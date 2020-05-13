SWAN: Protecting Your Portfolio From Black Swans, COVID-19 Edition (Podcast Transcript)

Still, major concerns remain, with the global economy set to experience contraction the likes of which hasn't been seen in 90 years, and market volatility seemingly here to stay.

Equities have climbed a wall of worry, clawing their way back from a 37% sell-off in the S&P 500 earlier this year to mount a massive counter-rally.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the podcast we posted last week. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Sign up for Let's Talk ETFs on your favorite podcast platform:

Jonathan Liss [JL]: A bit housekeeping before we get underway with today's show. Throughout the coronavirus induced financial crisis, I have tried to speak with guests about investing strategies and exchange traded products that are particularly well suited to the current market environment. And I am trying to record these interviews as close to the release date as possible with the news cycle changing as rapidly as it is.

Today's episode about the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) with Amplify ETFs founder Christian Magoon is no exception to this. It is one of several recent shows that I have done based on requests from listeners.

If you have a specific ETF you feel is suitable to the current environment that you'd like to see me cover in detail on one of these shows. Please drop a note to jonathan@seekingalpha.com and I'll do what I can to make it happen.

Wishing all of our listeners health, sanity and investing success as we weather this storm together.

For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the morning of Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

My guest today is Christian Magoon. Christian is the founder and CEO of Amplify ETFs. In his time in the ETF space, Christian has been instrumental in launching more than 60 ETFs including the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury ETF (SWAN), which is the topic of today's episode.

Before founding Amplify, Christian served as President of Claymore Securities launching that firms ETF business before it was bought by Guggenheim. Christian is also the founder of Magoon Capital and YieldShares, a true pioneer in the ETF space.

He has been featured in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and regularly appears in the global financial media. He previously appeared on Let's Talk ETFs in mid-August in an episode titled 7 Common Mistakes ETF Investors Make and How to Avoid Them. It's episode number 8 for those that want to go back and give it a listen, I highly recommend doing so. It's actually one of our top three episodes in terms of number of total downloads and listen.

Anyway, welcome back to the show, Christian. It's great to have you back again so soon.

Christian Magoon [CM]: Hey, thanks for having me, Jonathan. Good to hear your voice and glad you're doing well during this crisis.

JL: Yeah, definitely, same with you. And I'd love to actually start by understanding what the situation has been like on the ground in Colorado, where you are in terms of your daily routine. I mean, I'm sure you were -- very few people ever imagined something like the period we're currently going through.

But also just so listeners can get a sense of because I think we speak to people from all over the U.S. and all over the world. And to just get an idea of economically what the situation looks like to different people who are there on the ground experiencing it. So they can get a sense of what's actually happening.

CM: Yeah, that's a great question. So we're a registered investment advisor Amplify Investments. And the way we earn money is really fees that are on our exchange traded funds. We have 10 exchange traded funds; I think we're about 45th largest ETF provider out of about 160 here in the U.S.

So we're very sensitive to what market performance is like as it affects the assets under management in our funds and ultimately impacts our income. We started the year at about $800 million in ETF assets. We hit a peak of about $880 million in mid-February and then the COVID-19 crisis really started to take hold.

We saw market values really go south; we saw a fair amount of redemptions. And believe it or not, we went from about $880 million to the low $600 million within about a 30 day period. So it really took a bite out of our business about, a bite out of our AUM.

Most of our products are equity oriented. We do have several defensive or hedge products, one of which we'll talk about today. Fast forward to the end of April and we've seen a nice recovery in the S&P. S&P still down about 10% year to date, but we've gone from the low $600 million back up to about $850 million in assets under management.

So we've made a round trip as a firm in our business, at least right now. I mean, certainly we were just talking before we started the market can go up and down quite a bit at any given day of late certainly more updates in the last 30 days, then down days. But thankfully, we've been able to recover nicely as a firm.

We're almost to where we were in mid-February, probably the biggest, factor is when we actually did have this BlackSwan ETF (SWAN) really worked well. And that was an actual asset gainer and a positive performer during this whole crisis. And that really is what I think helped our business in the end.

A lot of our equity-only products suffered the same fate or worse than the S&P. We tend to focus on a lot of growth segments that are thematic in nature of which weren't exactly risk off during the COVID crisis. As a firm, we've gone to remote working and as a registered investment advisor, we do have to have a disaster recovery plan in place for SEC guidelines and we've had that in place.

Now, since we started the firm our first product launched back in April of 2016, so we're just over four years old. And we've been testing that plan each and every year and making some improvements. And that turned out to be really handy as we went remote working about 45 days ago.

And that's why we haven't had any disruptions. But to be clear, having people work essentially all over the country in their home offices isn't ideal. But thus far, we haven't been able -- haven't missed a beat and seem to have at least weathered this initial storm.

JL: Sure, and it's pretty crazy to think about that had this sort of thing happened before the internet was what it was, the amount of business that would be lost would be, I think, just staggering, even relative to the situation today, where obviously it still is staggering. You look at the unemployment numbers over the last month, both in the U.S. and globally. But you also had many, many firms that are able to operate remotely from people's home offices in a way that simply would have been unthinkable even 15 or 20 years ago.

