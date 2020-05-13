Further Deleveraging Across PIMCO Taxable CEFs

Within the taxable suite, we have a preference of PDI over PCI, PFL/PFN over PCN while remaining wary of RCS and PGP due to continued deleveraging in these funds.

We take a look at fund leverage caps and other regulatory requirements as well as any tactical or strategic considerations that may have necessitated these moves.

In our previous articles on PIMCO CEFs, we discussed how these funds have deleveraged in March to varying degrees due to already elevated leverage levels and sharply falling NAVs. April saw continued deleveraging across a number of taxable funds with some funds playing catch-up while other funds continued deleveraging. In this article, we take a look at these shifts in borrowings and what is driving the cuts. We also discuss our preference for Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) over Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) as well as Income Strategy Fund (PFL) over Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN).

A Tangent On "Leverage"

When discussing changes in leverage, it's very easy to be sloppy; so we need to make a clear distinction between two things: changes in a fund's borrowings and changes in a fund's borrowings as a percentage of its total assets - also called leverage.

Let's take a look at a toy CEF balance sheet over three days. At T-2, the fund held total assets valued at $100m (at NAV, not price). Against this, the fund held $30m of borrowings, making $70m of net assets. The fund's leverage on this day was 30%.

The following day, the value of the assets rose to $105m. This reduced the fund's leverage from 30% to 28.6% even though the fund didn't change its actual borrowings. This was because the value of the borrowings as a percentage of total assets fell.

The following day, the value of the assets fell to $95m and the fund also reduced its borrowings from $30m to $28m. On this day, the leverage of the fund actually rose from 28.6% to 29.5% which might seem odd given the reduction in borrowings, but this is a mechanical result of the fact that total assets fell more than borrowings.

One consequence of this example is that the CEF leverage changes every day as the value of the fund's assets changes whereas CEF borrowings change fairly infrequently.

The point of this example is that it's very easy to make confusing statements such as "XYZ Fund's leverage has fallen". It's not very clear from this statement whether the fund's leverage fell due to an increase in the fund's total assets (something that the fund doesn't have very much control over day-to-day) or whether the fund decided to cut its outstanding borrowings.

When we discuss "deleveraging", it will always be in relation to the change in borrowings. This can be a bit awkward as instruments like credit default swaps, which contribute to effective leverage, are not technically borrowings and leverage is a frequent synonym for borrowings, but we'll do our best to be clear.

Why Cut Borrowings

As we have discussed in our previous articles, there are basically four reasons that we can think of why a fund would cut its borrowings:

Fund asset coverage falls below the 1940 Act regulatory minimum for senior securities and the fund is not willing to bear the resulting conditions such as suspending common distributions

Any explicit asset coverage or leverage cap mandate in the fund's prospectus

Asset coverage breaches on private credit facilities or repos due to privately negotiated covenants

Discretionary decision by the fund manager to deleverage in order to lower fund volatility or to take a market view

Unfortunately, as CEF investors, we only have partial visibility on the first two of these and no visibility on the last two. We can try to calculate daily leverage estimates which is something we do on our service for the PIMCO funds and the preferreds sector; however, these will not be exactly right as we don't have a full view of the fund's balance sheet on a daily basis.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

As far as taxable PIMCO funds are concerned, we need to be aware of both the 1940 Act requirements as well as any leverage caps. Since preferred stocks are a relatively small portion of taxable fund capital structures (PTY, PFL, and PFN are the highest at around 12% of total assets), the asset coverage of these instruments is way in excess of the 300% regulatory guidance. For this reason, it's not going to be a limiting factor of PIMCO leverage behavior.

The story around leverage rules is more complicated and more relevant. Somewhat confusingly, PIMCO taxable funds feature a number of different leverage rules.

For instance, the Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) appears to have a hard leverage cap:

The Fund will not incur leverage (including through preferred shares and other forms of leverage) in an amount exceeding 50% of its total assets.

Source: PTY Prospectus

Whereas, a fund like the Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund appears to have a soft cap.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will limit its use of leverage from any combination of reverse repurchase agreements or dollar roll transactions (whether or not these instruments are covered), borrowings (i.e., loans or lines of credit from banks or other credit facilities), any future issuance of preferred shares and, to the extent described in this prospectus under the section entitled "Use of Leverage," credit default swaps, other swap agreements and futures contracts, such that the assets attributable to the use of such leverage will not exceed 50% of the Fund's total assets.

Source: PCI Prospectus

This likely explains why PCI has tended to run leverage that is about 10% higher than PTY (e.g. 45% vs. 35%). Being aware of these factors is very useful; however, this doesn't give us the full picture as we are not aware of private covenants on repos.

