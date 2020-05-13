ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (ABNRY) CEO Robert Swaak on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (OTCPK:ABNRY) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2020 5:00 AM ET

Robert Swaak - CEO

Clifford Abrahams - CFO

Tanja Cuppen - Chief Risk Officer

Benoit Petrarque - Kepler Cheuvreux

Giulia Miotto - Morgan Stanley

Johan Ekblom - UBS

Tarik El Mejjad - BofA Merrill Lynch

Martina Matouskova - Jefferies

Anke Reingen - RBC

Benjamin Goy - Deutsche Bank

Kiri Vijayarajah - HSBC

Pawel Dziedzic - Goldman Sachs

Stefan Nedialkov - Citi

Robin van den Broek - Mediobanca

Albert Ploegh - ING Bank

Bart Jooris - Degroof Petercam

Daphne Tsang - Redburn

Alicia Chung - Exane

Good morning ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the ABN AMRO Quarter 1, 2020 Analyst and Investor Call.

I would now like to hand the call over to Mr. Robert Swaak, CEO of ABN AMRO. Please go ahead, sir.

Robert Swaak

Thank you so much. And good morning, and welcome to ABN AMRO's Q1 results. I'm joined by Clifford Abrahams, our CFO; who is dialing in from London, and Tanja Cuppen, our CRO, who has joined me for the call here in Amsterdam.

Even though, these are challenging times to be doing my first Analyst Call, I have been looking forward to sharing my initial thoughts and views with you. Of course, I'm looking forward to meeting you when possible, which I do sincerely hope will be soon. Depending clearly, on how the crisis and corona, a crisis will continue to evolve in terms of travel restrictions.

After I've shared some of my first observations on ABN AMRO, I will talk about a response to COVID-19 and my key priorities for the next few months, as well as the outlook for the year. Clifford will go through the details of the first quarter results and run you through capital. Tanja will then update you on developments in our loan portfolio, including impairments. Also, Tanja will give more insight into the resilience of our loan book. So let me start with the results in the last quarter on Slide 2.

The first quarter results were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. We realized a loss of €395 million predominantly because of €1.1 billion impairments booked this quarter. These impairments reflect two exceptional client files in CIB, and a significant collective provision upfront for sectors and most impacted by COVID-19 and the oil price.

Regular impairments were relatively modest, and impairments for the remainder of the year are expected to be significantly lower than the Q1 run rate. Underlying operational performance was good. Both net interest income and fees held up well, and costs are well controlled. With a well-diversified portfolio and a very strong capital position, we do indeed have a good starting point going into COVID-19.

I will now share my first observations and key priorities as CEO of ABN AMRO. It is a challenging yet exciting time to start as CEO of ABN AMRO. In the last few weeks, I spoke to many colleagues and various stakeholders outside of the bank. And all of these conversations helped me to further deepen my vision, but also understanding of the bank. ABN AMRO is a bank with strong fundamentals, such as our attractive market positions in Dutch mortgage and SME markets. And a strong private bank was scalable onshore franchise in North Western Europe. Ours solid capital and liquidity positions are an important asset in navigating through current circumstances, and are fundamental to our ability to pay dividend.

Although, some programs has been made in the CIB refocus, and profitability remains too low. And the risk profile of certain parts of CIB are not fully aligned with that at the bank. We will share the outcome of the CIB review, we started earlier this year with you in August. Now let me be clear, I am indeed disappointed by the two exceptional client cases in CIB which explained a significant part of the impairments this quarter. So the CIB review is a key short-term priority for me.

Other priorities in the coming period are to navigate the bank through the COVID-19 crisis, as you would expect, and to make progress on AML activities. I am very pleased with the strong digital capabilities of the bank, a result of continuous investments made in the past few years and we will accelerate this.

In addition, we will review the strategy to ensure we deliver on our three strategic pillars going forward, and we'll update you on that after this summer. Also at that time we will be addressing operational efficiency, financial targets and capital.

To reiterate, the bank has strong fundamentals and the priorities are clear to me. I'm determined to deliver results in the years to come. So let me update you now on strategy execution on Slide 4. I'm proud of the bank's responses to COVID-19. It's been very clear that we support our clients wherever possible, in line with our purpose banking for better for generations to come. A purpose, I passionately believe in and indeed is our compass for taking action on COVID-19.

As a bank, we aim to support our clients in a responsible way as is part of this sustainability pillar. The automatic payment holidays we announced provide additional liquidity given clients time to get back on their feet. We also support senior clients and clients with payment errors, with coaches and help lines to weather the current situation.

Customer experience, our second pillar, is reflected in easy digital delivery such as video banking. We're awarded with high net promoter scores by client. The recently announced government guarantee scheme for small loans will be executed by New10. And this means that we can give clarity to clients in 15 minutes, while safeguarding KYC and customer care. And the money will be in their accounts within 48 hours.

In the commercial bank, the introduction of digital signatures has been accelerated in response to COVID-19, clearly demonstrating the agility of the bank. Our significant IT investments in the past years have resulted in strong digital capabilities, part of the future-proof bank pillar. Over 90% of our employees today currently work from home effectively.

In March, we were also able to quickly leverage the capacity for video banking and virtual call centers, continuing our services while working from home. We now onboard new colleagues at a distance, which is indeed important to keep AML activities on track. One of my priorities.

Let me give a bit more background on our digital response. Our strong digital proposition combined with the dedication of all of our people, enabled us to serve clients without interruptions in the last two months. And as you can see, the far majority of our clients bank with us digitally, online and increasingly mobile.

We were able to swiftly leverage our platforms, so we would continue to service our clients while working from home. This has also demonstrated by the strong increase in video banking in all segments during the lockdown. In the retail bank interaction with clients through video banking was even well-above 90% in April.

We also see a strong increase in the onboarding of new retail clients through the mobile app. Clients had a lot of questions, and a smart mix of communication channels including chat bots and virtual call centers enabled us to respond to this need very fast. We were the only Dutch bank capable of offering an automatic payment holiday to the system and process flexibility. The digital acceleration enables us to further improve customer experience and operational efficiency going forward.

So on Slide 6, I'll give a bit more detail on the response on COVID-19 by the Dutch Government, as well as their own supporting measures. The solidity of the Dutch economy often talked about, and government finances make it possible for the government to free up around a €100 billion to support the economy. Measures already announced include government guarantees for companies, tax relief, labor retention and furlough compensation. The government is also working on compensation schemes for sectors suffering the most. And in addition, large scale income support measures were started by the government.

