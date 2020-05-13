PAR Technology Is Surviving The Pandemic Impact

The main risk is that the pandemic slump lasts much longer than many people seem to price in at the moment, and that risk seems real to us.

But in the meantime, while they still have plenty of cash, the company is losing it at a pretty rapid rate, which is a little concerning to us.

In fact, when all is said and done, they might even emerge in a stronger position at the other end, as competitors struggle more.

The pandemic turned out to be not the great disaster for PAR Technology that investors had feared.

Our investment thesis (substantiated in previous articles on Seeking Alpha) of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) can be summarized with the following pointers:

Brink is the best POS SaaS platform out there

Brink's valuation is much lower compared to the competition

The new management is removing obstacles for faster growth of Brink

R&D, M&A and their third-party ecosystem are making Brink an even more comprehensive platform and a bigger slice of customer spend

Brink adoption is an important driver of their hardware sale

The company has a strong balance sheet and, if necessary, could sell its government business

Pandemic impact

But one might wonder how the COVID-19 pandemic affected this investment thesis.

It looks like we were mostly right. We didn't sell the shares despite this being a restaurant technology supplier, and restaurants are one of the worst affected sectors by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, we didn't buy into the short thesis that their customers weren't going to pay as these are large, well-capitalized chains for which this kind of software platform is pretty essential, but it was difficult to assess the level of impact. We did expect to see an impact. For instance:

New clients might slow

Installations might slow

Hardware sales might slow

That is, we didn't expect a disaster but definitely a negative impact. But the stock was already down considerably, so we decided to simply stick it out. But not in our wildest dreams, could we have imagined this:

And it turns out even we were too pessimistic as:

The hardware business actually surprised on the upside, up 20% in Q1.

The Government business had a pretty decent quarter, growing 15%.

However, the impact of the pandemic on the prospects of Brink isn't nearly as bad as many investors seem to have feared:

The company has big corporate chains as the mainstay of their customers, these tend to be well capitalized and

Their customers have gotten better at dealing with the pandemic

Brink turned out to be a critical differentiator

Installations do suffer as regulations prevent entry to restaurants

The company's main competitors are struggling considerably more than PAR

Potential M&A targets are seeing their valuations come down

Talent is getting easier to hire

Take-up of Pay has been better than expected

Some of these are self-explanatory, but we will now substantiate some of these below.

The company's customers are mostly large QSR (quick service restaurant) and fast casual (for the difference, see here) chains. These are well-capitalized with government help and little prospects of going out of business and tend to do better in economic downturns.

A whopping 85% managed to stay open during the lockdown (through drive-thru, delivery, counter service), even though customer same store sales have been down 40%.

These chains have gotten better at dealing with the pandemic and the effects of which are starting to wane (Q1CC):

However, over the last 4 weeks, we are seeing a rebound in sales for our customers as they streamlined their operations and drive efficiencies with drive-thru, pickup and delivery, along with limited menus, reduced operating hours and maximizing staff levels. Every day, we are seeing closed stores start to reopen.

POS software is essential for such chains. This is perhaps even more so under the present circumstances when the system has links to mobile apps, order platforms and drive-thru, from the Q1CC:

customers that have Brink have clearly seen those stores outperform versus stores that didn't have Brink.. that ROI is self-explanatory now. At the same time, there are endless reasons on the cost savings side, including the data integrity issues of having multiple point of sales systems, the ability to actually have data to go push out promotions, save money on the back office.

Brink is very flexible. It has just introduced Brink Pay, and acquired Restaurant Magic and Drive-Thru late last year. It also has an ecosystem of third party solutions which seamlessly integrate with Brink.

Although revenues are suffering from the lack of table business, the take-up of Brink Pay by existing customers has been better than management expected.

So, the longer-term prospects here are good. This is the part where the competitors making most money from, so it's a very useful addition.

Speaking about competitors, Toast and Lightspeed are having considerable problems as both are much more dependent on table service in smaller chains as well as payment services, both of which have taken a bigger hit.

Toast was valued at almost $5B in their recent $400M funding, and Lightspeed, which is trading in Canada under the ticker LSPD.TO, is also having plenty of cash left ($200M+), so they're not going away anytime soon, but they're much more impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is analyst Adam Wyden from ADW Capital Management (Q1CC):

your peers who are merchant processors, they're -- they have exposure to table service, their ARR is down, yet they trade at 15x ARR. And you trade at 3 or whatever the number is, and you're resilient.

Management has become "very excited" that the competition has become "more rational." That is, they're much less aggressive on pricing and expansion, one even fired its whole enterprise sales team, for instance.

The company is also helping its customers make through the barren times (Q1CC):

And so we created a program called PARk it, which is a virtual drive-thru, it's pickup, and we're giving this to our customers to help them survive.

