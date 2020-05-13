Skechers Will Likely Survive Coronavirus And Emerge Stronger Than Ever

Investment Thesis

I believe that Skechers (SKX) will likely emerge stronger from the coronavirus crisis. This is a result of a stronger eCommerce business, a solid capital position, and falling advertising costs. I see 30% upside from current prices.

Catalysts

eCommerce

eCommerce has emerged as a winner, while retail stores have remained closed. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), a leading eCommerce platform, claimed that the coronavirus led to eCommerce stores receiving traffic like Black Friday daily. It is reassuring that Skechers has a strong eCommerce presence that has allowed it to earn revenue throughout the coronavirus shutdowns worldwide. Year-on-year growth has been 250% on Skechers.com. Skechers stated in their recent earnings call that they have received large increases in eCommerce revenue, of 70% over the quarter. Their words were "we see some positive indicators including our extremely strong eCommerce performance." I believe this makes Skechers a strong retail company throughout the crisis.

I argue that Skechers will be stronger in the long term as a result of the coronavirus crisis. I argue as well that Skechers will now invest more resources into its eCommerce at a faster rate than it would have otherwise done. This will be positive for earnings in the long term as retail sales increasingly move online. Skechers has already made solid investments in its eCommerce business, with $10.8 million in direct-to-consumer stores and eCommerce investments worldwide. There was also an investment of $10.9 million to support worldwide distribution capabilities. This all bodes well for a stronger eCommerce business moving forward.

Capital Position

Skechers has a strong capital position and is likely emerge from the coronavirus crisis strongly. The firm has a strong cash position of $936.9 million, and $2,819 million in total current assets with short-term liabilities of only $1,238.2 million as of 2019 year-end. The leases the firm has on its stores only total $966 million, which is more than covered by its strong cash position.

Skechers has a large variable cost in the form of advertising and took action to reduce costs aggressively in this area to better meet short-term liquidity needs. Skechers was also able to borrow $490 million from its unsecured revolving credit facility as a precaution. This increased cash as of 31st March 2020 to $1.37 billion.

I am confident from these financials that Skechers has little risk of going bankrupt from the coronavirus crisis. The firm can afford a V-shaped recovery, or even a U-shaped recovery, and still likely emerge strongly. I believe that there will be competitors that don’t have the balance sheet strength that Skechers has and they will go bankrupt as a result of the coronavirus. This will have the effect of increasing market share and earnings for Skechers moving forward.

Advertising Costs

Skechers found that advertising costs increased for the 3 months to March 31, 2020. This was due to domestic eCommerce advertising expenses. As stated, Skechers has cut back on advertising, but for the advertising it’s currently doing for eCommerce sales during coronavirus, these are at a lower cost than normal. This means Skechers is earning a higher profit margin on sales.

The cost to advertise to 1,000 people on Facebook is the lowest it's ever been on Facebook. This is due to advertisers like Skechers across the board pulling back their advertising budgets. I believe that this will be the trend for the next year or two and means that Skecher’s advertising costs, which are 6% of revenue currently, will be lower moving forward. This will increase margins and reduce expenditure. On the other hand, we could see a scenario where ad spend returns to previous levels as the economy fully opens. I lean towards my first case scenario, though, where ad spend remains subdued.

Valuation

Technical Analysis

We can see from the chart above that over the past 5 years, Skechers has tested the $40 mark three times at the top, which is an area of resistance. The stock has also found support at around $20-22 three times over the same time period.

The best entry point for Skechers was in this area of support, which held during the recent market lows. This is an area where there is a good margin of safety.

P/E Ratio

Skechers has a 2021 EPS estimate of $3.2. The medium industry multiple is 11.4, which is well below Skechers’ history. Applying this multiple to the EPS estimate, we get a price target of $36.50. This represents an upside of 30% in the medium term. We believe this price target will be reached as the economy gets better and retail trades at a better multiple overall. This will push the stock back up towards its upwards resistance technical pattern again.

Risks

Longer Recovery

The overall market is trading at a very rich valuation if you take into account the current problems in the overall economy from the coronavirus. I believe that if the stock market pulls back due to the coronavirus, then we could see a scenario where Skechers pulls back to its area of support at $20-22. This is the area where I would buy more Skechers stock. This is because Skechers, as stated, has the balance sheet strength, in my opinion, to last a longer than the anticipated recession.

Conclusion

Skechers is a strong business that will likely emerge strongly from the coronavirus crisis. We have a price target of $36.50 which represents 30% upside from current levels. This will happen as the economy recovers from the coronavirus over the next few years and if Skechers' strong business continues to stand out as expected. I would start a position now, leaving some money on the side in case the market pulls back and allows another entry point around $22.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.