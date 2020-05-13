Why I Sold Braemar Hotels & Resorts And What It Means For The Future Of U.S. Hospitality

I was wrong about Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR). My initial bullish position was built on a thesis that would have seen the price of the company's preferred shares eventually move back to its par value, while paying dividends, on the back a steady increase in occupancy rates once the lockdowns ended. The length of the recovery back to its pre-pandemic average was somewhat irrelevant, it just had to be at a level where Braemar remained a going concern.

The company was added to a pandemic watchlist and the first investment in its series D 8.25% cumulative preferred stock (BHR.PD) made on the 18th March. Less than a month later on the 13th April and I had divested my full preferred position. Even after the more than 100% run in the preferred and common stock since mid-march, an inherent divergence as per the original thesis between the market price and the tangible book value still existed.

However, in light of developments with the pandemic and actions by Ashford Inc, Braemar's advisor, this divergence is justified. Not only is it cognizant of the impact of the pandemic on the operations of hoteliers for the foreseeable future, it prices in going concern risk emanating from the extent of a delay to a return to normality. Fundamentally, Braemar's precarious debt position, its unconventional management, and the unknowns of a post-pandemic society materially heighten the risk of an investment in the company.

The V-Shaped Recovery And The Future Of US Hospitality

Braemar's balance sheet is a flashpoint for the divergent bull and bear narratives. On one hand, the company's net real assets of $505 million as at the end of its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter being more than 5x its current market value of $100 million would present it as a deep value opportunity.

On the other, the shape of the post lockdown economy presents a salient risk to both its short and long-term prospects. Against a loan-to-value of 68%, the company has little room for a protracted slowdown in post-pandemic demand for its rooms.

Some of the unconventional decisions taken by Ashford also contributed my decision to divest my preferred position. Firstly, the company published an open letter to Brookfield Asset Management to express a grievance that should have been entirely private. The irony of describing Brookfield's position as "behaviour that frustrates so many about Wall Street" while being the largest single recipient of loans that was meant for small businesses was not lost. Braemar secured $10.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans and was forced to return it under pressure from the public and Steven Mnuchin, the Secretary of the Treasury.

Braemar had also reached a deal to sell its Pier House Resort & Spa in Florida to Starwood Capital Group for $120 million. The deal was called off after the company received the PPP loans. Renegotiation of the deal will likely be completed at a weaker position than when the initial deal was reached.

And as an investor, it is important to record the rationale behind an investment so that it can be reviewed in light of differing opinion and information. While in a lot of cases any such information is noise and should be ignored, the thesis underlying the bearish opinion on Braemar is well structured and coherent.

In light of this, my previous statement is flawed. A return to normality, whenever it happens, will not simply be sufficient for the preferred stock to move back to its par value. The lack of government support raises the risk of default with a balance sheet already stretched to the brink and its equity value trading at near-distressed levels. The decision to prevent publicly listed companies from receiving loans from the PPP could very well prove to be disastrous for Braemar.

A Forever Departure From Normality

An equity raise at this level would also see the dilution of shareholders of the common shares magnified and would have raised the likelihood of the price of it trading below the $1 minimum listing requirement for the NYSE. However, the most salient risk to a Braemar remains what if any longer-term shifts there will be in business and consumer behaviour. For example, if more companies follow the rising forever work from home trend started by Silicon Valley companies, the US would experience permanent demand destruction of business travel. While this would reduce the demand for hotels, the extent to which this would affect Braemar is questionable due to the recreational nature of its portfolio.

Fundamentally, a forever departure away from the pre-pandemic averages, or normality, would severely depress long-term revenue and dampen the ability of the company's earnings to service its debts. Braemar would have to resort to offloading assets within its portfolio amid a recession. This would likely be at a price far below the current tangible book value, justifying the current divergence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.