Temenos: Attractive SaaS Opportunity At A Discount

The stock is currently down 25% from the YTD-high in February 2020, creating an attractive entry point to pick it up at a bargain.

The growth narrative in Temenos has not changed, as it will still benefit from the digital banking trends given its strong focus in R&D.

Overview

Well-known for its on-premise software solution for top-tier banks, Temenos (OTCPK:TMSNY)’s SaaS performance has exceeded our expectations. In Q1 2020, the segment grew by a staggering 79% YoY despite the COVID-19 disruption that has slowed down the go-to-market activities and eventually the stock’s performance. The stock is currently down 7% from the ~$145 level in October 2019 when we covered the stock the first time. However, the company’s growth story has not changed since then, as we continue to see more validations of our bull thesis. Since our first coverage, its share price had appreciated by ~17% by February 2020. Without the COVID-19 impact, it is highly likely that the run would have continued. As a result, the current price level creates an attractive entry point opportunity for investors.

Catalyst

Temenos’ innovation approach has made it very well positioned to benefit from the digital banking trends. It consistently spends 20% of its revenue on R&D activities, which is higher than its closest competitors’ average R&D spend. Over the last few years, the addition of microservices, AI, and RESTful API technologies into the core banking infrastructure and offering has improved the overall efficiency of its services. The gross margin has expanded by ~300 bps since 2016, while net margin has been steady at +18%.

(source: Q1 report)

Those activities will also fuel the company’s transition into a major SaaS banking player in the next few years. The 79% YoY growth in the SaaS and subscription revenues amid the COVID-19 situation in Q1 implies that there are a lot more upside opportunities going forward. Moreover, the end-to-end SaaS banking solution that Temenos can now offer as a result of continuous R&D will drive both revenue growth and margin expansion considering the sizable contract values.

(source: 2019 annual report)

In Q1 2020 alone, the +100% increase in SaaS ACV (Annual Contract Value) already drove over 11% of the total quarterly revenue. At the same time last year, SaaS was merely +6% of the revenue. For the full year, we expect SaaS to drive more than 15% of the revenue we saw in FY 2019, given the sizable deal sizes and higher demand for more flexible deployments and digital banking activities.

(source: Q1 2020 report)

As the share of adoption from tier 3, 4, and 5 banking customers significantly grew by 1,400 bps in Q1, the relatively more challenging situation to land new deals provides an upselling opportunity across the existing tier 1 and 2 customers. We believe that this go-to-market approach will continue beyond Q2. So far, install base expansion has indeed driven the recent signings as it made up 81% of the sales in Q1, up 800 bps YoY.

Risk

While the decline in share price was already seen in February as broader COVID-19 selloff took place, sales activities only started to drop in the last month of Q1. Therefore, we unfortunately only saw the tip of the iceberg in the report as we will expect more contraction beyond Q1. Despite the strong growth in SaaS in Q1, there have been postponed deals due to the various COVID-19 related restrictions that hindered implementations. Recently, the company moved some of the implementation workstreams online to accommodate remote onboarding. However, there is an uncertainty on the approach’s broader applicability across all of the geographic markets due to diverse banking regulations and compliances. In Q1, we saw how Asia and Europe suffered significant decline while the US and MEA were less impacted.

Valuation

As we have discussed, the temporary COVID-19 disruption on Temenos’ sales activities in Q1 means there is an attractive entry point opportunity. The stock is currently trading at ~$135 per share, down ~25% from the YTD-high in February.

(source: Bloomberg)

Founded in 1993, Temenos has been one of the market leaders in the banking software industry. Despite being one of the oldest players, it has forward-thinking management with a digital transformation mindset. The digital execution strategies have led to margin expansion and +15% YoY growth in recent times. Moreover, it is on track to reach $1 billion of revenue this year, wherein both net and gross margin will expand above 18% and 70% respectively. Many of the comparable strong-moat SaaS stocks generally trade at over 20x P/S. Given its major transition into fast-growing SaaS model where over 60% of revenue will be subscription-based in 2024, the stock is a bargain at ~10x P/S today.

