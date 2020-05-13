Leoni AG (OTC:LNNNF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2020 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jens von Seckendorff - IR

Aldo Kamper - Chairman, President, CEO & Head, Wiring Systems Division

Ingrid Jägering - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Akshat Kacker - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jürgen Pieper - Metzler Equities

Christian Ludwig - Bankhaus Lampe

Marc-René Tonn - Warburg Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the LEONI AG Q1 2020 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jens von Seckendorff. Please go ahead.

Jens von Seckendorff

Yes. Thank you very much, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Jens von Seckendorff from LEONI's Investor Relations department. I would like to welcome you to today's conference call on our financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. I'm joined here today by our CEO, Aldo Kamper; and our CFO, Ingrid Jägering, who will be presenting our Q1 financials and elaborate on LEONI's recent development. After that, Mr. Kamper and Ms. Jägering will answer your questions. If there are any questions left afterwards, please do not hesitate and get back to me.

Having said that, I will now hand over to Aldo Kamper to start with the presentation.

Aldo Kamper

Thank you, Jens, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for joining us today. Before I turn the call over to Ingrid to run you through our first quarter financials, I want to give you a quick summary of the developments during the period. Last time we spoke, we already touched on the COVID-19 pandemic and the risks related to our business and the broader industry. Today, just 6 weeks later, we can already see a first impact on our sales and profits. Just to give you an impression about the impact on LEONI, at the end of Q1, 80,000 of our employees were not -- were only partly working and approximately 2/3 of our global production sites were either partially or completely shut down, in particular, the large Wiring System plants. So it's had a tremendous impact on our operations. While we've successfully managed a gradual return of production at our Chinese facilities during the quarter, we are just starting to return in Europe and Northern Africa and are preparing for a return in the Americas. This will not be a quick process, and the impact in Q2 will be significant.

I think we can all agree that this unique situation is posing challenges for every company in every region, and LEONI is no different. These developments weigh on the positive start we saw at 2020, reducing demand across all businesses by more than 10% versus Q1 '19. And in this, the shutdown in Europe and Americas only kicked in from mid-March. The impact on Q2 will be much larger.

Our EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs are still negative at €17 million or slightly up compared to last year on the back of our operational improvements. The free cash flow was balanced at the end of Q1 and also significantly up versus Q1 '19 as a result of structurally improved working capital management, but also thanks to the positive items, such as proceeds from sale-and-leaseback transactions and despite VALUE 21-related severance payments during the payment period. Here, a clear proof point that VALUE 21 is having the required impact and that we are addressing our issues. Already about 70% of gross saving potential from VALUE 21 was implemented at the end of Q1. This was crucial for LEONI to secure the necessary additional financing of €330 million needed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also essential to receive the updated S6 opinion, confirming that even reflecting various scenarios related to the further development of the pandemic, we are fully financed until the end of 2022. Here, I think it's important to acknowledge the support of the German federal and state governments and our existing financing partners in getting this done so quickly.

As a management team, we are very aware of our role in supporting our employees, partners and customers. As such, the Board of Directors, our approximately 200 top managers and the Supervisory Board have decided to voluntarily waive a part of their base salary. We see this as the right step to ensure that we are all aligned and doing everything we can to support our company in this difficult time. Nevertheless, our top and bottom line are already burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will continue -- we continue to expect a significant negative full year impact on our results.

With this, I hand over to Ingrid, who will run you through the financials of the first quarter.

Ingrid Jägering

Thanks, Aldo, and good morning also from my side. Let me start right away with a closer look at our revenue in the first quarter. As Aldo mentioned, we have already seen the first impacts from COVID-19 on our results. Organic sales were down by more than 10% or €130 million to €1.13 billion. Both divisions were affected by COVID-19-related plant shutdowns and production restrictions in almost all end-customer industries. As you would expect, the sharpest sales decline was in Asia with 29% lower sales, followed by EMEA with revenues down 9% and Americas were almost flat with a reduction of just 1%.

Let us look a little closer at the development of our operating income. If we look at EBIT before exceptional items and VALUE 21 costs versus Q1 last year, you can see a significant operational improvement. The removal of the drag related to the ramp-up issues at our Mérida, Mexico plant as well as operational improvements had a significant positive impact on operating profits of €37 million and €14 million, respectively. These operational improvements were mainly driven by structural and operational improvements as well as efficiency gains and savings. However, lower volumes caused by plant closures and production CapEx related to COVID-19 offset much of this improvement.

