Dollar General: Strong Execution In A Difficult Retail Landscape

If the company can continue opening stores profitably, it will create more value for shareholders in the future.

Dollar General's (NYSE:DG) stock price has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years, returning 576% while the S&P returned 212%. This is mainly due to its value-creating growth from opening new stores and its focus on customer convenience. The company's low-cost advantages have also created some form of barriers for entry for new entrants, which enhances Dollar General's return on invested capital. Despite some risks involving competition and management execution, Dollar General appears to be relatively undervalued.

Dollar General's structure reduces cost and provides more value for customers

Dollar General operates 16,278 stores in 44 states currently. This wide coverage allows the company to spread its distribution costs over a larger customer and geographical base. These low-cost and wide coverage structures are important as it allows Dollar General to provide convenience and value to its customers. The company has been continuously seeking productivity initiatives to maximize cost efficiency such as shifting to self-distribution of frozen and refrigerated goods. This shift should give Dollar General more control over this portion of the cost structure, which would lead to more cost efficiencies over the long run.

The company is embracing digitization to enhance convenience

Dollar General has made the right move in launching its app to customers, showing its willingness to embrace technology. The company's mobile app allows the company to utilize data and target its customers more effectively through digital coupons and discounts. The company has also launched its scan-and-go technology in selected stores since 2018, which increases convenience and potentially reduces labor costs in the future. This willingness to invest in technology strengthens Dollar General's competitive advantage through lower cost structures and increased branding from convenience.

Growth has been steady through increasing store counts

Revenue has grown from $22B in 2017 to $27.7B in fiscal 2020 at an annual growth rate of 9.6%. This growth has been driven primarily by increasing stores, which grew from 13,320 in 2017 to its latest 16,278. The company also appears to have room to grow, as it plans to open 1,000 new stores in 2020. The company also focuses on profitable growth, which is driven primarily by lowering costs.

"We are continuing to pursue balanced and profitable sales growth through many sales-driving and gross margin-enhancing initiatives. In 2020, these planned efforts will include further cooler door expansion, private brand enhancements, global sourcing penetration and diversification, and distribution and transportation efficiencies."

Growth also delivers more value if Dollar General's return on invested capital is higher than its cost of capital. Given that the company's return on invested capital has been higher than 12%, which exceeds its average cost of capital of roughly 7%, growth has been creating value for Dollar General. This is reflected in the 8-fold increase in the company's stock price over the past 11 years.

Balance Sheet

Dollar General has a relatively low cash balance at $240M, similar to other retail companies. It has $555M of short-term debt and $2.9B of long-term debt. With a free cash flow of $1.4B in the previous year, Dollar General should have ample liquidity to settle its obligations when it comes due. However, it is reliant on Dollar General turning its $4.6B of inventories into cash. Given its long track record of profitability, Dollar General should have no issue raising more capital, if needed. Hence, the company should face no liquidity issues in the near term.

Investment Risks

Competition is extremely high in this space as there are virtually no switching costs for the customers. E-commerce is also making Dollar General's convenient locations less relevant as customers can order their products and have it shipped to their homes. As such, Dollar General has to compete heavily on price, which has caused its operating margins to go from 10% in 2014 to 8.4% in fiscal 2020 despite cost-efficiency improvements. However, some customers still value the ability to obtain their desired products instantly without waiting for shipping, so Dollar General still has a decent value proposition.

Dollar General's entire strategy requires it to achieve a low-cost structure through efficiencies. As such, it relies heavily on management's execution. If management makes mistakes, it might be costly to reverse those actions in the future, and shareholders could suffer a few years of sub-optimal results.

Valuation

Based on comparing its multiples to its peers, Dollar General appears to be cheap based on the consensus EV/EBITDA multiple. Its EV/EBITDA is 15.8x compared to the median figure of 24.5x. However, Dollar General's 15.8x EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than the average figure of 13.3x. Nevertheless, Dollar General has stronger fundamentals compared to its peers. Its consensus revenue growth rate of 9.2% exceeds the median and mean figures of 4.3% and 3.6%, respectively. Its consensus EBITDA margin of 10.2% also exceeds the mean and median figures of 8% and 7.6%, respectively. This suggests that Dollar General's stock price could be relatively undervalued.

Takeaways

Dollar General's market value has increased by roughly 800% over the past 11 years. This has been driven by an expansion in its store count while focusing on providing high value and convenience for customers. Its emphasis on profitable growth has also created value for shareholders due to higher returns on invested capital compared to its cost of capital.

While there are some risks involving competition and execution, Dollar General's track record should instill some confidence in investors. The company has made investments in digital channels to enhance customers' convenience and the company generates sufficient free cash flow for ample liquidity. Dollar General also appears to be relatively undervalued compared to its peers.

