Uber And Grubhub Potential Merger: It's Only Logical

I have been thinking of doing a quick write up on Grubhub (GRUB) and now is the perfect time for this given the credible rumour swirling that Uber (UBER) is seeking to acquire Grubhub. In our view, the merger with Uber does seem to make perfect sense for both. We see it as two Davids merging to become a Goliath. The shares responded positively to the news of the merger. On the day before the announcement, the market capitalization for Grubhub and Uber were ~$5.6 and ~$56.2 billion each as of market close on Tuesday, 12th May. We examine why this deal makes sense for both.

Understanding The industry

Intense competition, minimal differentiation: Competition in the food delivery space is tight and promotional activities have been high. The four big companies are Postmates, DoorDash, Uber Eats (by Uber Technologies) and Grubhub. Looking at the overall spending data from Edison Trends of the US delivery market as of April 2020, Doordash gets 47% of the market, Uber Eats has 26% and GrubHub has 23%.

There is also very little differentiation in this space so customers are wont to shop around for good deals and as such loyalty is not guaranteed. Stickiness has declined markedly. For instance, from Q1 2018 to Q1 2020, the percentage of customers who do not use another platform for Grubhub declined from 75% to 58%. Uber's stickiness by this measure is 53%. In the words of the Grubhub CEO, these “promiscuous” customers are a pain point:

we believe online diners are becoming more promiscuous...our newer diners are increasingly coming to us already having ordered on a competing online platform, and our existing diners are increasingly ordering from multiple platforms. We find this “sharing” to be greatest among our newest diners, in our newest markets, but believe it is happening to some degree throughout our diner base. - Q3 2019:

A growing market with added risk factors: The pandemic has been a bit of tailwind in this industry with data from Second measure shows that in Q1 2020, meal delivery services experienced a 24% yoy growth. For context, NPD Group indicates that restaurant digital orders grew by 23% from 2016 to 2019. From recent earnings calls, there are indications that even previously reluctant restaurants have been signing up for these services in order to survive and thrive. Risks have also multiplied. Restaurants pushing back on prices charged by delivery companies. Delivery companies are also being sued because of pricing. Furthermore, several states in the US have implemented or are in the process of implementing laws like capping food delivery fees and classifying their workers as employees, not contractors. Costs are rising as a result and as such,

With aggressive competition and added risk factors, there have been talks of consolidation within the industry. The unit economics here make the most sense if you have a large market share hence UberEats’s desire to exit markets where it is not the top dog or thereabouts. The easiest way to grow market share seems to be buying competitors as seen when DoorDash bought Caviar for $410 million last year. Last year, the Financial Times reported that DoorDash and Uber Eats had considered a merger.

Grubhub needs Uber to survive

Grubhub is the earliest of these food delivery apps. Their focus for growth has been on small diners as opposed to established brands due to unit economics and scalability:

there is real economic value to a small-medium sized business that doesn’t have the expertise or resources to generate online demand for their stores. Bringing them millions of active diners matters a lot. Expertise in digital marketing matters a lot. Technological savvy and product optimization matters a lot. And all of this is incredibly scalable. This is a vast majority of our marketplace business - over 80% of our orders are generated by small-medium-sized businesses - CEO Matt Maloney and CFO Adam DeWitt

This has helped them grow in such areas like New York City where it is dominant. However, it has been losing market share rapidly overall and has fallen from first to third place:

It has not helped that customer loyalty which was key in their early success has faded as newcomers shift from platform to platform as the CEO indicated earlier. Even the CEO acknowledges it is hard to make a profit in the delivery business:

Extremely large delivery/logistics companies can generate slim margins, but only because of the hub and spoke efficiencies they gain at substantial scale. The point-to-point nature of our business mostly eliminates that aspect of operating leverage.

For Q1 2020, revenues were up 12% yoy to $363.0 million while the net loss per diluted share improved from by $0.07 per diluted share to $(0.36) per diluted share yoy. In general, though, their performance has no been anything to write home about and as such, it has been a painful ride for investors. Last year alone, GrubHub shares were down 36% compared to the S&P 500 which soared ~29%. The news of the acquisition come like refreshing water in a desert to Grubhub shareholders.

