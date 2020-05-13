BHK: Strong Leveraged Fixed Income CEF With Lower Risk And Lower Return Compared To PIMCO Funds

BHK is a reasonably good investment opportunity for fixed-income investors looking for stronger returns than those of an index ETF but unwilling to invest in more volatile funds.

The fund is a safer, albeit less profitable, alternative to most PIMCO corporate bond funds, including PCN and PTY.

Due to the fund's use of leverage, it generally outperforms its index but suffers more losses during downturns.

Author's note: This article was initially released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on April 21, 2020.

The BlackRock Core Bond (BHK) is a leveraged fixed-income CEF focusing on investment-grade treasuries, corporate bonds, and mortgage-backed securities, but investing in a wide variety of fixed-income securities. BHK's risk-return profile is somewhere between that of a corporate bond index ETF and that of more aggressive high-yield high-risk fixed-income CEFs, including most comparable PIMCO funds like PCN and PTY.

BHK's underlying holdings perform about as well as those of the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (VCLT), which, combined with BHK's use of leverage, means that the fund outperforms VCLT during bull markets and in the long term but suffers moderately larger losses during downturns.

BHK focuses on higher-quality lower-risk securities than the vast majority of its peers, including all comparable PIMCO funds, leading to the opposite results compared to above. BHK underperforms most PIMCO funds during bull markets and in the long term but suffers moderately smaller losses during downturns.

BHK is a reasonably strong investment opportunity in the fixed income space and, especially, appropriate for investors looking for slightly stronger returns than those of an index fund or moderately lower risk and fewer losses than its higher-risk peers.

As a final point, as the article was originally published close to a month ago, I decided to re-check and update a couple of these figures. BHK has continued to outperform, with the fund posting some small gains during these past few weeks, even as the broader bond market posts small losses.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: BlackRock

Dividend Yield: 5.32%

Expense Ratio: 1.42%

Leverage Ratio: 25.67%

Total Index Returns CAGR (NAV - Since Inception): 7.79%

Fund Overview

BHK is a leveraged fixed income fund administered by BlackRock, the largest investment managers in the world. BHK itself invests in a wide array of fixed income securities, including treasuries, corporate and municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and other securitized products. The fund's holdings are reasonably well-diversified across sectors, although there is a strong emphasis on (investment-grade) corporate bonds:

(Source: BHK Factsheet)

As can be seen above, the fund's investment managers focus on investment-grade securities, which generally compromise at least 75% of the fund's holdings, with smaller investments in non-investment-grade securities. BHK's overall holdings are of reasonably good quality, a benefit for the fund and its shareholders:

(Source: BHK Factsheet)

BHK's holdings are tilted towards higher-maturity securities, with an effective average duration of 10.77 years.

(Source: BHK Factsheet)

Due to the above, BHK's interest rate risk is massive, and investors should, in theory, see sizable losses when interest rates increase. In practice, BHK achieved reasonably strong NAV returns when interest rates were increasing, from early 2016 to mid-2019, and the fund's NAV remained stable. Although I can't be completely certain, I believe that BHK might be able to withstand future interest rate hikes without any significant issues as well.

Data by YCharts

BHK's dividend yield of 5.37% is reasonably good and quite a bit higher than that of VCLT. It is, however, significantly lower than that of most PIMCO corporate bond funds:

Data by YCharts

BHK's dividend coverage ratio was not easy to calculate. The fund's latest annual report showed a coverage ratio of 85%, although this has increased to about 96% as of April 2020:

(Source: BHK Factsheet)

The above figures are, however, calculated using the fund's yield to worst figures, which are exactly what they sound like. It seems quite likely that the fund's distribution coverage is actually higher than implied above, although I'm not certain. In any case, the fund's distribution seems to be mostly covered.

Finally, BHK is a leveraged fund. Leverage amplifies both gains and losses and should lead to stronger long-term shareholder returns, with also stronger losses during downturns. With this in mind, let's take a look at BHK's performance.

