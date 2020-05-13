BYD Building Its Dream

BYD ADL Enviro400EV for London bus Route 94. Source BYD

BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY) had a tough year in 2019, falling from the world’s number 1 electric car provider to number 5. Some have used the challenges faced by BYD as signifying that electric cars are a fad, and that when tough times come, there will be an inevitable return to the traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) for transport. One can sense the fear from the traditional auto manufacturers and the complacency from the oil and gas majors, although BP (NYSE:BP), Total (NYSE:TOT) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) seem to be taking the rise of electrification of transport seriously.

Here I look at the battery electric vehicle (BEV) industry through examination of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD as the COVID-19 crisis progresses and cheap oil returns through a series of unfortunate events in the oil industry. My take is that COVID-19, oil oversupply and a potential recession, rather than delivering bad news for the electrification of transport, perversely could stimulate a historic transition that has major implications for both the oil and gas industry as well as the transport industries.

To give a sense of this, I focus primarily here on BYD’s recent progress in reviving its electric bus capacity through international partnerships, which have substantially progressed in 2020. There is a huge opportunity for electric buses as recognition of China's success in this space has been noticed in cities around the world. BYD is doing the hard work to capture this market, which might become part of a COVID recovery investment. Investors have the opportunity to consider BYD before this impacts significantly on its bottom line.

Electric buses in India and Australia

Last year, I wrote about the partnering model that BYD has used for advancing international sales, especially of its buses. I emphasized partnerships in India and Australia that might lead to substantial BEV bus sales in those markets and replace the dominant diesel buses, which are under threat for their pollution in large cities. The Indian and Australian partnerships involve local manufacture with local partners. In my November 2019 article, the size of the orders envisaged seemed very ambitious when compared with actual sales of electric buses in both markets. Today (COVID-19 pandemic notwithstanding), both the Indian and the Australia partnerships seem to be progressing and the scale of the opportunity seems not to have diminished.

Order for 765 electric buses for the Olectra/BYD partnership in India

When I wrote about the Indian company Olectra/BYD partnership to sell the BYD K9 electric bus (newly configured as the C-9?), it accounted for 57.5% of Indian electric buses, but this amounted to only around 200 buses across major cities, out of a total of 500 electric buses under the Indian government FAME II scheme in 2019.

The Indian government had announced in July 2019 a substantial push to expand electric buses, with sanctions for 5,645 electric buses in 65 cities, although a time line was not clear. In February 2020, Olectra announced an intention to deploy a further 735 electric buses across India in 2020 under the Olectra/BYD partnership. The partnership’s C-9 electric bus has a 300km range and it is being configured for intercity travel. In April 2020, Olectra announced an order covering all state governments for 765 buses. This April announcement is probably referring to the same group of buses announced in February, although the Olectra/BYD JV has the capacity to manufacture 2,000 buses annually, with the ability to scale up from that number if needed.

The above activities could be the start of major substitution of diesel buses in India. Note that the FAME program has ambitious goals to address the public health emergency of air pollution. The goal is now 7,000 electric buses.

Potential for large orders for electric buses in NSW and Victoria, Australia

In my November 2019 article, I discussed an opportunity for replacing the entire NSW government diesel bus fleet of 8,000 vehicles with electric buses. I suggested that this could be an opportunity for BYD through a partnership with Victorian bus maker Volgren (which is controlled by Brazilian company Marcopolo SA). Things have developed since November, with an announcement in late April that the Volgren-BYD partnership has built its first electric bus in Victoria (Australia) and it has been reviewed by bus expert Paul Aldridge. The bus, with a range of 300 km, is being trialed until January 2021 in Victoria. While possible sales in Victoria won’t be considered until next year, Victorian Minister for Public transport Melissa Horne said, “If successful during our trial, these state-of-the-art buses could play a major role in Victoria’s future public transport network”.