CM: Yeah, it's amazing what technology has equipped us to do. And I think this is going to be a transformative moment for business going forward. We're certainly doing a lot more like Zoom meetings, Microsoft Team meetings, things that maybe we showed up before in person maybe got on the phone for we're doing those via video.

And we're just seeing the whole work environment change it for a good way and I think there's a lot of efficiencies that are going to come into place and the traditional working style after this crisis subsides.

And then we're seeing a lot of unique consumer behavior. We have our online retail ETF and who have stayed at home is equals shop at home than number of online retail, the increase of for example online grocery shopping of 100%. There's just some really interesting diamonds in the rough during this crisis of market segments that seem to be really well positioned going forward.

JL: Yeah, makes total sense. It almost seems like whatever their capacity for delivery is the Amazons (AMZN) and other firms of that nature. They basically maxed out. I mean, probably could have seen the number go up more than 100% had they had the ability to actually make deliveries at that level.

So definitely worth us revisiting, maybe towards the end of this conversation, your funds, (IBUY) and (XBUY) because I think I'd be curious to hear what their performance has been like over the last couple of months.

CM: Yeah, that's right. this is the week we're going to see Amazon earnings. So a lot of eyes focused on e-commerce. Amazon themselves have hired 175,000 new workers or is in the process of doing it this year. So definitely a lot going on in the e-commerce side.

JL: Yeah, definitely. So let's get into the meat of the conversation here. I am really excited to be speaking to you for two reasons. First of all, you've been in this space for a long time. You've been in financial markets for a long time.

And so I'm curious for what your take is on what's happening right now and where you think things may be headed. Obviously nobody's crystal ball works perfectly but just curious relative to other crises that you've seen and how this is different.

And then I'm also really excited for you to be here because your Amplify BlackSwan Growth and Treasury ETF, which we actually got in a couple of requests from listeners to discuss for I think, pretty obvious reasons at this point, is I think something that many of our listeners would benefit from hearing about how it works.

It takes a traditional stock and bond portfolio and turns it on its head to some extent into some very interesting thing. So, we're definitely going to get into the dynamics of how that works. And I think the timing of our conversation is pretty neat.

Because just this morning, actually, I saw a press release come across the news wire, that SWAN had just passed 250 million in AUM, which is pretty amazing considering it launched just 18 months ago. So first of all, congratulations on that.

CM: Thank you.

JL: Sounds like you've had some serious inflows into the fund. It hasn't just been a recovery of prices since the March 23rd low. Because it sounds like you're basically back to where you were at the late February high despite the fact that the market still 10% or 12% lower was at that point. Am I correct in assuming that?

CM: Yeah, that's right. So I think we started the year around $140 million in SWAN and think as of last night, officially were at $264 million in AUM and that's what the BlackSwan ETF being actually positive this year by 4%, turns out lower returns. So it's primarily been due to flows. And just a very timely funds and we can get into it later, as I know; we want to talk markets first.

JL: Yeah. So it sounds like almost all flows actually, which is great. And again, I think a testament to how well the fund has been performing, how stable it is. And it really does exactly what it's supposed to do, which is really not a given with these kinds of funds in the ETF space.

CM: Yeah, that's right. As we talk about oil markets and volatility spiking, we can think of several tickers that come to mind on that for sure.

JL: Yeah, totally. Okay, so what was your base case for U.S. in global markets in 2020, before COVID-19 took center stage here?

CM: I think we were fairly constructive, going into 2020. The trade drama of ‘18 and to some extent 2019 was behind us. We're in a Presidential Election Year. The economy was continuing to do quite well. Unemployment was low. Consumer sentiment was high.

All factors seemed to be very constructive. Valuations were a little, a little bit on the high end, and there's certainly a fair amount of concentration in the large cap names, specifically technology, small caps hadn't really been participating fully.

But I think we were fairly constructive, going into the year certainly, when you're up 31% in the S&P as you were in 2019. You have to be fairly cautious. That's not an average year by any measure.

But as we talked to many financial advisors, professional investors going into 2020, we found that many didn't fully participate in 2019's rally that they'd gotten scared out of 2019's rally because of the decline in 2018. So we thought there was a fair amount of money still that could be put to work. We felt like that was going to be a nice tailwind for markets going into 2020.

Early into 2020 started to see some research about COVID. And started to look at some of the past market impacts. I think in January, I tweeted out a look back at different epidemics like Zika, avian flu, SARS, swine flu.

And showing that the market was off every time during those past epidemics. And I think at that point, the market was up, 3%, 4%. The S&P was up year to date, despite COVID. Now COVID really had it come on to the shore of the U.S. But there are some researchers out there Jim Bianco, from Bianco Research I think was really early.

And that started to worry us. To be honest, since we do have this BlackSwan ETF we are a little bit more say vigilant about not necessarily Black Swan events, because those are really hard to predict, but about certain types of events that could have significant market impact.

