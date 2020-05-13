Brookfield Property Partners' Contrarian Streak Borders On Recklessness

Despite these obvious challenges, management has taken a remarkably bullish stance by continuing to double down on retail, sustaining the distribution, and aggressively repurchasing units.

The balance sheet was already heavily - arguably over - leveraged prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and distribution coverage was on the tight side.

Despite several significant risks and headwinds threatening its business model, Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) (BPYU) continued its contrarian streak by doubling down on its investments and stock and pointed to a brighter future in the months and years to come.

While it is hard to argue with a company that has the track record and decades of global real asset investment experience, I personally view the risks as too extensive here to make the stock anything more than a speculative buy for investors bullish on a strong recovery in retail and the global economy as a whole. Since I personally lack such conviction but do have respect for management and see shares as discounted at current prices ($9), I view BPY as a hold.

Q1 Results

Q1 FFO and realized LP investment gains per unit unsurprisingly declined from $0.38 to $0.33 year-over-year, largely due to a decline in asset sales and hospitality asset revenues in the LP business segment as simply looking at FFO per unit showed flat year-over-year performance ($0.32). Overall, FFO from LP investments was down 27% year-over-year

Declining valuations in the retail sector also weighed on results as unitholder equity per unit declined slightly year-over-year to $28.52 per unit, from $28.95 in the year-ago period.

The core office business continued to perform well, growing same-store net operating income by 3% year-over-year and enjoying healthy occupancy of 93%. Expiring leases were renewed at an average spread of 16% and a 10% suite-to-suite spread.

The core retail business boosted FFO by 6% year-over-year during Q1, thanks to redevelopment projects coming online, the profitable sale of assets, and NOI growth. However, towards the end of the quarter, the fallout from COVID-19 began to significantly hurt results in the business with properties closing down. At quarter end, same-property leased was a strong 95.2% and trailing twelve-month lease renewal spreads stood at a strong 8.4%.

COVID-19 Impacts

BPY has been hit hard by COVID-19. First and foremost, its retail real estate business - which makes up over 40% of its portfolio - was pretty much entirely shut down for weeks. Now, in some states where regulations now allow, they have begun the process of reopening centers. The biggest hit, however, has been to rent collections. In April, rent collections from the retail portfolio were a meagre 20% and May is looking to be similar, with an expected beginning of normalization in June. Management also expects that - eventually - the "vast majority" of the missed rental revenues in April and May will be recovered. In the meantime, however, uncertainty abounds.

The office portfolio - while it hasn't been hit hard at all in terms of rent collections - has largely been left vacant as tenants have largely moved their operations to remote work set-ups.

The LP investments have had mixed impacts, but the hospitality/hotel holdings have gotten hammered along with the broader industry due to travel restrictions and consumer cautions stemming from the pandemic.

Outlook

With remaining average lease terms of almost nine years in its office properties, mid-single digit lease expirations each year through 2025, and 61.2% of existing leases expiring in 2026 or later, the medium-term outlook for the office business looks solid. However, with companies getting a taste for remote working and businesses like Zoom (ZM) getting a big boost from the COVID-19 outbreak, the future for office is getting murkier and darker, not clearer and brighter.

The retail portfolio is in even worse shape. All one needs to look at is the contrasting performance of the hosting giants of e-commerce (Amazon (AMZN)) and bricks-and-mortar retail (Simon Property Group (SPG)) since the COVID-19 outbreak:

Data by YCharts

While e-commerce was already rapidly on the rise to dominance and malls were well on their way towards a potentially fatal decline, the past two months have greatly accelerated that fact. Many overleveraged and declining retailers and department stores are already beginning bankruptcy proceedings or are nearing the point of no return. In short, many of the pre-COVID-19 mall tenants will not be re-opening their doors and even many of those that do will be in a very weakened state. Meanwhile, online competitors are emerging from the economic shutdown stronger than ever. Then, of course, there is the matter of consumer behavior: how long will it take for consumers to return to these shopping centers in numbers even closely resembling those seen before? For landlords, the question also becomes: how much of the ~80% deferred and abated rent is ever recovered from tenants?

