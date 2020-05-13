Sprouts Farmers Market: Delivering Short Term While Targeting Long-Term Growth

Sprouts reacted swiftly to the pandemic with a short-term strategy protecting its employees and customers. But, its attention to its long-term strategy that should take center stage.

Sprouts Farmers Market reported healthy 2020 first quarter results on May 5th. The grocer is one of a handful of businesses with the potential to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) is one of a handful of businesses with the potential to see positive impact as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, when the natural and organic grocer reported on May 5th, it wasn't the healthy 2020 first quarter results leaving the most optimistic impression. Nor was it the expectation of higher sales in the second quarter. Rather, the most optimistic impression was rooted in the company's definition of its long-term strategy.

2020 First Quarter Results

Revenue for the quarter increased 16.5% from $1.41 billion in 2019 to $1.65 billion in 2020 on location growth of 6.8%. Comparable store sales [CSS] increased 10.6% year-over-year.

Stay-at-home orders across the United States and the subsequent shuttering of restaurants to dine-in customers began late in the first quarter. These dramatic changes to the nation's lifestyle were credited with contributing 8.9% of the quarter's revenue and 9.6% of the CSS increase. Thus, absent the COVID-19 impact, revenue growth would have equated to approximately 6.1% on CSS growth of approximately 1% and location growth of 6.8%.

Gross profit margin improved 180 basis points from 34.3% in 2019 to 36.1% in 2020. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, remained relatively stable at 26.5%. Operating margin improved 212 basis points from 5.63% in 2019 to 7.75% in 2020. Further, although the company's income tax provision increased 70% from $18.2 million to $30.95 million, net income increased 62.8% from $56.4 million in 2019 to $91.8 million in 2020. Sprouts' net profit margin improved from 3.99% in 2019 to 5.58% in 2020.

In the 2020 first quarter, Sprouts did not repurchase any of its common stock. However, it has actively repurchased under its buyback authorization over the past twelve months. The outstanding share count dropped 4.6% from an average of 123.3 million in 2019 to 117.5 million in 2020. The decrease contributed approximately $0.04 per share to earnings.

Adjusted diluted earnings in the 2020 first quarter totaled $0.79 per share compared to $0.46 per share in the 2019 first quarter. The positive impact on diluted earnings as a result of the pandemic was estimated at $0.22 per share. Excluding the impact from the coronavirus and the decreased share count, adjusted diluted earnings improved approximately 15% year-over-year.

Operating cash flow more than doubled from $112.6 million in the 2019 first quarter to $277.1 million. As a result, Sprouts was able to decrease its long-term debt obligations by $87 million while simultaneously increasing its cash position by $161.8 million.

2020 Second Quarter Projections

Alongside its 2019 year-end results, Sprouts initially guided for revenue growth in 2020 in a range of 5.5% to 6.5% on CSS growth in a range of 0% to 1%. This would equate to revenue in a range of $5.94 billion to $6 billion. Location growth would be slowed to approximately 20 locations or 5.55%.

Diluted earnings were estimated in a range of $1.17 to $1.23 per share, lower than the 2019 production of $1.25 per share. The decrease was attributed to an expectation for increased expenses for occupancy, e-commerce, and labor and benefits.

Obviously, at the time, Sprouts' guidance did not anticipate either a positive or negative impact from the pandemic. It also did not include any projections for positive impact resulting from its upcoming strategic changes.

Sprouts' management quickly reacted to the pandemic. The company increased employee pay and benefits. It also enhanced its cleaning and safety procedures. These costs are expected to negatively impact the bottom line in the second quarter.

We do not believe we will sustain the same level of operating margin expansion experienced in the first quarter.

Across Sprouts' geography in 23 states, the practice of eating at home continued through April. In the first quarter earnings call, Sprouts did share its CSS growth for the month was 7.2% year-over-year. But, like the majority of businesses, its forward view is full of uncertainty. Though the company officially pulled 2020 financial projections, its optimism remained.

We currently expect that we would be able to meet or exceed our previously-released annual outlook.

It also remains on track to add 20 locations.

Sprouts did attribute a portion of its gross profit gain in the first quarter to its own effort and expects it to continue into the second quarter. Of the 180 basis point increase in gross profit margin, 100 basis points were attributed to smarter promotions and better procurement processes.

So think about that as the normalized improvement we were seeing from promotion and product buying as we were working through those early parts of the quarter.

In the 2019 second quarter, Sprouts generated $1.42 billion in sales, $35.3 million in net income, and $0.30 per share in adjusted diluted earnings. Gross profit margin was only 32.8%. At this point, the average of analysts' estimates for Sprouts' 2020 second quarter is $1.57 billion for revenue and $0.34 per share for earnings.

With a 7.2% bump in CSS for at least one month, it is quite likely second quarter revenue in 2020 will top $1.46 billion. An improved gross profit margin could drive gross profit closer to $510 million. But, it cannot be ignored the brunt of the increased costs relative to the pandemic will hit the second quarter's bottom line. SG&A expenses in the 2019 second quarter were just $383.1 million. It would not be surprising to see an additional $95 million in the 2020 second quarter.

