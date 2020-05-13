STAG Industrial: Buy For The Yield, Hold For The Appreciation

The company is in an extremely strong financial position heading into any downturn and can potentially use it to their advantage during any recovery.

Investment Thesis

For investors concerned about value, industrial REITs focused on warehousing and logistics have become more and more elusive. Their prices have been bid higher and higher along with the soaring expectations of growth in e-commerce. As the stock prices have increased, the margin of safety for investing in any one of such stocks has steadily decreased, along with the dividend yield. STAG Industrial (STAG), however, represents a bargain value play on the long-term growth in the space and boasts a higher dividend than many other industrial REITs. The company is well-managed, pursues a differentiated business model, and holds strong potential for price appreciation in addition to paying a consistent monthly dividend.

Company Overview

STAG Industrial is a REIT that acquires and operates industrial properties for lease specifically to single tenants. Most of its leases are on a triple-net basis, or in other words, the single tenant is responsible for taxes, utilities, insurance, maintenance, and other operating costs. Altogether, STAG owns 456 buildings, totaling 91.8 million square feet across 38 states. Of its property holdings, warehouses make up 89.7%, with light manufacturing and value-add/flex offices adding the remaining 8.6% and 1.7%, respectively.

Differentiated Strategy

By focusing on the single-tenant industrial space, STAG targets a higher return profile than multi-tenant property owners due to the binary - and risky - nature of the cash flows: rental revenues are either 100% there if leased or not there at all if vacant. Many industrial REITs avoid this route thanks to the easy tenant diversification provided by just one multi-tenant property. Instead, they operate buildings in a few primary real estate markets and rely on the tenant diversification inherent in multi-tenant buildings.

STAG, however, does somewhat the opposite. The company diversifies tenants geographically by leasing a large collection of single-tenant properties across a wide range of markets. By focusing on the single-tenant space, the company generally receives a more attractive acquisition price - and therefore a higher cap rate - due to the market's acknowledgement of the risk. STAG has an implied cap rate of 7% compared to a peer average of about 4.6%.

Several caveats of this business model are, of course, the necessity of geographic diversification, high occupancy, and tenants that consistently pay rent. STAG has historically managed to accomplish all of these quite well. Currently, 97% of its operating portfolio is occupied with an average of just over 5 years remaining on leases. Geographically and tenant-wise, you can see the diversification in the below tables, but a few things are worth mentioning first. Of its tenants, just over 50% of them are publicly rated, and 31% are rated investment-grade by credit agencies. Additionally, over 60% are businesses with revenues greater than $1 billion annually, skewing the mix towards more established, ingrained tenants.

Source: Q1 2020 Supplemental

Tenant Trouble During COVID-19?

Even with COVID hitting the auto industry (11.6% of annualized base rent) extremely hard, management stated on the Q1 conference call that its auto tenants were particularly high-rated in comparison to the aggregate and should continue to pay rent in the future. As of the call, the company had collected 99% of March rent and 90% of April rent, with 7% of the difference expected to arrive imminently (delayed due to sending/transmission issues brought about by not being in the office). Only 3% of April rent was impacted by the pandemic, and it was mostly limited to smaller tenants operating in retail. During Q1 as a whole, the company experienced zero credit loss and updated its guidance to reflect expectations of only 100-150 basis points of loss for the full year.

While Q1 is certainly not the place to look for tenant troubles stemming from coronavirus (as it is a bit too early), I got the impression that management had expectations of rent fully under control. While Q2 may show somewhat higher rent losses, management firmly believes any losses will have only a marginal impact on the year. Even if rent relief is granted, deferrals will likely make up for it later in the year as most of its tenants have ingrained operations and will still require use of the space. STAG is also heavily diversified across the US, providing an added hedge against any one area being hit particularly hard by COVID.