For example, salary compensation for the self-employed. This will make it easier for clients to continue to service their mortgage. These targeted measures aimed to minimize the impact on the Dutch economy, which should reflect on the credit quality of the Dutch clients going forward.

Now, after an intelligent lockdown of two months in the Netherlands, shops could for example, stay open. The government is now working towards a gradual return to a new normal, whatever that new normal may be. Continued support from the government will be necessary though, to support the economy and it is indeed currently contemplated. We have contributed by offering well over 100,000 clients immediately impacted by COVID-19, the payment holiday and provide government guaranteed loans to bridge a drop in income.

Now let me give you a bit more insight into the resilience of our loan book on Slide 7. On Slide 7, as you can see on the left hand side, most of our loan book is now in low risk Dutch mortgages, which continued to perform well. The corporate loan book is diversified and largely comprises collateralized lending. The far majority of loans as to Dutch clients, most of them have access to the government support measures, I just talked about.

And on the right hand side, you can see that 8% of loans is in sectors immediately impacted. That is around 20% of loans within the commercial bank, and about 10% of loans in CIB, which by the way, includes oil and gas.

Exposures to high-risk sectors, such as offshore, diamonds, and trading commodity finance have been reduced in recent years, resulting in a modest additional impact in these sectors. Clearly, more derisking in CIB is necessary as mentioned before. Tanja will now run you through impairments and asset quality in more detail.

So with that, I'd like to turn it over. Actually, you know what, we'll change that. We're going to have Clifford talk first, as you're used to. And so I'll hand it over to Clifford to talk you through our first quarter results.

Clifford Abrahams

Thank you, Robert. So turning to Slide 8, you can see the effects of COVID-19 have unfortunately led to our first quarterly loss since the IPO. The loss of €395 million was due to impairments of €1.1 billion for the quarter. Alongside that, interest income held up well in our client business, and fees gained on increased trading flows. Expenses continue to decline, thanks to our cost efforts, or the more impressive considering the increase spend on KYC.

As Robert mentioned, Tanja will run through impairments and asset quality later, and I'll pick up the key elements of the P&L in over the next few minutes. On Slide 9, we've set out client lending. And you can see overall client lending remains stable. Our mortgages remain disciplined while facing slightly increasing competition, primarily from non-banks. Looking ahead, we expect a modest slowdown in the housing market in the Netherlands in reaction to COVID-19, though encouragingly the month of April has held up reasonably well.

Commercial Banking book remained flat. I expect volumes here to pick up as clients use the headroom on the current accounts and state guarantee facilities come through. Within CIB, loans increased to some clients drew on committed lines, and placed their cash on deposits to ensure they've got access to sufficient liquidity at all times. We're pleased with modest drawdown so far. And during the month of April this effect is moderated.

Turning now to NII on Slide 10. I remained resilient within our guidance that we set out in February. Overall, low margins have led to a modest decline of €20 million in the quarter, half of which is due to deposit margins and the other half from slightly lower margins in corporate loans. Mortgage prepayment penalties came down by €25 million in the quarter from seasonally high-levels in Q4. And that accounts for the drop in NII sequentially that you see on Slide 9.

Robert described the payment holidays we are giving our clients. These won't materially impact NII. Let me explain why. The payment holiday does not alter the accumulation of interest owed by the clients over time, and accounting follows the accrual of our interest which will be paid later. But because we do not charge compounding interest with loan impairments, we booked an amortization loss of €35 million and you'll see that under impairments.

Looking ahead, as of April 1, we started charging 50 basis points on deposits over €2.5 million, which will have the effect in raising NII by around €30 million in the next quarter. However, low rates will continue to pressure deposit margins overall for account below €2.5 million, where client rates are zero currently.

Overall, the volume outlook is stable with corporate loan growth and drawdowns and guaranteed loans, offsetting mortgages and consumer loans reductions. And pulling this together, I expect for NII to remain in the range of €1.5 billion to €1.6 billion per quarter, although, trending towards the low end of this range at the back end of the year.

Turning now to fees and other income on Slide 11. I'm pleased with fees in Q1, which increased strongly to €438 million. Clearing benefited most, but we also saw increased fees in private banking. On the other hand, other income was lower and reflected tough markets. This was primarily driven by increased credit value adjustments, CVA, which measures the risk of non-collateralized exposures we run on short contracts with clients.

Our private equity investments also revalued lower, reflecting the current economic outlook. So looking ahead, I expect other income to average to €100 million per quarter guidance, we've traditionally given, but perhaps a little bit lower in coming quarters from weaker private equity results.

Now moving to costs on the next slide. I continue to be pleased with our cost development. The immediate impact of COVID-19 on costs turned out to be slightly positive, which was due to, for example, lower travel expenses, vendor rebates, low expenses on events and the like. Our existing cost saving programs achieved another €50 million in cost savings in the quarter, lowering both personnel costs as well as other expenses.

First, you can see personnel costs further declining, also reflecting lower pension costs, due to a new collective labor agreement. We're making good progress on AML remediation programs, and boosting the business usual activities here. And this has resulted in increased costs of around €14 million in the quarter all according to our plan.

We're currently on track with our cost saving programs, having delivered €950 million so far, out of a total of €1.1 billion targeted by full year 2020. For the remainder of 2020, as a result of COVID-19, I do see some risks to the timing of delivery of our structural cost saving programs that €1.1 billion, but also we see opportunity for shorter-term cost savings. So overall, we're comfortable with our guidance of €5.1 billion of costs this year.

I'll now hand over to Tanja to pick up impairments on Slide 13.

Tanja Cuppen

Thank you, Clifford. Let me start with saying that I'm very disappointed with these significant impairments of €1.1 billion this quarter. Let me talk you through the components. The amount can be split in three categories. First, €460 million related to two exceptional client files. One case was within our clearing subsidiary, relating to a client's trading volatility in the U.S., as announced as well in the press release we issued in March. The trading strategy failed during extremely volatile markets in March, and we had to close out the position of the client, which led to a significant loss.

The other file is related to a potential fraud case in trade and commodity finance. We have been working with this client for over two decades. So this case was also really exceptional. Unfortunately, fraud distant to emerge in times of stress. We are taking lessons from these cases and have taken measures to prevent this from happening again.

The second category in impairments is related to the COVID-19 pandemic and oil price developments. This totals to around €500 million. We booked impairments for all clients directly impacted by the lockdown. For example, leisure, non-food, retail and transportation. Most of these clients in fact are performing, but have a significant increase in credit risk, which means that we need to book a provision.