Beyond this, we saw negative currency and valuation effects related to the copper price as well as wage increases, resulting in a negative impact of altogether €20 million. On the other side, sale-and-leaseback transactions generated positive onetime book profits of €10 million. Bottom line, the EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs was up year-on-year, but still negative at €17 million. In terms of reported EBIT, this improved significantly versus last year but also remains negative at €57 million. Included in this figure are an additional €19 million of impairments related to COVID-19 in WCS as well as €9 million for refinancing.

Let me now continue with an update on our cash flow development. We continue to make good progress in terms of cash flow and cash management, and this remains a key focus. Free cash flow significantly increased over last year despite VALUE 21-related severance payments of about €18 million in the first quarter. Our free cash flow benefited from operational improvements, and in particular, from our structurally improved working capital management. We also did see benefits from lower receivables as a result of the business declines in the period. Our reduced CapEx and cash inflow from sale-and-leaseback transactions of about €67 million had a positive impact on the free cash flow. Bottom line, we can confirm that the implemented measures to improve our liquidity management are bearing fruits.

Let's move with a deep dive into the divisions, starting with Wiring Systems Division. Organic sales were down 11% due to the first impact of COVID-19 and the sharp decline in volumes, especially in Germany and Americas, towards the end of the quarter and already earlier in the quarter in China. As a result, EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs remained negative at €20 million but improved by €15 million versus last year. Order intake was at around €400 million. It shows that we have consciously stay restrictive in taking on new business. It is clear that WSD is making good operational progress, but there's more to do here, and the current environment in the automotive sector will continue to weigh on sales and earnings.

Let me now discuss some details on our Wire & Cable Solutions Division. Organic sales came down by 9%, mainly due to declining volumes in Asia and EMEA, while Americas were still slightly up. The automotive and industrials businesses were down most significantly. However, volumes in our health care, energy and infrastructure activities improved slightly year-over-year. The order intake of €449 million was only marginally down on last year's €471 million, and the book-to-bill ratio remains at about 1. EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs was down to €4 million. Lower volumes and copper-related valuation losses of €10 million could not be compensated for by VALUE 21-driven operational improvements and the benefits from the sale-and-leaseback transactions. As previously stated, we had exceptional items of €22 million during the period, including COVID-19 related impairments.

Let me now shift to the balance sheet. Our balance sheet remains stretched. Due to Q1's negative bottom line development, our equity ratio decreased by 2 percentage points quarter-on-quarter to 16% at the end of March. Net debt-to-EBITDA is slightly down at 8.5x, and gearing at the end of March was more than 220%. Our net working capital came out significantly lower compared to last year driven by structurally improved working capital management, but also temporary effects such as a less significant increase in receivables related to the declining volumes in Q1 2020. However, the structure of our balance sheet underlines the necessity to remain highly disciplined in the continued implementation of our VALUE 21 performance and strategy program.

In this context, let us now look at our financial position. A key focus over the last months has been in improving the structure of our financial position and ensuring that LEONI is fully financed and able to restructure. This is about having the necessary means to meet our financial obligations, fully implement VALUE 21 and return LEONI to an appropriate profitability level. We have made significant progress here. In March, we repaid €166 million for the Schuldschein promissory note, reducing our short-term debt. This reduced our liquidity to €433 million. We also restructured our existing credit lines with all lines continuing to be firmly committed until at least the end of 2022. Additionally, in order to meet the extraordinary challenges presented by COVID-19, we secured an additional credit line of €330 million. This is 90% guaranteed by the German federal government and 3 German state governments and is available until the end of 2022. As a result, the restructuring experts advising LEONI has updated its S6 opinion. Taking into account the effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the updated S6 reconfirms that we are fully financed until the end of 2022.

And with this, I hand back to Aldo.

Aldo Kamper

Thank you, Ingrid. And let me now focus on VALUE 21 and give you an update on the progress we have made. VALUE 21 is on track to deliver the gross cost savings of €500 million by 2022. By the end of last quarter, roughly 65% of measures are already in execution and accounted for about 70% of the targeted cost savings. VALUE 21-related costs are unchanged and expected to be around €120 million in total. Up to now, €93 million were already booked. In Q1, we had €18 million cash-out for severance payments. Including the cash-out of €30 million in Q4 of last year, we are well on track also with this part of the program. The rest of the initiatives are also on track to be implemented until 2022.