And I remember being at the Insight ETFs conference, which is I think the world's largest ETF conference in late January and mentioning COVID on my Twitter feed as a potential Black Swan back then. And unfortunately, as we all know, now, it really was in terms of its impact on the markets.

JL: Yeah, absolutely. I think part of the concern that you have to have here as an investor is that, despite the fact that we saw this massive and unprecedented really in its ferocity sell off from February 19 through March 23, where the S&P 500 gave up was 37%, things have really bounced back very quickly since then, despite the fact that it's pretty clear at this point that people can debate how deep or how long the recession that's coming will be. But it's pretty clear that this is not going to be a V shape recovery at this point. So it's pretty clear that social distancing is going to be with us globally, for a long time, let's say for at least another 12 months.

And that's the best case scenario where they come up with a vaccine and are actually able to test it, mass produce it, and get it out there. So in terms of the macro picture, how do you see things unfolding here? I mean, it's hard to predict what the market will do, particularly but do you feel like we're out of the woods yet in terms of equities despite the coming recession or is this just your classic bear rally and we're going to turn south again relatively soon?

CM: Yeah, it's a great question. It's something we've been talking about a lot internally. From my standpoint, I feel like we've seen a balance that is so significant that maybe it's gotten ahead of itself here.

There's the world economy shut down. We've seen OPEC blowing up. We've seen oil, WTI contracts go negative, $25 million in terms of unemployment here in the U.S. Worst GDP printing since the Great Depression.

We saw retail sales down the most ever month over month here in the U.S. There's a lot of negativity for us to see the type of rally or bounce we've seen from the lows in my opinion. Now, with that being said, the amount of government response between the U.S. Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve is close to unprecedented, between gig economy workers getting bailed out to municipalities and cities and ultra-low rates maybe going lower.

There's certainly a lot of fiscal stimulus coming down the pipe. And I think that markets have responded to that. Certainly, if you look at fixed income market, high yields, in credit markets seem to be fairly constructive for equities.

When you look at past shocks or bear markets. If you go back to 2001 and 2003 or the 2007 to 2009 bear market, you see that those markets essentially bounce several weeks before the peak of unemployment claim.

So I guess what I'm trying to say is, I think, you can make a case for a dip. And it seems to me very likely that we're going to have a little bit more of a dip going forward. I feel like there's been maybe a little bit more of optimism shown than I would expect.

And to me, I feel like as earnings come out, I think this week, we're going to see 160 companies in the S&P 500 report earnings, I think maybe the weight of what the corporate world is looking at in terms of reduced earnings or even not even being able to provide guidance is going to start settling into the market and maybe subduing some of this positive market action.

So, I'd love to be hopeful that, we've experienced the lows here. But, I wouldn't be surprised if we at least start to go down somewhat here as the weight of this slowdown presses down on investor sentiment, and really introduces a lot of uncertainty.

Certainly, there could be some real positive news like a vaccine happening or an antibody test or a national plan emerging that allows us to do more business but too quick anecdotes. I went to Home Depot this weekend, and they can only let 100 people in the store at once and I was number 75 in line and they were letting one person in at a time as another person left.

And look at many restaurants or other types of businesses that are going to have to operate at maybe 50%, 25% capacity for a long time going forward. Talking to people in the community there. It does seem to be a concern about spending money and we're seeing out of concern even about some of the necessities.

So, I mean, right now, it looks like we could be disrupted in terms of some of the meat supply here in the U.S. due to this. So I think there's more to come unfortunately, Jonathan, and I'd be happy to be wrong on that.

JL: Sure. I'm sure we all would. And I guess the irony, and maybe this has, I mean, I don't know if it has been responsible for pushing up markets yet, but the irony is always that during recessionary periods, the savings rate actually spikes and people, because they're worried about the future, they put more away.

And I wonder if to some extent with interest rates for the typical investor where they are right now, if there are going to be people putting more money into the stock market because they don't want to spend it. And they don't want to just, leave it under their mattress either. So I wonder if that will play into things a bit here.

CM: Yeah. I think it's definitely -- it's a tough scenario. It's a catch 22 for investors. And if you look at every past epidemic, we've had recent ones SARS, avian flu, swine flu, Zika, there's been a dip every time in the market and we've always been able to recover.

This one's a little bit different, certainly, and maybe longer lasting. So I think stepping back for most investors who have no longer term perspective, this is probably a buying opportunity for them over the next several years.

If they're looking out 5 to 10 years that probably will be. This will probably be a nice entry point. But I think anyone gearing up for retirement or trying to use some of that money in the next few years is on a slippery slope to put it into the equity market, given the unknown, global economic slowdown that we are facing?

JL: Sure. And to me that concern is also not just the slowdown, because if you look at for example, the stimulus in the U.S. or in Europe. And you look at the amount of capital being injected into the system, you look at the fact that many people that are on unemployment for the next couple of months at least will end up collecting more on a monthly basis than they did previously.

