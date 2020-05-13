S&P 500 EPS Is Expected To Grow By More Than 26% In 2021

Focusing on earnings and their trending expectations can help individual investors cut through the daily noise in the market.

Since their March 23 lows, the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow are now up over 33%, 38%, and 32%, respectively. Recently, I have written many articles about the factors that helped put a bottom in the markets.

This current Black Swan event is not another 2008-2009. It will be a very hard, but temporary hit to our economy, our markets, and our employment picture.

All we have to do is look at the three to four month cycle that China went through, beginning in December and basically ending by early April. Now China’s exports, imports, and auto sales are awakening faster than expected. Obviously, they still have a long way to go, but they are rebounding. Why would the COVID-19 cycle here in America be vastly different?

To me, that's just common sense, but the bears continue to argue the point. That's fine, I have argued with bears during the entire 12-year record bull run in the market. The same arguments today! I'm not a perma-bull by any means. I'm an active unconstrained portfolio manger. There's always a time and place to hold cash or equity market hedges.

The bears love to point to the Fed, stock buybacks, and non-GAAP earnings reporting. In the meantime, from 2009-2020, earnings for the S&P 500 grew every year, while the market followed right along. If you do not learn anything else from the articles that I write, it's this: “Stocks and indexes follow earnings and earnings expectations.” Can we all at least agree on this point?

There's not a simpler truth as to why the S&P 500 went on a record, 12-year run: Earnings grew each and every year. That record run in earnings growth has surely come to an end here in 2020, at the hands of a global pandemic. The market began slashing earnings expectations in late February, and in turn the market underwent a very quick 33% sell-off. By historical measures, the market was priced at a fairly rich valuation when it began to sell off, escalating the flight to safety.

Now that most of the dust is starting to settle, earnings estimates for 2020 have converged at about $132 per share for the S&P 500. This same index earned about $164 per share in 2019. So the effects of COVID-19 translates into a 20% hit to earnings expectations for 2020.

The market has now priced in this year’s hit to earnings and is now looking ahead to 2021. More on that in a bit.

The bottom in the DJIA also was helped by a federal government backstop for Boeing (NYSE:BA), which is a major component of the Dow 30. When Boeing bottomed, so did the Dow. Boeing is now opening their assembly plants back up and the 737 MAX should start up again soon. Boeing is now up 40% from the stock's low in March of 2020.

Once that March 23 equity market capitulation was put in, analysts started looking ahead to the next bull market which would begin when the economy started opening back up and earnings were primed to begin growing again.

At that point in time, it looked like earnings would start growing again by Q4 2020. This has now been pushed ahead to Q1 of 2021 when earnings are expected to grow by 12% vs. 2020. This inflection point represents the resumption of growth for S&P 500 earnings and the beginning of a V-shape recovery in EPS growth.

Before you call me a crazy optimist, here's a chart illustrating quarterly consensus analyst EPS estimates for the S&P 500. What shape do you see? I see a “V”, as do the army of analysts covering the various companies that make up the S&P 500.

*Data Source for table from www.factset.com

Now for the most shocking number of all. As of now the consensus estimate for 2021 S&P 500 earnings is calling for a 26.9% growth when compared with 2020. Before you begin to argue with me, you can check out the current estimates for yourself on Yardeni’s or Factset Research’s web resources.

Their estimates are updated weekly. I follow them closely. I also compute my own estimates for the names in my database. The consensus estimate moves quite a bit slower than mine, especially when a big change is beginning to happen. My market assumption estimates are updated and published weekly. They tend to trend several weeks ahead of the consensus.

During my 23 years as an analyst and professional money manager, I have not found a better indicator for the macro picture of the market than future EPS estimates and trends in expectations. This indicator kept me in the market from 2009-2020, issuing a Buy Signal in my newsletter on March 27, 2009.

What triggered the Buy Signal?

*Data Source for table from www.factset.com

Earnings had peaked for the S&P 500 in 2006 and EPS estimates began to look lower late in 2007. That represented the Sell Signal. That was the precursor to the big drop in 2008 and 2009. Earnings receded in 2007,2008 and 2009, and the market followed right long. Earnings finally bottomed out in 2009 when S&P 500 earnings plummeted to just $59.34 per share.

Earnings estimates for 2010 began to move considerably higher than the actual earnings in 2009. This was the Buy Signal. 2010 earnings came in at 40% higher vs. 2009, at $83.10 per share. It was as simple as that, textbook.

As an analyst during the early years of my two-decade plus career in this industry, this is what we were all looking for, the beginning of earnings growth once again. It doesn't matter if it's an individual company or the aggregate earnings of the companies making up an index.

I know that 26.9% growth in earnings for 2021 seems hard to fathom, but it will be an easier comparison, and earnings growth for many of the major components of the major indexes are actually trending hotter than this. The estimates may be on the low side.

Let's now have a look at the current consensus estimates for the 30 stocks that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average:

*Data Source for table from www.factset.com

As you can see from the table above, analysts are currently projecting an average of 31.8% year over year growth for the components of the Dow 30. This is greater than the consensus 26.9% growth for the S&P 500 for next year.

Now let’s have a look at the top 10 stocks (weighting) in the S&P 500. These "Big-10" account for 25% of the market cap in the S&P 500.

*Data Source for table from www.factset.com

We see a very similar pattern here with these all-important stocks. As a group, the average EPS growth in 2021 is expected to be 36.8%.

Conclusion

It's important to keep in mind that this will not be a 2008/2009 event in the market and economy. That was a roughly two-year ordeal that took the S&P 500 down 54.5% from peak to trough. The bottom of this very short bear cycle was put in on March 23 of this year. The new bull market began when earnings estimates began to firm up for Q4 and Q1 of 2020 and 2021. Those estimates are predicting growth will return to the S&P 500 somewhere during the end of 2020 or early 2021 timeframe.

The market bottomed about three to six months ahead of the actual bottom in the U.S. economy. While investors are looking at yesterday, today, and tomorrow, the market is way ahead of them. The consensus among analysts is that the U.S. economy will bottom during Q2 of this year. It will then slowly start to crawl back, just like it is now doing in China.

Are there risks ahead on both the health and economic front? Sure. Will there be pockets of COVID-19 resurgence in the US? Most certainly. The severity of which could slow the timeline back to earnings growth. However, a slower timeline does not change the overall thesis of earnings growth in 2021.

The impending deep recession is likely to last two to three quarters (and these estimates are already priced into the market). Growth in the economy and S&P 500 earnings should resume by Q1 of 2021. That's why the market is in rally mode. I'm astonished right now by the number of great names breaking out with a vengeance to new all-time highs.

Take some time to look at one-year charts for iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) , DexCom (DXCM) , Shopify (SHOP), Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY), ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (ARKG), Fiverr International (FVRR), DraftKings (DKNG), etc... Risk on is back in the market, but as always, stock selection is key. Avoid the floundering sectors and focus instead on companies that are currently flourishing and disrupting competitors. Begin with the last 10 articles that I have written on individual stocks. I still like them all.

Note: All images, unless otherwise noted, show data from the Best Stocks Now database.

