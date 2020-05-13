Tilly's Looks Cheap At These Levels

Also, I think there are a few variables that could soften the blow of this recession for TLYS. In particular, I've highlighted the company's promising e-commerce segment.

However, the shares have plunged over 50% by now, which I believe is exaggerated in light of its underlying fundamentals.

Tilly’s (TLYS) was a decently run apparel retailer before the COVID-19 pandemic. As an investment, one of its main selling points was that it provided relatively stable revenues while being profitable and paying a nice dividend yield. Naturally, the ongoing pandemic has changed TLYS’s short-term macroeconomic picture, and it might be a while before economic activity returns to its 2019 levels. Even its 2020 dividend might be at risk. Yet, my valuation model suggests that the stock is likely undervalued at these levels. Hence, overall I think TLYS is currently a compelling long-term investment.

Source: TLYS logo.

Overview

In my opinion, the company’s underlying bullish thesis hasn’t changed. You see, people will still need clothing, and TLYS will still be able to satisfy that need. The company can do this through its promising e-commerce segment or its physical stores. And while TLYS might struggle to adjust to this new normal, I expect retailers will eventually figure out ways to operate under social distancing and other safety norms.

Source: Inside Retail Asia. Retailers are adapting to social distancing practices.

Hence, it’s vital to keep the pandemic in perspective. Q1 already showed a 40% decline in revenues. And yes, I do anticipate it’ll hurt TLYS’s Q2 as well. However, investors must keep in mind that the stock is already down over 50% from its January highs. So a lot of these negatives are very much priced in. In my opinion, the COVID-19 pandemic will probably subside by year-end or 2021 at the latest. Thus, I expect that TLYS will most likely be capable of paying its 2021 dividend as usual. After all, TLYS’s profitability and dividends could quickly return. And if TLYS goes back to paying its previous dividend, you’d be locking in an excellent yield. To me, this would seem like a great deal, especially considering that interest rates are currently zero!

A robust balance sheet

I gather an investment in TLYS at this time hinges on 1) the company surviving through this recession, and 2) returning to profitability by 2021. In my view, the first factor depends on the company’s balance sheet. The second item depends on market conditions and management’s execution, but it’s also related to the health of its financials. This is why I think TLYS’s balance sheet is the main variable to consider before pulling the trigger.

As you can see, above I estimate TLYS will burn roughly $20.48 million in negative FCF through 2020. I also anticipate that the brunt of the impact will be felt in Q2. This is because Q2 could suffer the worst of the ongoing economic shut-down. Overall, this would be a massive hit to TLYS’s liquidity. However, as my estimates show, it isn’t an insurmountable challenge. Therefore, TLYS should be perfectly capable of making it through this pandemic.

Nevertheless, it’s undeniable that TLYS's 2020 dividend is at risk. According to my projections, the company will have roughly $34.9 million in excess liquidity for the year. For context, TLYS’s 2019 dividend required $29.5 million. So, it’s a very close call. And realistically speaking, I doubt that management would pay a sizable dividend under such circumstances. After all, liquidity is the oxygen of companies. If they let their cash reserves run too low, TLYS would risk bankruptcy.

Source: TLYS’s April 2020 10-K.

Moreover, my cash figure includes marketable securities, which might have suffered in value due to this recession. Plus, TLYS explicitly states that they intend to hold these securities until expiration. So I’d say that the company’s flexibility is somewhat limited with these funds. Hence, if the overall excess liquidity is $30 million or less, I’d say that any dividend prospects for 2020 are highly unlikely.

Potential pleasant surprises

Nevertheless, I purposely ran my model under relatively pessimistic assumptions. You see, TLYS’s FCF depends on several variables and expenses that I assume will remain unchanged during 2020. For example, I presumed TLYS would pay in full its 2020 leases. However, TLYS could try to renegotiate its leases due to the ongoing pandemic and a plunge in sales.

Source: TLYS’s May 2020 update.

Also, TLYS’s FCF depends on inventory changes, accounts payable, and receivables. I concede that during Q1 and Q2, the COVID-19 spread probably caught TLYS by surprise. As a result, this likely caused more financial damage than necessary. However, by Q3 and Q4, the company should be better prepared. Consequently, lower inventory purchases will likely have a positive impact on TLYS’s FCF. Plus, withholding accounts payable could significantly offset increases in receivables. Therefore, I believe a skilled CFO would have enough room for maneuvering. And TLYS’s management has historically proven prudent and capable, so I remain optimistic.

Lastly, I presume that the company’s e-commerce segment will continue snowballing as consumers adapt their purchasing patterns to social distancing norms. According to TLYS’s latest update, their e-commerce segment already represented 39.3% of Q1 2020 total sales. For context, e-commerce represented about 15.9% of total sales before the pandemic. So, online sales may end up being a welcome surprise for shareholders. In fact, e-commerce might substantially soften the blow of this recession.

Source: TLYS’s April 2020 10-K. E-commerce was a steadily growing segment before the pandemic but now is a significant revenue contributor.

Consequently, if these variables play in TLYS’s favor, then my “excess liquidity” figure could easily increase by several millions of dollars. As a result, I foresee the company will be capable of paying a $1 dividend by 2021. And it might even distribute a smaller dividend in 2020! Yet, it’s essential to keep in mind that any dividends will remain entirely at the discretion of the board. But the critical takeaway from this is that TLYS’s financials remain solid.

Valuation

Furthermore, the unprecedented amounts of monetary stimulus will likely result in multiple expansion. So, it wouldn’t surprise me to see TLYS’s stock price head higher as well over time, which also would reward shareholders with some nice capital appreciation gains. This would be in addition to any cash dividends paid to shareholders in the interim. So overall, I consider TLYS’s risk-reward profile makes sense at these levels.

As you can see, my valuation model suggests there’s ample potential upside in the stock. My current fair value estimate for TLYS is $8.55 per share, which implies a remarkable 76% upside potential. So, regardless of whether or not TLYS pays any dividends in 2020, the stock’s fundamentals suggest it’s cheap at these levels.

Conclusion

Source: Trading View. I think most of TLYS’ negatives are already priced in.

In my view, TLYS’s long-term prospects remain unchanged. Naturally, the pandemic’s impact on the company’s short-term results will be substantial. As a result, I expect the company’s liquidity will suffer significantly in 2020. Plus, I think TLYS’s 2020 dividend is probably going to get reduced (or even suspended) to help finance any potential shortfall. However, I hold TLYS’s current valuation already factors in most of these foreseeable negatives. And hopefully, TLYS’s upcoming earnings report will support my optimistic views.

Nevertheless, I’d like to remind the reader that investing in small-cap stocks like TLYS’s during a recession is risky. So even though TLYS’s upside potential is exceptionally compelling, it’s not without its risks. Thus, I advise you to size your position accordingly. At any rate, I imagine TLYS’s will work out very nicely for shareholders over the next few years.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLYS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long TLYS via short PUTs.