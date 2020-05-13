Alfa Laval: Stability In Q1 '20, Looking Good For FY2020

At this continued low valuation, Alfa Laval remains an excellent "BUY," even if there are some headwinds.

Alfa Laval's first quarter is looking good, all things considered, and not at all as naysayers would have a cyclical industrial be during a Corona-affected quarter.

As we speak, companies affected by Corona are reporting their first quarters. So too are Swedish companies. One of the latest companies to report was Alfa Laval.

Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) (OTCPK:ALFVY) is one of my favorite, defensive Swedish Industrial companies. If someone were to ask me what company to first pick in Sweden, Alfa Laval would always be in the top 5 of that list. As it happens, I seem to be one of the few people covering the stock on SA, and my initial article on the company where I describe what Alfa Laval does can be found here.

As an industrial, one might perhaps have expected the company to suffer a bit during the Corona crisis. There is indeed some of that as we look at the company's first quarterly report. However, the 10-20% drop that some were expecting certainly did not materialize.

Instead, let's look at what we got.

Alfa Laval - How has the company been doing?

Let me cut right to the chase. Alfa Laval experienced a 2% drop in organic order growth and a 0.5% drop in YoY EBITDA margin. That's about it.

(Source: Alfa Laval 1Q20 Presentation)

Net sales were actually not down, but up 5% organically YoY. Alfa Laval's Service segments all saw YoY organic growth as well, spread very evenly across segments.

(Source: Alfa Laval 1Q20 Presentation)

On a geographical map, we can also see the order change, which certainly can be attributed to Corona and to what degree societies have been shuttered...

(Source: Alfa Laval 1Q20 Presentation)

The US development is particularly jarring, as the United States accounts for a quite significant portion of the company's orders.

In terms of the company's individual divisions, The energy division was, as expected, particularly hit by the perfect storm of energy headwinds and Corona, yet dropped only 7.3% YoY in terms of orders, while sales, once again, grew by 8.3%. Margins in the divisions actually improved nearly 200 bps YoY due to strong invoicing, and a favorable load cadence. This may, of course, worsen going forward.

Food & Water actually grew in terms of orders but dropped in terms of sales. The growth in orders was due to strong demand in both Dairy and biotech, once again illustrating that all industrials are not made equal and that demand continues despite Corona, with lower overall invoicing and load in some factories leading to the slightly lower sales number and 60 bps margin drop.

Marine Division, the last of the company's segments meanwhile enjoyed incredible tailwinds due to demand in pumping systems for cargo and offshore, as well as PureBallast demand with ever-growing services. On a sequential basis, the result was down, but on a YoY basis...

(Source: Alfa Laval 1Q20 Presentation)

... things are looking excellent. Sales were up 12.7% YoY, with a 2.1% organic growth in order levels. Alfa Laval's Marine division is doing more than fine.

So, while sequentially, overall sales trends aren't looking that great and we can even characterize the 1Q "drop" as far sharper than normal, it's certainly not far enough out of place to cause worry.

(Source: Alfa Laval 1Q20 Presentation)

All in all, the effects from one of the worst pandemics (financially speaking) we've seen in decades, the effects on Alfa Laval were a slightly harsher drop in sales during 1Q20 sequentially, as well as a 40 bps drop in adjusted gross margins.

That, as they say, is pretty much it.

Order Backlog continues stronger than ever (almost), with a sequentially higher book to bill of 1.12X and a total order backlog of 22.9B, or $2.3B, which isn't bad for the company at all.

Let's move on to valuation to see how this has affected the company's share price.

Alfa Laval - What's the valuation?

(Source: Google Finance)

Fortunately for us, the effect of the actual report has been close to zero. The company still trades at a conservatively appealing P/E-ratio of 14.6, which for a company that typically trades well above 18-25 P/E is quite excellent. There are reasons for this cautiousness when it comes to the company, however.

First, and perhaps most importantly, the company expects 2Q20 to having a heavier impact than 1Q20. The degree is not specified, only worse on a YoY basis. The market may be taking this into consideration.

