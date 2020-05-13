Xilinx: ACAP Is A Massive Leap Forward

The company is presented with great opportunities ahead, however near-term challenges and strong competition make us believe that the company is trading at a fair price.

Xilinx is the market leader in the PLD market with a range of FPGAs and is undergoing a transition to offer more complex and integrated products.

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) develops and manufactures a range of Programmable Logic Devices ('PLDs') including Field Programmable Gate Array ('FPGA'). The company commands around half of the total market share of the FPGA duopoly market. As computational power continues to increase, FPGAs have gained increasing popularity due to its configurability and ability to handle large data workloads. The uses of the IC will grow even more with the advent of cloud computing, AI inferencing and 5G networks requiring significant computational capabilities. To capture these areas of growth, Xilinx is adopting a 'data center first' strategy, targeting Intel with a series of acceleration products used by cloud vendors such as Amazon (AMZN), Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Besides FPGAs, constant innovation with application-specific integrated circuits ('ASIC') may act as substitutes which offer power efficiency over FPGAs. To counter the growing threat, Xilinx is developing an Application Configuration Access Protocol ('ACAP'), a computational platform which is a complex SoC that offers better performances while maintaining the configurability of an FPGA. The company plans to ramp up production in the future and has recently secured a partnership with Samsung in 5G deployment by utilizing ACAPs in 5G infrastructures.

Market Leader in FPGA

Within the FPGA market, Xilinx and Altera (owned by Intel (INTC)), hold a duopoly power, with a combined market share of 90%. Xilinx though, holds a larger share at 50%. Both players are battling out in an increasingly competitive market.

To understand what FPGAs are, you would have to compare them with the classic microcontrollers. Microcontrollers such as CPUs and GPUs have fixed designs and are only programmed from a software standpoint, whereas with FPGAs, the user has complete control over the hardware, as the hardware is configurable, allowing for incredible customization in running any application. The chip consists of modifiable and configurable logic blocks, and computes data in a parallel manner, which allows it to process large amounts of data more efficiently than general processors.

These chips also have a wide range of applications, in areas such as telecommunication base stations, image processing, artificial intelligence (AI), data center hardware acceleration, enterprise networking and automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

About half of Xilinx's revenue exposure is in the industrial, aerospace and defense segment, servicing the government in complex military systems. Yet as part of its strategy to realign target markets, the company's product portfolio has evolved to target the growing adoption of AI inferencing in cloud and 5G markets. Its Alveo and UltraScale line of FPGAs saw the company's data center segment growing at a staggering 42% CAGR between FY17 to FY19.

Underpinning this growth, is the rise of FPGA-as-a-Service. With the rapidly growing AI and machine learning applications based on cloud computing, adoption of Xilinx's products has been increasing in hyperscale data centers offering FPGA acceleration application rental services. Xilinx's main partner in this space is Amazon's AWS, its EC2 F1 instance provides cloud-based access to UltraScale+ FPGAs which offer 30x better workload acceleration performance than CPUs in applications such as genomics research, financial analysis, video processing, security and cryptography, and machine learning.

Besides Amazon, Xilinx has also steadily extended its footprint in the Chinese data center market, with partnerships with China's BAT (Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent), providing its products enabling partners to develop and sell access to FPGA applications. Interestingly, Huawei was also one of Xilinx's customers, however due to the ban placed by the Trump administration, the company may lose Huawei as an important customer, risking up to $1 bln in revenues.

ASIC vs ACAP

Both FPGAs and ASICs have been around for decades with many electronic products today relying on these technologies, though innovation and advances in technology of both chips had continued to fuel the debate between ASIC and FPGA. Achieving higher gate density and lower power consumption over the past years, ASICs are posing major competition for FPGAs.

Compared to FPGAs, ASIC technology offers superior performances and power efficiency. Further, ASICs are much harder to reverse engineer. Its drawback, however, is that it is not configurable unlike FPGAs. This means that ASICs are built for specific applications, which generally require higher performance, smaller device footprint and lower power consumption including large volume production.

To deal with increasing competition from Intel and ASIC producers, Xilinx is developing a new form of SoC FPGA called the Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform ('ACAP'). This chip is a highly integrated, multicore, heterogeneous compute platform which is configurable at both the software and hardware level. The chip is a combination of a programmable logic block, CPU, DSP accelerators and hard IP blocks all in a single platform. Its main advantage is that the platform is able to optimize all the architectures to adapt to data flows and compute patterns that emerge real time. It also offers the ability to reconfigure hardware to accelerate data workloads within milliseconds. This allows data center servers to become highly programmable and offers significant increases in performance enabling various applications in big data and AI areas such as video transcoding, genomics, advanced search and many other leading technologies.

Another important area for ACAP is in 5G deployment. Recently, Xilinx has partnered with Samsung to utilize its Versal ACAP chips for next gen 5G base station equipment. According to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), these chips will be used in real time DSP tasks such as beam forming, which allows multiple streams of data to be transmitted simultaneously to multiple connected devices on the same spectrum. With beam forming, 5G networks can handle a significant increase in capacity, but requires greater computational power to deliver low-latency connections, constraining the existing FPGAs in the market. We cannot undermine the importance of this strategic partnership in 5G for Xilinx, adding to its list of partners like Ericsson (OTC:ERIAF) and Nokia (NOK). Although COVID-19 has slowed the deployment of 5G, it still represents an incredible growth opportunity for the company.

Valuation

Leveraging its market leadership in FPGA, Xilinx has managed to generate strong positive free cash flow in the past 10 years with an average margin of 29.33%. The only year its free cash flow was negative was in 2012 because the company made large investments in marketable securities that year. We believe Xilinx will continue to generate positive free cash flow in the coming years with the opportunities in AI, data centers and 5G.

In terms of valuation though, the company appears to be trading at a fair price. This takes into account various factors such as the growing competition from Intel, which aims to harness its processing, memory and FPGAs in its latest Agilex line-up for its data center customers such as Microsoft (MSFT), posing a threat to Xilinx's strategic transition. Additionally, the ban on Huawei is causing the company to lose an important customer in the Chinese market.

Based on a discounted cash flow analysis with a terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.10x (Semiconductor industry average) and a discount rate of 8.9% (company's WACC), while assuming 0% revenue growth for 2020 (accounting impact from COVID-19), our model shows all growth opportunities have been fully priced in.

Verdict

Overall, Xilinx's strategy to transition towards the cloud, AI and 5G applications has gathered pace with the launch of its Versal ACAP line. CEO Victor Peng has announced in its recent earnings call that production is expected to start towards the end of the year, ramping up in 2021. Its partnerships with the major cloud vendors and 5G infrastructure players underpin its efforts to extend its leadership in these segments.

However, the near-term challenges including the slowdown in 5G deployment due to COVID-19 and the ban on Huawei have caused increased uncertainty in the near term. Additionally, competition from Intel appears to be strong underpinned with its acquisition of Altera, aiming to create an integrated solution to solidify its lead in server markets. Thus, we believe the company is fairly priced and rate Xilinx as a Hold with a price target of $88.55.

