Algonquin For The Long Term

The company is one of the few utilities growing is base and operating a diverse portfolio of operations.

Source

Overview

Algonquin (AQN) is a fairly small utility; based in Canada, it has a mid-sized market capitalization of roughly $7.5 billion. With operations expanding throughout the United States, Canada, and many investments in other countries, Algonquin is the only utility in my portfolio due to its ability to keep growing and offering attractive shareholder returns. Management has been delivering strong dividend and revenue growth and has a plan to keep doing so. All of these things make the company an attractive investment for those looking to add a utility to their portfolio.

Let's first take a look at the operations within Algonquin.

Source: Investor Presentation

As we can see, the company operates throughout the West, Midwest, Northeast, and Canadian provinces. The company operates primarily through two operating segments, Liberty Power and Liberty Utilities. Liberty Power offers renewable energy production and transmission, while Liberty Utilities offers regulated energy power generation and transmission. The company has recently expanded into the water utility space with its acquisition of American Water Works (AWK) New York operations.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has 801,000 customers which is small in comparison to many of the utilities operating in the region. As the company is smaller and has operations spread throughout the country and not particularly strong in any single region, the opportunity for growth is great. The company will face little regulatory scrutiny as it continues its acquisition spree especially with diversified segments. The company may encounter higher costs due to being spread throughout the country, but this allows it the strategic growth profile which I personally prefer.

The company has even posted on its website its criteria for making new acquisitions. Displaying publicly its continued effort towards growing to become a larger utility. Management states in the criteria they are looking for stable cash flows that meet the risk profile of the existing portfolio. This means we can generally expect more of the same.

Source: Algonquin

What is interesting is the premium valuation most water utilities trade at. Being as diversified as Algonquin is, one would think that it is worth a premium valuation. We can see below fellow water utilities trade at much higher valuations.

Data by YCharts

The cheapest water utility, SJW (NYSE:SJW), trades at a forward multiple of 29.1x 2021 earnings. This compares to Algonquin, which trades at a forward multiple of 20.8x 2021 earnings. This is a cheap way to gain access to a small water utility player with plans to expand in the space. It also offers a yield that is double the second highest from any of the peers above.

Strong Dividend Growth

The company recent reported earnings that based on headlines didn't look great.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, a deeper look shows us the company is performing well.

Source: Earnings Presentation

Of note the adjusted earnings, EBITDA, and funds from operations both grew. The company expanded its credit facility to gain an additional $1.6 billion for capital expenditures including growth investments. It also is committed to maintaining its BBB credit rating which is decent for a utility let alone one of this size. The company also offered investors guidance for 2020 of $0.65-$0.70 per share.

Algonquin has also offered investors projected 10% annual compounded dividend growth. So far, it has kept its promise, recently increasing the dividend by 10%.

As we can see below, it has consistently increased its dividend and rewarded shareholders participating in its continued growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

With 10% raises each year, we can expect a 2021 dividend of roughly $0.67, and a 2022 dividend of $0.73. Based on today's share price of $13.83, we are given a yield on cost of 5.2%. This is fairly attractive for a company that has shown a strong history of delivering on promises. And AQN also happens to be a part of the Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index, which requires companies raise their dividends for at least 5 years, holding the dividend steady for no more then 2 years. Algonquin has so far increased its dividend for 10 years. It also declares its dividend in U.S. dollars instead of Canadian dollars; this is helpful for American investors as the currency fluctuation will not effect yield.

Data by YCharts

The only competing utility to offer a higher yield on a trailing basis is Canadian utility Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF). With such a compelling yield, I believe investors are paid to wait for further share price appreciation.

Conclusion

While Algonquin has a great fundamental growth story in place, there are still some risks. As the company is operating globally, political risks do exist. Also, foreign currency exchange can cause swings in revenue which a normal domestic utility would otherwise not have. The company could dilute shareholders again to acquire new operations while maintaining its credit rating which could cause a pullback in shares. I would like to see the company institute a small repurchase plan in the future to help offset acquisitive dilution. I continue to hold shares in Algonquin as I believe they offer a compelling yield and growth prospects. There are not too many mid-sized utilities continuing to grow their interests. There also aren't many utilities growing their interests internationally. Additionally, the attractive dividend and dividend growth plan will lead to an attractive compounding investment. Those who put Algonquin in their portfolio for the long term will have a nice yield on cost in the future. I will continue to acquire and reinvest shares on dips. For investors looking for a utility that is a hidden market gem, AQN deserves a better look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AQN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.