Impairments in the oil and gas sector were raised by over €200 million, predominantly related to non-performing clients. Downward revisions of our macroeconomic assumptions added another €100 million. The third category is our regular impairments which with 16 basis points were in fact below our through-the-cycle run rate.

On the next slide, I explained how this translates into the different business lines and guidance for the full year. On Slide 14, I'd like to start with a word on our Q1 cost of risk of 132 basis points. This is an own balance sheet metric. However, this quarter we have an exceptional balance sheet loss of €250 million. If we include this loss, the cost of risk would amount to 164 basis points.

Now looking at our business segments. You can see the COVID-19 and oil related impairments predominantly impacted our corporate loan books. In terms of cost of risk impact amounts to around 150 basis points to 170 basis points.

Turning to the full year, we expect an increasing number of clients to become non-performing over the year, leading to an increase in stage 3 impairments. For next quarters, I expect less influence stage 2. We modeled the expected impairments for the year using the base scenario of our group economics department published in April, which assumes a decline in GDP for the Netherlands of 3.8% this year, and 2.2% recovery in 2021.

This scenario is based on an assumption of a two months lockdown and considered the intelligent lockdown efforts of Dutch government. Under this scenario, we expect the full year cost of risk of around 90 basis points or approximately €2.5 billion for the full year, including both exceptional files. Recently the government presented a roadmap towards a gradually lifting of the lockdown measures, which is not far from our base case assumptions.

And now I'd like to turn to Slide 5, showing the industry breakdown of our loan book. Robert already mentioned the resilience of our loan book. As you can see our loan book is diversified with only a few corporate sectors pitching 5% of total. 45% of total exposure is related to Dutch mortgages and some consumer loans. Public administration relates to mainly government exposures with our liquidity buffer.

Of the corporate exposures, the immediate impact the sectors are highlighted on the slide, in these sectors not all times are affected equally. This is shown on the right where we break out effected sub-sectors. With the transfer of €17 billion in loans to stage 2, these sectors now have a higher coverage ratio which serves as a buffer in case of further deterioration.

The corporate loan book consists predominantly of collateralized lending of each sector, we have risk appetite limits in place which are tightly managed. And with the impairment stake and we are well-covered in the effected sectors.

I’ll now hand back to Clifford to discuss capital developments on slide 16.

Clifford Abrahams

Thank you, Tanja. Starting with liquidity on the right hand side, you can see the LCR debt modestly during Q1, but overall remains robust. We're keeping a close eye on deposits and draw-downs of committee credit lines. And overall, we're comfortable with what we've seen so far.

As you can see on the left, our capital position remains strong at 17.3% common equity tier 1 ratio into Basel III. This ratio excludes the 2019 full year dividend that we have reserved and which equates to an additional 60 basis points in capital of Q1. We stand ready to pay our 2019 dividend after October 1, subject, of course, to the regulatory position as well as economic conditions and the outlook at the time.

Our Q1 results led to a 40 basis points increase in CET1, and regulators have temporarily lowered capital requirements, which translates into a potential buffer available to deal with COVID-19. In our case, the SREP requirement went down to 9.7% from 12.1%, and playing a buffer equivalent to a substantial 7.5% in our CET1 ratio. So overall, we're feeling very comfortable.

I do still expect TRIM to take place later this year. And the add-on for mortgages from the DNB possibly next year. We want to remain well-capitalized coming out of the crisis, as regulatory easing is likely to be temporary, and that strong capital position will underpin our dividends going forward coming out of COVID-19. As Robert mentioned, we will give a capital update after the summer.

I'll now hand back to Robert.

Robert Swaak

Thank you, Clifford. Before I recap the highlights of our first quarter results, I'd like to say a few words in our financial targets. I absolutely want to be held accountable for targets we set, however, it is clear that we will not meet the existing ROE or the CI targets this year. Also, we decided to postpone any dividend payments until October 1, following the request from the ECB. As mentioned at the start of the call, I will review CIB, together with the team, the strategy and the financial targets in the coming months and share the outcome after this summer.

This brings us to the end of our presentation on the first quarter results. The quarter which was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, the underlying operational performance was good and costs are under control. We served our clients without interruption, thanks to our state-of-the-art digital channels, and the unrelenting efforts of all of our colleagues. I take comfort from our strong capital position and our diversified loan book.

Now I'd like to ask the operator to open the call for questions.

Ladies and gentlemen, we're starting the question-and-answer session.

Robert Swaak

Maybe before we get into the questions, operator, one comment from my side. I am happy to respond to any questions clearly. You'll appreciate it having formally taken up my role just after the quarter end. I'll ask Cliff and Tanja to take any detailed questions on the quarter. So let me just turn it right back to you, operator.

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Benoit Petrarque, Kepler Cheuvreux. Go ahead, sir.

Benoit Petrarque

Yes, good morning. Benoit Petrarque from Kepler Cheuvreux. Well, good luck Robert you’re your new challenge.

Just on the on the risk. So I'm looking at the stage 2 ratio which doubled to 12%, almost 13%. I was wondering, all you have done these assessment of stage 2 transfers from stage 1, whether you have any well-quantitative data, or it was more just your own feeling about specific sectors.

And on your Slides 15, on the on the right side, you mentioned that, export sector to COVID-19 will get support from the Dutch government. So I think those loans are one could get guaranteed loans basically from the state. So I was wondering, almost roughly from your kind of Irish exposure and stage 2 could actually get reports from the Dutch government support. So, that's the first question.

And then the second one is on dividends. It's quite clear that 2020 will be close to breakeven. Obviously, you will start also CIB review, which may also cost money basically. So I was wondering why you decided?

Robert Swaak

Okay. Well, let me - I think I was counting three questions there. We'll count that those first two as one. Tanja, could I ask you to take on the first two?

Tanja Cuppen

Yes. So Benoit, thank you for your questions. The first one was in relation to our stage 2

provisioning and the clients that we moved to stage 2. We indeed did that based on an analysis of sectors and sub-sectors that were impacted by the lockdown measures.

And as you can imagine, our models don't capture these impacts because they rely on historic data. So we really did an assessment for the sectors where we saw a significant increase in risk. And as mentioned that relates to sectors like leisure, non-food, retail, transportation, but also the oil and gas sector. So that was, I think the first part of your first question.

The second part with respect to the guaranteed loans. And these are guaranteed by the government. And these guarantees apply to new loans provided by banks to clients that are impacted. So, it does not apply to our existing loans on the books.