Maybe the markets view that as positive, but when you start looking out a little further, you think about the fact that if oil remains under $30 a barrel or even $40, for more than a few months, I think we're going to start seeing oil companies collapse like dominoes and that could really undermine the global financial system, all the counterparties to all of the investment that they've made.

These are going to be bailouts that are simply impossible for any government, even one the size of the U.S., to backstop. And then you also look at things like emerging markets, where in the U.S. or Europe or Japan, we want to add trillions of dollars to our balance sheet. It's possible to do that when you have a stable currency.

But when you think about developing countries just printing money to bail themselves out, their currencies will become totally devalued. They'll start defaulting on their loans that they owe to financial institutions. And again, you can see many different ways that a domino effect could end up taking place here that really just wreaks havoc on the global financial system, that simply haven't played out yet. But if you start looking down the road by a few months or more, I could see a lot of different ways that things turn south here.

CM: That's right. There is a massive risk out there, the dollar is king. You don't have the dollar that's problematic. You look at a country, like Lebanon and what they're facing with, I think 50% devaluation when they open their currency markets back up.

There's a lot going on that could be systemic. And really could infect other parts of the world. You look at the amount of debt, the U.S. is going to issue here. How does the U.S. pace that? Is there ultimately some type of debt deflation, which would be not good for most stock holders, as well as people who -- things like real estate and other types of debt securities?

So there's a huge wall of worry here that could be climbed. And we know that bull markets like to do that. But I mean, this is not a wall. This is like a skyscraper of worry, I think. And that's why it's hard to believe with everything we just said that the S&P would only be off about 10% right now as we sit here in 2020.

JL: Yeah, it seems pretty unbelievable. Alright, so I want to just talk fixed income for a bit, just before we move over to your fund SWAN. We've already seen the Fed start buying high yield bond ETFs to prop up the mountain of corporate debt before it becomes overly distressed.

Is it realistic to think that short term treasuries can actually end up in a period of prolonged negative rates here in the U.S., similar to what we've seen in places like Germany? What's the long term case for rates here? Because they really are a central part of SWAN, so just curious what your take is?

CM: Yeah, I think ultimately, if you look at the charts, it seems like very likely the U.S. is going to have to go to negative rates and follow a lot of the other developed nations that lowering rates to that level of negative is going to probably be something that the Fed is going to have to consider and ultimately do here.

JL: It's the only way they can service their debt...

CM: That’s true, definitely accommodates that structure. And at some point, they're going to want to force money to go to work in a greater way and not just sit collecting yield and the spreads between U.S. debt and other developed nations. It is just too large, I think at this point.

So I expect that treasuries will eventually here, at least short term treasuries go negative. And I think for those that hold treasuries today, I mean, that ultimately is a good thing. But some point as those start to roll on those short term treasury side you're going to be facing, buying or the prospect of continuing to buy short term treasuries with negative rates.

And that'll be definitely a different world that I think many treasury investors haven't, ever experienced or considered. But it's one that actually is fairly common in other parts of the world. So it'll be an interesting situation. But I do see that coming down the road here in the next I would say, a year or two.

JL: Sure. And I guess during the situation like we have now I think many investors, the mindset switches from return on capital to return of capital. So you'd be willing to pay a few basis points negative to make sure you got your money back.

But at some point when things start to recover, if that remains the case, because of the amount of debt overhang that the Fed has, I think it will be a rude awakening for many investors that rely on that income.

CM: Yeah, that's right. And we'll get into it. But this BlackSwan ETF does have significant treasury exposure. And one of the unique things about how it obtains its treasury exposure. It seeks to target the 10 year treasuries duration. And how it does that is actually owns a laddered portfolio of treasuries in order to do that really to seek to reduce treasury specific risk or specific interest rates around certain treasury maturities.

So there is flexibility from Black Swan standpoint to potentially adjust its ladder. I mean, certainly, it's a quantitative index based product. But as things in the market as they change sometimes may mean that certain methodologies need to change but that's something we can get into a little bit more as we start to talk about the BlackSwan ETF.

JL: Yeah, sure. So moving over to the SWAN. First of all, I'm pretty interested in the name of it in terms of Black Swan Growth and Treasury ETF. It seems like a very interesting combination there, the growth and the treasury.

So I think most of our listeners will be familiar with the concept of Black Swans as popularized by Nassim Nicholas Taleb, in his book have the same name. How does SWAN the fund attempt to mitigate extreme market conditions along the lines of what we've seen since February in global markets?

CM: Yeah. So Taleb’s book, he talks about actually a strategy to try to mitigate against Black Swan events. And it became the inspiration for the creation of this strategy. And what essentially writes is, the really barbell your assets to have the majority of your assets in an ultra-safe vehicle.

And then a small amount of your assets on the other side of the barbell in something very aggressive. And in this case, that's essentially what the hallmark of this Black Swan index based strategy is about.