Additionally, like Ingrid said, we continue to focus closely on managing our order intake and being highly selective with the projects we take on. In Q1, this led to new program acquisitions of €400 million. Given the current environment, these initiatives are all the more important. We as an entire management team will continue to focus on the rapid and full implementation.

Let me provide some comments on current trading and our expectations for 2020. As I said at the start, we already saw the first impact of COVID-19 at the end of the first quarter. This has clearly intensified in recent weeks and visibility remains low. However, we are starting to see some signs of recovery. In China, we are back at about 75% of full capacity. We're also beginning to ramp up our facilities in Europe and Northern Africa slowly, and supply chains are working pretty well so far. We're also preparing for a ramp-up in Americas. Of course, we're highly focused on keeping all our employees healthy, and we've implemented stringent health safety measures in all of our locations. Given a high manual content in our production process, that is usually important, and at the same time, a big challenge.

That being said, it is clear that the pandemic will continue to impact our top and bottom line as well as our cash flow development for the remainder of the year. The impact can still not be quantified, but it's still expected to be clearly negative compared to our previous planning and versus last year. Especially in Q2 2020, a significant burden to LEONI's operational and financial performance due to COVID-19 is anticipated. The overall financial implications will largely depend on the duration of plant closure by our customers and the resumption of production as well as overall economic development. Therefore, it's of the utmost importance to secure the additional credit line of €330 million, which will ensure a proper financing of the group throughout the crisis.

Overall, ladies and gentlemen, I think we can summarize we are still on the right path, and we're making good progress. We are working to support our customers and our employees around the world in this difficult time and are confident that we will weather the storm.

Thank you for your attention, and we're happy now to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Akshat Kacker.

Akshat Kacker

Akshat Kacker from JPMorgan. Three from my side, please. The first one on free cash flow. Although you just mentioned that free cash flow for the year will definitely come in below your previous expectations and Q2 will be difficult. I know in this environment, it is difficult to forecast anything for the full year and especially when things could change dramatically in the second half of the year, but can you just give us a broad framework of how you're thinking about cash flow for the year given that you've just stated you would have done some sensitivity analysis on the cash that is required by the business in the next 3 quarters, specifically? So any guidance around you thinking about free cash flow, including or excluding restructuring, including or excluding working capital. Anything on that front would be helpful. That's the first one, please.

The second one, on salary inflation. This has been an issue for you in the last few quarters. Do you see this pressure easing out in this COVID environment as you go forward? And have you made any progress incorporating these into your contracts incrementally in this quarter?

And the third one. I saw a dividend inflow from China JV in this quarter of around €17 million. Usually, it is more geared towards the second half of the year. Can you comment on the balance sheet how does it look there? And can you get a higher payout from China this year?

Aldo Kamper

Thanks for the questions. On free cash flow, I think to put it in context, obviously we simulated different scenarios and came jointly to the conclusion that the €330 million would bring us safely through the crisis. Obviously, it's all scenario-based. So it might be -- the period is scenario-based. So we have to see how it exactly pans out, but it gives you a feel for the overall need, in our minds, of the additional cash throughout the whole crisis. Obviously, within that, timing-wise, the vast majority of the impact will be in the next quarters as we hope that the pandemic will ease off at the later end of this year. And the Q2 will definitely be most heavily impacted and will consume a meaningful part of the liquidity in Q2 given the fact that, especially on the harness side, basically, in April, there was almost no revenue, and only Asia continued to produce, plus some commercial vehicle customers that we could supply to.

But obviously, April is badly hurt on the harness side and also on the cable side. We see on the automotive cable side and in a number of other industries, also significant drops in demand. So you can imagine that the cash drain in April is quite high. And also May, where we start to see some restart of production, it will obviously still be very depressed, and it will take time before we get back. I think China is a very positive example on how quickly things can come back to relative normality. I would expect the more complex system in Europe to take a bit longer. And then obviously, overall, at the end of the day, the question remains how end-customer demand develops. And I think that's all, for us, very hard to predict. So I can't get much more specific than that, but the €330 million clearly is tied to the impact of the corona crisis, and the vast majority of that, I think we will see in the next quarters.

