with initial data readout in 2022. According to a July 2015 article by Jinjuvadia and Liangpunsakul in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology, US alcoholic hepatitis-related hospitalizations increased from 250,000 in 2002 to 325,000 in 2010, and the average cost of hospitalization in 2010 was $46,000. Alcoholic hepatitis was the primary diagnosis for 64,000 admissions in 2010, versus 67,000 in 2002. Current pharmacotherapy regimens, involving corticosteroids, are not widely effective.

Regarding NASH, Phase 1b top line data of the DUR-928 clinical study is slated to be presented in mid-2020. The drug was given orally, once daily for a period of 28 days with a 28 day followup in patients with fibrosis stages 1 through 3. The trial is designed to evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics and signals of biologic activity via clinical chemistry , biomarkers and imaging analysis. The NASH pharmacotherapy market is forecast to exceed $10 billion annually, and as I have previously suggested, it will likely require a combination of medications with a GLP-1 analog as the cornerstone.

Yesterday, management reported first quarter results and provided an update on DUR-928. Most notably, the company is working with the FDA on the design of a double-blind, multi-center, placebo controlled Phase 2 clinical study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the compound in COVID-19 patients with acute liver or kidney injury. COVID-19, in addition to attacking the respiratory system, frequently results in multi-organ failure due to a variety of suspected causes. Furthermore, remdesivir, which has been recently granted emergency use authorization approval, is associated with an increase in liver enzymes. Use of DUR-928 in this setting is supported by the data in the Phase 2a study in alcoholic hepatitis, as all 19 patients survived the 28 day period versus an expected historical mortality rate of 26%. Additionally, DUR-928 had previously been studied in animals with acute kidney injury and the efficacy results were favorable. It was also studied at a single site in chronic kidney disease patients for pharmacokinetics. The drug seems to be well tolerated and has pleiotropic beneficial effects on metabolism, inflammation, fibrosis and cell survival. DUR-928 therefore has the potential to be used either as monotherapy or as part of a multi-drug regimen in severely or critically ill patients suffering from COVID-19.

In mid year, the Phase 1b NASH topline readout will occur, likely followed by initial data regarding the COVID-19 trial. In the meantime, enrollment will begin in the Phase 2b alcoholic hepatitis trial. Over the next two years, there will be data on three indications for DUR-928. Each of disease states is not well served at the current time, and all appear to represent substantial market opportunities. Although Intercept's (NASDAQ:ICPT) Ocaliva should get FDA approval later this year, I maintain that its use will be confined to a subset of NASH patients, predominantly those with stage 3 fibrosis. Furthermore, Ocaliva does not have a benign side effect profile, given the incidence of pruritis and the increase in LDL. I continue to recommend purchase of DURECT's stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.