ConocoPhillips: Turning Off The Oil Tap

ConocoPhillips has started cutting oil volumes from the Lower 48, Canada, and, Alaska regions which will likely push its overall production lower in the coming quarters from Q1-2020 and FY-2019.

ConocoPhillips (COP) has reported robust results for the first quarter but it is now facing a tough future. The Houston, Texas-based oil producer hasn't provided any guidance but investors should expect a drop in production as the company curtails output in three key regions. However, ConocoPhillips is well prepared to face the downturn. I believe the company's low-cost asset base and a sturdy balance sheet will prove to be major strengths moving forward.

Earnings Recap

ConocoPhillips produced 1.28 million boe per day in the first quarter (ex. Libya), including 399,000 boe per day from the Big-3 shale oil plays located in the Lower 48 states, down slightly from the Q1-2019 total production of 1.31 million boe per day. The company also reported a substantial drop in realized oil prices to $38.81 per barrel for Q1-2020 from $50.59 a year earlier. The weakness in commodity prices pushed the company's adjusted profits down to $0.45 per share from $1.00 per share a year earlier. The profit, however, was substantially higher than the analysts' consensus earnings estimate of $0.17 per share.

ConocoPhillips continued to generate strong levels of cash flows which funded almost all of its capital, which was good considering the company could have faced a large cash flow deficit in the first quarter since its capital program was front-end loaded. The company generated $1.608 billion of cash flow from operations (ahead of working capital changes) which covered most of its capital expenditures of $1.649 billion. As a result, ConocoPhillips ended the quarter with a small cash flow deficit of $41 million.

Looking Ahead

The plunge in oil prices from more than $60 a barrel (WTI oil) at the start of this year to just $24 at the time of this writing has prompted all US-based oil producers to slash spending and curtail drilling activity. The big oil producers with a market cap of more than $15 billion have reduced CapEx by an average of a little less than 30%. The shale drillers have scrapped their production growth plans and many are trying to keep output flat. ConocoPhillips, however, has been more proactive. The company not only reduced this year's CapEx budget by approximately 35% to $4.3 billion but it also announced wholesale production cuts. Additionally, the company also suspended its massive buyback program. These measures will help the company greatly in conserving more than $5 billion of cash flows, as I discussed in detail in my previous article.

ConocoPhillips's cash outflows as capital expenditures will decline substantially in the coming quarters, which will help the company in conserving cash. The company's CapEx program for this year was heavily tilted towards the first quarter, as indicated earlier. ConocoPhillips has spent around 38% of this year's estimated CapEx in the first quarter which implies that its spending will drop substantially in the subsequent quarters.

ConocoPhillips was one of the first among the major oil producers to announce large production cuts. The fact that ConocoPhillips's management isn't shying away from curtailing output sends a clear message that the company's priority is to preserve cash flows and protect the dividends, even if it comes at the expense of low production.

The production cuts will be focused primarily in the Lower 48, Alaska, and Canada areas. The company will reduce output by 265,000 bpd in May (gross basis), including 165,000 bpd in the Lower 48 and 100,000 bpd in Surmont, Canada. This will be followed by a much bigger cut of 460,000 bpd in June (gross basis), including 260,000 bpd in the Lower 48, and by 100,000 bpd each in Surmont and Alaska. These production cuts will likely push ConocoPhillips's production significantly lower in Q2-2020, considering on a net basis, these cuts are equivalent to a third of the company's first quarter production. I also expect ConocoPhillips to report a decline in international production, particularly from countries such as Norway and Malaysia who have joined OPEC and its allies in curbing output. This could potentially push ConocoPhillips's future output below a million boe per day. If ConocoPhillips doesn't ramp up volumes in the second half, then its full-year output will come considerably lower than 1.3 million boe per day produced in FY-2019.

The silver lining here, however, is that ConocoPhillips already has ample experience of temporarily reducing output and bringing it back online, particularly in regard to the three assets (Lower 48, Canada, Alaska) which will experience most of the production cuts. The company, for instance, slashed its Canadian production significantly in 2016 when the area was struck by wildfires. ConocoPhillips also lowered some of its Lower 48 production in 2017 when the region got hit by Hurricane Harvey. Granted the ongoing cuts might be for a longer period, the company is now better prepared than before. Therefore, the shut-ins carry little to no risk of permanent damage to the wellhead or the reservoir. Moreover, since the cuts will primarily occur on the short-cycle projects, the company can quickly bring its output back online and boost volumes in a matter of weeks if the business environment improves.

The big drop in production, combined with weakness in commodity prices, will push ConocoPhillips's earnings substantially lower in the coming quarters as compared to Q1-2020 and FY-2019. Also, ConocoPhillips doesn't hedge its future oil production, which is in contrast to a vast majority of large-cap shale oil producers such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and EOG Resources (EOG) who actively hedge their future volumes. As a result, ConocoPhillips's cash flows are also fully exposed to the oil price weakness and will likely drop substantially in the upcoming quarters as compared to Q1-2020 and FY-2019.

In my view, however, ConocoPhillips is better positioned to handle the downturn than many other E&Ps. That's because the company has a highly diversified asset portfolio and a large chunk of its production comes from low-cost conventional oil and gas projects, as opposed to most of its US-based peers who primarily pump hydrocarbons from relatively higher-cost unconventional projects.

ConocoPhillips has got a total of 15 billion boe resources with an average cost of supply of less than $30 per barrel. The company needs oil prices in the low-$30s a barrel (annualized) to break even in terms of cash flows. For the next three quarters, with the reduced spending levels, ConocoPhillips's breakeven lies in the high-$20s a barrel range. Therefore, I think the company might report decent levels of earnings and cash flows in 2020 if oil prices improve slightly to $25 to $30 per barrel. Although the company will likely struggle in the current oil price environment of $20 to $24 per barrel, it likely won't report a significant loss or a cash flow deficit. The company's low-cost asset base has made it resilient to weak oil prices.

What I also like about ConocoPhillips is that it has a rock-solid balance sheet. This means that even if the company were to face a large cash flow deficit, it can use its financial muscle to cover its capital expenditures and dividends. The company ended the first quarter with $14 billion of liquidity, which is one of the highest among all oil producers. For many large and mid-cap E&Ps, the liquidity consists primarily of funds available under the revolving credit facility and a small percentage of cash reserves. But ConocoPhillips's liquidity comprises of more than $8 billion of cash and short-term investments. The remaining $6 billion of its liquidity relates to the funds available under the revolver. ConocoPhillips will also complete the $1.39-billion sale of its interests in Australia-West this year which will give a boost to its liquidity.

Moreover, ConocoPhillips has low levels of debt. The company had $14.97 billion of debt at the end of last quarter which translates into a reasonable debt-to-equity ratio of 47%. That's lower than the median ratio of 57% of large-cap oil producers, as per my calculation. ConocoPhillips is not facing any significant near-term debt maturities.

For these reasons, I believe although ConocoPhillips's earnings and cash flows will plunge, the company is well-positioned to withstand this tough period. ConocoPhillips stock has fallen by 29% in the last six months and its shares are currently trading 17x in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, considerably higher than the peer median of 7.5x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I think ConocoPhillips is a high-quality oil stock that investors should consider buying on weakness.