In terms of salary inflation, I share your expectation that probably, it will start to have some easing effects in the years to come. Obviously, with what we see right now, a lot of that is based on agreements with labor unions and so on in earlier months, but that could be an upside in the future to some extent if the labor market eases a little bit. We have to see how that plays out. In terms of our contracts, we are, as I said in my speech, we are highly selective in our order entry. Also with new contracts, we try to tie in clauses that deal with things like salary inflation in a more explicit manner so that we are better covered for those risks. We are also working on existing contracts to get clauses like that included. We have had some successes, but you can imagine that, that is an uphill battle, which isn't easy, but still one that we fight every day because we feel it's fair that we share the risks on salary inflation with our customers. The dividends, I will hand over to Ingrid.

Ingrid Jägering

Akshat, thanks for that question. Yes, and well noted. Last year, we had dividend payments out of our China lump-sum joint venture over the course of the year of €35 million, and it started to materialize in Q2 last year. This year, we were a little bit earlier, and we're already able to realize €17 million in Q1. So there is a timing effect versus the Q1 last year here. We work diligently on receiving dividends out of our foreign entities here, and that's just one of the measures that we took in Q1 already earlier than normally in the prior years.

Akshat Kacker

Two quick follow-ups, if I may. First, on the free cash flow and your working capital assumptions. So on an underlying level, you are still expecting an outflow of working capital in the second quarter, and there might be some technical outflows on your factoring arrangements as well. Do you share that view?

And the second one, Ingrid, if I could quickly confirm other assets, minus €28 million in the first quarter. What is the large chunk there, nomination fees or prepaid expenses? If you could highlight what it was, please.

Ingrid Jägering

So I share your view in regard to the outflow of factoring and working capital. That is fine. The second part of the question, please repeat. That, I just didn't get from a content point.

Akshat Kacker

Yes. The change in other assets on the cash flow statement, minus €28 million in the first quarter. Is it mainly nomination fees or prepaid expenses? What's the large chunk of the minus €28 million?

Ingrid Jägering

Let me get back to that a little bit later, okay? We'll take the next question and I'll just give you an answer later.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Jürgen Pieper.

Jürgen Pieper

It's Jürgen from Metzler. And yes, two quick questions. First, on CapEx. You -- I think you mentioned in your quick presentation that CapEx was down, but it looks like it is clearly up in the first quarter to a level of between 8% and 9%. So is this what you're expecting for the remainder of the year? So we -- do we stay at this relatively high level?

And secondly, what can you say about the reaction of the OEMs in the past weeks? I mean, do they change their orders, their short-, medium-term orders in any significant way? Do they postpone -- do they shift orders maybe from 2020 to 2021? And specifically on -- I know the ID.3 is a key project for many suppliers and obviously also for Volkswagen. But what can you say? I mean there's a lot of press articles on the delay of that project on severe problems of Volkswagen. What is your view on that? Does it come on time? Or is -- are there real problems that also affect your planning for this year?

Aldo Kamper

On the CapEx topic, I think you have to keep in mind that on IFRS accounting, the sale-and-leaseback actually showed up in the CapEx number. So you have to take that out. And if you take it out, actually, operationally, we are significantly lower than last year. So -- and that number that we now see for Q1 operationally is on the low side. I would not count on that being -- staying that low for the coming quarters, but we are obviously working hard to contain our CapEx and to preserve cash in this context where we don't know how volumes are developing. But we do have to still prepare for the new launches. So to completely cut down CapEx is also not possible in our context, but we're obviously very tightly managing that.

On the demand side, I would say that the changes have settled down quite a bit. There was a lot of uncertainty on when our customers would restart again during the month of April. Some of our customers were quite optimistic and were given this also EDIs that were signaling that. Honestly speaking, we didn't always believe the EDIs because they seemed too optimistic if you compared it across the customers and if you looked at the local situations that our customers and the supply base has. So there was quite a bit of back and forth during the month of April. But anyway, that was during the time that there was a shutdown. So it didn't impact volumes directly. I think things have more stabilized now over the last couple of weeks in terms of the demand pattern. Now the customers, since the last 2, 3 weeks, are ramping up as they had forecasted. It's a slow ramp-up, 1 shift per plant that reduced volumes or reduced the line speeds, so it is still a very cautionary start for most of them.