As a result, I don't expect net income in the second quarter to compare to the 2020 first quarter nor even the 2019 second quarter. In my opinion, earnings in the second quarter are likely to be lower than the analysts' average, perhaps even by 50%.

Yet, I do expect Sprouts' potential for continued growth, both geographically and organically, will resume in the second half of 2020 as the company shifts focus to its newly-defined long-term strategy.

Long-term Strategy

Less than a year ago, the grocer announced Jack Sinclair as its new CEO. After ten months of research, it delineated several key factors and targets. Alongside first quarter results, Sprouts presented its long-term strategy.

First, Sprouts pinpointed its target customer. The research found its concept resonated with both "health enthusiasts" and "innovation seekers". The grocer will strive to provide "healthy and organic options, better-for-you, quality products, innovative and differentiated products, a great store experience and support in living a healthier lifestyle" to these groups. More importantly, Sprouts determined it currently owns but a fractional percentage of that demographic.

Source

As the image shows, Sprouts estimates capturing 3% of its target demographic would equate to a doubling of sales. In 2019, its revenue totaled $5.6 billion. Using the remaining data depicted in the image, this goal can be further illustrated. Of the $1.2 trillion spent on food at home, approximately 16.5% or $198 billion is spent by the Sprouts' target customer. If Sprouts has but 1% of this spend, its target customer would have generated approximately $1.98 billion in 2019 sales. Capturing an additional 3% of the $198 billion would equate to a revenue boost of $5.94 billion. Thus, even if the grocer lost the 6% of its current customers classified as "deal-oriented" and generating only $336 million in sales, it would still double sales to $11.2 billion on a 3% capture in its target demographic. But, it should not be ignored capturing an additional 3% means tripling its current share.

Some of this capture should be facilitated through geographic growth. Sprouts still only operates in less than half the mainland states.

Source

The grocer's goal is to grow locations by 10% annually. In the near term, it expects to add 300 to 400 stores with a concentration in its existing markets of California and Texas as well as expansion in Florida and northward into the mid-Atlantic states. At this rate, near-term expansion plans will consume the remainder of the decade.

Source: Author-created

Adding 300 to 400 locations will double the grocer's store count. As depicted, if location growth does accelerate in 2021 and beyond to 10% annually, it will be a distinctly more aggressive rate than recent history. As well, adding store locations dictates the addition of distribution centers. Sprouts intends to have a distribution center within 250 miles of a store. It is planning to add a distribution center in Florida and in Colorado by year-end 2021 as well as another in the Mid-Atlantic region by year-end 2022.

This pace of accelerated physical growth should be facilitated, in part, by Sprouts' establishment of an ideal footprint. The new targeted size is 21,000 to 25,000 square feet, approximately 20% less than the current average store size of 28,959 SF. The cost to build is expected to fall 20% from approximately $4 million to $3.2 million per location. The company expects location growth to be self-funded. Its capital allocation, as a percentage of sales, is projected to grow to a range of 2.5% to 3.5% in 2021 and beyond.

But, the grocer does not intend to eliminate existing categories in its current stores. Some categories will be simplified. Sprouts also intends to add an "innovation center" which will facilitate new product demonstrations or trending brands.

We are very excited to grow areas that our target customers prefer - like produce, frozen and further expansion of center of plate proteins - all focused on a differentiated product offering.

Source

In addition to its physical expansion plans, Sprouts anticipates some of the adjustments consumers made during the pandemic will stick post-pandemic. For example, e-commerce generated 13% of the grocer's total sales in April. Curbside pickup and home delivery are programs the grocer expects to maintain post-pandemic rather than scale back or shut down.

We continue to explore the optimal omni-channel setup for Sprouts, delivering on customer expectations while improving the economics of this channel.

Such effort should prove profitable. Although the grocer's margins are lower on these transactions, the baskets are notably greater.

Takeaway

Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has taken center stage for most businesses. Sprouts Farmers Market is no exception. As an essential business, the grocer remained operational throughout the country's stay-at-home orders.

The pandemic offered the company a reasonable excuse to delay the definition of its long-term strategy. Yet, not only did Sprouts react to the pandemic by defining a short-term strategy to protect the health of its employees and consumers, it finalized that long-term strategy.

At the onset of the pandemic in March, the threat of quarantines initially spurred consumers to stock up. As well, Americans shifted to primarily eating at home. As a result, Sprouts' first quarter top line and bottom line saw a healthy boost.

The reactions continued into April and, no doubt, Sprouts' top line should continue to see benefit in the second quarter. However, I'm of the opinion many analysts are underestimating the negatives likely to impact the bottom line in the second quarter.

Yet, despite the potential for some near-term pain, Sprouts' newly-established long-term strategy should be taking center stage. The self-funded strategy focuses on providing specific consumers differentiated products in a smaller footprint in many more locations. Of the factors in the strategy, Sprouts has control over the products it offers, the size of its stores and the locations for expansion.

But, the grocer can really only try to influence its target customer. Ironically, a by-product of this coronavirus pandemic may well be a shift toward a healthier lifestyle which, in turn, should also bode well for Sprouts.

