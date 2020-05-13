ServiceNow: Platform As A Differentiator

These channel checks show how powerful the ServiceNow platform is, and I recommend a buy.

I will compare its upcoming offerings in the FP&A space with other.

Looking through conversations from resellers and customers, ServiceNow's breadth of offering stands out.

Thesis

I recently wrote an article on the strength of the management team and a high-level introduction to ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). I dug deeper into alternative data sources, namely channel checks with resellers and customers. This data helped me pinpoint the current differentiation ServiceNow has versus competition. It gave me further conviction in the name, and I recommend a buy on this stock.

Additionally, I will discuss the implications of the Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) partnerships.

Source: ServiceNow website

Channel Checks

First, we will dive into recent channel checks. ServiceNow has built out some functionality in the FP&A space that overlap with BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL). Here is some color on that competitive dynamic.

First, we spoke to a reseller of ServiceNow (undisclosed). This reseller focuses just on selling ServiceNow, so they had a good sense of the product and market.

First, they mentioned the personnel hire.

From this executive, we learned the addition of Bill McDermott is a big deal. If resellers are talking about it, it changes how they pitch the product slightly and how end customers are thinking about it. The first major change this reseller spoke of is building an internal finance piece to complete the ServiceNow platform.

Second, they discussed the power of modularization and the platform that ServiceNow has built. Clients are approaching from different business units (HR, compliance, and security) to ask for a specific ServiceNow module. This leads to upselling on existing accounts - a key part of the thesis for investing in ServiceNow. They mentioned a lot of growth in the HR module.

Third, the reseller was positive on future growth potential. He described big pockets, such as the federal opportunity, which have yet to be explored. For the core ITSM space, there are still big opportunities within the Fortune 1000.

Fourth, ServiceNow has a reputation in the market for holding firm on pricing in new deals. This gives us a hint to some of the pricing power the company is able to demonstrate in the market and is a good sign for future profitability.

Lastly, the reseller said they do not see major threats on the horizon. The company has integrated well across the ecosystem and built a diverse, broad set of capabilities.

Source: Tegus

Adobe Partnership

In recent weeks, ServiceNow announced a partnership with Adobe. This is significant because it allows ServiceNow customers to save time in document and contract management with Adobe Sign.

Source: Press Release

In addition, this helps accelerate the HR part of the ServiceNow platform, which also happens to be one of the fastest growing segments. It allows for easy routing, signing, and document tracking. It is interesting to note that ServiceNow chose Adobe and not DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) for this partnership.

Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, my models show a 21% upside from current levels. The business is trading below peers on a free cash flow basis but is generally in line or more expensive on other metrics like revenue.

Source: Internal model

These comparables show that profitable tech names are rare and usually deserve to trade at a premium.

Source: Internal model

Key Risks

Many of our channel checks emphasized the CEO change. As investors, we have to keep an eye on the execution of the new CEO and also turnover, which is common when such a change occurs.

Our checks also mentioned that ServiceNow is a premium product and that potential future growth may be limited by the price tag.

Another consideration is defection to up and coming players like Snowflake. ServiceNow needs to find ways to keep talent.

Further, there is not much room for execution downside here from a valuation standpoint.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOW, ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.