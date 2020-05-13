The Easy VIX: The Inverse VIX Trade Might Not Be Dead After All

I’ll explain why these instruments behave this way and how the Easy VIX algorithm can be used to mitigate their risk and harvest large returns if you have the stomach.

One example – In the days ending February 8, 2018, UVXY jumped to 280% of its 10-days-earlier quote, from 49.60 to 139.55. Options’ bid-ask spreads became raging chaos.

In February 2018, the VIX complex blew up. Traders who had inverse positions harvesting the steady decline of VIX-based ETFs got burned badly.

I make no recommendations, particularly with regard to any funds critical to maintaining your lifestyle, but the inverse-VIX trade might not be dead if you use the right tools.

The VIX complex has been notorious for long-term price declines, but with occasional upside surprises that can break the hearts and bank accounts of short traders.

Most of my writings on Seeking Alpha have focused on drawdown mitigation for broad-based equity ETFs like SPY or QQQ, and how sidestepping risky intervals can substantially enhance returns. This article will be both different and the same. It’s different in that many readers who normally would be interested in my writings are probably risk-averse, focused on protecting retirement nest eggs while earning out-sized returns. The topic here is not for the risk-averse crowd..

On the other hand, it’s the same. If you’re aggressive or can carve out aggressive funds, what better use of a drawdown-protection algorithm than to sidestep the worst risks, while capturing the very large returns that could only be offered by a notoriously risky asset.

Welcome to the not-for-the-faint-of-heart Easy VIX.

Why VIX-Based ETF’s Behave Like They Do

Using data beginning with May of 2008, the VIX futures curve has been contango about 83% of the time. I’ll explain how I measure that and why it matters to ETFs reflecting VIX-related products.

This is what a contango curve looks like. Near-term quotes are traded at discounts to longer-dated quotes.

December 16, 2019 Futures Curve

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Source: CBOE

For my modeling, I measure the degree of contango as the average of the three differences for the first four monthly futures contracts.

You might think that when you buy a VIX-derived ETF, you’re investing directly in the same spot VIX that you hear quoted in various business media, but that’s not right. The ETF’s we’re discussing attempt to replicate VIX futures' returns by buying futures contracts in the forward market and then rolling them forward as they approach expiration. Consider what that means when the curve is shaped like the chart above 83% of the time.

Imagine you were an ETF manager, buying futures contract #2 at about $15, and then selling it as it approached expiration when it would be priced like futures contract #1, at about $12. You would lose about 20% of your investment. Then you would do it again, and again, and again because the ETF, as a going concern, would need to roll over positions constantly. If you were creative and covenants allowed, you might find ways to mitigate that effect by moving out on the curve where the shape is less steep, but no matter what you do, the curve will determine your P&L.

That is why a typical plot of any long VIX-based ETF looks something like this one for UVXY over the full year 2019.

UVXY Price Chart, Full Year 2019

Source: Fidelity

You can see occasional spikes, but the general trend is so decidedly downward that it looks almost impossible to lose money as a short seller – right?

Then early 2020 comes along, and the graph morphs into this:

UVXY Price Chart, January 2019 to April 2020

Source: Fidelity

In the month ending March 18, 2020 UVXY’s price went from 11.27 to a high of 135.00. An $11,270 short position would then carry a $135,000 liability. Worse yet, if you were aggressive and held a few thousand dollars of uncovered short call options you might be looking at a liability equal to 100’s of times your initial premium capture.

The reason for the wild upward gyration stems from the opposite effect of that contango phenomenon I described.

On March 18th the VIX term structure was both elevated and backwardated as shown here.

March 18, 2020 VIX Futures Curve

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Source: CBOE

The prompt contract, that was probably purchased as futures #2 for about $20 in February with an expectation it would decline, is now trading for $70. Also, the near term seems to hold prospects for buying what is now futures contract #2 for $60 and selling it a month later at $70. So UVXY spikes.

So, the seductive “sure thing” indicated by the consistent decline in UVXY though 2019 has now jumped up and bitten the naïve trader with a potentially massive loss.

My Personal Rules For VIX-Based Trades

I’ve got three rules for trading VIX ETFs that might make sense to others. I’ll list them first and then explain.

Never buy into an open-ended liability; Never put significant money into options; Inverse positions skew probabilities toward consistent gains if you monitor and heed early warnings of changes in the VIX term structure.

The reason for the first rule should be obvious after reading the discussion above. We’re all endowed with a normalcy bias that can be seductive – a belief that the future is likely to look normal, i.e., something like the past. With VIX-ETF trades the future might look nothing like the past and open-ended liabilities could be disastrous.

The second rule might be less obvious. Options can often be used to hedge or add participation while limiting exposures, but with VIX products, it’s not so simple. Liquidity can be an issue, and it can be a monstrous issue in times of stress. VIX products can become stressed in a big way. In early 2018 I saw VXX options’ bid-asked spreads that had been trading in a reasonable range, turn into crazy-wide spreads that were impossible to manage. So an unfortunate position could not be unwound at any rational price.

While my first two rules are prohibitions, the last one is enabling. I’ll discuss SVXY which is an inverse VIX ETF. Yahoo finance describes it this way:

“The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one-half the inverse (-0.5x) of the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index for a single day.”

