Cardlytics: A Continued Rally Will Be Challenging Due To Slowing Growth

Cardlytics also noted that April is even harder hit than March, which is a different message from many other tech companies.

However, despite a strong increase in MAUs, Cardlytics was unable to counteract the declines in advertising and consumer spending, putting revenues in deceleration mode.

Cardlytics (CDLX), the "purchase intelligence" software company that helps banks curate cash-back offers for customers on their websites and apps, has just released a better-than-expected first quarter. Despite strong performance in the tech sector year-to-date, Cardlytics prior to releasing Q1 results had been one of the hardest-hit tech stocks, owing to its exposure to volatile consumer spending patterns - when consumers don't click through on Cardlytics' offers, Cardlytics doesn't generate revenue. Cardlytics turned out a better result than doomsday bears had predicted, however, and shares are up more than 30% as a result:

Data by YCharts

In my view, however, Cardlytics will be hard-pressed to continue rallying, and I'm frankly disappointed by some of the numbers and commentary I saw in Cardlytics' earnings release. To level-set expectations here: relative to the last time I wrote on Cardlytics in early April, the shares have already jumped by more than 75%. The recovery thesis I advanced was based on a simple idea: Cardlytics would continue to gain MAUs as more people turn to online banking during the pandemic, increasing their exposure to Cardlytics offers.

But while Cardlytics' MAUs have seen a steady increase (the major positive result out of Cardlytics' Q1 results), the general decline in consumer spending and a precipitous drop in Cardlytics' ARPU (average revenue per user) has led to a steep decline in all of Cardlytics' key metrics: billings, revenue, and adjusted contribution. Worse yet, Cardlytics hasn't offered a clear timeline as to when it expects results to bounce back, citing a weak April.

Given how much the shares have rallied in April despite lackluster performance in Q1, I'm shifting my position on Cardlytics to neutral. With growth rates slowing down and its profitability gains limited, Cardlytics will be hard-pressed to continue rallying beyond the immediate relief boost seen post-Q1.

MAU growth

Let's start, however, with the good news: Cardlytics continued to grow its MAUs, validating my earlier thesis that the coronavirus would have minimal/perhaps even a positive impact on Cardlytics' MAU expansion, thanks to a general shift toward online banking versus in-person branches (though in a world where we've restricted our comings and goings and our shopping is mostly confined to supermarkets, our overall need for banking services is also lower whether we do it online or in-person).

Figure 1. Cardlytics MAU trends Source: Cardlytics 1Q20 earnings deck

As we can see in the chart above, Cardlytics gained 7.4 million net-new FI (financial institution) MAUs in the quarter to end at 140.8 million, also up 30% y/y. We note, however, that starting in Q2 Cardlytics' comps will start to look much harder, as the company laps the launch of major new partners such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

Additional good news on the MAU front - despite the challenges rocking the consumer banking industry, Cardlytics plans to move full steam ahead with its planned launch of its Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) partnership. Per prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call from Lynne Laube, Cardlytics' co-founder who is taking the helm as CEO by the end of May:

We moved forward as planned on our Wells Fargo launch, which is more than halfway complete, and we continue to expect to reach 150 million FI MAUs in Q2. As we've said on prior calls, we believe this scale places us on equal footing with other major U.S. advertising platform and provides a highly differentiated solution for marketers. We also recently announced a new 5-year agreement with U.S. Bank to begin a phase launch for customers."

Laube's comments suggest that the pace of net-new MAU adds will pick up to ~9 million in Q2 thanks to Wells Fargo, though year-over-year growth will decline to 25% y/y thanks to tougher prior-year comps.

In spite of this strong MAU growth, however, Cardlytics was unable to prevent a rapid decline in ARPU due to weaker consumer spending. The Q4 to Q1 ARPU decline is understandable as spending usually falls post-holidays, but we note that Cardlytics' Q1 ARPU of $0.32 is at the lowest over the past nine quarters and substantially lower than an ARPU range between $0.50-$0.60 that the company was capable of notching two years ago. In effect, though Cardlytics continues to be successful at nabbing more users, overall monetization per user is trending lower.

Headwinds to billings and adjusted contribution worsen in April

Before we discuss Cardlytics' revenue trends, it's helpful to break down the following chart that explains how Cardlytics defines its core metrics.

Figure 2. Cardlytics key metrics definitions Source: Cardlytics 1Q20 earnings deck

As seen in the chart above, Cardlytics' billings are earned when consumers click through and purchase products from a marketing offer. After taking out the consumer incentives (often the "cash back" offer), Cardlytics arrives at its revenue, which is shared with the bank on whose portal the offer is hosted. The "adjusted contribution," then, represents Cardlytics' net take from the transaction.

All of these metrics, unfortunately, ran into severe headwinds in Q1. At the top of the funnel, this started with billings - apparently, despite the increase in MAUs driven by online banking, consumers still spent less on these offers, and billings of $67.8 million grew only 16% y/y, decelerating sharply from Q4's 44% y/y growth in billings.

Figure 3. Cardlytics key metrics trends Source: Cardlytics 1Q20 earnings deck

Cardlytics' commentary on the linearity of this billings decline, meanwhile, causes even deeper consternation. Per Andy Christiansen, Cardlytics' CFO on the Q1 earnings call:

For example, year-over-year billings growth was 12% in January, 32% in February and then declined a 5% growth in March as we saw consumer spending dropped precipitously as the nation closed its doors. We saw further deterioration of our consumer spending and our billings in April [...] The best direction we can provide at this time is that we saw about a 50% year-over-year decline in billings and revenue in April, but we expect our billings will increase as consumer spending returns and marketers work to restart their businesses".

In short, we haven't seen the worst yet. Cardlytics' commentary is especially startling because many other tech companies have reported that while March was the weakest month, April saw modest rebounds. Cardlytics suggested the opposite - March's declines were rather modest, but April fell off a cliff.

Q1's adjusted contribution in Q1 was also up 16% y/y (decelerating sharply from 40% y/y in Q4) - but given that adjusted contribution and billings typically fall in line, we would also expect a 50% decline in adjusted contribution in April as well as negative year-over-year growth for Q2 overall. With Cardlytics pulling its guidance for Q2 and offering no timeline for recovery, it's difficult to be bullish on this name.

Slowdowns in profitability

Cardlytics' weaker top line trends have also impacted its recent trend of profitability gains. Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 widened slightly to -$4.0 million, representing a -8.7% - essentially flat to -8.8% margins in 1Q19. Conversely, throughout all of FY19, Cardlytics was able to improve EBITDA margins by 730bps; gains that are now stopped cold in their tracks.

Figure 4. Cardlytics adjusted EBITDA trends

Source: Cardlytics 1Q20 earnings deck

Similarly, Cardlytics saw its operating cash flow losses widen to -$3.4 million in Q1, approximately 2x the losses in the prior-year quarter. While Cardlytics' ~$102 million in cash balances as of the end of Q1 prevent us from being overly concerned about Cardlytics' liquidity, this also means we can't bank on Cardlytics' profitability improvements to distract investors from suffering billings/revenue/adjusted contribution trends.

Figure 5. Cardlytics cash flow trends Source: Cardlytics 1Q20 earnings deck

Key takeaways

Having nearly doubled its stock price since April, I believe Cardlytics has already benefited from a relief rally and will find it challenging to meaningfully outperform the broader markets going forward. The fact that Cardlytics has pointed to -50% y/y billings declines in April, far worse than March, directly contradicts many other companies' comments that April has rebounded - and suggests that Cardlytics could be in for a rough recovery stretch ahead. Stay on the sidelines here until the company offers greater clarity on its fundamental trajectory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.