Haruo Naito - Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer

Ivan Cheung - Senior Vice President and President, Neurology Business Group

Takashi Owa - Vice President, Chief Medicine Creation Officer and Chief Discovery Officer, Oncology Business Group

Hidemaru Yamaguchi - Citigroup Securities

Kazuaki Hashiguchi - Daiwa Securities

Fumiyoshi Sakai - Credit Suisse Securities

Haruo Naito

[Interpreted] Naito, speaking. Now, I would like to give you a presentation on the financial results for fiscal year 2019. Please look at the Slide. Given the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19 pandemic – we are pharmaceutical company and therefore we believe that there are many roles that we should play. Out of which I think what is most important is described on this page, which is stable supply of our products. Needless to say, each pharmaceutical product is leading to quality of life or lives of patients. Therefore, these are all life related products. Therefore, the discontinuation of supply is not allowed.

On this slide, we're globally rolling out manufacturing at nine sites over the world on the right hand side and table, at each manufacturing site. The state of emergency issuance is different among different manufacturing sites, but currently at all nine sites operation is smoothly ongoing. Therefore, stable supply of our products have been secured. To maintain stable supply, as we have described at the bottom of this slide, we needed to have sufficient supply of raw materials, API or intermediates or packaging materials. These have to be kept in ample stock to continue our manufacturing activities, such BCP, business continuity plan is necessary currently for our main products.

On the average we have ample stock of final products amounting to four months to five months of stock level. Needless to say, another important point is at manufacturing sites of course we have employees who are operating the plant. We needed to secure the safety of them. We have manual, internal manual for COVID-19 – is utilized in order to implement in fact rigorous infection control measures to secure safety of the employees. Another role to be played by us is to develop treatments and vaccine for COVID-19. From that perspective today, first of all, we want to share with you the possibility of Eritoran, E5564.

Eritoran, as you see at the footnote number one, which is a structural analogue of the Lipid A, which is an activator of endotoxin of bacteria. You can see chemical structures scheme of this compound for the sugars chain, and this was a treatment which was in house, synthesized at the Eisai Research Institute of Boston with an aim to get approval of this compound for indication of severe sepsis we conducted until up to Phase III trial, but in 2011 this development of Eritoran was discontinued. E5564, Eritoran will be studied in hospitalized patients with tested positive with COVID-19 and have worsening symptoms.

On the right hand side, mechanism of action and cytokine are described. The target of Eritoran is found at upstream of cytokine gene expression signaling, the target is TLR4. So this is the TLR$4 antagonist. At the very upstream of this cytokine gene expression signaling will be inhibited therefore, downstream IL-6, TNF-α, and IL-1β one better various cytokines, production will be inhibited. So Eritoran is going to be tested for indications for certain groups of patients who tested positive with COVID-19. In the lower bottom left corner you will see the description of how we are working on this project.

In the US there is an international network called REMAP-CAP-COVID for repurposing of drugs. Various multiple drugs are being tested within this framework where we have participated to explore the possibility of Eritoran. Starting from June 2020 global randomized controlled study will be initiated at domestic investigational sites in order to prepare a sub site we are making necessary coordination. These investigational drugs are being under preparation with good quality and about 400 subjects to be enrolled in this randomized controlled study.

If everything goes well, at the end of – around the end of this year, we'll be able to get the result out of the study and although the second wave and third wave of infection are anticipated, but there will be a possibility to address those seconds and third waves of infection.

Through countermeasures against NTD, neglected tropical diseases, we have been engaged with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for many years. In relation to that, the Gates Foundation is taking a central role in the development of vaccines for COVID-19 as you can see in the bottom left corner, in an immunologic adjuvant E6020, which is already used in practical use. This was internally developed and discovered at Eisai Research Institute of Boston, which we may pursue as the possibility of a vaccine.

