The Stock Market Sell-Off May Only Be Starting

It seems somebody wanted out of the stock market very severely yesterday, triggering a late-day plunge in stocks. Yesterday around 1 p.m. across several large ETFs there was a massive sell program that appears to have taken place with millions of shares trading in a short period. These trades were made, it seems, as block trades, and as these ETFs reacted to the trades, it forced selling across the stocks that were held in their baskets.

If that wasn't enough, there was a significant amount of put buying yesterday in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). This activity suggests that traders are betting the ETF falls sharply over the next two months. Additionally, earnings estimates for the S&P 500 continue to plunge, making the valuation for the market even more stretched.

Block Trades

The chart below shows four of the ETFs, the First Trust DJ Internet ETF (FDN), the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), the Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF (XLV), and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC). It's safe to say it's reasonably visible, given the massive volume spike. The sizes were enormous. The FDN traded a block of about 4.1 million shares, the XLV traded a block of about 7.6 million shares, the XLC about 10.1 million shares, and XLI about 4.1 million shares.

The trades did help start a cascading effect of pushing the ETFs lower throughout the balance of the day.

The next chart shows the sharp turn lower that followed starting at the 1 p.m. time on the charts for the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Russell 2000.

The trades could have been made for any number or type of investment firm that simply wanted to get out of these holdings, and completed the block trades with an ETF desk at a sell-side firm that can do the creation or deletions of ETFs. That would seem to be the quickest and easiest way for an investment firm to move positions of this size quickly. At least, that's how I would have done it if I was still a trader on a buy-side desk. In this case, there's no buyer of the block, because the sell-side desk simply hedges away the risk of taking on the block by going short the same basket, which is something we talked about in my morning commentary among my Marketplace readers.

Earnings Collapsing

The latest data from S&P Dow Jones now shows that earnings are expected to fall in 2020 to by 28% to $113 per share from 2019's roughly $157 per share. That's down from $175.65 per share on Dec. 31, a drop of more than 35%. It leaves the index trading for a stunning 25.3 times 2020 earnings estimates. By far, the highest forward PE ratio in years.

(DATA COMPILED FROM S&P DOW JONES)

Additionally, earnings estimates for 2021 now stand at $164.20 per share, which would be an increase of about 45.3% from 2020 estimates. However, estimates for 2021 also are down sharply from their Dec. 31 peak of $191.22, a drop of more than 14%. It leaves the S&P 500 trading at 17.4 times 2021 earnings estimates. It makes the index more expensive today than where it stood on Feb. 14 before the coronavirus swept across the developed world.

(DATA COMPILED FROM S&P DOW JONES)

More amazing is that index today is trading for just about the same valuation on a one-year forward PE basis as it did at the end of last year when many people were screaming about how overvalued the market was.

Bearish Betting

Even worse are the massively bearish bets placed on the S&P 500 ETF yesterday. For expiration on June 19, open interest levels at the $270 puts increased by 22,505 contracts. These contracts traded on the ASK and were bought for about $3.75 per contract. It means the SPY needs to fall to $266.25 or roughly 6.5% to start earning a profit.

Meanwhile, the SPY $270 puts for expiration on July 17 increased by 26,553. The puts also traded on the ASK for about $9 per contract, and that means they were bought. It suggests that the ETF has to fall to $261 or 8.5% for the buyer of these puts to earn a profit. It's a huge bet as well, with the premium paid of nearly $23.9 million.

Technicals Breaking Down

If that wasn't enough for you, there is, of course, the technical charts breaking down, with the index now clearly below the lower bound of what appears to be a rising wedge pattern. A drop below technical support would open up a further decline in the index to around 2,730, and potentially for a fall back to 2,495. At 2,495, there's a substantial technical gap that resides from a sharp move higher on April 6.

Risks

There are, of course, plenty of risks here, with most of them surrounding an improvement in the outlook for the economy. Should reopening go better than expected, it seems possible that S&P 500 earnings have fallen too far, and are likely to begin rising again. That could make the market's valuation more attractive. Additionally, should the index manage to hold support at 2,840, then it could quickly snap back to its recent highs around 2,940.

At this point, as I have been saying since the start of April, the risks to this market have not been the fear of missing out, but the chances for a giant pullback, based on horrible valuations and a deteriorating economy. It seems we are now on the very cusp of that enormous pullback I have been suggesting was likely to come.

-Mike

Disclosure: I am/we are long IWM PUTS, SMH PUTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.