Performance Analysis

BHK's past performance has been reasonably good, with the fund outperforming its index, the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF, by about 1% on most relevant time frames on both a NAV and price basis. The fund has, however, moderately underperformed during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak:

(Source: BHK / VCLT Corporate Websites - chart by author)

One of the interesting things about BHK is the fact that the fund's price performance is consistently stronger than NAV performance, as can be seen above. I believe this is due to the fact that the fund consistently trades at a small discount, which boosts the fund's dividend yield and hence shareholder returns.

Data by YCharts

Although the fund's current discount is quite small, it is still a net benefit for the fund's shareholders.

As mentioned previously, BHK has underperformed during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Leveraged funds can sometimes effectively collapse during downturns, be forced to deleverage, and suffer irrecoverable losses, but this doesn't seem to be the case for BHK.

I took a look at the fund's performance during the past financial crisis, and although the fund suffered significant losses during the downturn itself, it swiftly recovered and posted strong returns:

Data by YCharts

BHK seems to perform like a leveraged VCLT, posting slightly stronger long-term shareholder returns, at the expense of moderately larger portfolio risk and volatility and stronger losses during downturns. This is, in my opinion, a reasonably good investment proposition, but perhaps less appropriate for less risk-averse investors.

Finally, I wanted to compare BHK with some of the PIMCO fixed-income funds. These funds are some of the most popular, best-performing funds for this asset class and have performed exceedingly well since inception. Several of these, including PCI, PCN, PFL, and PCM, are part of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory's portfolios, and I believe that many more are part of subscriber portfolios. From what I've seen, although most of these PIMCO funds invest in the same asset classes as BHK, asset allocations are quite different, so the comparisons are slightly off. PCN's holdings seem the most similar to BHK.

BHK's long-term performance is slightly lower than effectively all PIMCO fixed-income funds, even though BHK focuses on longer-term securities with higher yields. BHK's price performance is comparatively worse, almost certainly due to widening premiums for most PIMCO funds.

(Source: PIMCO Corporate Website - Seeking Alpha - chart by author)

BHK's long-term performance might be inferior to that of the average PIMCO fund, but BHK is also safer and less risky, with significantly fewer losses during market downturns. If you check the figures above, you can see that while BHK has been effectively flat during the current coronavirus outbreak, the average PIMCO fund is down by more than 10% on both a NAV and price basis. It's a staggering difference and one that is great news for BHK and its shareholders.

Something similar happened during the past financial crisis as well, with BHK experiencing significantly fewer losses than most PIMCO funds. Compare BHK with PCN from 2008 to March 2009, the lowest point during the crisis:

Data by YCharts

BHK significantly outperformed during the downturn, by between 30% and 40% relative to PCN.

Now, the interesting thing is that PCN then proceeded to recover from these losses and post triple-digit returns in less than a year:

Data by YCharts

PCN's gains vastly outpaced its losses, and the fund ended up delivering massive market-beating shareholder returns during said crisis:

Data by YCharts

Now, although I can't be completely certain of why the above happened, I do have an opinion.

PIMCO funds, generally, focus on higher-yield higher-risk securities and are somewhat aggressively managed, at least compared to BHK. PIMCO's managers have, generally, been able to thrive during periods of economic and market stress, by investing highly distressed but materially mispriced securities and profiting from rising NAVs once market conditions stabilize. The strategy seems to have been proven successful in the past, PIMCO's funds are famous and the top performers in their field for a reason, but the focus on higher-risk securities does mean that PIMCO funds underperform during downturns, at least at the beginning.

Due to the above, I do believe that PIMCO funds will probably recover in value during the coming months and will probably end up outperforming relative to BHK once the dust settles. This is, of course, speculative on my part and strongly dependent on management execution and decisions.

Conclusion - Strong

BHK's risk-return profile is somewhere between a corporate bond index ETF and the average corporate bond PIMCO fund. BHK is more profitable and riskier than VCLT but less profitable and safer than most comparable PIMCO funds.

Due to the above and taking into consideration BHK's past performance, I believe that the fund is a good investment opportunity and, particularly, appropriate for investors looking for a less volatile alternative to these PIMCO funds.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.