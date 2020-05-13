Novavax Secures COVID-19 Funding And Provides Additional Value With Eventual BLA Filing Of NanoFlu Vaccine

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) recently announced that it had received $384 million in funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), to develop its COVID-19 vaccine known as NVX-CoV2373. A study had already been initiated for NVX-CoV2373, and initial data will be revealed in July of 2020. What makes this biotech a good investment is not just the potential that it holds in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. It has all but reduced risk for its NanoFlu vaccine, which is its seasonal influenza vaccine for adults ages 65 and older. This program has already been de-risked, because NanoFlu had already demonstrated non-inferiority to another vaccine known as FluZone. With this data on hand, Novavax believes that the phase 3 data will allow it to file a BLA to the FDA under the accelerated approval pathway. Based on these developments, I view Novavax as a solid buy.

CEPI Funding Provides Vaccine Technology Validation

Novavax announced that CEPI will invest up to an additional $384 million to help advance NVX-CoV2373. The newest cash influx was a huge surprise. That's because, back in March of 2020, CEPI had only given the biotech $4 million in funding to help advance this Covid-19 vaccine. This program is in good shape, especially because this clinical candidate was selected back in January of 2020. Novavax had already initiated recruitment for its phase 1/phase 2 study this month. It will be a placebo-controlled study of 130 patients, to determine proper dosage. Preliminary immunogenicity and safety data will be released in July of 2020. That's only a few months away, and it will give a glimpse of how well the vaccine protects against the virus. It's hard to say how well the data will turn out, but NVX-CoV2373 will make use of the company's proprietary Matrix-M technology. That's important, because Matrix-M is an adjuvant that is supposed to boost the immune response and generate higher levels of neutralizing antibodies. As I will explain below, Matrix-M has already done well to boost the effect of NanoFlu on older adults for the seasonal flu vaccine.

NanoFlu Is An Even More Promising Vaccine Candidate

There is no doubt that the funding for NVX-CoV2373 for COVID-19 is a welcomed piece of news. It is hard to say how well preliminary results are when they are released in July of 2020. However, this biotech is already in good shape since it has already passed a phase study using NanoFlu for older adults ages 65 and older for a Seasonal Influenza vaccine. In order to prove that NanoFlu works for the prevention of influenza in older patients 65+, Novavax ran a large phase 3 study. This phase 3 study enrolled a total of 2,652 healthy older adults across 19 sites in the United States. The thing is that patients were either treated with NanoFlu or the comparator in the study. Each of these vaccines used had four influenza strains which were thought to be crucial protection for the 2019 to 2020 flu season. The comparator in this study is known as FluZone. The primary endpoint (goal) was to see if NanoFlu was non-inferior in terms of immunogenicity by hemagglutination inhibition (HAI) titers of vaccine homologous influenza strains, compared to FluZone. The primary endpoint was achieved in terms of non-inferiority. In addition, there were two secondary endpoints that were also met:

28 ratio of geometric mean titers (GMT)

The difference of the two products in seroconversion rates (SCR)

The secondary endpoints were met in all 4 strains that were used for the vaccine. With GMT responses, NanoFlu had a higher response ranging from 24% to 66%. In terms of SCR percentage points, the numbers ranged 11.4 to 20.4 higher than FluZone. Safety was also found to be tolerable for NanoFlu. There were some more moderate adverse events found in the vaccine, but not enough to make a major difference between it and the comparator. I think what will also really help this vaccine on the market, in terms of sales, is that the secondary endpoints were met. The vaccine literally worked for all endpoints tested for this study, which makes these results that much more robust in my opinion. Novavax is currently preparing its BLA filing package to hand to the FDA so that it may eventually obtain FDA approval of NanoFlu.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Novavax had $244.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash as of March 31, 2020. However, since the beginning of 2020, it was able to raise a total of $260 million in cash. This was through an ATM offering in Q1 2020 where it raised $186 million and then subsequently after that an additional $74 million in funds. This is a lot of cash, but the latest update about receiving funding from CEPI bumps up this cash position significantly. Without including the $384 million Novavax received from CEPI, cash on hand was expected to carry the company for at least the next 12 months. However, the latest addition of this cash from CEPI extends the cash runway out further. Therefore, I don't believe there will be any other cash raise done in 2020 at all.

Conclusion

The $384 million in funding from CEPI puts Novavax in a good position to advance its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, in the clinic. The risk is that there is no guarantee that the biotech will be successful when it releases its initial data. It is expected that preliminary safety and immunogenicity data for NVX-CoV2373 should be released by July of 2020. If initial data isn't promising in any way, that could cause the stock to trade much lower. However, I believe that even if the COVID-19 vaccine isn't successful, it won't matter at all. That's because the true value of the biotech is with its NanoFlu vaccine. It has already succeeded in a phase 3 study, and the FDA will likely allow it to be, given the accelerated approval pathway since it met non-inferiority compared to FluZone. Based on the latest news with CEPI funding, along with NanoFlu succeeding in a phase 3 study, I view Novavax as a solid long-term buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.