Activision Blizzard's Call Of Duty Is Shattering Records With A New Business Model

Warzone has introduced 60 million new players to the franchise and has setting new engagement and playtime records for the Call of Duty franchise.

Introduction

I've long thought Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is the Disney of video games. The company has the most recognizable IP across various titles and genres and continues to take advantage of the wide moat created by this IP. Recent success from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the new free-to-play mode Warzone has led to a significantly expanded player base, increasing investor optimism and a soaring share price. This momentum should continue throughout 2020 and even into 2021 as new video game consoles launch in late 2020. AMD (AMD) continues to innovate in the gaming PC space with Ryzen 4000 series processors expected to launch later this year. Shares of Activision could hit new all-time highs if the company successfully capitalizes on upcoming opportunities.

Innovating In The Face Of Competition

Following the success of free-to-play battle royale games like Fortnite (Owned partially by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)) and Apex Legends from Electronic Arts (EA), Activision Blizzard found themselves in a predicament. Free games were a business model CEO Bobby Kotick has been reluctant to pursue, comparing Activision to paid content companies like Disney competing with free content providers like YouTube in the video space. But the numbers were clear. Free to play battle royale games are here to stay.

With Modern Warfare, Activision Blizzard decided to finally try their hand at the free-to-play model, releasing Warzone, the battle royale game mode of the full $60 Modern Warfare game, as a standalone free-to-play mode in March (about 5 months after the release of the full Modern Warfare game). This not only brings in new players at no cost to the consumer, introducing them to the Call of Duty franchise that once dominated the video game industry, but also gives players the option to upgrade to the full $60 game if they choose. Furthermore, players can choose instead to spend those $60 (or more, or less) on the Battle Royale mode by purchasing various in-game items. Compounding the game's success is the fact that, for the first time ever, cross-platform play is available across Modern Warfare's game modes. This allows friends playing on different devices (such as Xbox, Playstation, and PC) to party up and play together, something that was previously unavailable in Call of Duty games.

This blended monetization strategy proved to be fruitful for Activision Blizzard. The company reported earnings last week that beat even the most optimistic expectations. CEO Bobby Kotick had this to say in the first few paragraphs of the fiscal Q1 2020 earnings conference call:

Performance in the quarter was led by Call of Duty, which is achieving tremendous scale and momentum across platforms, geographies, and business models. Following industry-leading launches for Call of Duty Mobile and Modern Warfare in the fourth quarter of 2019, the franchise raised the bar even higher with the launch of Warzone in March. With a free-to-play business model and cross-platform play, Warzone expanded Modern Warfare’s reach, engagement and player investment. Warzone to date has brought in over 60 million players since its launch.

He continued:

Their success demonstrates that free-to-play experiences across mobile, console and PC, not only extends the reach of our franchise, but can also lead to strong in-game monetization and sales of premium content. Call of Duty’s success highlights the great potential across our portfolio, as we continue to focus on extending our fully-owned intellectual property to new platforms, new geographies and new business models.

The company's new COO, Daniel Alegre, had this to say:

With the new free-to-play experience contributing to massively expanded audience, unprecedented momentum in premium game sales and robust in-game growth, we expect Modern Warfare’s net bookings this year to be the highest for a Call of Duty game in the year after launch.

Breaking Down The Numbers

While GAAP Net revenue decreased slightly year over year in Q1, the company posted a GAAP EPS increase of a few cents per share. Strength on the Activision and Blizzard segments of the company were offset by a weaker quarter for King.

Source: Activision Blizzard Q1 2020 Earnings Press Release

Data by YCharts

Shares have climbed on this as expectations were rather low for the company's results. Activision Blizzard increased its full-year guidance to $2.22 in GAAP EPS ($2.62 in non-GAAP EPS) for the full calendar year on net revenues of $6.8 billion. This is a substantial increase over the company's guidance in Q4 2019's earnings release, which put GAAP EPS at $1.85 for 2020.

Valuation and Conclusion

Using management's guidance of $2.22 in 2020 puts shares as of the time of writing at around 34 times GAAP earnings. Given the company's recent success and momentum, this is to me a reasonable price. I expect continued strong performance from the industry as a whole as long as people remain at home for the foreseeable future. Economic headwinds could impact the company's short term results as people have less disposable income to spend on games, but this has yet to materialize and I believe is offset by free-to-play titles. Drawing in these players now will pay dividends in future titles when economic times are better.

New video game consoles launching in late 2020 provide another catalyst for Activision to see strong performance in the last quarter of 2020 and well into 2021. Gamers will need to rebuild their game inventories on the new consoles, resulting in increased spending and engagement across Activision Blizzard's IP library. Also rarely mentioned are AMD's Ryzen processors, which make gaming on PC more affordable (new ones are expected to launch later this year). This, combined with an increased focus on PC gamers for Activision in titles like Call of Duty, should also help sales to trend in the right direction over the next few years. The stock is a great company and a solid hold. I expect all-time highs in this stock soon.

I'll be writing more articles on great (or sometimes not so great) stocks. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.