Robert Swaak

Thank you, Tanja. And in terms of dividends, just let me reiterate that we will take a decision after October 1. Clearly, that decision will be subject to regulatory approval and circumstances. And when we know then we will communicate that. Next question.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Giulia Aurora Miotto, Morgan Stanley. Go ahead, please.

Robert Swaak

Hello?

Ms. Miotto, please unmute your line.

Giulia Miotto

Yes, I'm sorry, I was on mute. Hello, and good morning. Two questions from me. So, the first one is on GDP estimates on your provisions guidance. So, the estimate is minus 3.8 for 2020, which may be seen by some as - perhaps optimistic. So, I was wondering if you could share with us some sensitivity as to what guidance you would see? For example 1% worse GDP, so any sensitivity or any range would be very useful? This is the first question.

And then the second one more strategic. Maybe, Robert if you can share any thoughts on the CIB as a business in ABN business portfolios? So does it still make sense to have that business? Or would you consider closing down and getting out of, for example, oil and gas all together? Thank you.

Robert Swaak

Well, maybe let me take that second question, and then for the first question on GDP estimates hand it over to Tanja. We've announced in CIB review the reasons for announcing that review is because we've noticed overtime that CIB did not meet the return requirements. We've also noticed that in parts of CIB, there is a risk profiles that are not always consistent with that of the banks. That was the reason to start the review.

I come in as a new CEO, and I do put a high-priority on the review. We're expecting to complete the review around Q2. And so I would also propose that I then come back to all of you what that means for CIB, what the results of the review means for CIB. And with that Tanja maybe a question on GDP estimates?

Tanja Cuppen

Yes. Thank you. And thank you, Giulia for the question. And yes, indeed, we have used the economic scenarios that were published half April, and that indeed assumes a decline of 3.8% this year, but a recovery of 2.2% next year. So, towards the end of 2021, a decline of minus 1.6%. And for Europe, the European economy actually combined 2.7% decline.

And also to give you a bit more background, and I mentioned this because the impact on the portfolio on impairment levels is dependent also on longer-term economic developments, and not so much on how deep the V is in this case.

In terms of sensitivities, I'm not able to provide you sensitivities, because GDP is of course, only one measure that goes into our economic scenarios and employment and oil price developments are other ones. And yes, there's a lot of uncertainty in the market, also how the government support measures are basically effective in terms of supporting companies. I think we see some positive signals there. But I think it's not possible to get sensitivities as you were asking for.

Robert Swaak

Okay. Thank you, Tanja.

Tanja Cuppen

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question is from Johan Ekblom of UBS. Go ahead, sir.

Johan Ekblom

Thank you very much. Just two questions on asset quality, please. I mean, I think you're right to highlight that it's not only the GDP numbers that drive the provisioning. So, can you maybe highlight as well what you've assumed? Or roughly sketch out how we should think about the unemployment, house price levels that are implied by your guidance? Because I would assume that with a longer, but maybe not as deep recession that could potentially be worse for both of those. So that's the first question.

And the second question is just so I can try and understand your provisioning guidance. So, you're saying that you don't expect to see material increases in -

Robert Swaak

Are you still on?

We're having a technical problem. Just one moment, please?

Robert Swaak

Okay.

Operator

Robert Swaak

Johan, we seem to have lost you. If you want to come back at a later time so we can answer your questions.

Operator

Tarik El Mejjad

Yes. Just two questions from me. First on the cost of risk. Could you please give some indication on the level of provisions in 2021? Should we expect in this generated level of provisions or you think you would front load most of the provisioning in 2020?

And second question is on costs. You've mentioned Clifford, that was quite tough to implement the 2020 savings, understandably, given the social and political pressure, I guess, to rationalize costs. But equally, you mentioned that there are some savings that actually came from the COVID. So could you probably provide - quantify how much of this savings you get from potentially COVID from less events and so on in 2020? And how much of these are recurrent into 2021?

And just on costs, maybe some indications on the remediation programs and how much more costs we should expect from this? Thank you very much.

Robert Swaak

Thanks for your question. Tanja, could I ask you to take the first, provisioning?

Tanja Cuppen

Yes, I'll take. And I understand your question about guidance for 2021, but that's really too far out to come up with guidance. I said already for 2020, the situation is uncertain. And we tried to give you insight in our thinking and in our assumptions for underlying, underpinning this forecast. But I don't have a crystal ball. And yes, so 2021 is really not something we can provide guidance for.

Robert Swaak

Okay. Thank you, Tanja. And Clifford on the cost?

Clifford Abrahams

Yes. I think on costs, on DFC, our spend on DFC is in line with the plan that we set out in February. So, you recall the little chart we provided at this time in February, which show we expected to spend a little under €400 million during 2020. So it's very much on track. And the step up in costs reflects Q1 to Q1. So that ramp up is still ongoing actually. But we're very much on track as Robert indicated that work is ongoing.

I think around the 2020 outcome, I don't want to give some precise figures on COVID savings. I was just, if you like, indicating how we're feeling about cost more generally. Our cost saving programs are currently on track, the €950 million I indicated. But some of the remainder of the €1.1 billion involves material IT change. As the bank actually is operating remarkably well under lockdown with everyone at home, an area that is more exposed and substantial change.

So it's more about the practicalities of IT change that's on our mind rather than government pressure or some of the other indications that you talked about in your questions. So it's really more practical issues. We do see some savings in COVID. And if you put it all together, I think the numbers I'm talking about are pretty modest, the pluses or minuses. But overall gives us comfort that we will deliver on the platform one that we indicated in February.

Robert Swaak

Thank you, Clifford.

Operator

Johan Ekblom

Thank you. I apologize for dropping off there. Just very, very quickly. So, I guess the first thing is, when we think about the scenarios, you clearly pointed out that is not only GDP that matters. So can you at least give us some indication as to what impact you’re forecasting on unemployment and house prices and oil price would be very helpful?

And the second one, also for Tanja I guess is just, when we think about provisioning for the rest of the year, do I understand it correctly that you think that stage 2 migration is bulk of that is done? And what we should expect in the coming quarters is mainly some of these stage 2 loans migrating to stage 3?

Tanja Cuppen

Yes. Thank you, Johan, and good that you’re back in. Yes, on the scenarios to give some further feeling on the different assumptions. And I had the full - numbers will be in the long presentation, that will be on our website later today.

But we assume for unemployment that will go up to 5% next year. And house prices this year will still increase also on the back of the impact of the first quarter. But for next year we issue a drop in house prices of 4%. So that’s an assumption.

And on oil price where it's more or less, where we have assumed brands, but of course, WTI have some more struggles around 30-35, but have also taken into consideration the recent developments around oil price in the U.S., and what that would mean for oil production as well. So that's what I can say about the scenarios.