90% of the portfolio is invested in U.S. treasury securities. And again this is a ladder allocation to treasuries with a targeted duration of the 10 year treasury note. So gives you a little less interest rate specific risk instead of just buying the 10 year treasury note. So in really that 90% allocation to U.S. Treasuries is really your hedge against uncertainty. It's yours -- we'll call it your risk off allocation.

Your risk on allocation is a 10%. The remaining part of the portfolio 10% allocation to SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) LEAP options and those are in the money calls with 70 Delta. So 70 Delta just simply means that if it moves about 70% what the S&P moves, so if the S&P moves up 10% you'd be up 7% and 70 Delta in the money call.

So when you think about it, okay. 90% of your, well let's just say you have $10, $9 goes into in the portfolio of U.S. Treasuries. $1 goes into these SPY LEAP options in the form of in the money calls.

Now that gives you a different exposure to the returns of those asset classes because in that option allocations, you're actually able to use the financial leverage of options. So how it actually works is even though you have $10 being invested in the portfolio, essentially $9 of that $10 gives you exposure to the returns of the U.S. Treasuries, and $5 of exposure to the SPY LEAP options are the returns of the S&P 500.

So it's a $10 if you will, investment that gives you about $14 of exposure and again, that's due to the ability to control or have exposure to an elevated amount of SPY returns because you're not buying SPY, you’re buying options on SPY. And those are really the barbells of the portfolio.

The fund has its risk on exposure through those SPY LEAP options, and then it has its risk off exposure in terms of U.S. Treasury securities. So what's interesting is you caught the name that we didn't just call it the BlackSwan ETF, that we called it the Black Swan Growth and Treasury Core ETF.

And the misnomer about this ETF. It's really a double edged sword is because it has Black Swan in its name the misnomer is that it only works during crisis events or times when the S&P is experienced, fairly significant declines. And that's really more similar to a tail risk product, and makes money during tough markets. And that's not the way the Black Swan actually works.

It does well, just certainly during market declines, and we've seen it happen in 2020. But it does have the ability to participate in the upside of the S&P. So a great example is in 2019, when the S&P was up 31% the BlackSwan ETF was up 22%.

So it allowed investors to participate in some not all of the gains in the S&P 500. And then a great test has been in here in 2020, where, as we sit today, the S&P is off 10% in late April, year to date, and SWAN is up 4%.

Indeed, we saw SWAN positive, even when the S&P was down over 25% earlier this year. So we wanted to put Black Swan in the name because it's the original strategy or index name. But we also wanted to emphasize that there is the ability to participate in growth.

And that's why we think this makes a great core holding to complement existing equity exposure. And I think that's what's quite unique about SWAN. It has the ability to really provide some value both in bear and bull market conditions. And that's what we've seen since it launched back in November of 2018.

JL: Sure, another volatile period. So definitely. And I think Taleb’s main point with Black Swan events, and I think this gets at the name is that you really never know, when the onset of them is going to be what they're going to look like.

One thing which is fairly certain is that they will almost never look the same as previous financial crises. So people that are, let's say, looking for another financial market meltdown, based on subprime mortgages and all the things that went wrong in the 2007 to 2009 period, obviously would be looking in the wrong place.

But I think what's nice about this is that it inoculates portfolios, for those Black Swan events when they do happen to come and again, they're totally unpredictable. So it's too late to try to start positioning in this kind of a barbell approach once they've already hit markets.

CM: That's right. So, we've had a bunch of professionals initially I asked this question or maybe even mock us and say, BlackSwan ETF like, you can't have a BlackSwan ETF. No one knows what a BlackSwan ETF is or Black Swan is r event by definition.

We say, well, exactly, we don't know what that Black Swan event is going to be but we know the behavior that happens in Black Swan events. And the behavior that happens is the S&P 500 goes down, and there's a flight to safety in that flight to safety goes to U.S. Treasuries.

And U.S. Treasuries, generally, gaining value. And another way to look at it is, during market crisis events like Black Swan you see a negative to low correlation between the S&P 500 and U.S. Treasuries.

So this strategy really, if you could bumper sticker it, it really is based on the negative to low correlation of the S&P 500 in U.S. Treasuries during market crisis events. That's where that protective hedge mechanism really shines. Now, when that isn't happening, you still have that S&P exposure through those LEAP options.

And that allows you to participate in the upside. Thus far just looking at the upside and downside capture ratio. The index has compared to the S&P 500 about a 60% upside capture ratio versus the S&P 500 in about a 20% downside capture ratio versus the S&P 500.

So this is, again, more of a core type holding. And quite frankly, it'll shine more at market extremes. In big declines, it's going to shine. Also, it's going to shine relative to a lot of hedge products when the market's up a fair amount, because as many hedged equity products weren't up 22% '19 when the S&P is up 31.

And the other point I'd make is, many hedge products have artificial caps on the upside. And unfortunately, most of these hedge products get bought, after the event happens. People want protection, if you will, after the fire happens. And oftentimes, that's when they are going to benefit more from having that upside, potential.

And I think that's what's unique about the BlackSwan ETF is that it doesn't have these artificial caps and it allows you to have that hedged portfolio. But also the ability to participate in rallies and upside. And that's what we've seen this year.