Notice that the returns are meant to track one-half “single day” inverse returns of the “VIX Short-Term Futures.” I’ve shown you how VIX short-term futures migrate toward lower values 83% of the time, so SVXY's inverse returns should migrate toward positive returns 83% of the time. But the other 17% of the time, VIX futures' spikes can be devastating to an inverse position.

The next graph illustrates the point. It reflects the good and bad fortunes of a $10,000 investment in SVXY beginning with October 2011.

SVXY $10,000 Investment in October 2011, Unmitigated

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Source: Fidelity

The note inside the graphic is important. In February 2018 other VIX-related ETFs collapsed to the point of being terminated, so SVXY, while surviving, reduced its leverage thereby reducing the probability of a termination event. Returns since then have been more stable and lower.

Personally, I would not be comfortable investing in a product with a chart like that unless I had a high expectation that the February 2018 decline and others, smaller but still painful, could be sidestepped. And even then, I would only devote funds I could afford to lose, hoping to be playing with house money as time went on.

By the way, that earlier 'single-day' reference is also important. Returns compound daily, and with a volatile asset, daily compounding can exaggerate gains and losses if the holding period is longer than a few days. Remember that when I show the returns using the Easy VIX algorithm which avoids the worst downturns.

Enter The Easy VIX Risk-Mitigation Algorithm

If you’ve read my articles before, you know that the Easy VIX algorithm measures the shape of the VIX term structure and quantifies it as a SHAPE metric, and it then develops a series of short- and longer-term Slopes to measure and then confirm risk implications embedded in the rate of change for that SHAPE. Most parameters, including buy-sell triggers and look-back periods are optimized by sequential trailing optimizations so that each decision point only uses data available prior to the modeled decision. The algorithm has been tested over 12 years of modeled data and 18 months of live trading producing 20%-plus returns for the S&P with worst-rolling 252-day losses in the low single digits.

The reference portfolio tracked in the Easy VIX service uses SPY alternating with IEF during sell intervals. The following graph shows performance since inception of the service in October 2019.

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

In theory, the algorithm should be well suited to manage SVXY risk since it is based on the same factors that drive that inverse ETF. In fact, applying the algorithm’s buy-sell signals to SVXY produces 67.8% compound annual growth rate since the ETF’s October 2011 inception. Unmitigated, SVXY produced a 5.7% CAGR.

Naturally, given the nature of the algorithm, that improvement comes about by avoiding the big drawdowns. The following graph shows the comparative performance for the 8.6 years since SVXY's inception.

Unmitigated SVXY versus Easy VIX Mitigated Performance

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

Here are the returns and worst-loss results for rolling time periods in numerical format.

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

One more thing . . . I mentioned earlier that SVXY had dropped its leverage from 1.0 X to 0.5 X since February 28, 2018, so let’s look at the last two years. They are interesting for two reasons: the leverage factor changed and the VIX futures hit all-time peaks in the recent COVID-19 chaos. Here is a graph comparing unmitigated SVXY with that managed with the algorithm for the two-year period ending April 2020.

Graphic Results - Two Years Ending April 2020, Raw SVXY v Easy VIX Mitigated SVXY

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

Returns for the last two years were smaller than those for the full period and I can’t tell how much is due to the change in the leverage factor versus the COVID debacle that caused unprecedented spikes in the VIX term structure. The SHAPE metric I mentioned earlier reached all-time highs on March 16, 2020, exceeding those of 2008. Here are the two-year numerical results.

Table of Results - Two Years Ending April 2020, Raw SVXY v Easy VIX Mitigated SVXY

Takeaway

As I mentioned earlier, this is not for the risk averse. I’m retired and in large measure living off my investments, but I’ve got some funds I can afford to risk. To my eye, the worst-loss performance looks modest compared to the returns when using the algorithm. My own plan is to segregate a modest sum of cash in a tax-deferred account and run my trading protocols using the algorithm with SVXY. I'll strive to play with house money as gains accumulate, by paying myself partial dividends and reinvesting about 80% of gains.

I’m emboldened, not only by years of modeled data, but by the 18 months of live trading and particularly, the algorithm’s ability to sidestep the recent black swan that is the COVID debacle. Wish me luck!

This is just one topic discussed in the Easy VIX service. The algorithm is a risk-mitigation tool that provides early warnings of hard times for equities, increasing returns by avoiding downturns and compounding on a continuously larger investment base. Members enjoy finding new applications for the algorithm like this one, but mostly they value the drawdown protection it offers. Since the inception of the service in October 2019 through April 2020, it has outperformed the market by more than 45%, mostly due to sidestepping the COVID-19 debacle, substituting treasuries for about 25 days beginning that February 21st. Try it at The Easy VIX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade a basket of ETFs and any tickers mentioned using the algorithm described as well as other analyses. The algorithm monitors daily performance and periodically recalibrates parameters and triggers in a stepwise sequence. New calibrations are applied prospectively only, and not to the historical period from which they were derived. The algorithm described and the discussions herein are intended to provide a perspective on the probability of outcomes based on historical modeled performance. While I track one or more reference portfolio(s), I make no recommendations as to specific investments. I reserve the right to make changes to the algorithm as I deem appropriate. Neither modeled performance nor past performance are any guarantee of future results.