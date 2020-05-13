1st Quarter Portfolio Review

We are six weeks into Q2 of 2020 and I finally feel like I am able to write about the odd three months that just passed us by. An oil price war began, a sickness spread from a news story to a full-fled pandemic, and the market went flying all over the place as the world tried to figure out what to do with their economies.

As we all know, the economies shut down, and the market dropped like a rock in Q1.

So how did the 2k Hedge Fund Portfolio fend?

The Results

Well, I am proud to say that we set a new record this quarter! Unfortunately, the record is for largest percent decline in portfolio history but it was a record nonetheless!

The portfolio dropped 18.29% during Q1, just under the 20% drop of the S&P 500. This was actually looking even more grim at the beginning of the shutdown as the portfolio had about 18% of its holdings in oil, such as BP plc. (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B), and VAALCO Energy (EGY). These got absolutely annihilated on the news of the price war, then the shutdown brought them down even further. Add to this a huge slide within the industrials and a couple of more holdings of mine, GrafTech International (EAF) and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), got punished to bring the portfolio down to dismal levels.

If there was one shining hope in the portfolio (and there was) it was the fact that I have been holding onto about 45% cash in the portfolio. This was for a correction, which came on one Monday in March when the market dropped over 10%. This left me ready to begin deploying cash in companies that I love that I believe were punished too much.

New purchases

Well, the cash I have been sitting on has finally been put to some use! There was a lot of new additions to the portfolio this quarter so I will go ahead and toss them in a simple list form:

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Disney (DIS) Verizon (VZ) Home Depot (HD) Starbucks (SBUX) Delta (DAL) Southwest Airlines (LUV) Ulta (ULTA) Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Bank of America (BAC) Royal Dutch Shell

All of these purchases were made after the market downturn, although some were made in segments that left me a bit higher than I should have been. Overall, each of these companies were chosen after reaching a threshold that I believe left them thoroughly undervalued in 2021.

I say 2021 valuation because valuing off 2020 is pretty much impossible at this point and I feel okay waiting on each of these companies for a longer period of time at the prices I purchased each at.

Added to current positions

Again, I will simply list here…

Cleveland-Cliffs GrafTech International BP plc. ViacomCBS (VIAC) Prudential Financial (PRU) VAALCO Energy

All of these companies are at a spot where I believe they will come out of this crisis fully intact. This is an unprecedented situation that is happening and all of these companies, in my opinion, will make it through. I look for consolidation of certain industries that will only help some of the companies that have the power to survive. I am continuing my bets on these six but understanding that tough times to hold are still ahead.

Moving forward

Currently, I am being very cautious as the market has spiked back higher as the Fed pushes money everywhere and the optimism about recovery is in full swing. I am sitting on about 21% cash and intend to use it if we head downwards again or see value present itself. We are currently in a very odd situation and no one has a clear picture of what the future will hold, so holding some cash is prudent in my opinion.

I will continue to look for value wherever it presents itself and stay patient with the companies that I am currently invested in. There is a lot to say about patience and not panicking and I am putting that in full swing right now. There is nothing wrong with waiting, as long as you continue to believe in your strategy and all that it entails.

Until next time, thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL POSITIONS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.