As we've seen the initial positive performance of the market up until about February '19, then a big decline until about March 23. And then a upward move from March 23 through the end of April here, and the SWAN has been able to hang in there and add about 14% outperformance round trip this year versus the S&P.

JL: Sure. And I think there's probably a behavioral component here, which would actually be very beneficial to many investors. So for example, somebody looking at the performance of SWAN in 2019 versus (SPY) or (IVV).

The reality is that behaviorally, many investors repeatedly make the following mistake. They didn't quite get in at the beginning of 2019, because they panicked after the selloff in the fourth quarter of 2018, where the S&P 500 was down roughly 20% peak to trough. And by the time they get back in, they've already missed a lot of those returns.

And then same thing now, the selloff was so rapid here, by the time you turn around and try to reallocate, many investors probably sold somewhere near the March 23 low I would mentioned. And have not really benefited from any of the upside here since then.

So I think what this allows you to do by capturing 60% of the upside. But only 20% of the draw down is there is sleep well at night maybe not outperform the market or get that great market return in years like 2019 but it takes away those behavioral biases towards just poor market timing decisions that so many investors are guilty of.

And so I would imagine that overall, the real returns are probably even better than the returns versus like SPY.

CM: Yeah, and I think that's why it makes such a good core holding or a compliment to your existing core because there are people who want to trade in and out and time things. And that's great if that's a maybe just a smaller percentage of your assets, I mean, it's the odds are that it's very hard to do.

But if you have a core like SWAN, it gives you that base where your hedge is always on, but you also always have upside potential as well. So it really gives you the best of both worlds. And we think that is important, especially during volatile periods like today

JL: Sure. Although again, because it's unknowable when the volatile periods will come, it makes sense as a core holding as a result of that.

CM: Yes.

JL: So I want to just drive the point home a bit about the barbell you've set up here. And the fact that even though the S&P 500 LEAP options are only 10% of the portfolio, you're able to capture that 60% upside by creating a straw man portfolio.

That is something I think many investors probably have something similar to. So if you would take a portfolio which is a 50-50 split between IVV, which is the lowest cost S&P 500 fund 4 basis points, I think probably Vanguard's the same price there. And then a set of Treasury ETFs, let's say ultra-short, (SHY), 7 to 10, (IEF), 10 to 20, (TLH) and a 20 year plus duration (TLT).

Investor might say to themselves, okay, I'm relatively safe here. I'm split 50-50 between stocks and highest quality bonds treasury so I am taking away the default risk that you have with any corporate.

And they might also say, I've got this portfolio for only blended average of around 8 or 9 basis points versus the 49 basis points that SWAN costs. Why is that line of thinking incorrect here? And how would the return profile differ there?

CM: Sure. So in that scenario, you'd have essentially, $10 going out and being invested for this $10 worth of return exposure to the S&P into treasuries. SWAN is a little bit different in the sense that you'll have $10 invested but you actually are going to receive about $15 of exposure to treasuries and to SPY returns.

And again, that's because of the really expanded exposure you get to the S&P 500 returns due to the options. Second, because SWAN is if you will prepackaged in an index based ETF, you do get the discipline of the product rebalancing.

So the barbell approach on that 90-10 actually is looked at several times a year. So the way the 10% SPY exposure works half of that exposure is invested in December SPY LEAP options, and LEAP options are options that are just out half, for more than a year's life. And then the other half of the allocation of the 10% is invested in June SPY LEAP options.

So whenever we get to one of those months whatever the allocation is to SPY LEAP options for that segment, so each one is 5% combined to make 10 at time of rebalance, those are reset in their given month.

So when June expires, June's allocation. April here, we are going into June, let's say June's value of SPY LEAP options has gone down because the markets gone down. So it's only 3% of the fund. When the June options mature, the fund is automatically going to let those mature and then buy new 5% allocation and essentially reset that sleeves allocation in June.

And then it'll do the same thing in December. So you have really the automation and discipline of twice a year those option that option or that equity exposure resetting. Also at the end of the year around December, the treasury exposure gets reset if it needs to be to 90%.

Because keep in mind these different buckets, there's really three; the treasury bucket, and then a 5% portfolio allocation to December, 5% portfolio allocation to June SPY LEAP options. Those move on a daily basis based off market movements. And there needs to be a reset in order to follow the index in the strategy.

And that of course, is the target we're trying to do because that mix has historically done quite well in terms of its upside and downside in capture ratio. So you get the automation that you not necessarily get if you tried to create your own blend of this.

So number one is exposure. Number two is automation or discipline. And then number three would be you're going to probably be more tax efficient doing it inside the ETF because of the creation and redemption process we'll be able to do some custom baskets likely and avoid taxation on those portfolio changes.

So, I think the 49 basis points that SWAN does charge. There are some convenience benefits, I think some disciplined benefits, and then some tax benefits that, I think, make it attractive and also just the fact that you're able to get that exposure, again, for $10 of an investment, you're able to get really $15 exposure to those two asset classes is big.