And The Scripps Research Institute is leading the initiative called the pandemic response library, where Eisai's very unique natural products compound library has been already provided as regards to the development of treatment. On the right hand side that has been already licensed out to Roivant Sciences, which is Gimsilumab, which is a monoclonal antibody in Pennsylvania Exton former Morphotek site has originated this antibody, which is an anti GM-CSF monoclonal antibody. For ARDS or acute respiratory distress syndrome, Roivant Sciences has initiated trial utilizing our site at Exton in the US. We are providing API for this investigational agent.

Supporting stakeholders that is described on this page, in Japan under hhc concept, we are collaborating with various groups and associations and organizations so far. For example at the top with local governments or medical associations, in total, there are about 167 associations with whom we have formed the partnership agreement for dementia. The second bullet shows the four groups of Living Labs and the patient support groups and patient family advocacy groups, over 100 groups, as such in the area of dementia, cancer epilepsy and sleep disorder.

With 300 groups in Japan, we have prepared masks or release goods and providing support goods to these groups in the US, Europe, China, Asia and Africa. We are providing funding for example, to provide PPE or providing support for the frontline healthcare professionals. In China we have donated donation contribution to Wuhan Charity Federation in China. Given these initiatives now we'd like to present to you the summary of the consolidated statements of income for fiscal year 2019.

Please look at the right hand side. The characteristics of this – these results are described in the headline. Operating profit was JPY125.5 billion and profit for the year was JPY122.5 billion. The profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent is JPY121.8 billion. ROE is 18.6%. All of which being the record high numbers.

In the past, for fiscal year 2010 operating profit reached JPY113.1 billion or ROE reached 16.4%. But all these numbers exceeded that number in fiscal year 2010. Revenue was JPY695.6 billion, up 8% year-on-year, which will be explained in details later. This was driven by global brands or proprietary brands drove this growth.

And cost of sales due to the mix improvement given the growth of in house developed product cost of sales ratio in the fields improved by 3.4 percentage points. Gross profit grew by double digit rate and R&D expenses were 97% of the previous year.

On this statement of income however, including partners reimbursement, R&D expenses were JPY203.7 billion, which was up 6% from the previous year. We are one of the most productive pharmaceutical companies in terms of the investment in R&D in among global peers.

SG&A expenses, given the expansion of the business during the previous year, the SG&A expenses grew 12% year-on-year due to the expansion of the shared profits with partners. And operating profit was up 46% year-on-year to reach JPY125.5 billion and profit for the year was 84% increase from the previous year to JPY100. 22.5 billion.

At the very bottom of this page net DER, minus 0.29 in terms of financial robustness, therefore, net cash position was secured, the debt free management has been maintained. In the meantime, free cash – free cash was exceeding the JPY60 billion, therefore, exceeding the amount necessary for paying dividends.

Ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent or equity ratio was 63.8%. Given any circumstances, we can say that we have very robust financial structure, which would not be affected by any circumstances, I would say.

Here is the breakdown of changes in revenue. On this graph as you see the biggest factor for increasing the revenue was the expansion of global brands. There was an increment by JPY53.2 billion. And what has been obtained from the business in the previous year, that is to say milestone payments were recognized, increasing the revenue by JPY10.6 billion.

Given the success in the business recorded in the previous year, worked as the main driver for the increase in revenue this year under review. Regarding the Lenvima related payments all the milestones, preset milestones were cleared.

Therefore, there was a milestone payment in the amount of JPY10.6 billion and given the transfer of right for – the transfer of the shares of the element Eisai there was a negative factor and transfer of rights for Tazemetostat and milestone payments were recognized. Therefore, there was an increase by JPY14.1 billion and the increment in total was JPY52.8 billion year-on-year to reach JPY695.6 billion.

Next, breakdown of operating profit migration, the factors contributing to the changes were almost similar to what we saw with revenue and increase of shared profit of Lenvima paid by Eisai recorded minus JPY25.5 billion. This was all due to the expansion of Lenvima business. Therefore, shared profit paid to partner was increased. Therefore, we believe that this is a productive increase in the expenses and the operating profit was increased by JPY39.3 billion year-on-year to reach JPY125.5 billion which was a record high.