Other Takeaways From Q1

For the quarter, STAG posted:

Revenue of $118.55 million (23.87% increase YoY)

Core FFO per share of $0.47 (4.4% increase YoY)

Core FFO of $70.6 million (32.8% increase YoY)

Cash available for distribution increased to $55.9 million (14.2% increase)

Cash NOI (net operating income) of $93.1 million (25.1% increase)

Same-store NOI of $93.7 million (2.5% increase)

First, the difference in growth rates between Core FFO and the per share amount is due to the company financing acquisitions through the issuance of equity. In my opinion, this is an effective way of financing as long as growth remains strong because despite the dilution, the per share amount still expands, and the company does not become subject to leveraging constraints. Of course, a healthy mix is necessary, but on the whole, equity dilution has not been a big problem for STAG. Second, the same-store NOI growth shows the gains realized from rent increase clauses in existing leases. This is important because it protects the company from inflation and prevents stagnant rents over the term of the lease. For the quarter, the company also boasted an impressive 87.5% retention rate for expired leases, showing the value of the property held by STAG and easing my worries of impending lease expirations.

In addition to the posted growth, the company purchased nine new buildings for an additional 1.6 million square feet in the quarter. All of the buildings are fully stabilized - meaning tenants are established and already in place - with an average of over seven years remaining on the leases. The cash cap rate for the acquisitions is 6.7% while the straight-line cap rate is 7.2%. The company's strategy allows it to generate higher returns than its peers, as most industrial REITs generally operate in the 5%ish cap rate arena.

All of this shows the company is continuing to execute on its long-term growth strategy while maintaining the effectiveness of current operations. Despite an announced pause in acquisition activity due to the prevailing uncertainty in the market, the company maintains a robust pipeline of possible acquisitions totaling 33 million square feet. As STAG normally targets smaller sellers in secondary markets, there may even be a near-term opportunity for the company to obtain properties at bargain prices due to financial constraints imposed on small owners by the virus.

Growth of E-Commerce

Currently, 43% of STAG's tenants are involved in e-commerce, and the rate at which this percentage grows will likely be accelerated by COVID. In 2020, leases totaling 7% of ABR will expire, with 12.3% following in 2021 and 10.2% in 2022. Given STAG's historically high retention rates and the continuously growing demand for warehouses, I have faith that occupancy rates will remain as high as they are normally despite the economy softening. For those tenants expected to leave, management is already holding detailed discussions with several large e-commerce companies who desire the space. Overall, demand for warehouses has shown no signs of slowing so far, and I expect it may even pick up as COVID drives more online shopping.

Generally, I think the company's current predilection for e-commerce tenants is wise and will leave the company with solid long-term growth opportunities. According to Deloitte, online sales are projected to grow at 15% annually. This should, in turn, create exponential growth in the demand for warehouse space as companies need about 20% more space to accommodate online returns and reverse logistics. With customers being three times more likely to return products bought online as in store, companies will increasingly require more space to hold and manage such returns. All of this is expected to contribute to demand for industrial real estate increasing by 850 million square feet - to 14.8 billion total square feet - by 2023.

Additionally, JLL projects a continued downward trend in total industrial vacancy, which will put upward pressure on rents and allow STAG to potentially negotiate higher payments on any new leases signed for its properties. As a further impetus for higher rents, new constructs of warehouses will likely be constrained this year and result in less added supply for the same or increased demand. I do not think the upcoming expiration of about 20% of STAG's ABR is necessarily a bad thing, and it could easily result in higher levels of rental revenue from long-term e-commerce tenants.

Growth In Operating Markets

While some investors may consider STAG's lack of properties located in the biggest primary markets (NYC, LA, San Francisco, Boston, etc.) concerning, I believe it is integral to the expansion opportunities that lie ahead for the company. STAG's holdings are somewhat more concentrated in secondary markets or smaller primary markets, which are quickly growing and will increasingly need more and larger logistics spaces.

Population growth is limited in already-overcrowded cities such as NYC and San Francisco, and there is only so high the price of property can go. Because of this, smaller cities like Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Detroit, Charlotte, etc. - cities STAG operates in - will likely experience greater population and economic growth over a long-term horizon.

With much of the growth in primary markets being accounted for at this point, it is now time for the expansion to spread to secondary markets. More and more companies will require fulfillment hubs and warehouses in these smaller markets in order to shorten the last mile delivery time. As this occurs, I expect STAG to be a key beneficiary of the movement.

