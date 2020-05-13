BTO: An Interesting Financial Play

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

John Hancock has several popular funds. The John Hancock Financial Opportunity Fund (BTO) is not amongst those that are better known from this fund sponsor. There is actually very little coverage. It is a fund almost invested solely in the financial sector. It comprises 97.90% of the fund's assets as of April 30th, 2020. Since this fund invests almost solely in the financial space, it has been under incredible pressure. The shutoff of the global economies everywhere and interest rates being slashed to 0-0.25% in the U.S. by the Fed only adds to the pressures mounting in the space.

This pressure is well known as the banking sector kicked off Q1 earnings. That is also only considering the U.S. wasn't "shut down" until March. It still hasn't been pretty from what we are getting so far. JPMorgan (JPM) announced an additional $6.8 billion to be set aside for defaults that they anticipate throughout 2020. There were similar massive buildups of reserves by the other banks as well.

With all of that bad news, I believe the financial sector is now starting to get enticing. I am looking to build up my exposure to the space at this time. Over the short term, we are likely to experience a lot of pain. This is much more of a longer-term view if an investor is considering such a move.

BTO has total managed assets of $522.32 million. They do utilize leverage; currently, total effective leverage sits at 23.93%. The fund has also been around for a long time. It certainly isn't the first crisis that the fund has had to endure with an inception date of 8/26/94. In fact, they state the average manager tenure of being 13 years. So, this isn't even the first crisis for the fund managers either. After witnessing the GFC, they are sure to survive this one as well. That's because even after all of the bad news, the banks are much better capitalized in this environment than they had been previously. It's also not a crisis of the financials being the culprit like 2008.

(Source - John Hancock)

As we can see, even if the average tenure of the fund sits at 13 years - they have much longer experience in the industry of investments too. Further helping to give experience in all types of market environments.

The fund does have an expense ratio of 1.5%; when interest expenses are included, this climbs to 2.08%. I would say this is on the higher side for a fund that invests in relatively larger bank equity holdings. Though that is represented by their top ten holdings. When looking at the full list of portfolio holdings, we see some small exposure to preferred securities and smaller names.

The fund's investment objective is "capital appreciation and current income." They offer a "specialized portfolio" of "investing at least 80% of assets in equity securities of U.S. and foreign financial services companies."

Performance

The fund currently trades for $20.73 per share, with a NAV per share of $19.20. This is good for a premium of 7.97%. This is, in fact, above the fund's 1-year average discount of 1.45%. Even above the longer-term 5-year average premium of 0.51%. This does put the fund's 1-year z-score at a whopping 3.64. This is relatively high considering there are many other closed-end funds out there showing much better valuation. I would say, though, the real "value" here is the absolute collapse in the fund's share price. In that scenario, if an investor needs to increase exposure to financials or start a small position in the fund, now would be an opportune time.

(Source - CEFConnect)

What we can see in the price chart is that an investor would have to go back several years to pick up shares at current levels. For a brief period, the fund even fell below $13 per share. I do admit, I picked up some shares at the end of March. I didn't get in close to the lows, though, but the fund had hit a discount of over 7% when I made purchases. I'm also not sure if the lows are already in or not. That's why I want to reiterate that this would be a position with a longer-term outlook. Over the shorter term, no one can predict what we can see with this COVID-19 crisis.

Data by YCharts

Another thought to consider is how the fund has compared to its ETF counterpart; the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF). In this case, the fund had been doing much better when we look at total NAV return for the past 10-year period. However, this latest selloff has pushed the fund to far underperform its ETF counterpart. This has to do with the mixture of assets owned, of course, and the leverage that is utilized by BTO. In this case, XLF may not be a perfect match as BTO does hold some smaller cap regional players. The tiny exposure to preferred and global positions can also put a damper on returns as well. Since XLF is concentrated only on those banks that are apart of the S&P 500 index - some of these more "oddball" holdings are definitely not in XLF.

Using their benchmark, they are blowing the S&P Composite 1500 Banks Index away.

(Source - John Hancock)

I believe that in this case, it is really up to the individual investor to determine for themselves if they are comfortable with the greater volatility this can induce in the fund. In addition to that, the expense ratio of 1.5% is also playing a factor here. But we could just as easily cherry-picked a better time frame that did see BTO as outperforming.