But so far or in the last few weeks, I would say, the demand patterns have stabilized and we are supplying according to those. It is too early to talk about overall volume for 2020 and potential push out to '21. Our EDIs don't go that far. And honestly speaking, even the ones that go out 4, 5, 6 months, I don't really believe at the moment because I think for our customers, it's very hard to predict how end-customer demand will develop. And that will become the bottleneck. I don't think that the supply side of the story will be the bottleneck. Overall, I think we've also shown in China as an industry that we're able to manage to ramp up. It's a lot of work. It's painful, but we can get it done together as an industry. But when we get it done, then the question becomes, are the cars being bought or not by the end customer? And that's where everybody, I think, is uncertain. Also, our customers only have limited visibility there.

And your specific question on ID.3, yes, it is an important program to us. And yes, we do see that Volkswagen is very cautious in ramping the volumes up here. You have read the articles in the press yourself that it is -- it's a completely new platform and these completely new platforms obviously have quite a bit of hurdles to overtake -- to overcome. And they are struggling, at the moment, with those. And obviously, we, as a supplier, also have an impact out of that to deal with as well.

Ingrid Jägering

All right. Akshat, let me briefly come back to your question. I found where you looked at in our cash flow statement. Sorry for the little delay. The €28 million change in other assets in Q1, that is €18 million out of that is deriving out of contract assets. So we just looked through our contracts on hand and evaluate different topics in those contract assets. And €10 million is just other accruals in there. So I would assume the change between last year and this year is just a change in normal contract assets.

Operator

The next question comes from Christian Ludwig.

Christian Ludwig

It's Christian from Bankhaus Lampe. Three questions from my side. First of all, you mentioned in your report that I think you had impairment charges of €19 million for the WCS Division. Could you explain a little bit what that was exactly? And if we should expect potentially more to come as -- I mean, you said you have little visibility. So if things go south, how much more impairments are potentially at risk?

Second question is on your pension provisions. I stumbled across the fact that it was down almost 20% since end of last year. Can you just explain what happened there?

And third question, on the current business environment. Some of your peers have given at least an indication what they believe might happen in Q2. Each year, sales decline of somewhere between 50% and 55%. Would you be willing to share what your thoughts are currently, how massive the shortfall in Q2 could look like?

Aldo Kamper

Let me perhaps start with the last question, and Ingrid will take over for the first 2. Obviously, April was very weak especially on the harness side. Our Chinese business returned in April to relatively normal levels, about 75% there. We did have still some CV business, but the vast majority of our business came to a standstill during April. So on the harness side, it was a very significant impact here. On the cable side, it was a little dampened. The impact came a little later. And also here, we have some industries like health care that are holding up. But overall, also here, a very significant decline.

During May, we now see our customers starting to ramp up, but that doesn't immediately bring us back to normal, as you can imagine. Also in May and expect also in June to still see a very large impact versus our normal run rate. So I'm not able to share a specific percentage with you, but I think out of what I'm saying, you can imagine that Q2 will be very weak in revenue, and it will be a gradual improvement over the next months. And then hopefully, in the second half year, hopefully us getting jointly closer to normality. But that again depends on end-customer demand later in the year.

Ingrid Jägering

Yes. Yes, Ludwig, let me take the impairment question. As we reported on before both the automotive business and to also, to some extent, the industrial businesses are affected by the overall COVID-19 crisis. And we do see declining volumes in both businesses. And due to the changed economic conditions caused by the pandemic, we, of course, have to do impairment tests on a regular basis. The regulator asked for that. There is a specific ruling, especially in the IDW space that COVID-related impairments need to be taken in Q1. So we did, as we regularly do, impairment tests on the changed outlook of that business in WCS, and we determined that an impairment charge of €19 million needed to be booked.

We do that all the time. And we always -- all see the current environment is very dynamic. The impact of COVID-19 is giving us a dramatic effect in our balance sheet and in our assets. We do evaluate all existing contracts, all existing assets at any point of time. And these ups and downs in impairment testings in onerous contract reevaluation under these dynamic conditions can take part all the time.