Meanwhile, NSW, which last year announced an intention to introduce clean vehicles for its entire fleet of 8,000 buses, indicated that it was delighted to have a strong response to the call for expressions of interest and now is seeking to trial all-electric and also hydrogen fueled buses to see what is out there. It plans an industry briefing on 21 May. The good news is that the intention to transition to clean energy is real, while the bad news is that this looks like it might take a while to make decisions about who will get the contract. I suspect that Victoria might jump ahead of NSW in this process.

Other international electric bus opportunities

Above I’ve indicated that India is rapidly implementing its plans to electrify its bus system, with BYD a significant beneficiary, while Australia continues to be slow about electrification of transport. With a local manufacturer and first class BEV technology from BYD, this could be an easy decision, but no doubt there will be a lot of politics. Meanwhile, BYD’s patient market establishment activities around the world are bearing fruit. Here is a sample of recent steps forward for BYD’s electric bus technology globally.

Latin America: BYD has been active in the Latin American electric bus market, dominating (71% local bus share) the region with 1,035 electric buses sold end of 2019.

Chile is the most developed market with 285 BYD electric buses sold (each bus averaging 200 km traveled daily). By 2040 all public transport is planned to be electric in Chile, but BYD indicates that this could happen sooner.

BYD dominates Chilean electric bus market Source BYD

In Colombia, BYD had 64 electric buses operating and BYD won a tender for 379 electric buses to be delivered in 2020. Ecuador, with a small fleet of 20 electric buses, plans its public transport fleet to be fully electrified by 2025. BYD also has a small presence in Argentina and Brazil.

In a further expansion of its presence in Ecuador, BYD announced in March a partnership with local heavy-duty truck company Transcarsell which has purchased 20 heavy duty electric trucks from BYD. These trucks have a range of 150 km, and they have a load capacity of 31.5 tons for moving large shipping containers.

USA: In a significant development for BYD, which has its US headquarters in LA, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti announced in late February what he called “the largest order for electric buses in US history”. The order comprised 134 BYD buses. The buses were described by Mayor Garcetti as “all-American buses in Los Angeles County, with an All-American workforce”. The goal is to make LA Department of Transportation’s bus fleet entirely emissions-free in time for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

UK: In yet another partnership, BYD and Alexander Dennis Ltd. (ADL) announced in late February taking one of London’s best known services, Route 94, fully electric with delivery of 29 BYD-ADL Enviro400EV double decker buses. The 10.9 meter long bus seats 67 and has a range of 160 miles. BYD provides global leadership in batteries, energy management and electric mobility, while ADL, UK’s best selling bus manufacturer and a subsidiary of NFI Group (Toronto listed CN:NFI) (OTCPK:NFYEF) which is in turn North America’s largest bus manufacturer with 45% share of motorcoaches in 2018, provides the vehicle’s coach. The above delivery means that the BYD-ADL partnership now has 269 buses in service, most of which (200) are BYD-ADL Enviro200EV single decks. In January, the BYD-ADL partnership introduced two BYD-ADL Enviro200EV buses in Glasgow, Scotland.

BYD extends Toyota partnership to include commercial electric vehicles

BYD has extended its partnership with Toyota (NYSE:TM) to include BEV commercial vehicles via Toyota’s commercial and diesel subsidiary Hino Motors. As happened for the initial announcement of partnership between Toyota and BYD, the details are skimpy. Hino has a lot of experience with hybrid vehicles. It could be that Toyota is using the well-regarded BEV manufacturer BYD to get into the fully electric vehicle market at a time when there remains resistance by the parent company to fully engage with BEVs.

Electric vehicles in China

In the sections above, progress in partnership models for sale of electric buses and trucks in global markets are discussed. What is happening to BEV sales in China?

In 2019, there was considerable uncertainty as China sought to address too many BEV manufacturers and a market overly dependent on incentives. This led to massive sales early in the year and then a crash later in the year as cuts to incentives began to bite. The combination of artificially high sales in early 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of 2020 means that year-on-year comparisons for Q1 should be looked on with some suspicion. There has been too much going on to make much sense of trends.

