Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

Since starting writing on Seeking Alpha a few years ago, I've written articles on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) twice. Both times, I've decided to discard it. With the few volatile months we've had so far this year, I decided to take another look at the stock. After all, there are many stocks which I decided not to purchase throughout the bull market which are now attractive.

Source: Open Domain

Unfortunately, this isn't the case for Coca-Cola. Even at its trough, it would have been a barely attractive investment for dividend investors. As of the time of writing, KO is trading at $46.11 and yields 3.56%. Our MAD Scores give Coca-Cola a Dividend Strength score of 64 and a Stock Strength score of 68.

The dividend has been stretched for years, and while I doubt it will be cut anytime soon, I am convinced that it will not grow at an attractive enough rate to justify the current yield. I believe that dividend investors should avoid Coca-Cola at current prices.

Source: mad-dividends.com

I will walk you through Coca-Cola's dividend profile before considering its potential to beat the market in upcoming quarters.

Before starting, I will point out that I will make the same disclosure that I make on my tobacco stock articles. Sodas increase the risk of heart disease, cancer and obesity. I don't personally consume them, or believe they are good for you. But just like cigarettes, I will not let the impact of sweet drinks on health prevent me from investing in them if the opportunity is worthwhile.

Dividend Strength

We are dividend investors, and our articles are mostly appropriate if you follow a similar strategy as we do. We attempt to invest in high quality dividend stocks, or "strong" dividend stocks. (You can read more about our strategy in our article "Dividend investing for individuals like you & me".) Dividend strength combines dividend safety and what we call dividend potential: the dividend growth potential in relation to the current yield.

There is some interaction between dividend safety and dividend growth potential: for instance if payout ratios are extremely low, that in itself is an opportunity for dividend growth. If payout ratios are extremely high, that in itself will inhibit dividend growth beyond growth in the underlying business.

Dividend Safety

Coca-Cola has an earnings payout ratio of 69%. This makes KO's payout ratio better than 28% of dividend stocks.

KO pays 67% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 16% of dividend stocks.

KO pays 94% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 23% of dividend stocks.

01/04/2016 31/03/2017 30/03/2018 29/03/2019 27/03/2020 Dividends $1.3400 $1.4200 $1.5000 $1.5700 $1.6100 Net Income $1.66 $1.42 $0.34 $1.57 $2.32 Payout Ratio 81% 100% 442% 100% 70% Cash From Operations $2.18 $2.07 $1.58 $1.71 $2.38 Payout Ratio 62% 69% 95% 92% 68% Free Cash Flow $1.46 $1.39 $1.02 $1.17 $1.71 Payout Ratio 92% 102% 146% 134% 94%

Source: mad-dividends.com

KO's policy has been to pay out virtually all of its free cash flow as a dividend, and has even fallen short of this a few times in the past years. At 94% of free cash flow, the dividend can still be paid, but investors can see how this will put a cap on growth.

On the other hand, KO has an interest coverage ratio of 14x which is better than 82% of stocks. This level of coverage is reassuring given the high free cash flow payout ratio. It indicates that the firm's financial leverage remains quite limited and that the company can likely maintain its dedication to its dividend.

During the past 5 years, KO has generated $6.75 in free cash flow per share. Yet it has paid out $7.44 in dividends per share.

While the numbers finally seemed to be coming in order in the past 12 months, with the impact of COVID-19 on KO's out of home businesses, there is no doubt in my mind that KO's free cash flow per share will once again come up short in 2020.

Let's not beat around the bush here: KO's dividend is stretched. While the company just about generates enough cash to cover it, it has been coming up short. It is the company's 57 year history of dividend growth which is the only thing which gives a sense of stability.

Management will go to the moon and back to keep this streak alive. It is just too long a streak to cut it until you really can no longer afford to pay it. And for the time being, that isn't the case. Coca-Cola will continue paying its dividend, I firmly believe that, but I don't like the numbers I see.

Dividend Potential

Coca-Cola has a dividend yield of 3.56% which is higher than 54% of dividend stocks. This is a higher yield than the stock's 10 year median yield of 3.06%. In fact, during 96% of the trading days during the last decade, the stock has yielded less than it currently yields. This sort of yield has happened multiple times over the past decade, but only for very brief periods of time.

Source: mad-dividends.com

But is it enough given the company's dividend growth prospects? Simply put, no.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The dividend grew 2% during the last 12 months which is lower than the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 4%, which is lower than the company's 10 year CAGR of 6%.

This is not surprising when you look at the overall trend in revenues during the past decade.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The stock's suffering top line which declined every year between 2013 and 2018, finally recovered in 2019. But even as Coca-Cola turns its ship around in the next few years, it will face major hurdles, including growing political pressure to put health at the forefront of policies. I believe we will see growing amounts of sugar taxes around the world in the next decade. I think the beverage and food industries are going to go under the same fire that tobacco stocks have been through. Are cans of coke as resilient as cigarettes? We'll see, but I believe the answer is probably no.