On your question on provisioning, an inflow into stage 2. Well this quarter we have €17 billion in assets in inflow in stage 2. And I do expect not well, a similar move in subsequent quarter. So there will be still some inflow, but I also do expect outflow. So some clients where we see quite some clients that are even though they are impacted by the crisis being innovative finding new ways of generating income. We see on the other hand also clients that will really run into problems and move to stage 3. Hope that answers.

Johan Ekblom

Perfect. Thank you.

Robert Swaak

Thank you, Johan.

Operator

Martina Matouskova

Good morning, and thank you for the presentation. I want to just follow-up on two small points and I'm very sorry if I'm repeating Benoit’s question on dividend. I was just kind of interested in your outlook.

When, - so many of your peers said that 2020 dividend would be difficult, not because of capital levels, but more of a political challenge, because the government have supported economy at the banks particularly. So I was just thinking, your focus in expense in 2020 will be on helping customers with COVID-19. And then you have another strategic review. All this comes at a certain cost. I was just wondering when you stay on this with your outlook on expenses like the distribution, just kind of high-level thoughts if you could.

And the second question is just wondering, would you expect from the ECB on the ETL impact when you give more guidance and advice from them in summary. Thank you.

Robert Swaak

Yes. So thank you on your question on dividends. I know we've talked about it before and we've mentioned it before. Determining on dividends will be a decision that we need to take as of October 1. The ECB has clearly issued guidance in this and it's the guidance that we follow. Now of course, that means that as of October 1, we will reassess the situation. We will look at the COVID-19 implications. We will also look at the regulatory approval. And then subject to all of that, we will come to a decision. I really don't want to get ahead of that decision at this point in time.

So I still appreciate the question. We're not going to be able to get back on that until we've done that assessment that I've just mentioned.

Tanja Cuppen

Okay. Shall I take the second question? You asked about the ECB and getting a guidance on expected credit loss. And I think it's important to understand that for our impairments, we follow IFRS-9. So that's driven by accounting standards or not by the ECB. And this is an indeed expected credit risk credit loss approach, which includes the economic conditions. The ECB does with its guidance and its additional measures have an impact, for example, on capital, which I think was touched upon by Clifford and on RWA calculations, for example. But not on the expected credit loss. Does that answer your question?

Martina Matouskova

Yes, it does. Thank you very much. Have a lovely day.

Robert Swaak

Thank you.

Operator

Anke Reingen

Hello, can you hear me?

Robert Swaak

Yes, we can hear you.

Anke Reingen

Thank you very much for taking my question.

I just had some questions on net interest income, please. Thank you for the detail on the deposit base you are charging. I'm just wondering, in the current environment, is it really possible or can you really continue to charge for deposits? And do you still think it's realistic that you will roll out the base on the deposits you're going to charge?

And then I was wondering on the new TLTRO offer in June. Are you considering potentially taking up some of the funds at the minus 100 basis points? And would that be included in your NII guidance for the rest of the year? And then - sorry, that's three questions. I'm sorry, that's the two questions there please.

Robert Swaak

Clifford, could you?

Clifford Abrahams

Yes. I think on charging negative rates, so we've already started to charge negative rates from April 1, on balances of €2.5 million and above. And you've seen other competitors in the market charging on negative rates thresholds below that. So, we've taken that step. We don't comment on future price action, as you'd expect. But that I think negative rates is the fact not on the plan.

On TLTROs, I know the attractive terms on TLTRO 3. I think it's quite possible we would participate in that facility alongside our normal market activity. And we've taken all elements into account in our guidance. And that guidance obviously reflects a view on interest rates, which can move up and down. But based on current rates, we feel comfortable that reconfirming our guidance of €1.5 to €1.6 per quarter albeit trending towards the lower part of that range later in the year.

Anke Reingen

Okay, thank you.

Robert Swaak

Thank you.

Operator

Benjamin Goy

Hi, good morning. Two questions, please. First on your stage 3 exposures. And correct me if I'm wrong, I think they went after roughly €1 billion quarter-on-quarter. Maybe you can shed some more lights why it moved up so quickly, maybe with only two-three weeks of lockdown really impacting the quarter?

And then follow-up on the net interest income, because Clifford you mentioned later in the year, going towards the lower end of the range. So sort of meaning that Q2 is still flat to slightly up helped by the deposit pricing or it is straight line towards the lower end of the range from here? Thank you.

Robert Swaak

Thank you, Benjamin. Tanja, you could take the stage 3 exposure question. And then we will turn it over to Clifford.

Tanja Cuppen

Yes. Thank you. So the info that we've seen in stage 3 is indeed only partially - actually a real small part related to COVID-19. But of course, the drop in oil price we saw already earlier on. So, there's some impact of that as well and then had the incident that we have seen in TCF is also included in there.

Robert Swaak

Clifford?

Clifford Abrahams

Yes. I think, Ben, your summary was right. I indicated an amount of around €30 million per quarter in respect of the charging negative rates. So we'll see the benefit of that in Q2. So that will help NII in Q2, but then the ongoing grind on margins from low rates will continue after that. But I think your summary is right and as a bit of color to help guide.

Operator

Kiri Vijayarajah

Yes. Good morning. Just a couple of questions from my side. So firstly, going back to the €35 million amortization loss you've taken on the payment holidays, I know it's not a big number in the grand scheme of things, given the €1.1 billion you're taking. But, I'm just really curious what assumptions you've made there? Because a lot of your peers haven't really taken anything yet for the impacted payment holidays on the loan line. So just your thinking on that.

And then on the second question, coming back to the review of CIB activities. Actually it's just a very simple question, really. Is the derivatives clearing business actually on the table as part of that review? Because it sounds like from your comments, the focus is kind of elsewhere on the CIB loan book and segments within that rather than derivatives clearings. So just really clarify what is and what isn't on the table as part of that CIB review? Thank you.

Robert Swaak

Okay. Cliff, would you take the first part?

Clifford Abrahams

Yes. So, I mean, we thought it was helpful to indicate that figure. We have given payment holidays to a big chunk of our SME portfolio, so around half, because we've chosen to do it in the way we call it an opt out. So we've given it to everybody. And if they don't take it, then we don't give it to them. So rather than the other way around, I think it's common across the sector, people could opt in that approach. We think opt out is the way to go and ultimately, I think they'll end up in the same place, but operationally we think it's easier to do what we've done and fair to clients.