So that's how I differentiated. But certainly investors can use this barbell type approach and to create a quasi-Black Swan strategy to introduce in their core portfolio and that's the beauty of the ETF space. There are so many different types of products and tools out there that allow people to customize something like an investment strategy to their own, set of needs or constraints.

So I think in the hedge ETF space, one of the attractive characteristics of the BlackSwan ETF is that it is one of the lower cost hedge products. There's a variety of other products out there that have hedges or triggers or trends that moving averages that push them into cash potentially, instead of equities.

And most of those products are priced, 65, 70 basis points. So we think we're fairly competitively priced relative to that product set being at 49 basis points.

JL: Yeah, sure if I mean, if they oscillate into VIX futures they could cost even more than that. So absolutely. Any other points you want to make about SWAN before we move on briefly to IBUY and XBUY, your two e-commerce funds which I know we hadn't planned on discussing, but I just think with Amazon about your report and what's happened with the global economy in general, we should spend at least a couple minutes on.

CM: Yeah. So I would just emphasize that, the BlackSwan ETF really isn't a tail risk strategy that takes losses in good markets and only does well in down markets. And certainly that's the strategies able to participate in upward moving markets.

It's not a very complicated strategy. It's pretty straightforward and simple to only own essentially two types of securities. And it's not an active strategy that relies on a trigger or a trend to have that defensiveness.

It is a rule based passive methodology. It's actually backed by a fair amount of academic research. Journal of indexing this past year did a cover story on the Black Swan index if you're interested in we will give more information about it.

The BlackSwan ETF is something that's liquid in any business day. There's thumb protected or hedged ETFs that you have to hold for a whole year until they mature to get the benefits of their hedge or their buffer against downside.

There's also a small amount of income that comes from the BlackSwan ETF because we own treasuries, and it's about 1%. But I would like to say that that income actually nicely offsets the expense ratio. So, BlackSwan ETFs definitely something I think investors should consider in times of volatile markets and maybe a nice compromise between FOMO and fear.

JL: Nice, that's a good way of putting it. Okay, cool. So pivoting briefly over to the Amplify online retail ETF IBUY and then you have ex-U.S., XBUY. Just curious I mean, this fund seems to have sold off basically as much as everything else from February to March obviously bounced back very nicely.

This is a fund that I would really expect to be an alpha generator in the current environment. So if you could just talk a little bit about what the fund is about the focus on online retail, and the way that you separate brick and mortar stores out of the mix there. And then what you've seen with this fund over the last couple months.

CM: Sure thing, our first fund that we launched, it was back in April of 2016. And that is the Amplify Online Retail ETF. The ticker is IBUY. It's a five star rated Morningstar fund. It's the best performing fund in the consumer cyclical fund category going back over three years now.

And the genesis of the fund is it's the first to focus on online retailers. And it tracks an index and the index has a very strict criteria for inclusion that a company has to have 70% or more of their revenue from online or virtual sales or they have to have over $100 billion of online or virtual sales.

JL: Alright, that is going to say that's how Amazon (AMZN) snuck in there despite the fact that their cloud business is probably more than 30%.

CM: That's right. So that's the Amazon rule that had to be in need about a year and a half ago, allowed this in for whole foods to device business. So, Walmart still doesn't even get close to that category. So the key here was to try to own a basket of companies that have the majority of their revenue coming from online retail sales.

And then the unique part about the fund not only in terms of purity is the weighting scheme. 75% of the weighting goes to U.S. based companies and all companies in that sleeve are equally weighted. And 25% of the weighting goes to ex-U.S. companies and all those companies are equally weighted.

And what it really does is dispel the myth that it's all about Amazon by weighting Amazon, the same as Etsy (ETSY) or Wayfair (W) or Stamps.com (STMP) or Chewy (CHWY), or Pelton (PTON), for example, you actually really get an interesting slice of the market.

Amazon over the last few years hasn't even been a top 10 online retail performer in terms of stock performance. We see these smaller entities that focus on niches actually do better. In fact, this year, some of the top performers are Chewy, Stamps.com, PetMed (PETS), Etsy, Wayfair.

This is a product that gives you exposure to a little over 40 names around the world again, with about a 75% U.S. weighting. It's an index based product that rebalances in May in November. And had some fairly substantial performance. I think, we launched the largest on retail ETF was the SPDR retail ETF (XRT) and in the four years since that has been in the market I think that's lost 27% of its value last time.

JL: I was going to say that's got to be down a fair amount. I mean, you think about the some of the companies they're holding though they just basically eventually all end up closing up shop.

CM: That's right. And XRT does and how Amazon and some of the online retailers, but for the most part, they're dominated by brick and mortar. And during that same time IBUY is gain in a little over 70%. So it's been an unbelievable alpha driver.

And, this has been a great environment to stay at home period. Stay at home, as I mentioned to you, I think before we recorded equals shop at home and all sorts of categories online are doing quite well. Here in the U.S. or according to U.S. Census Bureau numbers, only about 12.5% commerce is done online currently.

