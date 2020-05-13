ION Geophysical Finds Growth Drivers But Sits On Quicksand

IO Looks To Cash In On New Opportunities

The crude oil price downturn triggered a significant strategic change as ION Geophysical (IO) has made a re-entry into the 3D re-imaging market. It has also been expanding the reach of its Marlin software for both E&P and other industries. The company's Marlin architecture, which allows offshore operations from remote locations, can turn out to be preferred customer choice in the post-pandemic world.

IO inked several large multi-client contracts in the past couple of quarters. Although the company's top-line and bottom-line improved in Q1, it continues to face significant financial risks. Negative shareholders' equity and lower cash flow from operations will pose challenges in an economy when the oilfield services companies' survival is in question. Plus, its net debt increased in the past year, which will further weaken its balance sheet. At the moment, the stock lacks reliable drivers that can soar its price higher. The balance sheet and cash flow-related downsides, on the other hand, are stacked against it. Investors might want to avoid investing in it until the exploration and production side of the business improves, and the balance sheet strengthens.

3D Re-imaging, Marlin, And Cost Reduction

Investors need to appreciate IO's current endeavors in light of the changing energy market dynamics. The pandemic-led demand destruction has pulled down the crude oil price by ~60% since the start of 2020. According to this Rystand Energy report, E&P tendering activity can decline by 50% compared to the pre-COVID-19 estimate. While the North American onshore budget allocation has been cut severely, the offshore market proved to be more resilient because exploration offerings in the offshore market are considered to be discretionary spending. Plus, the offshore projects are typically long-cycles, which is in contrast to the short-cycle onshore projects.

Under this circumstance, IO's strategic priorities became cash preservation and EBITDA optimization. In the recent past, the company restructured the E&P Technology & Services segment's multi-client strategy, which is reflected in the new 3D acquisition. Besides, as part of the cost-reduction program, it has recently announced an $18 million cost reductions plan on top of the $20 million cost reduction program adopted in January, as I discussed in my previous article. Plus, due to redundancy in seismic activity and customer underwriting following the travel restrictions, it scaled back the FY2020 projected multi-client investment by ~$10 million. To boost liquidity, the company is considering the sale of its share in the JV with BGP, which would add $12 million in 2H 2020.

In 3D multi-client data library, which started from scratch a couple of years ago, now spans over 350,000 square kilometers. Additional opportunities include 3D towed streamer and seabed programs. The company has accelerated its re-entry into the 3D re-imaging service following the introduction of new seismic source technology. In FY2019, the company's revenues from 3D multi-client data library increased by 56% and generated 37% of its 2019 multi-client sales. The company estimates that the potential revenues from 3D new acquisition market are 5x the typical new 2D exploration program. Its enhanced frequency source and full-waveform inversion workflows are differentiated technologies that offer value in challenging times. During Q4 2019, the company sanctioned five new multi-client programs, which include a 3D re-imaging program in Argentina, new 3D re-imaging programs in offshore Brazil, and a 2D re-imaging program in offshore Colombia. Since January 2020, it has secured several 3D multi-client permits around the world.

The second leg of the strategy involves the adoption of Marlin in the core market. Marlin is IO's offshore operations optimization software. In Q1, Marlin received a simultaneous operations patent in the U.S. and Mexico, while it awaits a third patent in Europe. It also received a grant from Scottish Enterprise to broaden its scope. Another milestone for IO is its Marlin SmartPort technology, which covers port call optimization, back-office digitalization, and port community engagement. During Q1, the company launched a Marlin architecture that allows offshore operations from remote locations. The tool can become particularly handy now when social distancing is becoming a new norm. To know more about Marlin, read my article here.

What's The Outlook?

Given the loss of demand and a supply glut, we can expect a significant decay in seismic activity in the next couple of years. Exploration activity will be limited to near-field jobs, which can produce rapidly with the existing infrastructure. Since the company is strategically moving close to the energy production sites, the company sees lower breakeven opportunities and targeted frontier basins. In this effort, the company looks to leverage offshore opportunities by utilizing the SPAN (a seismic program acquired and depth imaged using the geophysical technology available.)