So we know upfront, who's getting the payment holiday and it's a substantial chunk. Many of those clients as Tanja indicated are good credits, and will be good credits. We will get that money eventually. But what we're not doing is charging interest on interest. And I think that there may be some differences among banks, but we think it's just not right through on one hand, offer payment holiday, and on the other hand, charge interest on that.

So that €35 million is the effect of not charging interest on interest in respect primarily of that SME portfolio. And I would expect other banks to patch disclose these figures overtime as they get a clearer sense of what the figures are.

Robert Swaak

Okay. Thanks, Clifford. And as to your second question, just let me reiterate what we've communicated before and certainly as I came in as CEO, I've made it a priority. We are reviewing CIB. So that means that all the activities of CIB are on the table.

Kiri Vijayarajah

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Operator

Pawel Dziedzic

Hi. Good morning, and thank you for the presentation. I have just a follow-up question on your cost of risk guidance. Because you guide for 19 basis points and this is €2.5 billion, it strikes me as a quite precise guidance with given that there is a lot of uncertainty. It's not necessarily something that is easy to understand why so precise. So you've been asked before about sensitivity to GDP, and I understand that you cannot answer to single variable and so on.

But can you maybe talk a little bit how much uncertainty is there around this €2.5 billion number? How it can change, let's say in the downside scenario, or if things go slightly better? So it gets slightly where you're coming from.

And the second question is actually within the same thinking. Can you talk a little bit about the charges going forward and the mix between CIB and the rest of the bank? Because in Q1, obviously over 70% was purely CIB. But how do you think that will change as we go through the next quarter? And in particular, I'm interested, how would the charge change the moment some of your clients or SME or retail, start basically going out of this payment holidays? Thank you.

Robert Swaak

Tanja, would you like to?

Tanja Cuppen

Yes. So, thank you. This is not an easy question to answer. Well, by choice, we have not come with a range, but with a number of around 90 basis points or €2.5 billion, based on heavy assumptions that we share with you.

So on one hand, it's quite precise. On the other hand, we all know that there is a lot of uncertainty. And you asked again, indeed about sensitivity, but that's very difficult to get that. Of course, upside in a sense that, if there's more effectiveness than anticipated from all the governments measures. Then what exactly upside in the number, but as also downsides, well there is no recovery into 2021 and we would see further GDP decline into 2021. But I cannot give a guidance or numbers there or provide ranges at this stage. There's just too much uncertainty around it.

If I look further into the numbers for and the forecast for the full year of only the 90 basis points for the rest of - for the full year, then I would say about half of the additional impairments is related to CIB and the other half to the rest of the bank. So that gives you a bit of a feel for how it's spread. And it definitely depends indeed on how clients come out of this period with this payment holiday and how the economy picks up in the coming months.

Robert Swaak

Thank you, Tanja.

Pawel Dziedzic

That’s very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Stefan Nedialkov

Hi, good morning. It's Stefan Nedialkov from Citi Group. Welcome Robert to ABN.

Robert Swaak

Thank you.

Stefan Nedialkov

A couple of questions on my side. You guys used to do a stress test on the oil price, obviously the current levels of produce stressed. But have you done anything in terms of looking at maybe $15 to $20 per barrel on brand? And what are the results of that?

The second question, again on asset quality or I guess related to the first question. Within CIB when you say that the risk appetite has been historically quite different to that of the bank. Yes, we can see that CIB margins have historically been quite rich, but also provisions have been very high. Can you just describe to us generally why CIB is different from the rest of the bank, in terms of maybe seniority or lending, collateralization, terms, geographical reach, et cetera? And how is that risk appetite going to be put more into line with that of the larger group?

And if I may add a third asset quality question here, when I look at your mortgages, the stage 2 ratio has increased quite dramatically, especially compared to 3Q ‘19. It's gone from around 2% stage 2 ratio on the residential mortgages to around 7%. So that's around €7.5 billion of inflows into stage 2 residential mortgages. And Q-on-Q it's around 3.5, you've given payment holidays from what I understand to around €1.5 billion. So there's a lot more than just payment holidays going in here. Can you elaborate please? And just give us a more color. Thank you.

Tanja Cuppen

Okay. Well, I think I'll take all three questions. So first your question on stress test for the oil price. We didn't really perform a stress test as of yet, but maybe I can talk to you to our oil and gas exposure a little bit, because what you saw in our presentation is, I think it was on Page 15, that we have around 4% of our total portfolio in oil and gas. And about half of that is related to TCF. So no direct exposure to the oil price. And €6.4 billion in outstanding is actually oil and gas of which €1.7 billion is related to offshore and offshore supply. And we talked about it before, we have been derisking very actively in this sector. Also a significant part of is clearly impaired with - it's over 40%, also with a 40% coverage ratio.

And for the remaining part on oil and gas the portfolio, that we feel is most exposed. We have moved to stage 2 and have booked an additional provision in stage 2 of €30 million. So, in that sense, we feel that we have taken the right measures there, also to sustain a lower oil price of $20 to $25 for the coming period. You also need to understand that a significant part of this portfolio is reserved based lending and quite a few of these clients are hedged against the oil price. So, there is no immediate impact for them, but I think the longer-term outlook will play a role there. And of course, we will do further analysis there. But I feel very comfortable with the provisioning level that we've taken there.

Your second question was on risk appetite. And, yes, we do have very explicit insights risk appetite for the whole bank also for CIB on different sub-segments. And as said, we are reviewing also our risk appetite in relation to the broader strategic question. But I can assure you that, for example, on leveraged finance we have capital in place to deal with risk there. And you've seen as well that for example, for trading commodity finance we have drawn down exposure over the years as well.

I think your last question was on the stage 2 ratio for mortgages that have gone up. And indeed, you've seen that has happened since Q3. And what's happened since Q3 is that we introduced new unlikely to pay triggers and that means, as well as that, we have more triggers in place that cause a move from stage 1 to stage 2 and from stage 2 to stage 3. So you see that reflected in our numbers. So this is not related to COVID-19, but very much related to tighter definitions.

Stefan Nedialkov

And, Tanja, thank you so much for that color. Just to follow-up on the last question. The Q-on-Q movement in stage 2 mortgages, was that mostly COVID the €3.5 billion increase or was part of that related to unlikely to pay additional triggers you introduced?

Tanja Cuppen

No. So, it was mostly related to the stage 2 triggers. There has been some impacts for a certain group of clients that are self-employed and that really saw an immediate impact. But I think Clifford mentioned it already that pick up by our most clients on the opt in approach that we offered was actually quite small. But going ahead, the clients that we feel that are directly impacted, we moved to stage 2. So based on their self-employment.

