ArcelorMittal's Low Valuation Offset By A Weak Price Outlook

The key complicating factor is the future trajectory of steel prices. Construction demand is likely to be weaker for a few years and steel prices could drift lower in response.

ArcelorMittal is looking to shift its cost structure toward variable costs and has curtailed some capacity across its major operating regions, but Q2'20 should be the bottom for industry shipments.

One of the quirks of investing in commodity companies, and steel in particular, is that you typically want to own the inferior companies during the up-cycles. While pretty much every steel company saw share price improvement in the 2016-2018 upswing, names like ArcelorMittal (MT) and U.S. Steel (X) outperformed generally better-regarded names like Steel Dynamics (STLD) and Nucor (NUE) (though Steel Dynamics did quite well). Since the peak of steel prices, the script has flipped and ArclorMittal and U.S. Steel have noticeably lagged those other names.

I believe this second quarter will likely mark the bottom of the cycle for shipments, but I believe pricing could be lower for longer, which complicates positioning for the cycle. Lower-quality companies tend to do better when steel prices bottom and rebound, and that may not happen for several years. Consequently, while ArcelorMittal shares do seem to be trading at a very low valuation, even in the face of deteriorating near-term results, the uncertain timing of a sustained rebound in steel prices makes this a tougher call.

Mediocre Results As Demand Starts To Fade

While ArcelorMittal didn’t face the full brunt of Covid-19-related demand shifts in the first quarter, it certainly saw the start of the process. Overall results weren’t that good, with revenue missing by about 6%, and while EBITDA did beat expectations by 12%, there were non-operating items that helped (operating results were weaker).

Revenue fell 23% from the prior year and 4% from the prior quarter, driven in almost equal parts by weaker shipments (down 11% and 1%) and weaker realized pricing (down 14% and 5%). Only the NAFTA region saw sequential revenue improvement (up 7% on 10% volume growth), while Brazil declined 16% (shipments down more than 13%), Europe declined 5% (shipments flat), and ACIS declined 11% (shipments down 12%). Mining revenue also declined 10% qoq, led by a double-digit decline in iron ore shipments.

Results were more mixed at the EBITDA line, with overall EBITDA down 41% yoy but up 5% qoq with a modest improvement in margin on a sequential basis and a 23% sequential improvement in steel EBITDA per tonne (albeit from a very depressed level). EBITDA in the NAFTA region improved 77% sequentially, with margin just below 6%, while Brazil fell 9% (margin just below 14%), and Europe rose 29% (margin below 3%). Mining remained quite profitable, with EBITDA down 1% and margin coming in at 30%.

ArcelorMittal did do fairly well in terms of cash flow and liquidity, with net debt coming in at about $9.5 billion. The extent to which the company will see meaningful working capital release (boosting FCF) is a key unknown over the next 12 to 18 months.

Bracing For The Downturn

While ArcelorMittal management echoed the same challenges in forecasting mentioned by most other companies, they did express their belief that the second quarter could be the trough.

I believe that is likely true for shipments, but I don’t believe that will be the case for pricing. With what I expect to be a multiyear slowdown in U.S. non-residential construction and with meaningful new capacity coming online, I think flat steel pricing in particular could drift lower through at least 2022. I likewise see ongoing pressure in other global markets that will likely keep a lid on revenue growth for the sector, although I do think a few markets (Brazil in particular) could be a little stronger for ArcelorMittal, and India is something of a wildcard.

To cope with this downturn, ArcelorMittal has already curtailed some capacity and is implementing cost cuts where it can. A big priority of management has been to “variablize” its cost structure to production volumes. Management is targeting labor costs for about half of its savings, taking advantage of government assistance programs to reduce costs. Management is also holding off on some maintenance costs (which are offset by lower production/usage) and localizing some of its other costs. Management is also managing its cash needs. The company cut its capex plans for 2020 by $0.8 billion and there’s flexibility to do more in 2021 and beyond if needed.

The company has also decided to rise $2 billion in capital in a move the took the Street by surprise (and definitely not in a good way). Management priced the deal to raise $750 million by selling 81M shares at $9.27/share and another $1.25 billion by selling mandatorily convertible 5.5% 3-year notes that convert between $9.27 and $10.89.

The Mittal family has opted to dilute its stake – buying about 10% of the offered securities versus maintaining its ownership at 37% - and this comes on the heels of a downgrade to junk status only a few days prior.

Truthfully this is all a bit curious to me. ArcelorMittal’s balance sheet isn’t pristine, but it’s not awful. I could see the company possibly going negative on free cash flow during this downturn, but not dramatically so, and I think decent free cash flow generation will resume in 2022. This won’t ever be a company that generates great FCF as a percentage of revenue, but that’s the steel industry in general. While I do often say in reference to biotechs that it’s better to raise cash when you can rather than when you desperately need it, I really don’t like the idea of ArcelorMittal raising so much at such low prices and diluting its shareholders to this extent.

The Outlook

I expect ArcelorMittal to generate very low single-digit revenue growth over the next decade, with FCF margins averaging out in the low single-digits. The potential dilution from the capital raise is a significant factor to consider now, but it can’t really be modeled outside a range of outcomes given the uncertainty on the details. Potential sources of upside include better performance from the Essar operations in India, an economic recovery in Brazil, better results from the Ilva venture in Italy, and a stronger pricing scenario in the U.S. and Europe than I’m currently modeling (likely driven by stronger construction demand).

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow, ROE-driven P/BV, and EV/EBTDA, I believe fair value for ArcelorMittal ranges from $13 (DCF) to $16.50 (ROE/EBITDA), and that excludes the convertible today (since it is out of the money). ArcelorMittal has never been my favorite steel company, in part because of decisions like this capital raise, but I believe the company will get through this cycle and will return to growth in time. Given how the lower-quality names tend to outperform when the steel market recovers, this is a name to consider at some point, but the lack of visibility as to when steel prices will bottom is a key issue for timing a purchase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.