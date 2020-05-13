Waste Connections: Best Of Breed Growth Story

We believe Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is the best way for investors to gain exposure to the recession-resistant waste sector. Although waste companies have initially traded off along with the broader market, the unique nature of the health and business damages means that the historical insulation for waste companies has weakened during this crisis. Nevertheless, the sector is geared for a rebound as economic activities will undoubtedly recover in due course, despite uncertainty around the shape of the recovery. The essential nature of the waste sector means that they will be the first ones to benefit from an eventual economic recovery. Among the waste players, we think WCN is the best positioned due to its track record of accretive growth.

Waste Sector During COVID-19

The waste sector earned its reputation as a recession-proof industry through past crises. However, the disastrous consequences brought about by COVID-19 are unique in that they forced a temporary suspension of most economic activities that affected virtually all industries, including the waste sector. Although garbage still needs to be picked up from residential buildings as people stay at home, volumes from commercial and industrial customers have fallen drastically. As a result, the waste sector has suffered heavy losses during the March selloff before recouping some of the losses. Even during the selloff, WCN outperformed not only its waste peers but also the broader market with its 3% YTD gain versus 9% YTD loss for the S&P 500. In fact, WCN has outperformed both groups not only recently but also over longer periods: WCN gained 135% in the last 5 years versus 38% for the index, 103% for Waste Management (WM) and 100% for Republic Services (RSG).

(Source: Bloomberg)

We believe WCN's outperformance can be attributed to its strong balance sheet, focus on attractive secondary and exclusive markets, and superior growth outlook compared to its peers. The company has grown its revenue and EBITDA organically and via acquisitions.

(Source: Company Filings)

Geared for Rebound

The impact of the pandemic on the waste sector is concentrated on commercial and industrial segments. As WCN management noted on the 2020 Q1 earnings call, the company is seeing reduced demand from commercial customers and businesses that have been affected by the government-mandated shutdown. It also noted that its rural and suburban markets are less affected compared to urban areas. It singled out Canada and Northeast U.S. as its most-affected areas.

(Source: Company Filings; RBC)

WCN is better positioned to rebound once the pandemic is passed because it is differentiated from its waste peers in two aspects. First of all, the company focuses on pricing inflation, rather than growth, to generate organic growth. This strategy was made possible by its focus and dominance in select markets where it is the exclusive service provider. Rather than competing for low-margin contracts in highly competitive markets, WCN has focused on rural and smaller markets where it could exert greater pricing powers. This strategy is more resilient than volume-driven ones especially during the current situation where volume has fallen off a cliff. During Q1, WCN generated 5.2% of solid waste organic growth, which comprises 5.6% price and negative 0.4% volume. Its focus on the exclusive markets has also provided greater stability during the current uncertain situation.

(Source: IR Deck)

Secondly, WCN is well-positioned to continue its past track record of acquisition-driven growth supported by its strong balance sheet and deal pipeline. Management remained confident on the earnings call that its liquidity and leverage remain highly flexible. The company ended the quarter at 2.3x net debt to EBITDA with almost $2 billion of liquidity and no immediate debt maturities. WCN enjoys a strong reputation in capital markets with two debt offerings completed during Q1 raising $1.1 billion at very attractive rates - its average cost of debt was only ~3.1%. WCN has significantly improved its cash flow conversion ability over the last 5 years. The company is much bigger, stronger, and cash generative now than before, and it has the luxury of making opportunistic acquisitions and investments. While deal-making has certainly been delayed or impacted due to travel restrictions and business interruptions, we think WCN is entering this challenging period from a position of strength and could take advantage of opportunities should they emerge.

(Source: Company Filings)

Looking Ahead

As WCN and the waste sector look to recover along with the economy, there are several risks that remain relevant. First of all, Q1 was barely impacted by COVID-19 in North America as the containment measures only began to roll out in late March. WCN noted that April revenue was down ~6% from last year or down 1.4%, excluding Canada and Northeast U.S. Revenue from the E&P sector was hardest hit and was down 33% in April. EBITDA margin was also under pressure in April due to higher operating costs and revenue impact. There are also risks of further impact from the virus, especially related to the possibility of a second wave of infections as lockdown measures began to loosen. However, we think these risks are manageable and will only delay, not destroy, the growth trajectory of WCN.

In summary, we think WCN is best positioned among the waste companies to take advantage of an eventual reopening of the economy. Its focus on exclusive markets and pricing-driven growth model will support superior growth in the current environment. WCN is also well-capitalized with sufficient liquidity to support ongoing investments and pursue new acquisition opportunities. The waste sector is not immune to a global pandemic, but it remains a recession-resistant industry that offers a relatively safe organic growth story. We are optimistic about WCN's near-term and long-term growth potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.