PIMCO Taxable CEF Borrowings Changes

Let's take a look at what actually happened in April. We show changes in the CEF borrowings from March-end to April-end in the chart below.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The bulk of the drop in borrowings has come from CDS and a smaller portion from repos with none from preferreds. Though we don't know the management's thinking on this, the CDS is the easiest to scale up and down since it only takes a transaction in the market with any counterparty with whom PIMCO has signed an ISDA/CSA. It is also one that does not require a significant cash outlay.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

There are a couple of takeaways from these charts:

Unlike March, where there were significant changes across both municipal and taxable funds, April saw changes in borrowings only in taxable funds Unlike March, where CEFs cut borrowings in response to a severe drop in NAVs and a consequent rise in leverage, in April, most taxable CEFs cut borrowings despite an across-the-board rally NAVs shown in the chart below PKO and PDI appear to be the only two taxable CEFs that increased borrowings for both April and March A few funds that had significant cuts in borrowings also had significant cuts in April: RCS, PGP, and, to a smaller extent, PCI

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

The cuts in borrowings that we are seeing for April are more surprising than the ones for March given the stabilization in asset prices and a drop in volatility. Given that we don't think the funds hit any of their leverage caps in April, what could be the reasons for this continued deleveraging? We don't know for sure, but we can come up with some theories.

One explanation could be that PIMCO wanted to decrease fund leverage in excess of what they did in March but wanted to hold out a bit longer to sell assets at better prices. As asset prices recovered in April, they were able to hit their target leverage figures at better prices.

Another explanation could be a tactical one - if PIMCO believes that the medium-term market prospects are bleak, it can take some chips off the table and re-leverage back up at, hopefully, better prices.

A final explanation is a secular one - if PIMCO wants to run its CEFs at significantly lower leverage from here on, it can keep shedding borrowings until their desired longer-term level is hit.

Let's take a look at the evolution of fund leverage over the last three months to see if we can get a clearer picture. Those funds that have shifted to a substantially higher leverage are circled in green and those that shifted to a substantially lower leverage are circled in red.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The fact that we have such disparity in leverage shifts across the board suggests that neither the tactical nor the secular explanation holds water. Either one would have seen consistent cuts across the board unless individual fund managers act completely independently of a central PIMCO positioning approach which seems unlikely.

Another point worth noting is that continued and sharp drops in leverage across funds like the Strategic Income Fund (RCS) and the Global StocksPlus & Income Fund (PGP) pose some concern as to the ability of these funds to continue to generate the income that their holders have been used to.

Relative Shifts

What can we say about relative shifts in leverage across the taxable space?

The Dynamic Income Fund has tended to lag its sister fund Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in leverage terms. However, this has recently changed with PDI slightly edging out PCI. Although the leverage differential is not sufficiently large to drive large shifts in income generation, one potential outcome is that PDI may no longer lag PCI in performance as it did over the last couple of years until the recent drawdown.

Another interesting relative dynamic is between the Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and two highly-correlated funds: the Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) and Income Strategy Fund. The increase in leverage of the two latter funds should drive a compression between the elevated discount differential.

Source: Systematic Income

Changes in Sector Allocation

A necessary outcome of changes in borrowings is that the fund has to make a choice of which assets to sell down. Let's see what this looks like for the taxable funds.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

Let's add up the sectors across the funds to simplify things. Overall, changes are fairly marginal. Two clear patterns that stand out are:

A shift from high-yield to investment-grade A shift out of short-term securities into a bucket labeled Other which stands for preferreds, convertibles, and Yankee bonds as well as EM and non-USD developed bonds.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The consequence of this reshuffling is that the funds have likely derisked at the margin by switching out of high-yield and into investment-grade bonds with a likely small knock-on impact of reduced income generation.

The key question for income investors is what will this do for fund distribution coverage? Outside of funds like RCS and PGP with the largest cuts in borrowings, our view is not a whole lot. There will likely be a downshift relative to the baseline; however, it may be very difficult to pick up that baseline given the high historic volatility of distribution coverage, particularly for funds like PDI and PCI.

Source: Systematic Income

When thinking about investor yields for these two funds, there are three broad drivers of income, outside of sector allocation which is quite similar across these two funds. They are: fund leverage, fund fees, and fund discount. If PCI carries on with lower leverage than PDI, then this factor along with higher PCI fund fees will benefit PDI. The third factor - discounts - helps PCI. If we look at the impact of these three variables assuming the same underlying portfolio, then PDI comes out on top with a higher price yield of about 0.3% which is the reason for our preference for PDI over PCI in the near term. However, as there are many other moving parts, we will need to watch how leverage and coverage develop over the coming months to have a clearer picture.

Conclusion

March saw significant deleveraging across the bulk of PIMCO CEFs which made sense given already elevated leverage levels and sharp NAV drops. The reasons for further deleveraging by some taxable funds in April are less clear-cut given rising asset prices and significant space between current and regulatory or fund-specified leverage caps. At current levels, we maintain a preference for PDI over PCI and PFN/PFL over PCN. We also remain wary of RCS and PGP given continuing deleveraging across these two funds.