Uber Eats needs Grubhub to grow

Uber is more well-known for its ride-sharing app which has been hard hit in this pandemic. Suddenly with the pandemic, Uber Eats has taken centre stage. There is a renewed focus on Uber Eats within the company as the CEO Dara said in the Q2 report that they are focusing "additional resources on Uber Eats". Uber Eats revenues were up 53% yoy on Q1 2020.

In a drive to be better, Uber Eats has exited eight markets including Saudi Arabia and Egypt by June 4th which represented 1% of Uber Eats gross bookings and 4% of their adjusted loss before interest, taxes and other expenses for Q1 2020. The desire is to be the leader or runner-up in all markets in which it operates and divesting from the rest, where it stands not a chance to be a market leader.

What is sometimes missed is that Uber usually gets stakes in the competitors to ensure they do not entirely miss out on the markets they exit from. For instance, when Uber sold its food-delivery business in India earlier this year (making a pre-tax gain of $154 million), they got a 9.9% stake also in the buyer Zomato who control which has a 55% share of India’s food-delivery.

Uber clearly is focused on being a market leader and quits markets where the chances of success are low and double down in areas where there are high chances of success. As it buys Grubhub, Uber is doubling down on the key US market where it aims to be a market leader. Uber is aware that this kind of market is a winner takes it all kind of market. Third place gets no place in the podium.

“UberGrab”

Largest US market share: A combined “UberGrab” company would have a market share of anywhere between 45 and 55% making it he largest food delivery company in the US. The company would combine the market where Grubhub has large market shares like New York with others where Uber Eats’ is a king like Miami.

Data from Second Measure

Reduced costs and competition: The merged company would save on costs in the process as they merge certain functions and with the reduced competition giving them a shot at profitability. Should they retain their respective brands, there is also the chance of tapping into the “promiscuous” customers” with the two brands house under one name.

How would the deal be structured

The CEO has not been very enthusiastic of a merger before but has been keen on saying it can only be done if the price is right:

Everyone is very fixated on consolidation. It’s not preordained. There is no reason that two is better than four or five. What we have proven is that you can successfully buy scale, but you aren’t going to buy scale at an obscene price. It has to be accretive to our shareholders. If there is an opportunity to expand our scale and better leverage our delivery, loyalty and sales infrastructure and product and engineering of course we would do it,

Allow us to speculate on what the right price could be. Bloomberg suggested it could be an all-cash deal while WSJ said it in all-stock offer. Although Uber had cash and cash equivalents of around ~8.2 B which could easily finance the deal, both companies need cash currently so the best structure for the deal is an all-stock swap. Uber Eats is growing and needs cash. Grub’s enterprise value stands at a princely 32.6 times last year’s adjusted Ebitda, double that of the S&P Restaurants Index.

Worryingly, insiders have sold an alarming 24m worth of stocks in the past two years with only purchases of the only 1.2m giving a net purchase of 22.8m. The selling price range for the past 1 year has been between $34.56 and $78.89. Further, in the last 2 years, there have only been only 3 instances of insiders purchasing shares at prices of between $33.31 and $80.26. That can give us a rough idea as to a good pricing range for the deal.

The WSJ suggested that Grubhub is asking for an exchange ratio of 2.15. Taking that to be the high end of the valuation and knowing that the price of Uber on Monday was $31.67, we get a valuation of ~$68 per share (~6.3 billion total valuation). Grubhub closed on Monday at $46.79, therefore, this offer represents a premium of 45%. For context, the all-time high for the stock was 146.73 (Sept 2018) and the 52-week high-low range has been 80.25-29.35. The markets responded positively to the deal with both stocks' prices going up.

Getting the deal done will not be easy

It is not the first time that Grubhub shares have risen because they have been reportedly been linked to a merger. We would, therefore, be cautious in getting into Grubhub merely because of the links to Uber Eats. The difference this time is though Uber is a motivated buyer, especially with its other business area of rides reeling presently. It might be time to adapt to survive and food delivery might be the straw it needs to hold on to.

There is also the high chance of negative publicity this deal can generate given the swift negative response from some lawmakers. The deal would create a dominant player in the market and would likely attract regulatory scrutiny especially given the timing of the deal. Also, don't rule out other potential buyers like DoorDash jumping in to make a bid.

Conclusion

This is a deal that would not only ensure survival for both but also ensure they thrive as the market leaders.