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended global economics. As a major global electric vehicle manufacturer, BYD’s strategy for exiting the COVID-19 crisis is closely watched. It is becoming apparent that pushing BEV production will be a part of the Chinese government recovery strategy, with incentives extended through 2022 and investment in charging infrastructure. Government purchases can drive this market. New energy vehicles are planned to increase from 5% in 2019 to 25% in the next 5 years in China.

International companies are no doubt looking closely at their China BEV strategies. To name just two:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a clear way forward with production build up at its Shanghai Gigafactory.

Volkswagen’s (OTCPK:OTCPK:VWAGY) strategy is in some doubt after its Spanish subsidiary Seat has chosen not to seek to compete with a modestly priced small BEV because it is concerned about where the COVID pandemic is going and the possibility of recession. The hint is that the China entry for such a vehicle might end up having a Volkswagen badge.

While I’ve mostly focused on international BEV bus developments in this article, BYD is also flexing its muscles in a broader range of electric vehicles, with a recently articulated strategy for trialing various BEVs in Europe, starting with Norway.

Monetizing these opportunities

The partnered programs for BEV buses, as well as growing its own presence in international markets (Europe BEV sales, Latin America BEV bus sales), represent a long-term vision for growing BYD's business beyond its domestic focus. BYD is building its international presence as it explores these global markets. The programs discussed here represent a long-term strategy to grow the BYD business. BYD is well positioned to benefit financially from these activities which are being launched from a very strong local (Chinese) base. It is hard to get a good sense of the upside at this early stage, but the depth of the programs is such that they will positively impact BYD's value and hence reward shareholders.

Challenges faced by BYD in growing the business

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a more inwardly focused view of the world. This makes BYD's strategy to "become local" via partnerships or becoming embedded in the local community a timely strategy.

It isn't the best time to be a Chinese company in some markets (notably the US) and BYD has experienced some pushback already with its BEV bus programs in the US. Also, initial entry into the US market in 2016 led to some technical problems which led to controversy. In 2020, BYD has recovered from these early issues, but this may explain why the LA bus contract has been couched in terms of "All American buses with an All-American workforce".

Being early in a technological project always throws up issues that need to be worked through. My impression is that these issues have now been largely overcome, but it is important to acknowledge that a range of issues can arise to make adoption of the technology slower than might have been anticipated.

My reading of programs all around the world would suggest that BYD is fully aware of these issues and has structured its new business activities to address them.

Conclusion

China is the country that has embraced battery electric buses, with more than 90% of global BEV buses on Chinese roads, and BYD is a major supplier of these buses. BYD has been clear that it needed to globalize its BEV bus sales, and last year, I addressed emerging markets in India and Australia that BYD was seeking to capture through partnership with local groups. Here I have revisited the Indian and Australian opportunities and shown that these markets are becoming more real and BYD is well placed to capture them. The partnering model used by BYD to grow in these markets might benefit from exploration about how economies are going to be restored after the COVID-19 pandemic begins to come under control.

I’ve also explored partnered electric bus manufacture in a number of global markets. Added to this partnering global outreach by BYD is its position as a major Chinese BEV manufacturer that is poised to benefit from new focus within China on electrification of transport. Based on these two substantial business opportunities alone (and there is a lot more to BYD), I expect that success will be seen in BYD's bottom line as recovery from COVID begins. I’m comfortable with my purchase of a parcel of BYD shares late last year, which is up 25% notwithstanding the COVID-19 disaster. I don't think that this is the end of recovery for BYD and it might be a good time to consider investment, before the developments discussed here hit the bottom line.

I am not a financial advisor, but I follow closely the revolution that is happening as transport gets electrified. If my commentary on BYD’s role in this revolution helps your assessment of investment in the auto industry as it gets electrified, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYDDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.