Clifford Abrahams

Yes, that's right, Tanja. It's an automatic process. So those that have opted in for the payment holiday, we've switched to stage 2. And those in vulnerable sectors that are dentist, pilots, we've taken a view across the sector. So in the same way we have the SME. So that gives you a feel for that process. It's a top down adjustment.

Stefan Nedialkov

So roughly €1.5 billion on the payment holidays and around €2 billion inflow from the vulnerable self-employed?

Clifford Abrahams

Okay.

Stefan Nedialkov

Thank you.

Robert Swaak

So thanks for the question. And could I please ask because in the interest of time, and I want to make sure everyone gets a chance to ask the questions, please continue to limit your questions to two. I know we stand ready to answer, but I do want to give everyone a fair chance on this as well. So thanks for the question.

Operator

Robin van den Broek

Yes. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for taking my questions. I'm not sure to what extent you can answer questions but I'm going to ask them anyway. Maybe in relation to the strategy going forward, I think the ECB angle within the IPO equity story, that could bring some growth. So maybe more generally speaking, how important is growth going forward? Because if you prune your CIB or maybe exited entirely, you are left with a pretty solid Dutch business I would say. But the issue is there could be - that the mortgage group especially with stagnating or dropping house prices could decline, because your annuity parameter still increasing presence in your back room. So that's my first question.

And the second question relates to capital. I mean your buffer to your revised MDA trigger point is over 8 percentage point if I add back the final dividend online fee. So that that's pretty high, probably best in the sector, I would almost say. But how relevant is that? I mean, how are you thinking about your buffer, basically also, seeing that regulatory overhang is probably still going to come through later year? So how do you look at that buffer at the moment? Thank you.

Robert Swaak

So let me take that first question. Clifford, maybe you can take second one. So on your first question, just generically, let me just reiterate that the strategy the bank, as it has been around sustainability, customer centricity and future proofing the bank, it's been really interesting to see how in the times of crisis, the bank has evolved very, very quickly. So it is acting very much upon its strategy and consistent with a purpose.

And why do I say that? Because I think the digital acceleration is actually proven what we've talked about for quite a few years, that the investments that we're currently doing in our entire digital infrastructure is setting us up very nicely for further progress in terms of growth. So, I don't want to get ahead of this strategic review. So we need to go through every single step. But as a general rule, I am very sensitive to the overall business models that we currently have. And so, we'll have that front and center certainly as we carry out the review. Clifford?

Clifford Abrahams

Yes. I think I'll give some feel on capital but won't stray into the guidance that we intend to do out in the summer, I would say. I think on capital and as it relates to dividend, I think it's highly relevant that our buffer is 7.5% plus, right? That means that we're well-placed to run the bank through this challenging period. But importantly, coming out of the challenging period, we're in a position to safeguard healthy dividends going forward.

And so now, it's a balance through the crisis, which is to support our clients, but we are committed to a solid balance sheet, a solid capital position, I think you and others should take comfort from that 7.5%.

I think there are clearly a number of factors that we'll be thinking about, the whole sector will be thinking about. The regulator will have a point of view, and not may be a binary matter for the whole sector. I think the environment is relevant. It's extremely uncertain. I think it's hard for any company including banks to pay out big dividends. But in due course, the environment will normalize. And at that point, what will be important is profitability, ongoing profitability, but also solvency. And our expectation is that TRIM has been delayed, Basel IV has been delayed. And we need to demonstrate that those requirements are well met, in order to safeguard the dividends going forward.

And no one's asked about Basel IV on this call yet, but I'm pleased to confirm our Basel IV number is around 14%. And we're still in excess of our prudent target early in the phasing, although, that Basel IV has been delayed. So that should actually give comfort that we're well-placed on dividends, once the situation starts to normalize. And we'll clearly update more on this after the summer.

Robin van den Broek

Thank you. I appreciate the color.

Operator

Albert Ploegh

Yes. Good morning. Yes, I will stick myself to two questions. First come back on the CIB review. You mentioned all options are on the table, but maybe to frame this statement a little bit. You clearly have some activities that at high cost, but low capital intensity and under the risk profile. So maybe can you give a little bit feeling. And I know it's very early days on the roughly €40 billion RWAs. What kind of percentage you feel is now not meeting that risk profile? Just to have a bit of an idea of the scope of the review.

And the second question is on the drawdowns, I saw it's something like €3.1 billion near the end of the quarter, ended March, obviously. Can you say a little bit on what you see in client behavior so far in April and early May? Is some of that already paid back? And can you talk a bit about, let's say what kind of margin uplift that could give then on the second quarter NII? Thank you.

Robert Swaak

Thank you, Albert. I'll take the first question, and Clifford, if you got the second part. I totally understand the question. But, let me repeat what I've said before, all CIB activities are currently in the scope of the review. I don't want to get ahead of the outcome of the review, I don't want to prejudge it either. So, I ask a bit of patience and we'll come back to you on our findings, as we communicate on the results of the review during Q2.

Clifford Abrahams

And on those committed lines, I mean, it's very much stabilized through April and early May. By stabilized, I mean, in some weeks you've seen committed lines coming back into the bank. In other cases, modest drawing, but it's very much stabilized.

And I think if you recall, markets were very difficult at the end of March, and companies concerned about access to debt markets. So drawing down on their committed lines and actually putting the money on deposit with us, generally speaking, it’s a neutral from a liquidity perspective. That's very much stabilized during in one period since as you see debt capital markets conditions normalized, not completely, but considerably.

So I think on terms, I mean, those committed facilities generally reflect terms agreed in the past. So they are not opportunities for widening spreads. I mean, we do scope while we help clients, we want to support our clients. We also need to reflect the current cost of funding and the constraints on balance sheets generally. So you'd expect in the current environment, opportunities to safeguard margins are there. And we're taking that well, so obviously being fair to our clients during this difficult period.

Albert Ploegh

Thank you, Clifford.

Robert Swaak

Thanks Albert, for the question.

Operator

Bart Jooris

Yes. Hello. Also, two questions from my side. First of all, on the measures Tanja mentioned on that you have taken. So that those large individual cases will not repeat ourselves. Could you give some more color on that? And how confident are you because that trend to become - there is a little bit of a trust issue in your investment case?

And then secondly, if I understood it well. In CIB you did your stage 2 provisioning mostly on the whole sectors and sub-sectors. Is there a chance that you might fine tune this in the coming quarters where you really go and look at the line by line? Or is that too large to do? And could we see some effect of this, if you fine tune that?

