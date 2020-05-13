Wintrust Financial's Credit Costs And Rate Sensitivity To Hurt Earnings This Year

Provision expense will likely remain high in the second quarter, but will likely decline in the second half of the year.

Wintrust Financial Corporation’s (WTFC) earnings dipped in the first quarter by 27% quarter-over-quarter to $1.04 per share. The earnings decline was largely attributable to a surge in provision expense. I’m expecting provision expense to remain elevated in the second quarter because the economic outlook has worsened since the end of the first quarter. Moreover, I’m expecting the net interest margin to compress further in the year ahead, which will pressurize earnings.

The highly rate-sensitive margin will see the full effect of the federal funds rate cuts in the second quarter. On the other hand, the Paycheck Protection Program will boost net income this year. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decrease by 18% year-over-year to $4.96 per share. The provision expense and fees under the Paycheck Protection Program are difficult to predict due to the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic; therefore, there are chances of earnings surprises in the year ahead. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Nevertheless, I’m adopting a neutral rating on WTFC due to the risks and uncertainties.

Upward Adjustment to Loan Loss Reserves to Keep Provision Expense Elevated

WTFC’s provision expense surged to $53 million in the first quarter from $8 million in the last quarter of 2019. I'm expecting the provision expense to remain high in the second quarter because the economic outlook has worsened since the end of the first quarter. The worsened economic outlook will require an upward adjustment to the reserves for loan losses, leading to high provision expense. However, I'm expecting the provision expense in the second quarter to be lower than the provision expense in the first quarter because the management's economic assumptions used to determine the loan loss reserve seem to be quite stressed already.

As mentioned in the first quarter’s investor presentation, the management has assumed that GDP will recover in the third quarter and that the commercial real estate price index will decline through the remainder of 2020 and recover in 2021. Other major economic inputs used to determine the reserve level include the Baa credit spread and the Dow Jones Total Stock Market Index. Overall, I’m expecting WTFC’s provision expense to increase to $143 million in 2020 from $54 million in 2019.

WTFC’s exposure to high-impact sectors can lead to negative surprises in the remainder of the year. As mentioned in the investor presentation, around 8.7% of total loans are to high-impact industries like restaurants, hotels, recreation, doctors, and dentists. If the COVID-19-related slowdown in business activity lasts beyond the third quarter, then these sectors will lead to a magnified impact on net charge-offs and provision expense.

Net Interest Income To Suffer From High Rate Sensitivity

WTFC’s net interest margin, NIM, declined by 15bps in the first quarter due to the 150 bps federal funds rate cut in March. The decline in interest rates will likely compress NIM further in the second quarter. WTFC's NIM is quite sensitive to interest rate changes, as can be gauged by the results of a simulation conducted by the management. The results show that a 100 bps cut in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 9.4% when holding the balance sheet static. The following table from the latest 10-Q filing shows the result of the simulation.

Considering the interest rate sensitivity, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 19bps in the second quarter. For the full year, I’m expecting NIM to decrease by 53bps, as shown in the table below.

WTFC’s loans increased by 3.6% in the first quarter, on a linked quarter basis, due to greater line draws by cash-strapped borrowers. I’m expecting the heightened line utilization to decline in the second half of the year as the economy reopens. The Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will likely boost loan balances in the second quarter. As mentioned in the investor presentation, WTFC has gotten loan approvals of around $3.3 billion under PPP. As I’m expecting a majority of the PPP loans to get repaid before year-end, the year-end loan balance given in the table below does not fully show PPP’s impact on loans. I’m expecting WTFC’s loan balance at the end of 2020 to be 7.8% higher than the balance at the end of 2019.

The management estimates PPP to add $85 million to net interest income, as mentioned in the presentation. The timing of repayment of PPP loans is uncertain; therefore, it’s difficult to predict the impact of PPP on net interest income. I’m expecting more than half of the PPP loans to get repaid this year; consequently, I’m expecting WTFC to book half of the estimated $85 million fees this year. Considering the effect of NIM compression and PPP, I'm expecting the net interest income to decline by 0.9% year-over-year in 2020.

Mortgage Banking Revenues To Boost Non-Interest Income

WTFC’s non-interest income increased by 39% year-over-year in the first quarter partly due to strong mortgage banking revenues. I'm expecting mortgage banking revenues to remain elevated in the second quarter of the year due to low-interest rates, which will fuel refinance activity and production volume. As mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call, the management expects the second quarter’s origination to be stronger than the first quarter. Overall, I'm expecting non-interest income to increase by 11.4% in 2020 over 2019.

Expecting Earnings To Decline By 18%

The expected hike in provision expense and NIM compression with likely pressurize earnings this year. On the other hand, loan growth and an increase in mortgage banking revenues will support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to decrease by 18% year-over-year to $4.96 in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown, which could lead to an earnings surprise in the year ahead. First, the provision expense can surpass expectations if the pandemic lasts longer than expected. Moreover, the fees from PPP that will be booked this year is difficult to predict because the payment period is uncertain. These uncertainties pose risks to earnings and valuation.

I’m expecting WTFC to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.28 per share in the remainder of 2020. I am not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 23%, which is sustainable. Additionally, WTFC is well-capitalized with a common equity tier I ratio of 8.9%, which is above the minimum regulatory requirement of 7.0%. The dividend estimate for 2020 suggests an unattractive dividend yield of 3.3%.

High Return Potential Marred By High Risks

WTFC traded at an average price-to-book ratio, P/B, of 1.12 in 2019. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $64.5 gives a target price of $72.3 for December 2020. This target price implies a significant price upside of 115% from WTFC's May 12 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The valuation analysis above suggests that WTFC has the potential for a high return. Unfortunately, the stock also carries high risk because the depth and duration of COVID-19 are unknown. Due to the risks and uncertainties, I'm adopting a neutral rating on WTFC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