Christian Ludwig

Just to clarify, sorry, was it in the automotive business of WCS where you had to do the impairment?

Ingrid Jägering

That was WCS, automotive, yes. Automotive and also industrial business. Both automotive and the industrial business. In regard to your questions in the direction of pensions, we had a change in interest rate and the actuators, of course, look over the overall pension funds all the time. The interest rate went up by roughly 0.5 percentage point, and that is now the effect in our pension evaluation.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The next question comes from Marc-René Tonn.

Marc-René Tonn

Yes. A couple of questions from my side as well. Firstly, you mentioned already that you have implemented structures in your plants to potentially have a -- allow people to keep the distance while working. And my question would be, do you expect any negative impact from that on productivity? And then how are your discussions with customers, if there are any negative impact on productivity, presumably not now, but once volumes go up again and how you may get compensated for that? That would be the first question.

Second question is also when we may think about a scenario where, let's say, overall, the global production volumes for cars may be lower in the future than was considered, let's say, half a year ago, a year ago, on how you think about, let's say, increasing the amount of measures from the VALUE 21 program or adding from the restructuring side, what measures you may have on hand here and when you may start to implement those?

And thirdly would be -- excuse me, if I've missed that, but the booking at factoring and reverse factoring first quarter compared to the last -- to end of last year, has there been any material impact on free cash flow from that side, i.e., an increase or decrease of these numbers?

Aldo Kamper

Okay. To start with, for the first one, the health measures. Yes, that is something that we do a lot of, as you can imagine, in our quite people-oriented production process. It's very important that we deal with the pandemic here in a lot of detail. It does mean that everybody is wearing mask, that we try to implement the safety distance of 1.5 meters everywhere where we can, do temperature checks for everybody who enters our buildings and so on and so on. And we have seen that the measures are effective. In China, we already obviously restarted earlier, had similar set of measures and also saw, on the one hand, that we keep our people healthy in the factory with these measures; and secondly, that the impact on productivity actually was relatively low.

Still, we are monitoring that and are obviously taking account of those impacts. And also beyond efficiency, there might be other costs related to the pandemic. For example, we transport quite a lot of people with buses to our plants. Also here in the buses, we are reducing the amount of people per bus to give more distance between the people. That also increases costs. We are collecting all these costs, and after the crisis or at least once we are in a stable situation, we'll take on -- take up discussions with our customers on how we are dealing with these additional costs to ensure the production that they need.

In terms of the overall volume and how that reflects on VALUE 21, first of all, if the volume changes really dramatically, then many of our contracts have volume clauses in place. So that would give rise to additional claim opportunities that we also then would capture in VALUE 21. And also, obviously if we see that volume stay depressed for a longer period of time, we will also adjust our structures accordingly. And also, that would then again be captured and tracked and executed within the VALUE 21 framework.

Ingrid Jägering

René Tonn, let me take the reverse factoring, factoring question. It was almost a wash. End of 2019, we had a reverse factoring of amounts of roughly €140 million, very roughly. That went down to €115 million end of Q1. At the same time, the factoring volume end of 2019 was at €240 million, 2-4-0, and went up to €255 million. So it was almost a wash of both financing instruments, very equalized.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I hand back to Aldo Kamper for closing comments.

Aldo Kamper

Thank you. Well, thank you for taking the time today, and thank you for your questions. Yes, as I said before, still a very challenging time. We're very focused now on making sure that we support the ramp-ups well, to keep our people healthy in this environment and that we get back to normality wherever we can as quickly as we can. Hopefully, we have seen the biggest impact now in the last 6 to 8 weeks, and we'll slowly start to see a recovery over the next months. This will not be quick, but hopefully, it will be a steady one. I think that will be good for everybody. We hope that as society gets back to normal, also demand gets back to normal, and that will support the automotive industry and our company then going forward. So we think we're well prepared for the launches so far. Also, we have had good success in China. And with the launches here -- or the relaunches in Europe, we will continue to be very focused on that and try to obviously, at the same time, optimize our cost situation in the difficult environment as good as we can as well and continue to manage cash very tightly.

That being said, I think that's all for today. Wish you a good day and stay healthy. All the best. Take care.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference is now concluded, and you may disconnect your telephone. Thank you for joining, and have a pleasant day. Goodbye.