Robert Swaak

Tanja?

Tanja Cuppen

Yes. Thank you. And indeed, I think these were significant incidents. But I think it's also good to understand these were very unusual circumstances that we see. And in these circumstances, you see also that risks crystallize in this type of situation, especially the fraud in TCF is such an example.

Still, we always learned our losses we take lessons learned and also see what we can take additional measures to strengthen our risk management, which we have done in this case as well. We have reviewed our trading commodity finance portfolio to see whether there are any positions that we would be concerned about, also, taking into consideration, these type of developments.

And the same for clearing, we have gone through the portfolio through the client base, and look carefully as well to see if we would get run into very extreme situations again, that we are sufficiently protected. So I'm comfortable with the measures that we have taken. So that's on your first question.

On your second question, the answer is yes. Yes, we will further fine tune in the coming periods, dependent on actual developments with clients. At the end of March, this was our best estimate in terms of the clients that were significantly impacted by COVID-19, but by now also you start to see developments there which clients run into further problems, and which clients also are able to sustain a longer period of stress. So the answer is, yes.

Bart Jooris

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Daphne Tsang

Hi, its Daphne. Welcome Robert. Just two questions please. First on dividend. So you currently have dividend policy of at least 50% sustainable profit. I appreciate that, you will give us an update. But probably you will still be limited by ECB suggestions before approval to do anything about dividend. But just based on your current existing policy, would you classify the COVID related loss is led by impairment as unsustainable profit, and hence, you would probably add back to the profit base when considering dividends?

By doing, so obviously you probably may be paying out of your capital, but you seem to have a large surplus capital to weather that anyway. So if you can share some color on that, and whether latest conversation banks have with regulator would suggest any lifting on the restriction before the government's guarantee scheme? And that would be really helpful.

And my second question is on your loan guarantee scheme. Just wondering how is the uptake in April or early May even. And what is the impact you would expect on NII and NIM from the mix shift from retail, which you currently are seeing relatively stable volume towards the corporate and SME line bank, where you are seeing some volume because of the draw down, but probably the mean pressure will be high, especially due to the guarantee schemes? Thank you.

Robert Swaak

Well, thank you so much for your question. Cliff, if you can take the second, I'll answer the first one on dividend.

Look, as I'm sure you'll appreciate, I know that dividend is important to your considerations, and it has a high-priority, certainly as incoming CEO, being very respectful of returns to shareholders. At the same time I also say that we're in Q1, we're in a changing circumstances and that means it's just simply too early to give any kind of guidance. I also think in terms of the considerations we need to do, which includes a well-respected ECB view. I think now is not the time for me to begin to articulate any additional considerations in terms of dividend.

But again, let me just reiterate that I totally understand the importance of the question and also the relevance of returns to shareholders. So with that maybe Clifford, if you can take the second question.

Clifford Abrahams

Yes. I think on government guaranteed loans and margins, I think it's a fair question, but I think the flows are still quite modest relative to our lending book of little over €250 billion. I think we do expect stable or perhaps modestly slowing mortgage book. I think the growth we do expect is in the commercial and on the corporate side, that growth would be underpinned actually by the payment holidays per se accruing, and that's a sizable amount in the case of the SME book.

The governments amount that they have indicated to support the whole sector is quite material. It's billions for all banks. My expectation is if more is needed, more would be made available. I think the lending we've seen to-date has been fairly modest in terms of new lending. And look, it's uncertain how that will build going forward. But whether it's government guaranteed funding or more general funding, we will support our clients. And in general terms whilst that lending will give equal and adequate return to the bank.

I think we won't make money on the guaranteed part, but equally we don't hold capital for the guaranteed part. But on our residual risk, there'll be a respectable return commensurate with the with the risk. And that's one of the principles underpinning the government's approach. That gives you a feel, so I don't see dramatic changes in margins to the book as a whole. And the principal drivers are the ones I discussed earlier in the context of the presentation.

Robert Swaak

Thanks, Clifford.

Operator

Alicia Chung

Good morning, everyone. Just one question from me. When I look at the coverage ratios on your corporate loans as of today, you have a coverage ratio of 1% for stage 2 loans, and 34% for stage 3 loans, both of which screen quite low. Will the €2.5 billion of provisions for 2020 include some allocations increasing coverage ratios on both of these? Or will it be simply used to fund provisions for stage migration and new NPEs? Thank you.

Robert Swaak

Clifford? I'm sorry, Tanja.

Clifford Abrahams

Yes, I think this is for Tanja.

Tanja Cuppen

I need to take that question. And Alicia, it will go to both. So it will be both new inflow, new defaulted assets as well as adding to the coverage ratio in case, restructurings are more difficult than currently anticipated. And you see that also in this quarter's provisioning the lowest part of impairments are related to existing stage 3, part of them are related to new ones.

Alicia Chung

Okay. And so on that basis, what coverage ratios are you aiming for on the corporate stage 2 and stage 3 loans?

Tanja Cuppen

Yes. So, we don't have a target in terms of coverage ratio. The type of exposure, different types of exposures have also different coverage ratios. It's also dependent on the level of collateral. And as you are aware, we do a lot of collateralized lending. So for example, in trader commodity finance, it's significant part is collateralized lending, where I guess, for example, the leveraged finance portfolio has less collateral. And you would see on average, higher corporate ratios on defaulted assets in that portfolio.

Alicia Chung

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Benoit Petrarque

Yes. What will be the impact of the SME support factor and also the intangible deduction on capital please? Thank you.

Clifford Abrahams

Yes. I think these - I've seen that in the context of other banks, I think there is a fairly small in the context of our 17.5%. I think we're looking at both at CBS SME support factors as upside, as positive development. I think on the capitalization of IT, as you know, we don't generally do that. I think if there are capital benefits, we will explore it. But I don't expect to see a wholesale change in our approach to IT capitalization. So I see those benefitting the margin. But quite small, given other things going on.

You see, for example, we've maintained our TRIM add-on this quarter, that's a material amount. And we think that’s sensible given our views, that TRIM will be delayed that will happen. So happy to take offline the pluses or minuses, but those two I think are fairly modest in the scheme of things.

Benoit Petrarque

Right. Thank you very much.

Operator

Robert Swaak

Okay. Well, thank you operator and as it indeed appears that there is no more questions. Let me also thank you for your questions. This does conclude my first time on this call as CEO of ABN AMRO. As I said during the introduction, I really look forward to meeting all of you in person as soon as I can. But for now, thanks. Good bye. And take good care of yourselves.

