Constructing A Post-COVID-19 Portfolio With These 5 Stocks

Unemployment is expected to surpass 20% this month, yet stocks continue to rebound strongly, however, negative selling is expected in the coming weeks and months.

The way we conduct business and invest in the future will certainly change, and these five names are primed to outperform.

States across the nation are beginning to re-open the economy, which is a welcomed sign for many looking to get back to work. As unemployment has skyrocketed to over 33 million Americans without a job, which equates to an unemployment rate of nearly 15%.

Just this past weekend, Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin conducted an interview on Fox News and an interesting takeaway was that “unemployment rate may have already reached 25%.” According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, “The real unemployment rate, which includes people who are not looking for work or are underemployed, already stands at 22.8%.”

During that interview, Mr. Mnuchin detailed how he expects things to continue to get worse before they get better, which is in line with my expectation as well. Q2 is going to be the worst full quarter, as Q1 was only impacted a partial month.

Hearing this is not surprising at all, as I have commonly referenced various economists predicting the unemployment rate to surpass 20%, but what is surprising is how investors have tossed this information aside as the market has climbed higher from the March lows.

Year-to-date, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is down only 9%, after being down 30% in late March. The big cap technology names, such as Amazon.com (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Netflix (NFLX), to name a few, have largely led the rebound. These three names have increased 30%, 17%, and 36%, respectively, year-to-date. All three names are considered “stay at home” stocks that can continue to plow forward even with the restrictions we have seen placed on businesses and consumers over the past few months.

These large-cap stocks have led to a discrepancy between the SPY, which has a market weighting, and the S&P 500 equal weight ETF (RSP). Year-to-date, the SPY is down 9%, while the RSP is down 18%.

When the US begins to fully re-open, we will undoubtedly be living life differently and thus, investing different than in the past, as such, I have put together a list of names, some of which I will share with you below, to have on your watch list for your Post COVID-19 portfolio.

Constructing A Portfolio For Post-COVID 19 Life

Post COVID-19 Stock #1 – Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

The first name I will give you is a no brainer, Microsoft Corporation, who has been firing on all cylinders for a number of years now. The company continues to be a strong cash cow and offers products that excel in this work from home or office environment, which is why MSFT has not skipped a beat.

During the company’s most recent earnings release, investors saw MSFT bring in yet another quarter of double digit growth, and in terms of the impact from COVID-19, the company’s Microsoft Teams platform saw usage boom 1,000% in the month of March.

The company’s cloud offering, Azure, which is something investors watch closely, especially in a time when business are all relying on the cloud during current restrictions. In Q1, Azure grew an impressive 61% year over year.

As this post-COVID life we are about to embark on, I believe work from home is something that will be used by many more businesses than pre-COVID days. This will cause companies to enhance their cloud offerings, and with MSFT being the second largest, I expect them to greatly benefit from this change.

Post COVID-19 Stock #2 – Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com is the second name on this list that is setup to benefit greatly as this pandemic subsides. Even before this pandemic hit, AMZN was setup for strong long-term success, but this pandemic has only further strengthened the company.

Though the company is trading at levels a little too rich for my blood as many investors have been focused on the increased activity related to their amazon.com products, which happens to be one of their least profitable businesses. Sure the company has seen a surge in amazon orders, but it has been largely offset by the increase in headcount combined with a payroll bump for many of the distribution channel employees.

AWS, the leading cloud service on the market today, continues to surge in a time when more businesses are relying on cloud. Early on when the pandemic first hit the states, I was unsure of how many new clients the AWS team would bring in due to the cash preservation tactics being performed by the majority of businesses. I think this was evidenced with the Microsoft guidance showing 80% of cloud revenue expected to come from existing contracts and/or renewals rather than new business.

However, the long-term prospects of Amazon are tremendous, especially being the largest cloud company on the market today. If we do see some market wide selling, as I suspect, this is certainly a name to keep on your watch list for the post-COVID journey we are about to embark on.

Post COVID-19 Stock #3 – Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Starbucks is a name I recently wrote about entitled, “Starbucks May Recover Quicker Than You Expect,” in which I focused on the digital platform and loyalty the company maintains. Speaking of loyalty, as of Q1 2020, the company saw their loyalty program increase by 16% year over year, which now counts 18.9 million Americans as active members.

Even with the store closures, I can personally vouch that the SBUX lines were still incredibly long. Stores with drive-thru lanes remained open for the most part and also had mobile ordering options at the front of the stores. Just this week the company started re-opening other stores in the US and have nearly opened 100% of stores in China, where the virus originated.

It may come as a surprise to see a restaurant on my list of “post-COVID” stocks, but with over 60% of US stores now containing a drive-thru lane, I believe this will allow for customers to still get the much needed cup of high-quality joe they are after. The in store dining may change slightly with the indoor setup offering more spacing between tables, but I believe the company will still be a place for quick meetings, just on a lesser scale.

Based on fiscal 2022 guidance, which ends in September, FAST Graphs is estimating EPS of $3.28. Based on that estimation, the company trades at a forward P/E of 23x compared to their five-year average of 29x.

Post COVID-19 Stock #4 – Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM)

The next stock that I see performing well in the post-COVID world is chip giant Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM). Qualcomm is a leader in smartphone chips and also is a strong player in the transition to 5G, which has ultimately been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

QCOM has worked with Apple (AAPL) for years, but after getting into some legal back and forth, Apple replaced QCOM chips with that of Intel (INTC). However, due to how important this next cycle of phones is for AAPL, they are once again inserting Qualcomm 5G Snapdragon modems into their upcoming iPhones.

As 5G begins to take position, QCOM is well-positioned to profit once device shipments rebound after this pandemic subsides. Using September 2022 EPS estimates from FAST Graphs of $5.82, QCOM currently trades at a forward P/E of only 13.8x compared to their five-year average of 15.3x.

Post COVID-19 Stock #5 – AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

The final name I will leave you with today is one that has recently been in the news and that is none other than AbbVie, Inc. ABBV completed its acquisition of Allergan this week and can begin implementing the $2 billion in synergies they expect over the course of the next few years.

ABBV owns the number one selling drug in the world in Humira. Humira has already lost patent protection in Europe and is expected to lose protection in the US in 2023, thus, this acquisition of Allergan further diversifies the portfolio.

The company has been a cash producing machine and the strong pipeline of drugs should continue this as Humira sales continue to slow. The deep pipeline of products are already starting to take place in the portfolio as sales of the company’s latest drugs Imbruvica are expected to reach $7 billion and Rinvoq and Skyrizi are expected to peak at $6.5 billion and $5 billion, respectively.

The company pays a generous 5.4% dividend that the company has raised 21% per year on average. Using FAST Graphs 2021 EPS estimate of $10.48, the company is trading at a forward P/E of just 8.4x compared to their five-year average of 14x. This is an opportune time to add shares of ABBV to your portfolio for the long-term.

Investor Takeaway

This is uncertain times like we have never seen before in our US economy. We have seen the S&P 500 fall 30% from their February highs and then rebound 25% the last month and a half. This is on the coattails of the worst jobs report we have seen in recent US history.

The Fed has poured trillions of dollars into the US economy, which has certainly helped fuel this rebound, but as the economy continues to be at a standstill as well as US-China tensions ramping back up, I expect the market to feel some negative pressures in the weeks and months ahead.

However, whether or not this takes place, it is important for investors to take a different perspective than they have in years past as post-COVID life will most certainly be different. As such, I have given you five names I like to beat the market moving forward.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, ABBV, SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.