On the right hand side, you can see the R&D expenses. Please look at the column for FY 2019, JPY140.1 which was recorded on the P&L being 63.5 is the reimbursement from partners that totaled JPY203.7 billion, was the actual spending in R&D activities, which accounts for about 29% of the revenue and compared to the previous year, which is up 6% from a year earlier.

Now turning to Lenvima, for fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020, over the three years we have seen the steady and dynamic growth over the years. For the current year under review, revenue was JPY168.0 billion which is 41% year-on-year. In the current fiscal year, we are aiming at achieving this.

On the right hand side Americas, for hepatocellular carcinoma and the combination therapy with KEYTRUDA for endometrial carcinoma for these indication development are being ongoing. And first-line HCC indication, we are preparing for the launch for this indication, which is currently under review, in combination with KEYTRUDA.

Another important market next two Americas is China for Lenvima as well. New patient assistance program has been introduced. And the number of patients has increased by about 60% from a year earlier, and regarding a thyroid cancer indication, launch readiness is being progressed.

In Japan, EMEA, Asia, Latin America, endometrial cancer and the HCC, the number of countries where these indications have been approved and launched is to be expanded in order to achieve this JPY158 billion for the year.

For Lenvima, there have been – the guidance is recommending this Lenvima use from various societies. And given this COVID-19 infection risk, oral formulation cancer agents are being recommended.

For example from ILCA, International Liver Cancer Association issued guideline – guidance to recommend oral formulation. And the second one Lenvima used to be classified as Category 2, but now recommended as Category 1.

For RCC, the oral formulation cancer agent has been recommended by issued guidance and Lenvima, everolimus combination therapy is recommended for endometrial carcinoma in combination with KEYTRUDA, rather than every three weeks, but every six week administration is recommended.

Therefore, combination therapy of Lenvima and KEYTRUDA has been increasingly selected. And the benefit of administration of Lenvima's oral formulation is being enhanced given this risk of infection.

Conversion treatment is something that I've reported on past occasions in hepatocellular carcinoma when tumor volume is large in patients. And if it is a Barcelona B classification patient, first Lenvima can be administered to shrink the terminal volume and then, curative treatment such as TACE may be utilized to achieve cancer free status in patient and that is conversion treatment.

In Japan, which is one of the most advanced countries in the hepatic cancer treatment, TACE and other curative treatments have been developed and such conversion treatment has been developed and the combination therapy with Lenvima allows for such conversion treatment.

Study 307, Study 309, Phase III studies are underway for combination therapy of Lenvima and KEYTRUD and as for the studies listed here, enrollment of target number of patients have been completed. For Study 307 and Study 309 close to 1000 patients have been enrolled.

And we will make sure that these will make both follow up of patients and would like to make sure that they will not be delay – substantial delay in the conduct of the trials. We will work with Merck to minimize negative impact of COVID-19 by working together and by working flexibly.

I would now like to discuss the topic of neurology area. First Dayvigo, this is Lemborexant Orexin dual inhibitor. In Japan and the United States, approval conditions are all satisfied and it is now ready to go. Once again Orexin biology is shown in this slide in the upper part of the slide.

One of the most prominent researchers in Japan Dr. Yanagisawa conducted ligand hunting for orphan GPCR and this is known as the most successful result. Orphan GPCR, HFGAN72 ligand was discovered to the Orexin as shown in the middle of the slide. And Orexin is a very important substance that controls sleep and wake cycle.

According to Dr. Yanagisawa and Tsukuba Research Laboratories Institute library was built and the result that we were able to obtain is the substance E2006 or Lemborexant. There were two large Phase III studies compared to placebo and compared to Zolpidem ER in older patients. In these two large Phase III studies very good results were obtained in sleep latency and quality of sleep.

And in two healthy subject studies, residual next-morning effect was observed. This is the third blue triangle and this is reflected in the package insert in the United States. As a result of the two studies in comparison to placebo, there were no meaningful differences in next-day postural stability. So sleep latency, quality of sleep and residual next-morning effects in all of these three areas, treatment is achieved by Dayvigo.