JL: Is that, sorry, just to be clear here, I assume those numbers predate the last two months?

CM: Yeah, that's right.

JL: They would have to I mean, this could be a real sea change moment.

CM: Exactly. So we think that, we could see as much as 50% to 100% online growth here. And then over the next year, the last U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Retail Sales Report, for example, in March here are showing March data showed department store sales were down 20% month over a month, online was up 3% month over month.

So, these online names have done well, but they're still operating on a fairly small amount of market share that could go up considerably. These companies can increase their sales by 50% to 100% over the next year or two, could be very meaningful. So we think this is one of the winners of COVID.

Certainly IBUY was sold off as a growth profile ETF into the crisis. But in over the last month it's rebounded. It is up about 28% over the last month. And it's positive on the years. It's gained 3.75% year to date while the S&P is down 10.3%.

So we think this is, a great alpha driver for your portfolio. It's a trend that's only going to continue and it's likely the adoption of online retail is accelerating now, due to this COVID crisis. And I think, if you look at the other side, there's certainly a lot of brick and mortar companies, whether it's JC Penney, Neiman Marcus, others that may not end up surviving or being shut down here, may end up going into bankruptcy.

And that's also the loss of the competition is also going to be very helpful for online retailers. So yeah, we're very constructive on it. And it's our largest ETF by just a several million dollars now neck and neck with SWAN. And I think it's a compelling proposition going forward.

JL: Sure. I could see a portfolio where your core holding is SWAN and then you pick up a bunch of extra alpha by maybe putting 10% or 20% into IBUY in that be a nice return profile there.

CM: Yeah, it's interesting. We just did a recent performance comparison going back, as we just turned four years old in the fund, the fund was launched specifically April 20, 2016. And believe it or not, IBUY return is within like 100 basis points of the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) over that same time period in which as…

JL: Which as listeners will know it's been my top holding firm. Really a very long time.

CM: So, they are now world champion for sure QQQ. But unlike QQQ, IBUY doesn't have a very concentrated portfolio, it's fairly flat in terms of its equal weighting. And I think in terms of market share for online retail, we're at 12 today, could we be at 20 in the next two years or so.

There's a lot of upside specifically for those that more efficient business model. And even we've seen not only to people like to buy online during good times, and bad times, online tends to shine as well because of its competitive pricing. And it has a little bit of an all-weather appeal, in our belief based off economic conditions.

JL: Yeah. Sure, no question about it, although. I am sticking with the Q's as my core for now. Largely because of the just unbelievable balance sheets that many of the holdings happen to have, that you can't see those companies going belly up under any extreme circumstances.

CM: There become the new backbones of our economy, right. I mean, you almost interact with those top 10 holdings, every single day, it's hard to escape them. So like Peter Lynch type play now that maybe QQQ wasn't, maybe 10 years ago, but today, it definitely is.

JL: Sure, and I like the idea of that as a core and that's then core and satellite approach. And the fact that Amazon is in such a massive holding in IBUY allows you to do that without feeling like well, I've got too much of a single name in here.

So anyway, Christian this has been great. It's been fascinating. Congrats on the various products that you've put out there. They're obviously resonating with investors. That performance has just been really impressive on so many of them, particularly SWAN and IBUY and particularly in this period.

Where can investors find you online if they want to research some of the things we've been discussing? Learn more about these funds and some of the other ones you have? What about social?

CM: So our homepage is amplifyetfs.com. That's where you'll find all fund information, performance, white papers, got small videos that describe the fund, do a fair amount of commentaries. So amplifyetf.com. You can find us on Twitter @amplifytetfs. We are also on LinkedIn as well. So, just type it into your search bar and you'll be in front of a bunch of different resources really quickly.

JL: Sure. And then you're personally very active on Twitter also, are you?

CM: Yeah, I am. So @Christianmagoon is my Twitter handle and try to tweet out a variety of market content that oftentimes is related to everything from retail sales numbers to different types of market moving events and love to interact with me on twitter that’s if you’re out there tweeting.

JL: Nice. Anyway I wanted to wish you best of luck. I guess first and foremost health and sanity under the current conditions even if things open up a bit, it's pretty clear that they're not going to be the same for quite a while.

And so I think, staying healthy and managing to stay sane even though we're all locked up in our houses right now with the same people. It’s definitely first and foremost. But then best of luck with everything you're doing in amplify also.

CM: Hey, Jonathan thanks. It's good to hear your voice. Thanks for having me on and my best wishes to you as well as all the listeners. Congratulations on a successful podcast. This is a fun project you're doing. And now you're getting some great listenership from it. So kudos to you and good speaking with you.

JL: For disclosures Christian Magoon is long SWAN, IBUY and XBUY. I Jonathan Liss, am long QQQ, VOO and SHY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWAN, IBUY, XBUY, QQQ, VOO, SHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Christian Magoon is long SWAN, IBUY and XBUY.



Jonathan Liss is long QQQ, VOO and SHY.