The $100 Billion Cannabis Market (Podcast)

Many cannabis stocks continue their rise, while some continue their fall. How do investors know who to bet on?
Jon Sandelman, CEO of AYR Strategies, a cash positive US MSO, talks about living through crashes, Covid forcing consolidation and the importance of disciplined financials.
We also discuss millenials preferring cannabis to beer; sale leaseback debt, building your edge in the industry, corporate culture and momentum driven capital.
Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of AYR Strategies (OTCQX:AYRSF), a cash positive MSO, has been the head of 8 different companies and a 30-year veteran of banking and finance. He served as president of Bank of America Securities after building its capital markets businesses through the early 2000s and subsequently founded and served as CEO of the multi-billion dollar asset manager Sandelman Partners.
- 4:00 - Jon became one of the youngest partners at Solomon Brothers; then to Bank of America; then opened hedge fund and then a family office. Lessons learned: when I invest in my core competency, I win and when I stray I always lose. In 2017, got a call about the cannabis industry, which didn't seem like Jon's core competency. Didn't make sense until he could bring his own edge into the industry. States where cannabis and beer is legal, sales of beer with millennials is trending down and cannabis is rising. Started a SPAC in Canada. One of the great forward CPG opportunities.
- 6:00 - Decision to use a SPAC is because of optionality embedded in the vehicle. There had been no RTOs issuing in Canada trying to rollup opportunity; AYR was the first. Possibility of outsized return for investors when set up as a SPAC.
- 15:00 - Cannabis is a demographically appealing product across diverse demographics. Each demographic favors different product. 10 years ago there was one rosé wine brand; now there are 50. The differentiator is branding, packaging and messaging. No SPAC in history has ever bought 5 companies - the number they bought as a SPAC. Became one of best performing SPACs in history. Hit it at the right time with the right vehicle, bought the right companies, but from day 1 would only buy companies EBITDA and cash flow positive. Turned from a SPAC to AYR Strategies, a US MSO. That discipline set them up well.
- 19:00 - Let other companies grab states; AYRSF bought talent. Whoever has the best team wins. Hiring talented people is always the most important thing. The talent pool in cannabis, because it's a nascent industry, is shallow.
- 22:00 - COVID was a surprising delivery, but the catalyst was coming for the rationalization and consolidation of the cannabis industry. Before COVID a lot of companies took on too much sale leaseback debt, which is very expensive. Always thought assets would get cheaper so AYR can now buy at a fraction of where they were. Private market MSOs have been sticky about their prices, but public markets' are down 80%. Liquidity drying up; AYR produces cash every month and because of that financial discipline with only 2 states, third most cash flow and EBITDA in the US.
- 31:00 - Sharing strategies between AYR's companies in MA and Nevada on COVID strategies and on how best to manage drive-thru, home delivery and curbside. Likely will continue to implement these options post-COVID.
- 37:00 - Never counted on US descheduling cannabis. Hard to justify SAFE Banking Act not passing - the more transparent you make the business, the more controls regulators can implement so not rational. But states will have drastic need for revenue so will want to keep legalizing. Federal government also in need of revenue but cannabis not the likely solution in the near-term given the pandemic.
- 43:00 - The plan is to be at least one of the top 5 cannabis companies - something about 5 companies being the top in most industries. Strong balance sheet, now is the time for value purchases or partnerships. 80/20 rule - 20% of customers provide 80% of revenue, what AYR is focused on. Also a lot of potential new customers once legalization happens - education is essential. Most companies are building to get sold, AYR wants to be the next Starbucks.