Even if KO can continue to remain relevant for decades more and grow free cash flow, it will likely continue to increase its quarterly dividend by $0.01 per year, as it tries to create some distance between its free cash flow generation and its dividend. If it succeeds in creating some distance, I wouldn't be surprised to see buybacks arise for the company to relieve more pressure from the dividend.

Dividend Summary

KO has a dividend strength score of 64 / 100. If the company can do the things mentioned just above over the next 5 years, then, and only then, will the discussion for higher dividend growth be worth having.

In the meantime, owning KO with a yield of 3.5% makes no sense. There are so many better dividend investments to be had now at lower, similar or higher yields that investing in KO makes no sense for dividend investors. KO is fighting an uphill battle and doesn't nearly provide enough yield to get me excited.

Stock Strength

I wouldn't invest in KO as a dividend investor. But what is it likely to do relative to the market in the next few months and quarters? My best answer is that I don't know, but looking at what the numbers say gives me a likely possibility, which so far has served me well.

The last time I analyzed KO in June, my conclusion was that:

The valuation is also bloated. However, as more money moves into defensive stocks, I expect the positive short term momentum to drive the stocks to new highs.

Until the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, that's what happened with the price going from $50 in June to $60 in February.

My three pronged approach incorporates value, momentum & quality into a combined "stock strength score", which measures the likelihood of a stock to beat the market in the next few quarters. You can read more about how we calculate the score in this blog post.

Value

KO has a P/E of 19.87x

P/S of 5.27x

P/CFO of 19.31x

Dividend yield of 3.56%

Buyback yield of -0.44%

Shareholder yield of 3.12%.

According to these values, KO is more undervalued than 55% of stocks, which shows some improvement from one year ago when KO scored 39 / 100. This is due to the improved P/E ratio. However, at 20x earnings and 19x operating cash flow (26x free cash flow) Coca-Cola is a long way from looking cheap at current prices. In our system, stocks which buy back shares or pay dividends are given a leg up in valuation over those that don't. This is because historically, shareholder yield has been a driver of alpha, especially in large cap stocks.

Most stocks do not return that much cash to shareholders. KO's 3.12% shareholder yield places it in the top 25% of stocks in the US. Without this, its valuation would look very rich (its P/S and P/CFO are among the worst 25% of stocks in the US).

Value Score: 55 / 100

Momentum

Coca-Cola trades at $46.11 and is down -22.10% these last 3 months, -11.68% these last 6 months & -3.64% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 55% of stocks, which doesn't really send any signal. But investors should be disappointed with KO's performance this year. Investors pay a premium for KO, and have been doing so for years, on behalf of increased stability and lower volatility. Yet the stock tanked quicker and deeper than the S&P 500, and didn't recover nearly as well since then.

Nonetheless, its large cap defensive status has made it hold up better than more than half of stocks in the US. This will play in the stock's favor, but KO will not lead the market by any accounts throughout this market, because of the massive hit its out of home business has taken amid lockdowns globally.

Momentum score: 55 / 100

Quality

KO has a gearing ratio of 4.2, which is better than 23% of stocks. The company's liabilities have increased by 7% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 13.6% of liabilities. Each dollar of assets generates $0.4 in revenue, which is better than 41% of stocks. It depreciates 72.2% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 28% of stocks. KO has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -1.1%, which is better than 27% of companies. The stock has a 13.7x interest coverage ratio and generates a 55% return on equity.

This makes KO's quality better than 67% of stocks. KO does have superior quality, which it obtains primarily through its superior interest and liability coverage, as well as the stunning return on equity which it generates (thanks to its high levels of leverage). This is one thing we can't blame KO for. The stock is blue chip, and despite its challenges, it remains a steady eddy.

Quality Score: 67 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 68 / 100 which is an improvement on the past, although these numbers remain confusing: shouldn't a defensive name like KO held up better? Will the hit it will invariably take in Q2 impact the stock's quality? Its valuation still is quite rich and could come down more, especially if the stock struggles to recover in upcoming quarters. Nonetheless, KO's valuation gives it a certain advantage in the current market.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 64 & a stock strength of 68, Coca-Cola is a subpar choice for dividend investors. While the stock won't go bankrupt, while it won't fail to pay its dividend, and while it remains a high quality blue chip, the valuation remains unjustified in my mind given the stock's prospects. I would stay away, as there a lot of more interesting places to put your money in the current market. We have presented quite a few of such stocks in the past weeks and we'll continue to do so in upcoming days.