IO's management expects many offshore projects to get postponed. Only those who optimize production or fulfill work commitments are likely to thrive. Lower activity will also impact new ventures and software businesses. However, the demand for digitalization technologies remains robust. In this environment, the company will look to promote its 3D new acquisition multi-client business. The other key feature of its business plan is the Marlin SmartPort business, in which the company plans to use artificial intelligence with port call optimization and back-office digitalization.

E&P Technology & Services: Analyzing Recent Performance

In the E&P Technology & Services segment, revenues were up by 72% in Q1 2020 compared to a year ago. The gross profit margin, too, inflated strikingly to 51% compared to 20% a year earlier. The revenue rise was primarily due to increased sales of ION's Global 2D data library.

Compared to Q4 2019, the segment revenue decrease was less pronounced. Despite the current obstacles, the imaging reservoir services revenues increased related to several large multi-client contracts.

Operations Optimization: Analyzing Recent Performance

In the Operations Optimization segment, revenues decreased by 73% in Q1 2020 compared to a year ago due to lower command and control hardware cells. Despite lower revenues, the gross margin in this segment remained steady in Q1 compared to a year ago following the increase in 2D data library revenues.

Investors need to be aware of a couple of notable developments during Q1. One, the company recorded a $4 million goodwill impairment charge in Q1 related to its 2D multi-client program in Mexico, triggered by a stock price crashed following the COVID-19 outbreak. Two, it agreed to permanently dismiss the long-drawn legal battle with Schlumberger's (SLB) WesternGeco related to the grant of a license. IO agreed to pay a settlement value to WesternGeco, while both agreed to expand the existing multi-client collaboration opportunities in new geographies. While the settlement will sap the company's 2D multi-client data sales revenue stream, it removes a burden and can open possibilities of collaborative efforts in the future.

Cash Flows And Debt

IO's cash flow from operations (or CFO) in Q1 2020 was negative $7 million, which was a significant deterioration compared to $15.3 million in CFO a year ago. Despite higher revenues, the steep decline in the CFO was led by an increase in accounts receivables related to significantly increased sales in Q1.

The company's total liquidity (cash plus borrowing available under revolving credit facility) was $54 million as of March 31, 2020. With an accumulated deficit ($976.5 million) which has been running for more than six years, the balance sheet is profoundly concerning. The company's $105 million net debt does not help the situation, either. If judged from the balance sheet strength, IO's position is one of the weakest in the oilfield services industry. I think it will take a valiant effort to survive the current crisis or to avoid a future takeover.

What Does The Relative Valuation Multiples Imply?

ION Geophysical is, currently, trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.4x. The forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.5x, according to sell-side analysts' estimates. The higher forward multiple compared to the current EV/EBITDA multiple implies lower EBITDA in the next four quarters. Between FY2016 and now, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 4.8x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

IO's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to fall less sharply compared to a fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. However, the company's EV/EBITDA multiple is in line with peers' (PGS, CGG, and SLB) average. So, the stock is relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to Seeking Alpha, none of the sell-side analysts rated IO a "buy" in May, while two recommended a "hold." One of the analysts rated it a "sell." The consensus target price is $3.75, which at the current price, yields ~42% returns.

What's The Take On IO?

Ion Geophysical was already decelerating due to project delays, new venture program non-starts, and policy obstacles in Mexico and Panama when the crude oil price downturn hit the market. Despite the severity, its E&P Technology & Services segment produced remarkably solid performance owing to increased sales of ION's Global 2D data library and several large multi-client contracts.

The most significant change in the company's stance is its forceful re-entry into the 3D re-imaging market. It has been expanding the reach of its Marlin software for both E&P and other industries. The potential revenues from the 3D new acquisition market can be five times more than the new 2D exploration program market. So, I think the company has been proficiently changing its business model according to the emerging needs. Also, the Marlin architecture, which allows offshore operations from remote locations, can turn out to be preferred customer choice in the post-pandemic world.

The negative shareholders' equity continues to pose a significant risk. In another turn of fateful development, the company's cash flow turned negative in Q1. In the medium-to-long term, I think the commercialization of software products and technologies will increase the revenue base. Nonetheless, I do not find reliable drivers than can soar IO's stock price higher in the short run.