As noted above, the company's hardware business had a good quarter (up 20% to $18.6M), although this is due to the addition of Drive-Thru hardware sales. Although customers are in the middle of the Windows 7 upgrade cycle, but their hardware will nevertheless struggle in Q2 as regulations keep installers out of premises (Q1CC):

All major customers have paused most projects, new construction and scheduled deployments. We are confident these are not lost opportunities, but being pushed into the second half of this year depending on a specific concept and the timing restrictions being reviewed. We are seeing some renewed business interest in specific international regions that are ahead of the U.S. on the infection curve.

Brink runs on any Windows device, so it's not always necessary for employees to be on-premise to do the installation, although this would be one without PAR selling the hardware (Brink has been a significant catalyst for hardware sales).

Q1 results

Here is the development of the most important metrics for Brink the last number of quarters:

Q1 18 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 19 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 20 Bookings 940 700 886 800 719 760 961 913 725 Deployments 962 1365 651 752 683 764 630 622 970

The Q1 booking figures were somewhat disappointing, but given the circumstances, hardly surprising. Installations accelerated, but Q2 will pour some cold water over that.

The backlog for Brink is now 1,180 sites. Brink ARR (annual recurring revenue) was $22.2M at the end of Q1, up $6.6M or 42% y/y. Recurring software revenue for Brink in Q1 was $5.2M, up 40% from a year ago.

Of course, they bought Restaurant Magic in December last year, and this went pretty well, with 596 bookings and 507 store activations. Restaurant Magic ARR was $8.6M at the end of Q1 (+28% y/y). Then (Q1CC):

In the quarter, the Restaurant Magic team has signed 3 new MSA deals alongside Brink and have initiated a significant pilot with a Tier 1 customer.

So, there is cross-selling already in the first quarter they own Restaurant Magic, which is encouraging.

Their government business grew 15% to $16.6M ($8.1M for ISR and $8.5M for Mission Systems and $0.1M for product sales so the growth is coming from ISR).

Their core retail business (hardware and services) was $19.9M, up from $18.7M a year ago, although this included $3.5M for Drive-Thru which wasn't there last year. Hardware sales related to Brink were $6.7M, up 49% for the year. Overall hardware sales were $18.6M.

The company's GAAP results were pretty ugly ($10.9M net loss or $0.61 per share), however (Q1CC):

Unfavorable year-over-year results from operations was primarily driven by corporate financing charges, including an $8.1 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to the partial repurchase of the 2024 notes and an additional $1.8 million of interest expense related to the 2024 notes and the 2026 notes.

Guidance

The company didn't provide guidance and when asked during the CC management answered (Q1CC):

we don't really know. It will be, obviously, I think just like (inaudible). Probably one of our slowest summers. But like I said, we're seeing a rebound every single day. And it's a little bit hard to (inaudible) stores. We're able to book stores (inaudible) and install them. So I won't really have good visibility (inaudible) 3 or 4 weeks on how the [curve is] shaping up. But right now, I'd say it's just very slow

This isn't a surprise. Lockdowns only occurred in the second week of March, so it didn't have a large effect on Q1 figures, but the impact on Q2 will be significant.

Cash

We are getting a little worried how fast the company is reducing its cash balance, which declined from roughly $77M early February after the new financing, to $60M at the end of Q1. Cash used in operations was $15.7M and another $2M used in CapEx.

There were a few notable factors though, like $4M precautionary inventory building. They are embarking on a cost cutting program that is targeting to reduce cost by $10M annually, which would help to preserve cash.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

What matters more perhaps is the valuation of Brink. With the government business and the hardware business each at $100M, this leaves $160M for Brink and Restaurant Magic, which have a combined ARR of $30M, but will approach $40M by the end of the year, so that's 4x ARR while competitors are trading at much higher multiples.

Conclusion

We think a case can be made for assuming that the company will emerge stronger from the crisis, as competitors are much more dependent on table service and payments, with weaker customers. Brink is also much cheaper valued than their POS SaaS solutions, something we've noticed in previous articles.

However, investors should basically forget the short term. The main risk is that the COVID-induced short-term turns out to be much longer than investors hope/expect, and quite frankly, we're a little worried how fast they are burning that cash from the convertible.

If COVID turns out to be a protracted headwind putting the US economy in a prolonged slump with restaurants operating well below capacity, while not lethal, this considerably dents the outlook for the shares.

Existing clients will still mostly pay, but some might start to struggle at some point, and new installations and the expected payments boom will be dimmed.

While we stress Brink is cheap compared to the competition and actually better placed in this environment, we would like to know Q2's cash outflow before getting too comfortable here.

Also, keep in mind that our base scenario is that COVID isn't going away anytime soon and will keep depressing consumer spending and could well lead to new periods of lockdown (or voluntary social distancing). Others might be more optimistic on this front.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.