We are now preparing to launch Dayvigo under COVID-19 situation. Information and communication with a traditional method of medical representative visiting institutions will be difficult. So as shown at the bottom of the page, it will be centering around digital-centric strategy including web seminars, digital meetings and remote communication centering around digital means we would like to launch Dayvigo. We are preparing for launch in June timing in the United States and around July timing in Japan.

Now turning to the Aducanumab, for its completion of submission, we are making good progress. In the United States, we now have open BLA, and have started to submit modules of the filings. This regulatory filing process – in this process, we are making good progress. And open BLA submission modules of the filing and for that pre-BLA meeting has been scheduled.

Therefore, we expect to complete the filing in Q2 fiscal 2020. We have a very good visibility of that. And at the same time in Japan and in Europe, we are engaging with regulators. Together with Biogen, Eisai is engaging in very strong collaboration with Biogen and we are starting to make full-fledged preparations to deliver potentially first therapy to reduce clinical decline in Alzheimer disease patients.

About BAN2401, final regulatory requirement Phase III study Clarity AD is in the stage of enrolling patient and progress has been made so far. However, because of COVID-19 impact, the pace is likely slowing down. However, sites in China will soon initiate enrollment and the impact may be such that additional three months may be required. Final readout timing is changed from Q1 fiscal 2022 that we announced previously to Q2 fiscal 2022.

As for earlier phase of Preclinical AD, we have Phase III study AHEAD 3-45 and we are about to be ready to start this study, home infusion, at patients’ home or assessment to be conducted remotely. These are measures that are being encouraged by the regulators. We would like to make active utilization of these methods to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 as much as possible.

Today, regarding BAN2401, I would like to discuss 201 study, which had already been completed. This is the core study and at the bottom of the page, the situation of OLE study is described. Of course 201study is parallel group comparative study.

ADCOMS is used to measure the slowing of progression of the disease and various background biomarkers are measured and slowing of possible physiological progression was observed through the observation of these biomarkers and we believe that the support efficacy in clinical symptoms

As for OLE study after the end of the core study for two years, after the end of the randomized study, there is discontinuation of about two years. And this is the baseline for OLE study. CDR-SB is used to assess cognitive function between active arm and possible arm in the core study part. There were differences in clinical symptoms, and that difference is maintained over this discontinuation period. The gap between the two arms is maintained. That is what this data suggests.

On the right in the first bullet, this is described. When disease modifying effect was demonstrated by a drug it is considered that suppression of cognitive decline versus placebo continuous after administration of drug was continued since neuropathy is reduced. This is one of strong data suggesting disease modifying effect. In the middle, for your information our key drug Aricept data is shown on the right side.

At the end – after the end of the core study of Aricept, after six weeks of discontinuation cognitive function deterioration in active arm was to – such that the level declined to the same level as placebo arm and this is the difference between symptomatic relief and disease modifying drug as we see it and that is why I am sharing with you this information on this page.

Earlier, about second generation – next generation Alzheimer disease drug treatment, I have mentioned that we have started full-fledged effort and one of the important efforts as a part of that is dementia platform easiit. We have registered the name easiit. Easiit dementia platform is shown at the center and there's easiit smartphone app.

Easiit core asset includes Aricept's accumulation of ad treatment experiences, AND data is also included and based on external cohort and high quality data analysis is carried out and advice can be given as a result of utilizing data and that is the most important core asset. Using that – in order to use this asset on the left side in daily living domain to consumers – to patients or from consumers from patients' personal health record that can be collected including data on sleeping, data and walking, data on diet.

And from April to providers, sales of NOUKNOW has been started. NOUKNOW is a digital tool which allows for convenient checking of cognitive function and through these personal health records can be collected and we will be applying our AI to analyze data as shown in the arrow on the left at the bottom where you can return the information to make a recommendation of preventive action, so that people can practice such action.