For highly leveraged landlords like BPY, the challenge of rolling mortgages and paying debts also becomes increasingly daunting. Fortunately for Brookfield, however, they only have a few mortgages maturing this year and those are on some of their top assets, so they shouldn't have too much difficulty with those. Additionally, their fairly diversified business model and heavy use of preferred equity and asset level non-recourse debt should enable them to weather the storm fine, at least in the short term. Ultimately, the fate of over 40% of their portfolio will be determined by the answers to the aforementioned questions hanging over the sector.

A big tailwind for BPY's unique portfolio is that it is one of the very highest quality portfolios in the nation. Its retail assets are within an hour of 60% of the U.S. population, thereby making them very economically both as retail real estate as well as for alternative uses. As weaker (Class B, C, and D) malls' - especially the overleveraged ones - deaths are hastened by COVID-19, the highest quality A/A+ malls like those in BPY's portfolio are poised to receive a tailwind from increased market share. Furthermore, BPY's broad real estate experience and development capabilities should enable them to redevelop assets as needed to maximize value from them. The partnership also has ~$7 billion of liquidity as well as a very vested (greater than 50% ownership) parent in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) with an A-rated balance sheet that can step in to help if needed.

The Distribution

It was somewhat surprising to see that the normal distribution was declared for this quarter given that it was barely being covered by FFO before the crisis virtually shut down nearly half of BPY's assets and the balance sheet is clinging to investment-grade status. The only cushion it had before was due to gains from asset sales, and those have ground to a halt over the past several months.

While it is understandable that Brookfield's pride and reputation as a source of reliable lucrative yield for institutional investors is at stake here, it is also a matter of immense importance to them to sustain an investment-grade rating in order to facilitate their immense use of attractively priced leverage as well as convey a sense of safety and stability to investors in their offering.

Perhaps Brookfield's retail portfolio will recover quickly and their revitalization fund coupled with other institutional investor efforts and the mass carnage in lower quality retail will be enough to keep the Class A assets in decent shape. If this plays out in a reasonable amount of time as management expects, all will be well. They can continue to pay their distribution and naturally deleverage over time, thereby keeping their investment-grade rating. However, investors need to keep their eyes wide open here: the distribution is being paid out based on future assumptions that have a very great deal of uncertainty underpinning them.

Investor Takeaway

It seemed clear throughout the earnings call that management is operating with a fairly optimistic outlook for the future as they - along with their parents and institutional partners - are doubling down on the retail space, are expecting a fairly quick rebound and nearly full recovery of retail tenant rents, are expecting strong resiliency in their office portfolio, and seem quite unconcerned about their massive debt given their substantial liquidity. They even repurchased over $100 million of their units during Q1 while also sustaining their normal distribution!

No doubt, shares are suppressed, trading at less than one-third of pre-COVID-19 IFRS fair value estimates (although combining leverage with expanding retail, hotel, and probably office cap rates mean that the IFRS is probably considerably lower, though lower interest rates do mitigate that somewhat), and Brookfield has time and again proven themselves to be very intelligent capital allocators. However, they are certainly also living up to their contrarian reputation to the point of bordering on recklessness here. With a massively leveraged balance sheet, roughly half the business on the rocks, the other half of it bruised, and tech-savvy competitors emerging from the current crisis stronger than ever, continuing to pay an already stretched distribution and repurchasing units is a very bold bet on the future, to put it mildly.

The potential outcomes here are quite broad, making this a highly speculative investment. While the stock could triple within a few years while paying out a double-digit yield in a best-case scenario, the company could also suffer significant permanent impairments to its business through retail and hospitality asset devaluation and a gradually declining office business.

While I personally view units as a hold given that the bull and bear cases are both so strong here, those who chose to take the bet can take comfort in the knowledge that, between sustaining the distribution, investing substantial cash into buybacks, and very large management and parental purchases, Brookfield is at least putting its money where its mouth is here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.