Financial Situation

STAG has taken steps to shore up its already-strong financial situation and has substantial liquidity for the case of a prolonged downturn. After drawing down its revolver, the company holds $325 million in cash and, having recently refinanced two term loans at attractive rates, has practically no debt maturities until 2022. It is levered at about 4.4x adjusted EBITDAre, which is well below its historical average, and covers all interest and fixed charges easily. It is also in no danger of violating any debt covenants as you can see below. Overall, I see zero red flags from the company's financial situation, and its low leverage levels may give the company an advantage in acquiring potential bargains during any recovery.

Source: Q1 Supplemental

Valuation

STAG trades at a steep discount to its peers in warehousing and logistics, most likely due to its focus on single-tenant properties and its lack of operations in the largest primary markets. I have created two tables to show the relative value of STAG in comparison to other industrial REITs. The first table focuses on relevant valuation metrics and the second on past growth rates.

(All data from SA as of 5/11/2020) Market Cap P/FFO TTM P/AFFO TTM Dividend Yield EV/EBITDA TTM STAG Industrial (STAG) 3.89B 13.95 13.67 5.58% 17.49 EastGroup Properties (EGP) 4.28B 21.64 N/A 2.73% 26.23 Terreno Realty (TRNO) 3.48B 37.29 45.57 2.08% 38.36 Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) 4.90B 32.41 38.94 2.11% 33.88 Duke Realty (DRE) 12.61B 23.56 25.91 2.77% 28.05 Prologis (PLD) 66.75B 26.38 23.85 2.58% 34.40

As you can see from the table, STAG is valued much less opportunistically than other industrial REITs and boasts a yield double that of its closest counterparty. However, there may be an explanation for this in their respective growth rates.

(All data from SA as of 5/11/2020) Revenue Growth (5 Year CAGR) EBITDA Growth (5 Year CAGR) FFO Growth (3 Year CAGR) AFFO Growth (3 Year CAGR) Dividend per Share Growth (5 Year CAGR) Years of Dividend Growth STAG 18.30% 20.70% 5.21% 8.85% 2.08% 8 EGP 8.69% 9.12% 7.40% N/A 5.78% 8 TRNO 18.13% 18.99% 17.07% 15.68% 12.34% 8 REXR 31.57% 34.90% 11.81% 13.33% 9.04% 6 DRE (2.28%) 1.80% 6.27% 6.99% 6.14% 5 PLD 14.39% 17.70% 8.80% 10.58% 9.94% 7

On the whole, it is safe to say that STAG has generally been in the middle to bottom of the pack with regards to past growth, so a lower multiple may be appropriate. However, I believe the comparatively lower growth stems more from the participation of other REITs in the explosion of primary market logistics hubs rather than any lack of solid growth on STAG's part. Most of the other REITs have directly benefitted from the growth in demand for warehouses and industrial spaces in the biggest primary markets. The past few years have been prime-time for industrial real estate near the largest urban areas, and many other REITs have directly realized profits from the first stage of growth in logistics properties.

However, as this growth extends to secondary markets and penetrates more areas in which STAG operates, the company should experience accelerating growth. STAG will participate heavily in the second stage of growth in logistics properties as e-commerce companies push to shorten delivery times everywhere and companies expand their logistics operations throughout the country.

The other industrial REITs trade at a premium to STAG due to their higher past growth rates and involvement in the biggest primary markets. As the market in those areas becomes more and more saturated, growth will slow, and sky-high valuations will become difficult to justify. STAG, on the other hand, represents a relative bargain among its peers and should experience accelerating growth as the race to minimize delivery times expands and reaches its smaller markets.

Conclusion

STAG is a well-managed, financially-strong strong company in the lucrative and rapidly-growing logistics and warehousing market. For investors concerned about overpaying for growth but still wanting to participate in the expansion of the space, the company offers a compelling case for investment. As growth transitions from primary to secondary markets, the company stands to benefit, and while all this happens, investors can sit back and collect a comfortable 5.58% yield monthly. Reinvesting the proceeds will also allow investors to dollar-cost-average the purchase of more shares at bargain prices in the event of the stock remaining undervalued for an extended period of time.

STAG is a REIT with a solid yield over 5% and definite potential for substantial price appreciation over the long-term as the company benefits from several tailwinds in industrial real estate. Overall, I would not be surprised to see double-digit and higher total returns over the next five to ten years. If you are looking to participate in the growth of e-commerce and warehousing through a backdoor value option, STAG could be the answer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in STAG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.