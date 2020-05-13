Eldorado Resorts: Bittersweet Deal Is Likely To Close Soon

Investors will struggle to make a reasonable return here, as there is an insufficient margin of safety.

Investment Thesis

Eldorado Resorts (ERI) delivered the news investors wanted to hear, that the deal with Caesars Entertainment (CZR) is likely to go ahead and complete by the end of June or early July.

And while this sounds awesome on the surface, I question the upside to the company of actually having so much debt, at close to $7 billion, during this very uncertain period.

Even though I was fairly bullish on its prospects up until recently, on second thoughts, I'm staying away from this investment. Here's why:

The Critical Deal

Eldorado was set on the acquisition of Caesars since last year. That was before everything that matters today was even a consideration. Meanwhile, according to a very passionate earnings call from Eldorado, the deal is set to continue to be completed by late June or early July - nonetheless, it looks set to go ahead.

When I read the earnings call, my first impulse was to jump on the opportunity.

After all, I'd been waiting to read those words for many months, and was waiting for clarity - thus, this was all I needed for the go-ahead to become a shareholder.

But then I started doing some back of the envelope sanity checks and decided to walk away. Why?

We know that Eldorado has $2.4 billion of net debt. We also know that the first two months of Q1 2020 are likely to be the strongest for 2020. During this period, revenues were up 6.6%, which sounds terrific. However, Eldorado has a significant amount of operating leverage at play.

This implies that when its revenues are strong, its bottom line soars. When its revenues compress, its bottom line falls out the bottom. Indeed, when revenue was up 6.6% during the first two months of Q1 2020, its EBITDA was up 24.7% year over year.

However, over the full quarter, when its revenue compressed year over year by 25.6%, its EBITDA fared even worse and was down 33.0% year over year.

What Do Eldorado and Caesars Look Like Combined?

The answer, a juggernaut.

Eldorado has a history of being hugely acquisitive. So buying Eldorado makes a significant amount of sense, given that the business model requires revenue growth to operate at maximum efficiency, of course.

However, it's not down to Eldorado whether or not the business is maximally efficient. There are many questions unanswered. While near-term casinos are expected to reopen, how long before gamblers feel relaxed enough to be out in the open spending huge sums of cash? This is a difficult question to answer.

Indeed, CEO Tom Reeg was somewhat cautious during the call and admitted that it would be a while until customers feel relaxed enough to eat food that other customers have been 'grabbing'.

Consequently, there's uncertainty on whether it makes sense for Eldorado to bring back employees if the demand is simply not there.

Presently, the deal would be significantly more favorable for Caesars, because it would mean its owners are able to exit their investments at a time of maximum uncertainty, given that the bulk of their return is in the form of cash ($8.40 per Caesars share), with only a minor part in the form of equity in Eldorado.

Eldorado's Balance Sheet?

If there was ever a time to be selective when picking out an investment, it's right now - at least compared to the 2017-2019 period.

This what I wrote back in March:

"Eldorado will be left with a leverage ratio of about 7.2x. Furthermore, given its very weak 2020 financial performance (due to coronavirus), its leverage could truly magnify and come out closer to ~8x net debt to EBITDAR. This could mean that Eldorado may break debt covenants."

On the other hand, during the earnings call, Eldorado's management repeated twice that there will be 'no covenant issues' post-closing. And this sounds delightful; however, I'm skeptical.

Just how much free cash flow is Eldorado likely to make in 2020? That's the question that is most critical, but hugely up in the air.

According to the earnings call, we are told that Eldorado can be free cash flow generative at 60% of its 2019 revenues. In other words, at close to $1.5 billion of revenues, Eldorado can be free cash flow positive.

But just how much free cash flow is the question? During 2019, Eldorado's free cash flow was $142 million, and that was the strongest it's likely to be for a while.

In fact, I question whether in 2021 Eldorado will be able to generate this amount again.

However, assuming that Eldorado raises the necessary debt for the deal to close, this would see Eldorado's gross debt go from about $3 billion to roughly $7 billion.

Given its free cash flow is likely to remain under $150 million in 2021, this is a reminder that it would take such a long time for Eldorado to bring down its debt.

The Bottom Line

I wanted to be bullish this investment at less than $2 billion market cap. And maybe I'm just too conservative. However, for now, I'm willing to be proven wrong and stay on the sides, rather than being proven wrong if I was to become a shareholder.

Eldorado's balance sheet is likely to have close to $7 billion in debt upon closing its deal with Caesars. With approximately $150 million of free cash flow in 2021, I'm not willing to get involved in this investment at approximately 12 times next year's free cash flow prospects.

