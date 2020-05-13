Long-Term Tailwinds Unchanged For Alleghany - Buy While It's Cheap

Right now, the stock is traded at a significant discount compared to the company's estimated present book value.

Alleghany Corporation (Y) released its first quarter results a few days ago. I am going to discuss the company's performance and future perspectives in light of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Overall, they were certainly negative, but not a complete disaster, like the stock price chart seems to suggest.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Q1/2020 At A Glance

First of all, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the impact that the pandemic could have on the insurance business. The range of possible outcomes was extremely wide this time. In the end, insurance operations were minimally impacted: net premiums written increased by 11% in the first three months YoY and the loss was limited to a small $24M (corresponding to a combined ratio of 101%), with TransRe's reinsurance results affected by a $153M charge for event cancellations and other pandemic-related issues. Instead, the insurance business was hardly affected by pandemic-related losses, as the vast majority of policies expressively exclude such coverage.

It is important to mention that the company expects that it will be exposed to other pandemic-related losses for approximately $70M in 2020 and 2021: we're almost there.

The emerging picture is quite reassuring, especially when we consider how the pandemic has affected other companies. Markel (NYSE:MKL), for example, which is probably the best proxy for Alleghany, reported a combined ratio of 118% in Q1/2020, with pandemic-related losses that were more than twice as high as Alleghany's.

Investment performance was hit by the brutal March sell-off, but, again, less than MKL was ($794M of net investment losses for Y against minus $1.7B for MKL). It should be noted that MKL is actually bigger than Y, around 25% bigger if we consider its book value. Therefore, a loss of about 50% at the investment portfolio level is a considerable result for the New York-based insurance company. This result was achieved thanks to a much more conservative approach and less exposure to risky assets at the end of 2019, as I underlined in a previous article of mine.

Book value per share (the most important metric) was also impacted, but less than one would expect (-7.7% after considering a dividend paid in March) by looking at the stock price debacle (picture above) and definitely less than MKL's was (-12%).

Yet, Mr. Market has punished Y more than its counterpart year to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The following is a summary of Alleghany's key metrics in the first quarter:

Alleghany Corp. Q1/2020 Q1/2019 Premiums written $1534M $1386M Combined ratio 101.7% 93.5% Alleghany capital EBITDA $4.6M $36.6M Net investment gain (losses) ($794M)* $748M

Source: company's report (Author's elaboration)

*about half of the net investment gain losses are referred to unrealized capital gain decrease from Y's fixed income investments

The company's third, smallest engine, Alleghany Capital, was also impacted by the forced shutdowns, even though the parent company deployed some capital in the middle of the March sell-off in order to acquire Supermill, Kellytoy, and increase its stake in Wilbert. As a direct consequence, Alleghany Capital's equity increased by around 10% in the first quarter:

Source: company's report

Bottom Line

Alleghany exited the first difficult months of the year in decent shape. Its insurance business almost broke even, as did the private equity unit (which is still a small fraction of the parent company's business anyway: less than 15%, according to the equity size). Naturally, the listed securities return took a significant hit, although the company's exposure to the stock market was limited. In any case, the stock market's strong recovery, which followed the crash in March, must have offset that loss already.

This investment gain should provide a better picture of the company in Q2, considering that the insurance business will not be impacted by pandemic-related cat losses (already booked almost entirely in Q1). Alleghany Capital will probably keep on struggling though: Q2 will likely be considerably worse than Q1 unless lockdowns end completely in the second half of May, an option that does not seem to be on the table at the moment.

The rest of the year remains uncertain, with a very large range of theoretically possible outcomes and a lot of questions still unanswered.

That said, the stock is traded at less than the company's book value (as of March 31st). At the time I am writing this, book value per share is considerably higher. Consequently, the stock price already offers a discount in a somewhat adverse scenario. It's not difficult to imagine that when this crisis is over, the book value will go back to its pre-crisis level ($600-650 per share) and the stock price will be traded at a premium of at least 20% over it. Therefore, the upside could be significant compared to the current levels (40-50%).

Moreover, in the coming months, the company will have the opportunity to increase the size of its private equity unit, considering that many real businesses could run out of options to keep operating and valuations would keep decreasing. The stock market was quite cheap a few weeks ago. Now, that opportunity seems gone (but, never say never!). Alleghany reported they have suspended its buyback ($583M available left), although they could resume it at any given moment.

The feeling now is that opportunities exceed the headwinds for this company, which should definitely be on your buy-list.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Y. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.