The Oil Majors Have Already Outlasted Saudi Arabia

The first is properly ending now on the basis that I said it would. The oil majors can withstand a low oil price longer than Saudi Arabia can.

The second of those two is stumbling toward some sort of end, but it's still too early to be able to tell when significant demand will return.

The oil price - and thus the business - has been hit by those two things, the oil price war and the coronavirus close-down.

The oil price slump

Quite obviously, there's been a slump in the oil price these past few months. We also know the two things that have caused it. One is the general economic slowdown as a result of the coronavirus, and the other is the decision of Saudi Arabia to launch an oil price war at the same time.

To gain a recovery in the oil price, we've needed three things to happen. Obviously, it would be nice if the world was allowed to get back to work, and this is happening slowly and in steps. I think too slowly and in too many steps, but then, that's just me, and I'm not dictating policy.

The second is that some of the higher priced oil production be closed in, even if only temporarily. That has been happening as those squeals of anguish from various of the Albertan operators have been telling us.

The third is that Saudi Arabia cut production and thus end the oil price war.

Oil companies vs Saudi Arabia

Who wins - or perhaps who survives - a price war is a function of who can survive the low prices the longest. Another way of saying much the same thing is who has the greater financial reserves. Clearly and obviously, this is always going to be a nation, right? Because countries are richer than corporations.

We'd also expect it to be Saudi Arabia, as they've got the lowest cost oil in the world. Their lifting costs are lower than anyone else's, pretty much - certainly, they are for any great volume. The thing is this turns out not to be true, as I said it wasn't.

Here we've got to delve into politics, global realpolitik even. The Saudis can pump oil at the lowest price in the world given the cash costs of their fields. Yet the country's budget depends upon the oil revenues, one estimate says their breakeven is $80 a barrel (OK, the FT [subscription required] says $83) or so when all the government spending is included. Russia's budget equally depends upon oil export revenues. Their breakeven is suspected to be lower (The FT, again, saying $42) even though the direct production costs are high. But both countries suffer badly at these current prices.

The countries can produce oil cheaper than the oil companies can, entirely true. But the oil companies aren't then trying to run entire countries off the revenue from the oil. So, the oil companies can last out the countries.

Saudi Arabia is crying Uncle

We can see the results of this right now for Saudi Arabia is already crying Uncle on this and curbing production in order to get prices back up:

Ouch, a tripling of the VAT rate to 15%? No inflation (which is what cost of living means here) adjustment for public sector workers? Yes, sure, Saudi isn't a democracy, but the government does still have to pay some attention to what the people want. But that's the sort of thing they're having to do to deal with the low oil price.

So, they're trying to reverse that low price:

The world's largest oil exporter announced Monday it will slash oil production by another 1 million barrels per day in June. That's on top of the record-setting cuts reached by OPEC and Russia in April to halt the historic collapse in prices during the coronavirus pandemic. That would leave Saudi Arabia's daily output at just 7.5 million barrels, down 39% from April when the kingdom was intentionally flooding the market with oil in the midst of an epic price war with Russia. The latest production cuts by Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, underscore the intense pressure the oil crash has put on the Middle East nation's budget.

In intention, at least, the oil price war is finished. Sure, it will take some time to mop up the excess reserves having around in tanks and tankers, but the attempts to drive it down further are over.

The oil price has been rising recently as it became obvious that Saudi was moving in this direction.

The oil majors

What this means is that the oil majors now have that pressure to cut their dividends lifted. Sure, at the current oil price, they're not making fortunes but nor are they losing them either. And they're freed of that worry that the price - and thus their profits - are going to continue to crater.

I've mentioned BP (NYSE:BP) before on this basis:

(BP dividend yield from Zacks)

So, also Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) similarly:

(Exxon dividend yield from Zacks)

I recommend them again as cheap prices at which to buy a good dividend income stream

It is true that I applied the same logic to Shell, and that turned out to be wrong. They did go and cut their dividend. I think that might turn out to be a mistake for them actually. But then, that's getting dangerously close to insisting that Shell made the mistake not me, and not even my ego will allow me to claim that.

My view

The risk to oil major dividends was never that there was a low oil price. It was how long that low price would last for. That, in turn, depended on who had the stronger finances, the countries or the companies? The answer being that it ain't Saudi Arabia. As we're seeing right now.

I expect the oil price to strengthen slightly as the excess is mopped up. I also don't expect to see more dividend cuts from the majors.

The investor view

Sure, this depends upon the above analysis being correct. Or even upon Russian and Saudi both remaining rational as they are right now. But, assuming, then that means that those two at least, BP and Exxon, are good buys for the long-term heart of a portfolio. That's good dividend income to be getting at a reasonable price there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.