Why Buffett Should Consider Quitting While He Is Ahead

Warren Buffett undoubtedly is the world’s greatest investor. His record of compounding capital is unmatched. His humility is worth emulating. The way he had navigated the past boom & busts in financial markets is legendary. His understanding of business & economics is deep. His philanthropy sets a model to all billionaires. Yet the time has come for Buffett to quit investing. Here are the reasons.

Blame it on Fed. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) is a Ft. Knox. Buffett is very judicious in capital allocation. He saves for the rainy day. He deploys it when the time is right. Buffett’s cash infusion into Bank of America, General electric etc. during the great depression in late 2000 was just perfect timing. The Fed was slow to act & got caught up in the political quagmire. Fed didn’t act swiftly and caused a major liquidity crunch. The unemployment soared to double digits. It took the economy a decade to recover. Buffett benefited handsomely by investing in cheap undervalued companies. The rules of the game have fundamentally changed now. Fed is very proactive & floods the system with cheap capital. Buffett in his annual meeting presentation had commented that the Fed actions were decisive & overwhelming (Fed Squared). He even missed doing a mega-deal as the companies starved of cash can directly go to the Fed. For decades, Buffett was the only game in town with tons of cash. Who needs Buffett when you’ve the almighty Fed? Blame it on Private equity: The private equity firms have emerged as a major competitor to Berkshire Hathaway. The PE firms have limitless access to capital and are less discriminating about price. As Buffett is very prudent, cautious and waiting for a big bargain, the PE firms scoop up companies. The PE firms also have a lower tax rate that gives them a permanent advantage. Just look at the size of the assets in the major PE firms like TPG, Blackstone etc. The PE firms also leveled the playing field by tapping into HNW clients for cheap access to capital. Blame it on internet: The internet has upended the business models of old economy companies. Buffett has a big fascination for old economy brands (think Kraft, Heinz..). The distribution & shelf space advantages enjoyed by these existing brands have been whittled away by internet. Today it is easy for an entrepreneur to setup a brand, create a following in social media like Instagram/Facebook and sell it directly using Shopify’s (SHOP) tools or through Amazon. The trend towards consuming products that are considered healthy and less damaging to environment has favored newer brands. Entrepreneurs use crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter, Gofundme & others to find potential backers and customers to fund the venture. Peer to peer lending will slowly dent the TAM of big banks. Buffett is a big owner of many leading banks. Blame it on tech firms: Buffett has been famously averse to technology companies. The tech firms sport a higher growth rate & valuation. Buffett rightly thinks they are hard to value. The moat of many tech companies is difficult to fathom. The disrupter often gets disrupted. In aggregate, the average returns of tech firms have far outperformed the S&P 500 index. Buffett has been late to the tech world. He made sizable gains investing in Apple. His investment in IBM was a disaster, an old economy tech firm that is lacking in growth. The technology (including biotechnology) is the only area where the market is growing. Real wealth is being created that Berkshire Hathaway is not participating. Blame it on Venture capitalists: The VC firms have huge access to capital and are funding any ideas that are worth trying. Many of ideas are targeting old economy companies that haven’t innovated. Software is the new brain. Data is the new oil. Buffett is long on all old economy firms that are ripe for disruption. At best, the margins of old economy companies get squeezed, at worst they go bankrupt. The VC firms patiently incubate these companies until they gain traction and their business model is marketable. Yes, many of these firms fail. The failures then set the stage for slew of new entrants. Buffett has shunned the VC firms and lost a lot of opportunity. Blame it on (lack of) inflation: We are on a 700-year trend towards lower interest rate/inflation. Source: https://www.visualcapitalist.com/700-year-decline-of-interest-rates/ Buffett’s companies thrive well in moderate inflation. Banks do not perform well in a deflationary environment. Take a look at the lack of recovery in bank stocks (BAC, WFC etc). The growth stocks do well in a deflationary environment. Buffett doesn’t own many of these growth stocks. Buffett did mention that growth is a component of value, growth and value are joined at the hip. Even Graham/Newman’s partnership results sans Geico is just mediocre. Charles Munger, vice-Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway has persistently pushed Buffett towards paying up for growth. Maybe paying up for Tech growth is just too much ask for.

Berkshire Hathaway will continue to do fine, but it is unlikely that it’ll beat the major market indices. Even Buffett agrees with this sentiment. The fact remains that the current investment strategy has outlived its usefulness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.