Data by YCharts

On a YTD basis, we see the total NAV return collapsing at -44.52%, with total price return coming in at -37.24%. Though, I'm not so sure this extreme drop in the financials is warranted. The sector will be hurt significantly, but it is hard to imagine that they come out of this as worse off as they did in the 2008 crisis. That is what the pricing is set up for.

It isn't very common for CEFs, but BTO does have a stock split and reverse stock split in its history as well. The first stock split was in 1997. This was a split of 4 for 1. They then did a reverse stock split, 1 for 4, in 2008.

Distribution

The distribution for BTO is paid out quarterly. Currently, the distribution rate is 11.26%, paid out at a rate of $0.55. On a NAV basis, the fund has a distribution rate of 11.56%. I do suspect that this will be cut going forward. This rate does seem a bit unsustainable unless we can get a sharp recovery before the year is out.

(Source - CEFConnect)

One bright spot, though, there does seem to be some positive commentary as far as dividends from the underlying companies being maintained. The buybacks have been suspended from the major banks, though, at this time. This is positive for BTO as the fund can continue to collect the incoming stream of dividends. This should also firm up the banking systems capital should this crisis continue on for more than just a few months. The downside is that these banks utilized buybacks to increase their EPS. Thus, we could anticipate this to further dampen quarterly results over the next several quarters.

As with many equity CEFs, BTO does rely on a significant portion of its distribution to be funded via capital appreciation. As the underlying positions slip into the abyss, reflected by the fund's NAV, this will put a significant strain on the fund to keep funding at the current rate. That's why I believe it would be prudent for the fund to make a cut. This would allow for the remaining assets in the fund to not be sold off. Then, when we are in a better environment, they can raise this again. Just like they were able to do after the GFC.

(Source - Annual Report)

The significant jump in total distributions from 2018 to 2019 was a function of just such a raise. The fund had boosted from $0.3701 per share, all the way up to the latest $0.55. So, this is something they are willing to adjust as needed.

Holdings

(Source - John Hancock)

As previously mentioned, the fund holds several of the largest banks in its top ten holdings. JPM is the largest U.S. bank by total assets. Bank of America (BAC) is the second-largest U.S. bank by assets too. Both of which appear in BTO's list.

We mentioned briefly on the reserve buildings by the banks. But the earnings weren't pretty at all either. JPM's EPS came in at $0.78, with revenue declining 3% year over year. Of course, the reserve build took away from the EPS that they were able to put up. They do anticipate more reserve builds coming in Q2 as well. That means we should see a much more bleak picture in Q2 from the banking sector.

This isn't just limited to JPM, though. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) also announced weak earnings on April 15th. They missed EPS by $0.19. However, they did have a revenue increase of 5.4% year over year. Again, related to COVID-19 and setting aside reserves for credit losses.

Not only is COVID-19 increasing the likelihood of defaults - but there are obvious reasons for expecting much less demand for loans and other financial services, in general. The banks are expected to see less net interest income as well. Due to the Fed targeting 0-0.25% rates. Combine all of that and it is no wonder why we saw the steep drop in BTO's underlying holdings.

(Source - John Hancock)

While they list other sectors, it really is a fund of just financials for the most part. This has been the case for at least as far as this graph above goes back. Again, reiterating that this is definitely not a diversified fund and wouldn't be prudent to own this fund just on its own.

Conclusion

The collapse in the financial sector is well deserved. There is no arguing that as the outlook remains rather grim! However, if you are looking for a true beaten down sector, then this could be it. That is, if you have a long enough time horizon. I certainly wouldn't be overweighting the sector if you anticipate needing these funds in the next several months. I would even say that it should be avoided if you need these funds in the next year or so too. The financial space does depend on a strong economy to operate in its most effective manner possible.

I believe BTO is an excellent way to invest in the space as well. It is a pure-play financial fund. So, making sure you are holding more than just this fund would be prudent to remain diversified. The fund itself isn't trading at a cheap valuation as related to the CEFs discount/premium is concerned. However, the collapse in the overall price is quite attractive in itself when looking at the financial sector relative to the rest of the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTO, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published on April 21st, 2020 to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.