We would like to encourage people acquiring a habit of practicing such preventative action. On the right side in the medical domain medical data is collected by various medical institutions including blood test results, and medical version of NOUKNOW Cognigram data. Cognigram uses same algorithm to measure brain performance.

Such information can also be input into easiit through medical charts – through medical version of the app. Using AI algorithm treatment effect can be visualized and side effect detection can be assisted. Such information can be provided and this will make easier realization of optimal treatment and will also assist in conducting efficient interviews and diagnosis by doctors.

So in daily living and medical area, data can be collected and they can be connected and combined on the platform of easiit. One more thing I would like to discuss about easiit is Chasm that I also discussed in information meeting. Chasm the gap in disease understanding or barriers that must be overcome so that preventive actions become common practice, these gaps are Chasms as noted in the footnote two.

And at the left part, it shows that total population is about 66 million, often smaller number of people understand the disease, 44 million and people who have acquired common practice of preventative action is even smaller in number. And people who have a common practice of checking cognitive function is even smaller.

These are the Chasms and in the medical domain on the right side – as shown on the right side, convenient diagnostic tool whether it is prevalent – used frequently or biomarkers usage, the number of population is even smaller and monitoring of administration, side effects there is even bigger Chasm. In each Chasm stage easiit can be used to reduce and eliminate chasm.

Regarding the lack of understanding of disease people between the ages of 40 to 50, they can offer content that we developed jointly with influencers through easiit to educate people on the disease. As for the lack of convenient diagnostic tool or we would like to provide NOUKNOW and regarding PET test, CSF examination easiit can provide information about the utilization rate of these equipments in institutions and offer information of that.

And easiit can also help build a network for better cooperation regionally by using easiit. As shown at the very bottom, including cognitive checking lifestyle can be improved and smooth diagnosis and treatment of dementia can be realized more easily that is what we like to achieve.

This is my – second from last slide COVID-19 may bring new order or as people often call it new normal. We are facing COVID-19 situation and we were made to realize that there were two principles. First is that human life comes first and the second is that individual countries cannot stand alone. Even if one country is okay, if the others are not okay that is not a good situation.

And in this situation one of the most important key word is digital transformation. Here digital and personnel should be utilized in combination. New way of communication including easiit on the digital platform, we are able to have direct two way communication with many patients. And our field force sales activities can use digital in combination with in person activities.

And in medical care delivery, it is already happening. Some changes are already happening including online medical consultation and remote medicine among healthcare professionals can be further promoted even in remote areas. In African countries, apps may be utilized to understand disease prevalence.

On the right side, there is about with the title New logistics. I discussed a stable supply earlier. Climate change will continue to be a problem and we do not know what will have us next pandemic there will be natural disasters market may grow or shrink. With AI we can make forecasts and raw materials procurement to production plan. We are able to better execute this. Global enterprise resource planning should be promoted.

And as shown in the next bullet, from intermediate raw material to final product, manufacturing more on a regional basis rather than depending on global network may become more necessary. And new life-related policy and businesses is the right bottom box. It is not only pandemic AMR and neglected tropical diseases can become a major problem in disease for the whole world.

We cannot become complacent and therefore, we have to enhance problem solving abilities in low income populations and countries. For example, Universal Health Coverage or UHC benefit level improvement is one of the things that we have to seriously address. And in regulatory approval system priority review system should be flexibly used in broader scope as people are discussing the issue right now.

This is the PL for the ongoing fiscal 2020 JPY790 billion is the forecasted level of revenues, 3% up from the previous year. So we expect continuous growth in revenue and therefore, we will be making expenditures, including milestone payments.

And Lenvima 154 billion of product sales including milestone revenue, Lenvima business alone will be achieving revenue of JPY250 billion – or is achieving JPY250 billion, has grown into a very big product and with a mix of in house product, we will have a better situation and we will achieve our growth in gross profit.

As for R&D expenses in SG&A expenses, the input of resources – investment of resources, this is for the investment into the future beyond EWAY 2025 into EWAY future, BAN2401, Aducanumab, these AD related diseases for both of these we will have large scale studies, and we have large scale studies and Lenvima share profit partners will be increasing.

