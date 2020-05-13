Merchant Refiners Are Driving The American Renewable Diesel Boom

A fifth, CVR Energy, recently announced that it is exploring the installation of renewable diesel production capacity at one or more of its refineries.

A major increase in U.S. renewable diesel production capacity is currently underway, and total capacity is expected to almost septuple over the next five years.

When most investors consider how technology and climate policy will impact the transportation sector in the 2020s, their minds almost certainly jump to vehicle electrification. A fact that is often lost amid the constant stream of news regarding electric vehicles is that these vehicles will primarily displace gasoline. Tesla (TSLA) has announced an electric semi, it is true, but the low energy density of existing batteries will ensure that long-haul and air freight will continue to rely on liquid fuels for the foreseeable future. This does not mean, however, that those fuels will be derived entirely from petroleum.

An unprecedented boom is underway in the U.S. renewable diesel sector. "Renewable diesel" refers to a biomass-based diesel fuel that meets the same ASTM specification as ULSD. Unlike its close cousin, biodiesel, renewable diesel is a hydrocarbon fuel with performance characteristics that are virtually identical to those of ULSD, but with the added advantage of much-reduced emissions of greenhouse gases [GHG] and localized pollutants such as particulate matter when combusted.

Renewable diesel is produced by reacting lipid feedstocks such as used cooking oil and animal processing residues with hydrogen. The hydrogen binds with the feedstock's oxygen content to yield water that, once removed, leaves only hydrogen and carbon (i.e., hydrocarbons). This pathway is accomplished using the same hydroprocessing technology and equipment that has long been in use at petroleum refineries.

This compatibility with modern refining technology aside, renewable diesel has been largely ignored in the U.S. until recently in favor of non-hydrocarbon biofuels such as ethanol and biodiesel. The first large renewable diesel facility to begin production in the U.S., then-owned through the Dynamic Fuels joint venture by Tyson Foods (TSN) and Syntroleum, began operations in 2011 in Geismar, LA. This was joined in 2013 by the Darling Ingredients (DAR) and Valero Energy (VLO) JV Diamond Green Diesel, also located in Louisiana. With the exception of those two facilities, though, total U.S. renewable diesel capacity remained limited during most of the 2010s (see figure).

U.S. renewable diesel production capacity by state. Adapted from: Fuels Institute (2020).

An investor might not expect the current era of cheap petroleum to be conducive to the development of a renewable energy sector that only came into existence a decade ago. That said, U.S. renewable diesel capacity is undergoing a massive expansion that is primarily being driven by, of all entities, merchant refiners. The Darling-Valero Diamond Green Diesel JV started the boom off in 2019 when it announced plans for a 70% increase to the capacity of its Louisiana facility. There has been a steady stream of subsequent project announcements by other merchant refiners such as Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Phillips 66 (PSX), HollyFrontier (HFC), and most recently CVR Energy (CVI) that will, when completed, cause total annual U.S. production capacity to almost septuple between 2019 and 2024 to 2,643 million gallons (172 mbpd) (see figure).

Source: Author calculations (2020). Does not include Alon Bakersfield Refinery conversion due to lack of capacity data.

The Darling-Valero JV is continuing to lead the nationwide boom. It is moving forward with a second expansion of its Louisiana facility that will increase its capacity still further to 675 million gallons per year [MMGY]. That project, which is scheduled for completion in 2022, is to be followed by a proposed second facility, this one with a capacity of 400 MMGY, to be built in Texas.

While these two facilities would make the JV alone responsible for more than 40% of expected U.S. capacity by 2024, other entities are also moving forward with the construction of large facilities. 2020 should see operations begin at two new Phillips 66-backed Ryze Renewables facilities (combined capacity of 168 MMGY) in Nevada. In 2021 another 914 MMGY of capacity is expected to be brought online, including the conversion by Marathon Petroleum of its Dickinson, SD refinery to a 168 MMGY renewable diesel facility. HollyFrontier plans to bring a 125 MMGY renewable diesel unit online at its Artesia, NM refinery in 2022.

Of the 2,643 MMGY of renewable diesel production capacity that is expected to be online by the end of 2024, then, more than half, or 1,552 MMGY, will have been built by, or with the support of, merchant refiners. (The rest will come from independent renewable fuels companies such as SG Preston, NEXT Renewables, Global Clean Energy, and World Energy.) Both numbers will be higher still if the project that CVR Refining is considering becomes operational during that time. While this amount will pale in comparison to U.S. diesel fuel consumption of more than 45 MMGY, the current average annual growth rate of 50% per year would see renewable diesel become the primary source of diesel fuel in the U.S. by 2030 if it held over the next decade.

The heavy involvement of the merchant refining sector is unsurprising given the success that has been achieved by the Darling-Valero JV over the last decade. Diamond Green Diesel has reported an average historical EBITDA of $1.28/gallon of renewable diesel sold, including an incredible $2.66/gallon in the latest quarter. Three factors explain why renewable diesel production is so profitable in a time of low crude prices. First, California's (and now also Oregon's) Low Carbon Fuel Standard [LCFS] provides subsidies to renewable fuels that operate as a function of a fuel's carbon intensity. Renewable diesel, which achieves carbon intensity reductions of up to 75% or more relative to ULSD, currently receives a LCFS subsidy of up to $1.88/gallon as a result.

The remaining two factors are federal subsidies. Congress recently retroactively reinstated and extended the Blenders' Tax Credit for renewable diesel (as well as biodiesel), which provides a refundable tax credit of $1 for each gallon of qualifying fuel that is blended with ULSD. The federal revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] allows renewable diesel to generate Renewable Identification Number [RIN] credits worth up to an average of $0.77/gallon of renewable diesel in the latest quarter. While some of the value of these subsidies is captured by other entities along the supply chain, the profit margins achieved by the Darling-Valero JV show the magnitude of the amount that goes to the producer.

Policy, then, is ultimately proving to be the most important driver of renewable diesel investments. The following quote from CVR Energy CEO Dave Lamp in that company's latest earnings call illustrated this point nicely, even as Mr. Lamp questioned the existence of anthropogenic climate change in almost the same breath:

And that's why we're looking at renewable diesel and others that you kind of force yourself into capitulating what the - this crazy that mandates, non-economic solutions to the problems that you can argue whether they exist or not. So, that's kind of the bottom line... I talked about this renewable diesel. What's driving that is the low carbon fuel standard that California and Oregon have embraced. I think most of the industry out there feel that that is probably going to overtake the United States at some point and be the norm in some form or fashion. It may not come in that way, but what that tends to mean is drifting away from the fossil fuel molecule. (emphasis added)

The fickleness of energy and environmental policy means that the circumstances that are currently driving merchant refiners to invest in renewable diesel could feasibly change in the future. The fact that Valero, Phillips 66, Marathon Petroleum, HollyFrontier, and potentially CVR Energy have all embraced renewable diesel due to the expected policy environment suggests that these investments have a long-term future. As many automakers demonstrated last year, after the Trump administration proposed to roll back the Obama administration's fuel economy standards, companies are wary of major changes to policies, even those that they originally opposed, once they have made investments to adapt to the new environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.