Second, as of early April 2020, the company effectively retracted its dividend proposal of 5.5 SEK/share. Unlike other companies, the company has not communicated the intention to re-evaluate the proposal later that year, though the company may very well do so. This highlights the unfortunate tendency that European companies tend to have, where despite liquidity and excellent safeties - Alfa Laval is BBB+ rated and has access to billions with ease - companies here have, due to a combination of political and market factors, elected to keep company liquidity high. We may discuss this back and forth as to whether this is justified or not, but what is indisputable is that this affects the company's value as long-term dividend-oriented investments.

The market may be including this in its calculation as well.

For those of us who despite this like Alfa Laval as a potential investment, we can rejoice in the following facts.

A record-low P/E valuation on the basis of more than 10 years - Alfa Laval has not been valued like this since the last Financial crisis.

A record-low P/B of under 3.0X (usually well above 3.5X).

The company has grown BV/share from 36.1 SEK/share to almost double that, 64.24 SEK/share, in less than 10 years, yet is valued lower than in 2011.

The company's profit record is nearly impeccable, growing profits, once again nearly double since 2011.

Revenue increases of well over 80% in less than 10 years.

Alfa Laval's growth since the financial crisis has been absolutely excellent - and the potential growth for investors since then speaks for itself. So, this is a time where Alfa Laval can be bought for a lower valuation than we have seen in years - many years, in fact.

You're not certain whether you'll get a dividend this year - but if you're long-term-oriented and can stomach the European dividend logic which at times of absolute crisis favors a more conservative approach, then this is a company with some truly excellent prospects.

The yield on the previously communicated dividend is 3%, which for a company that typically yields 2.3% is quite excellent. The bigger opportunity I see here in conjunction with the yield, however, is multiple expansion.

Consider for a moment that Alfa Laval tends to trade at closer to 18-20 times earnings. At the higher end and based on 2019 EPS, you'll be paying a 37.33% discount at today's price, which promises some excellent returns once things go back to normal.

This is one of the few times when I would, again if you can stomach the dividend logic, actually hold a stance for this company above others despite the current rating of Alfa Laval in my system. No company which has cut the dividend can be anything than a class 4 stock, but Alfa Laval's quality score is beat by very few companies, even though its opportunity score is now terrible on the account of the dividend.

Despite everything, I maintain an at least 15X P/E target for Alfa Laval, which gives us a conservative valuation of 189 SEK/share. The company is still undervalued on the basis of this price target and therefore remains "bullish" at this time.

Thesis

Don't get me wrong. I've made a list of companies I intend to question if the dividend is truly "broken" by the end of this year, but as of this time, Alfa Laval still has time to pay out the annual dividend for another 7 months or so. We'll see how they act. Certain company streaks may indeed be saved.

I hope the article highlights a few things, but mainly the incomparable quality of Alfa Laval as a business, the broken dividend notwithstanding. Few companies are in as defensive and resilient a business as this company, and a dividend cut for a year is something I can stomach here in the long run, even if I'm anything but happy about it.

I also hope the article has highlighted that the dividend cuts currently performed in Europe are rarely the result of any fundamental concern, as you as US/NA-based investors may indeed be used to. Here, they are the result of what the company considers prudence, and what I consider "wanting to use my invested capital for free." The upside of European companies is that their payout ratios trend far higher than their American counterparts - Alfa Laval at around 50% and most around 60-80%. The downside is that they're quick to cut, freeze or become skittish if and when macro views take a turn for the worse.

My view is that Alfa Laval will come out of this looking fine, with the dividend record at the very least tarnished by a withdrawal of the proposal that definitely was not necessitated by the company's financial position.

Whether that is something you can stomach is of course up to you.

Me, I buy Alfa Laval and consider the company a "BUY" here.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Based on slight undervaluation to a conservative 15X P/E, and a massive 37% undervaluation to a long-term realistic P/E ratio, I consider Alfa Laval a "BUY."

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALFVF, ALFVY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.