And we also have to prepare to make a contribution to patients through next generation dementia drug and therefore, we also plan to make investments in these areas. It is now the time to make these investments and therefore, operating profit is forecasted to be 88 billion, profit for the year JPY67 billion. Return on equity is 9.7%.

According to the forecast equity spread will be insured in this fiscal year. As for dividends per share, it is noted at the bottom line. At the board meeting earlier today, year-end dividend of JPY80 was approved. And for fiscal 2020, we expect to pay a dividend of JPY160.

With this, I conclude my presentation on fiscal 2019 results. Thank you for your attention.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

[Interpreted] Yes, we can hear you. Thank you very much. My name is Yamaguchi. I'm from Citigroup. My first question, well, first of all, Eritoran, which I have heard after a longer interval, data will become available by the end of this year and in development rather than development and a sales for the future, is Eisai leading initiative of sales or this network will be leading the initiative in future sales, which is the case?

Haruo Naito

[Interpreted] Naito, speaking. Mr. Yamaguchi that point is yet to be considered, now, quality of this investigational drug is being a security and we are making utmost effort to provide the drugs to the frontline. We are trying to speed up the clinical trial as soon as possible. That is what we are working hard. But if everything goes well and a commercial production shall be accelerated proactively, of course, we would like to see Eisai taking initiative. But when it comes to specific framework for commercialization, which I believe is yet to be determined.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

[Interpreted] Understood, second question is about Aducanumab. Let me clarify one point. It's an open BLA or rolling BLA. I think that is the submission made module-by-module and after completion then review process will start. At consensus in the United States, do you think that there is a delay or the pre-BLA meeting itself? There may have been any negative impact to that process or if there has been any reshuffle of the persons in charge at FDA, I think there are certain uncertainties. And I believe it's difficult for you to make any counter argument under this situation, but from your gut feelings, what is your take, what is completing this process? And then do you think the development afterwards will be visible?

Haruo Naito

For this point, as well it is related to regulatory filing and the timing of getting approval all to be up to the discussion of the regulatory authorities, therefore, we are not in a position to make any comments on that. But when thinking about the usual range, if the data is contained within that normal range or some minor hitches, I believe that those are contained to the minor ones. For the fundamental core structure of the processes we believe that these have not been swayed by this situation at all.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

[Interpreted] Understood, my last question is about Lenvima LEAP study. Well, those – 16 has been submitted after – immediately and since the inception of the study until the filing there have been several studies where the filing process was very speedy. Do you think that these stance approach will be continued and repeated for later study?

Haruo Naito

[Interpreted] Thank you very much from oncology business group Dr. Owa who is in charge with science is going to respond.

Takashi Owa

[Interpreted] Dr. Owa, speaking. Mr. Yamaguchi, thank you for your question. Among later studies, I believe that what will be designated as a breakthrough therapy in the United States if there are any potential, we like to pursue that process. Together, we'll milk. Of course, we not have a pre-conception regarding any specific types of cancer. But the universal benefit is expected from this combination of Lenvima and the KEYTRUDA. Therefore, we believe that such breakthrough therapy designation can be utilized in order to pursue the fast track approval. That is my answer.

Hidemaru Yamaguchi

[Interpreted] Thank you very much.

Takashi Owa

[Interpreted] Thank you.

Kazuaki Hashiguchi

[Interpreted] Thank you. This is Hashiguchi speaking. I have three questions, first is about Bevacizumab 116 study, about first line indication submission of HCC, when was the submission made? And in the forecast for fiscal 2020, approval of first-line therapy for HCC is reflected in your forecast for increase in revenue. Do you also have any expectation as to when it will be approved? And in the United States, I think deep study results will have to be weighted, but I understand that target subject number enrollment has already been completed after the end of Phase III, and when will submission become possible in regions outside of the United States?

Haruo Naito

[Interpreted] Thank you very much for your questions. Dr. Owa will once again respond to the questions.

