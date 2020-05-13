T-Mobile: Growth Story Available At A Discount Through Deutsche Telekom

Synergy upside will be key to the growth story, with a convergence of the EBITDA margin gap to AT&T and Verizon potentially adding to the upside.

The closing of the Sprint merger in April marks a watershed moment for the North American telecom industry, as T-Mobile (TMUS) looks to have gain ground on AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). T-Mobile's postpaid market share stands out, reaching approximately 30%, supporting the company's updated target of 2-4% service revenue growth. T-Mobile (through Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF)) is my top pick in telecom; the "new" T-Mobile offers investors a resilient growth story in telecom, even through a recession, as the realization of synergies and operating efficiencies look set to drive EBITDA growth going forward. The implied discount through DT has widened following the Sprint deal and, thus, presents an attractive opportunity to buy into the TMUS story at a discount.

Strong First Quarter Reveals Industry-Leading Subscriber Growth

T-Mobile's first quarter was a positive start to the "new" T-Mobile story, with service revenue growth and postpaid net additions the key highlights from the quarter. Although revenue was slightly below consensus at $11.1 billion (+0.3% YoY), adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 billion (+11.6% YoY) was considerably above par, driving free cash flow of $732 million (+18.4% YoY).

Source: Earnings Release

Of particular note was branded net customer additions, which reached 649,000 for the quarter, as 777,000 branded gross postpaid net customer additions were offset by a loss of 128,000 branded prepaid net customer additions. The loss of prepaid subs will need to be monitored going forward, but I think the latest dip reflects a delay in tax refunds, which have typically driven net adds for the prepaid segment. This should not affect the medium to longer-term view, however, and thus, I would peg this down to a timing issue, with a prepaid rebound likely in Q2 or Q3. The record-low branded postpaid churn of 0.86% and prepaid churn of 3.52%, should also provide investors plenty of comfort as we head into challenging Q2.

Source: Earnings Release

Q2 Guidance Reveals the Path Forward for "New" T-Mobile

T-Mobile's Q1 results this time around paled in comparison to the guidance, however, as the forward-looking guidance finally encompasses Sprint and a full quarter of the coronavirus impact. Looking ahead, T-Mobile expects postpaid voice net adds to remain positive (0-150k) despite softer results at Sprint, the sale of Boost during Q2, and a lower switching environment. The rise in postpaid net adds accounts for the impact of continued store closures, with lower gross additions for the quarter offset by lower churn.

Revenue and EBITDA should remain mostly unchanged, with adjusted EBITDA guided to be $6.2-6.5 billion, including leasing revenues of $1.3-1.4 billion. This would imply a resilient underlying "cash" EBITDA of $4.9-5.1 billion. However, the EBITDA figure does also excludes merger-related costs ($500-600 million) and COVID-19-related costs ($450-550 million) and bad debt associated with the FCC's Keep Americans Connected pledge ($75-125 million). The bad debt number is worth monitoring as there is a risk it could tick up further should the economic fallout from COVID-19 worsen. For now, management sees the impact on margins and sub growth as manageable with increased demand for lower-priced service providing a timely offset.

Capex is also guided to ramp to $2.3-2.4 billion as the focus shifts to network integration, including the 2.5 GHz and 600 MHz rollouts for 5G coverage. Some of the capex will be utilized to maintain network quality for Sprint as the company looks to control churn within the Sprint subscriber base. As a result, free cash flow (inclusive of merger and COVID-19 related costs) is guided to be in the $1.3-1.5 billion range for Q2.

Source: Earnings Release

Realizing Synergy Upside is Key

Of particular importance, I think, was management's confidence in its ability to "unlock even more synergies than originally planned," with additional upside from scale efficiencies relative to the initial target ($6 billion run-rate synergies within the next 3-4 years). Several key areas will influence the extent of synergy upside, for instance, the acceleration of T-Mobile's retail rationalization, the pace of network integration, procurement efficiencies, and improvements in the Sprint subscriber base churn.

At present, the expectation remains for $500-$600 million of merger-related costs in Q2, though this amount is before any incremental opportunities to accelerate synergy realization through a potential pull-forward of additional spending (severance-related restructuring, store rationalization, and network build expenses) into Q2. For context on the importance of synergy realization to the T-Mobile story, applying the $6 billion merger synergies target to EBITDA would add approximately 9-10%pts to pro forma EBITDA margins by 2024.

Source: "New" T-Mobile Slides

However, the current synergy target could prove conservative if T-Mobile can get its margins to match AT&T's and VZ's, which are 8.9%pts and 20.3%pts higher, respectively. T-Mobile could also drive incremental expansion to its subscriber base if it can lower Sprint churn to pre-Sprint levels. A comparison of T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon's EBITDA margins are as follows:

Telco EBITDA Margin (% of Service Revenue) T-Mobile (Including unachieved opex synergies) 46.0 AT&T 54.9 Verizon 66.3

Source: Company Data

Buy T-Mobile Through DT

The key opportunity for investors lies in the divergence between TMUS shares and the decline in Deutsche Telekom shares since the merger announcement, with recent price trends resulting in the TMUS stake being offered at a steep discount.

Data by YCharts

As the underlying non-US EBITDA stands at €14 billion, with €35 billion of net debt, applying a 6x EV/EBITDA multiple (in-line with the EU telco sector), would imply €29 billion of equity value for the EU business. Deducting this from the current DT market cap of c. €65 billion would leave c. €36 billion of implied equity value assigned to the 43% TMUS stake (implied c. 25% discount).

A greater-than-expected synergy rationalization would add an incremental tailwind to DT's valuation, while any EBITDA-level disappointments could raise investor concerns around the gearing. Nonetheless, my base case also calls for a smooth deleveraging, as TMUS is cash-generative and should benefit from synergy realization, though leverage levels will certainly be worth monitoring going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.