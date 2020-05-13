EUR/USD: Still Bearish

This throws the ability of the ECB to deal with the economic fallouts of the pandemic into question.

A German court has ruled against the ECB public sector purchase program on the basis that it does not satisfy the principle of "proportionality".

When I last covered the euro at the beginning of April, I made the argument that the currency could eventually trade below parity against the greenback – given the uncertainty of COVID-19 and the lack of solidarity among EU nations on how to best provide emergency funding to peripheral nations to combat the pandemic.

The lack of cohesiveness has since been magnified, with a German court having recently ruled that the ECB’s monetary financing has failed the test of “proportionality”. This essentially means that the Bundesbank cannot continue to participate in the asset purchase programs of the ECB, until such time that a court is satisfied the principle of proportionality is being applied – that is to say that allocation of funds must be done in a proportionate and fair manner across the EU – certain member states cannot be favored over others.

It is unclear as of yet how the ECB will respond to this. One argument is that courts of individual member states – even Germany – cannot seek to influence EU law as a whole. With that being said, if the EU were to respond to Germany with its own legal proceedings – this would largely be a self-sacrificing move in the longer term – since the EU would now find itself at odds with a country that is the largest contributor to the EU budget.

Interestingly, the Financial Times offers its view on the matter by stating “Future historians may mark this as the decisive turning point in Europe’s history towards disintegration”.

The European Union has undoubtedly become a much more complex system since its founding. The original intention of the bloc was to lower barriers to trade, with all countries retaining sovereignty in all other aspects. However, as the inter-dependencies between EU nations has increased over time – coordinating aspects such as fiscal policy, migration, among a whole host of other issues has proven to be a struggle.

Indeed, if the markets start to now take the view that this marks the beginning of the EU’s decline, then EUR/USD parity becomes an increasing possibility.

As it stands, the EUR/USD has moved little in light of the court ruling – with markets quite possibly having already anticipated the same.

Source: investing.com

During the course of this year, we see that while the 10-year German bond yield has decreased as investors demand safer assets, those of Italy and Spain continue to remain higher than at the beginning of the year:

German 10-Year Bond Yield

Source: investing.com

Italian 10-Year Bond Yield

Source: investing.com

Spanish 10-Year Bond Yield

Source: investing.com

Ultimately, I anticipate that the upcoming trend for the EUR/USD will ultimately depend on the extent to which the impact of the German court ruling sets the course for ECB policy going forward. While this doesn’t seem to be an immediate crisis, the role of the ECB in fighting this pandemic is becoming questioned more and more. For this reason, I continue to take a bearish view on the EUR/USD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.