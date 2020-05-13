Out Along The Faultlines

We are in a precarious situation. We are in the midst of a serious financial crisis caused by a serious medical crisis. I believe it is accurate to say that we have never been in a crisis, quite like this one, before.

The faint of heart will panic. Speculators will rush through the door, in an effort to protect their capital. These are all the wrong decisions to make, if you are an investor.

All wrong!

I will share with you what I have learned in my more than four decades on Wall Street. The greater the risks then the greater the opportunities to profit from them with some patience and some common sense and rational thinking. I would assert that we are in a time of wonderful opportunities, if only you can look ahead and not be roused by some of the articles in the Press, and some of the claims of financial devastation, touted by some market gurus.

One thing that a crisis gives you are lower prices which means that you can buy things much cheaper than 6 months or a year ago. Valuations have plummeted as some 50 odd companies in the S&P 500 have lowered their guidance in April alone, blaming the coronavirus for their deteriorating condition.

The significant changes are:

Technology 18 +7 52, Consumer Goods 14 +4 45, Health Care/ 14 +10 47, Life Sciences Industrial Goods 13 +5 42, Financial Services 9 +5 77, Leisure/Arts/ 9 +1 16, Hospitality Business/ 7 +4 31, Consumer Services Retail/ Wholesale 7 +5 34, Basic Materials/ 5 +2 17 Resources Energy 5 +5 26, Real Estate/ Construction 5 +4 45, Automotive 4 +19, Transportation/Logistics 3 +2 16, Media/ Entertainment 2 0 10 Telecommunication Services 1 and +14 Utilities 0 0 29. Industry sector Guidance Change from Total companies raised March 31 in index Health Care/ 4 +3 47, Life Sciences Technology 4 +4 52, Basic Materials/ 2 +1 17, Resources Business/ 2 +1 31, Consumer Services Consumer Goods 2 +2 45, Retail/ Wholesale 2 +2 34, Media/ Entertainment 1 +1 10, and Financial Services 1 +1 77. This data is from Dow Jones.

You can sit around worrying, but it won't help. Hopes and prayers do not move the markets. What moves the markets is money and it must be noted that the Fed, and Congress, are throwing plenty of money around in a serious effort to keep both the equity and the bond markets intact. Our financial crisis is causing both institutions to behave in ways that we have never seen before which is the balance, if you will, to the panic stitched into the markets by our coronavirus pandemic.

At this specific moment in time I am particularly taken by the bond markets. Prices are down significantly which means that yields are up. Treasuries, the safe haven play, are up 8.50% year-to-date while Investment Grade Corporates are up 0.03% and American High Yield bonds are down 7.79% for the same time period, according to Bloomberg data. These kind of spreads will not continue for long as both Corporate bonds and High Yield bonds eventually begin to compress in against Treasuries, as more risk is taken on, in the never ending hunt for yield.

Another factor on the bond market investor's side is what the Fed is doing. They are weighing into both Investment Grade bonds and High Yield bonds and ETFs as they try to stabilize the markets. This is another opportunity to capture both yield and appreciation as the Fed increases its balance sheet and churns out more and more money. One play here is to watch what the Fed is buying and follow their lead and buy the same fixed-income credits. Another opportunity here is to follow their lead and buy the equities, of the companies that the Fed is buying, in the fixed-income markets, and tag along for what I believe will amount to some decent appreciation, over time.

I remain attracted to closed-end funds now. This overlooked segment of the market offers double digit yields and monthly dividends, but you have to know what you are doing. Closed-end funds are complicated, homework must be done, but the results can be quite attractive in the bond space, the energy sector, Real Estate, loans and even gold. Also, I would state, that double digit yields can provide a significant cushion to the daily vagaries of the markets.

Another factor supporting bond investments now are the actions of the world's governments. That are creating a pile of debt that will surely, in my view, contain the level of interest rates to very low levels, for the foreseeable future. The central banks, of most countries now, must keep interest rates low to counterbalance America's, and other countries debt levels, and so they will, as these various governments just cannot afford higher interest rates.

We continue to remain in a "Borrower's Paradise" and a "Fixed-income Investor's Hell" with the exception of some High Yield bonds and some closed-end funds. Fine, let others panic, let them throw up their hands and recite, "Woe is me." We are in a crisis, and not at the end of the world, and so I am looking for opportunities to take advantage of our crisis, as others wander off into some type of mental meltdown.

The two tiers now are patience, and enough money to make it until the resolution of our crisis comes forward. This is one of the reasons that I am a fan of the closed-end fund market. Monthly dividends go along way to fatten your accounts without having to sell anything to get a cash flow. Sure, it is possible that dividends can be cut, just like with any singular company. Having said that it is also possible that dividends can be raised if the economy begins to turn around and the sky turns from grey to blue. There are two sides to this coin.

In the meantime, fortunes will be lost, and fortunes will be made. It is just how you play it. I am playing it from the investor's viewpoint, and I am not running around and flipping anything. I look at the horizon and see light. The darkness that surrounds it only increases its brilliance.

That is where I stand!

