Occidental Petroleum: Debt Refinancing Helps Short Term And Hurts Long Term

Introduction

The debt problem that Occidental Petroleum (OXY) created for itself is not news to most investors with their ability to navigate through it being the pivotal point between the bull and bear investment theses. During the conference call for their first quarter of 2020 results, their CFO remarked that debt markets were open for them and that they were considering refinancing options. Whilst this would buy them more time, it will come at a high cost and ultimately make their road to actually deleveraging even longer and more painful.

Debt Maturities And Interest Rates

They have a wide array of bonds with various interest rates and market yields, which are summarized in the graph included below.

Image Source: Author.

Data Source: Finra.

If they were to refinance any of their debt, their interest expense would likely triple, as their bond yields are often around three times higher than their interest rates and thus would further increase the burden from their mountain of debt. The minimum to have a material impact on their debt profile would require their debt that is maturing in 2021 and 2022 to be refinanced to around the end of the decade. These two years total $11.096b with a weighted average interest rate of 3.19% and given their current bond yields, it would be reasonable to expect that this would increase to at least 10% if refinanced to later dates.

This would see their interest expense for this portion of their debt increase by 6.81%, which would cost an additional $756m per annum. To provide an example of the extent that this impacts their ability to deleverage, during the first quarter of 2020 their operating cash flow was $1.339b, which is $5.356b once annualized. After deducting their forecast capital expenditure of $2.5b at the midpoint, it indicates an estimated free cash flow of $2.856b and thus this additional interest expense would see this decrease by 26.47% to only $2.1b. This would have a very significant impact on their ability to deleverage as fewer funds would be available to actually repay their debt, especially since their capital expenditure is already reduced to its bare minimum.

Naturally, the extent that it impacts their free cash flow would depend on highly volatile commodity prices, however, even with higher commodity prices, it would still have a material impact. To provide a second example, if their operating conditions were to improve and thus their operating cash flow doubled whilst their capital expenditure remained unchanged, which is unlikely, their free cash flow would surge to $8.212b and thus their additional interest expense would see this decrease by 9.21% to $7.456b. Whilst this second example is nowhere nearly as bearish as the first, it was based on very bullish assumptions, especially the notion that their capital expenditure would not increase. Realistically, this would almost certainly increase quite significantly, which would see their free cash flow be lower than estimated and thus the additional interest expense would be more burdensome than estimated in this example.

Conclusion

Whilst refinancing their debt to longer maturities can provide short-term relief, nothing is ever free and thus it comes at the expense of making their road to actually deleveraging even longer and more painful. The extent that it would impact them will naturally depend on volatile commodity prices, however, even if these surged higher, the impact would still be material. Given the significant uncertainties surrounding both their ability to deleverage and commodity prices, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2020 10-Q and 2019 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.