Takashi Owa

[Interpreted] Mr. Hashiguchi, thank you for your question. This is Owa speaking. First regarding116 study and submission timing and approval timing based on that study, right now, FDA is – it is under review by FDA. And therefore, we are not in a position to say when that is going to be as a company. However, public information will be available. ASCO, virtual presentation will be made and abstract will be made public at 6am, Japan time tomorrow and 116 or 524 – KEYNOTE-524 study abstracts will be published. And I think you will be able to get a better flavor after analyzing that data.

Then, going to your second question LEAP-002 study, Phase III study, it was shown in the slide. Enrollment is complete. The end point of this study is OS and PFS overall survival and progression-free survival. Event driven data cut off, top line result timing – top line results timing and data cut off timing will be determined in an event driven fashion. If the drug is effective, it will be later in terms of timing. However, because of the sample size, it is not expected to take too long a time.

Kazuaki Hashiguchi

[Interpreted] One more question, Phase III study of BAN2401 and COVID-19 influence on that, flexibility will be enhanced by utilizing the domain and what exactly do you mean? And endpoint can be achieved or not in the end and usefulness of this drug assessment may be affected by data quality. But will data quality be compromised as a result of using a remote assessment?

Haruo Naito

[Interpreted] Thank you for your question. From the United States, Ivan Cheung will be responding to your question.

Ivan Cheung

Hello, this is Ivan Cheung speaking. Thank you very much for the question. With regard to digital and remote technologies, we are deploying a number of methods as you mentioned. For example, during the outcome assessment timings, we would be able to do that remotely. Of course, we are going through significant training with the appropriate individuals conducting these assessments, as well as the patients and caregivers and the sites to make sure that these assessments are carried out in very high quality and appropriate manner. And what I would say is for us, the most important element of this trial is exactly is the data integrity and data quality, as well as patient safety. We will do everything in our power to make sure that the quality of this single pivotal study continues to be very high. At this moment, we have very good confidence. We are not saying that the COVID-19 situation is easy to deal with. It is challenging situation, but we have confidence in ensuring data integrity and data quality. Thank you.

Haruo Naito

[Interpreted] Mr. Hashiguchi does this address your question? Thank you very much.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

[Interpreted] Yes. Thank you. I don't know whether this is going to be a question at this time. On page 16 of your slide deck, this data that you have shown us today, CDR-SB, the BAN2401 data, have you already engaged in discussion with the regulatory authorities and I think that is the data that has been already published in CTAD. Therefore, you have studied engagement. I don't know I'm going to pick up, but ADAS-cog is of Aricept. I don't know what is the relevance in terms of science in comparison of this data against the Aricept, ADAS-cog? So for what purpose have you used this data today? Probably this is merely just one indicator – one of the indicators. Sorry, I wanted to confirm what your intention was.

Haruo Naito

[Interpreted] Well, thank you very much, Mr. Sakai. Naito, speaking. Your question, but I think you touched on – set a fire on my emotion by your question. Aricept has been a very important flagship drug for us as you know. The Aricept has grown today's Eisai, so the performance of Aricept was shown with proprietary data dedicated to Aricept, considered – showing the improvement of symptoms in terms of the difference in the clinical symptoms with disease modifying therapies. That was my intention. We are not trying to compare the data, of course background and the design were totally different between the different studies, but both were conducted based on the robust protocols. So data we're taking from such studies, so we wanted to show such difference between Aricept and a disease modifying therapies in terms of the gap in critical symptoms. Have you understood?

Fumiyoshi Sakai

[Interpreted] I think I understand this. So that's why I said that I am cherry picking or picking up your fault. And that is the current situation with Biogen and without interim analysis in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. You are going to continue this program. And 300 milligram in the US is touched upon briefly, but have you ever considered any changes?

Haruo Naito

[Interpreted] No. Currently, there hasn't been any change.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

[Interpreted] Thank you very much.

Haruo Naito

[Interpreted] Thank you, Mr. Sakai.

