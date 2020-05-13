Amazon has not won yet!

Thesis Summary

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is now trading at its highest price ever. As an eCommerce and fulfillment company, it is the indisputable market leader. However, the king of cloud has yet to be crowned, and even though AWS currently had the largest piece of the pie, I expect it to lose ground in the coming years. This would put a great dampener on revenue growth and especially profitability.

Source: internetofbusiness.com

Profitability Hinges on AWS

While Amazon is regarded as a commerce and fulfillment king, a large part of its valuation comes from its current dominance in the cloud space. Investors are especially wary of the prospects of AWS since this is the segment where Amazon could potentially keep achieving 20, 30, or oven 50% revenue growth in the coming years.

The importance of the AWS segment cannot be understated, especially when we look at the issue of profitability.

Source: 10-K

At first glance, it is easy to underestimate the importance of AWS to the Amazon ecosystem and business model. Looking at net sales, AWS accounts for merely 12.4% of these. However, as we can see, with a growth of 47% YoY, the AWS cloud platform can be seen as the motor of growth, although the other side of the business is also growing significantly.

But AWS is not only the motor of growth but also one of the biggest sources of operating income.

Source: 10-K

Amazon's business model was for a long time based on running a deficit, but this has changed in the last few years. As we can see above, in 2018 and 2019, the company turned a "profit" in the United States, reflected in the $7 billion in operating income. Internationally, the company still makes losses, although this is most likely a deliberate result of Amazon's aggressive expansion. AWS, on the other hand, has always been a lot more profitable and, in 2019, accounted for a whopping 63% of operating income. This is impressive, especially considering, as we mentioned earlier, that AWS only represents 12.4% of sales.

The company would still turn a profit without AWS, but the appeal and valuation of Amazon would certainly change. With profit being so dependent on AWS, what happens if AWS doesn't "succeed", and is there a chance of this happening?

Losing Ground

The "cloud wars" have been an issue of discussion for a while now. The main players in the segments are of course; Amazon, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA). The competition products are Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud.

Source: Canalys.com

The table above provided by Canalys shows how market share has changed from 2018 to 2019. AWS continues to be the "king" of cloud, with a total market share of 32.4%. However, this represents a loss in market share compared to the previous years. Meanwhile, the main competitor is still growing its market share. Most notably, Microsoft's Azure went from 14.9% to 17% of the market. Granted, most of this market share is not being taken from Amazon, rather the four giants took market share from all the smaller players. As we can see, others fell from 42.4% to 38.5%.

This might not warrant a reason for concern for Amazon, were it not for the fact that the loss in market share has been a sustained trend for the last 3 years. By some estimates in 2017, AWS had close to 40% of the cloud space, while Microsoft had about 12%. It seems that the competition is catching up on Amazon, especially Microsoft which has had the best growth in the space. But why is this exactly? I believe the answer can be found in the changes that the cloud market has undergone which have made Amazon's products less attractive and competitive.

IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS

It is not enough to know that cloud is a growing segment, that much everyone knows. What we must seek to understand is how information and technology are changing because of the cloud. The cloud has become so much more than a virtual warehouse. It is not just a place to store information but also where we communicate and work. To dominate the cloud market, it does not suffice to have the best infrastructure, which Amazon does, you also need to offer a whole ecosystem. As companies migrate more and more to the cloud more capabilities must be added. This is why cloud interfaces such as AWS and Azure evolved into PaaS (Platform as a Service) and then into Software as a Service.

It is hard to draw an exact line between IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS, but I believe the table below shows it quite well.

Source: bmc.com

On one side of the spectrum, we have "On-premise" which is when the company itself manages all of its network and data themselves, on-premise. With the first iterations of cloud as an IaaS, businesses now rely on companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google to handle part of this workload; things like server, storage, and virtualization. As we move into PaaS, the number of things that the other company "manages" for you increases. Most notably, the PaaS adds an operating system into the equation. The company is now using the cloud as a workspace too, using the O/S to help them build apps and other software.

Finally, we have SaaS which can be seen as an all-in-one solution. The SaaS also gives your business the tool it needs to succeed in its day-to-day operation.

And herein lies the reason behind AWS's lack of success. I believe Azure and Google Cloud are a lot better as PaaS and SaaS than AWS. Microsoft particularly has a very clear advantage over its competition in this regard; it already owns and operates the most successful O/S and application of all time; Windows and Office.

In this regard, Microsoft is a lot better equipped to offer enterprises an easy and affordable all-in-one solution for their cloud needs. Not only does Azure have better PaaS capabilities, but it also has an integrated and open environment that is much easier to navigate the AWS. On top of that, Microsoft was the first company to accept the new international standard for cloud privacy, ISO 27018, putting it ahead in terms of security and eligibility for government contracts.

Takeaway

The bottom line is that AWS is under serious threat from BABA, Google, and especially, Microsoft. Without the growth and revenue from AWS, the valuation for Amazon becomes a lot less attractive. Profitability could also be negatively affected if competition from the likes of BABA and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) forces Amazon to further squeeze their margins. Of course, Amazon remains a good investment, but we must consider these very serious threats.

Amazon has not won yet!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.