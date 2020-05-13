Navient: Temper Your Enthusiasm On The Senior Notes

In general, we don’t comment frequently on securities – especially fixed income securities – since circumstances rarely change rapidly enough to warrant a revised perspective. Similarly, it is unusual given our long term investment time horizon to reverse our views so quickly and, indeed, for the third time in less than six months. However, the crash in exchange traded fixed income securities two months ago and subsequent (if incomplete) rebound warrants an update with respect to Navient’s (NAVI) exchange traded senior notes.

Navient Senior Notes

In order to briefly summarize the exchange traded senior notes, a small tranche of the company’s roughly $84 billion in long-term debt consists of the company’s exchange-traded senior notes. The Navient Senior Notes (JSM) yield a fixed 6% ($1.50) per annum on the redemption value of $25.00 and mature on December 15, 2043. The senior notes have been callable by the company at the redemption value since December 15, 2008, but have traded below redemption value virtually the entire time. The currently published credit rating (B+) is solidly below investment grade.

The Flash Crash

Historically, the Navient senior notes have exhibited occasionally extreme volatility largely in uncertain economic times but also when economic conditions are quite robust. The swings in valuation have presented recurring opportunities for investors given their tendency (so far) to rebound as the various fleeting fears driving the valuation discount to redemption value inevitably abate. The trend has been surprising consistent with at least five such instances since the senior notes were issued by the company and no less than three such rapid declines and relatively rapid rebounds in the last five years.

The most recent episode was by far the most extreme since the financial crisis a decade ago. Navient’s senior notes almost reached the lows experienced then as the notes traded down as low as $7.00 in the middle of March – only $0.28 on the dollar – with an effective interest yield exceeding 20% before considering potential capital gains through redemption. The valuation essentially reflected a nearly imminent bankruptcy on the part of Navient. In comparison, the bonds of long distressed retailer J.C. Penney (JCP) recently traded as high as $0.09 on the dollar with the company reportedly less than a couple weeks away from filing for bankruptcy.

The prospect of Navient filing for bankruptcy in the immediate future, despite concerns about the stability of the financial sector, bordered on the absurd. Navient is certainly not the strongest financial company (nor is it especially well liked by borrowers, investors, or others) but the company nonetheless retains a profitable and significant business administering legacy federally guaranteed student loans in addition to its own comparatively high credit quality private student loan portfolio.

Of course, this is not to say that the company did (and does not still) face meaningful risks regarding financing and repayment of those student loans aside from the political risks of simply being a student loan company in an election year. However, whatever those considerations, an imminent bankruptcy filing was highly improbable.

In any event, we suggested the decline represented an attractive opportunity to acquire the exchange traded notes especially given the rapid decline after approaching redemption value early in the year. Indeed, as selling surged shortly after our article and the valuation collapsed, the valuation passed well beyond the point of reason, proving an unprecedented opportunity for risk tolerant investors.

Source: bigcharts.com (with added annotation)

The subsequent rebound has been quite fast – a fourth miracle to reflect the thoughts of one of our earlier readers – and certainly faster than we’d expected with the senior notes virtually tripling from the panic selling low. The present valuation, at $0.84 on the dollar, is perhaps slightly on the low side but not unreasonable given the ongoing economic and political uncertainty. Moreover, the valuation and effective yield of just over 7% (slightly higher when considering effective yield to maturity) is roughly in line or a little below the historical median price. In the event the economy proves more resilient this year and next than appears to be the baseline expectation, the senior notes could trade more towards the higher end of their long term “steady state” range of between $22.00 and $24.00. However, our prior enthusiasm is tempered at the current valuation. The low hanging fruit has been picked, so to speak, and the forward risks outweigh the potential at this point. We’re inclined to reduce positions in favor of more compelling opportunities.

Conclusion

Navient’s exchange-traded senior notes have rebounded significantly over the last 60 days particularly for those who continued to acquire senior notes as prices fell into the single digits. The return to a valuation approximating the long term median valuation may still provide a measure of upside potential in addition to the decent effective yield but such potential is limited. In addition, the present year being an election year during which student lenders and student loans will almost certainly become a populist punching bag (should anything other than coronavirus make it into the media), the added element of political risk alone likely justifies a certain discount in valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.